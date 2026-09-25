Opening

AI In Conferences Statistics: AI is quickly becoming a part of modern conferences, making events easier to plan and more engaging to attend. Organizers can use AI to manage registrations, plan schedules, suggest sessions, and improve networking. Attendees can also get quick help, discover useful sessions, and connect with the right people through AI-powered tools.

Beyond these features, AI can help event teams understand attendee interests and improve future conferences. As in-person and virtual events continue to grow, AI is becoming more common.

In this article, we examine how AI is used in conferences, its main benefits, key trends, and the challenges it presents.

Top Pick

The AI-powered meeting assistants market is expected to reach USD 4.2 billion in 2026. AI adoption is growing, with 50% using it for meeting planning and 34% for creative concepts. Meeting budgets are expected to increase in 2026, with 5% anticipating significant growth. Around 39% plan more virtual meetings, while 35% seek additional funding. Generative AI is planned to be used by 50% of conference organizers for agendas, communication, and chatbots. Advanced audiovisual technology leads at 35%, while 31% plan to adopt live polling and feedback tools. Automation can reduce administrative costs by up to 30% while saving employee time. Major AI conferences recorded 101,122 attendees in 2025. 45% of event organizers actively use AI, and 30% adopted it in the last 12 months. 25% of AI adopters are agencies, while 24% are brands and corporates. AI helps 55% of planners reduce planning time. Zoom AI Companion is included at no additional cost with Zoom Workplace Pro, priced at USD 13.33-14.16/user/month.

Key Meeting and Conference Trends

(Source: explorer.amexglobalbusinesstravel.com)

Industry confidence hit a five-year high, with 85% of professionals feeling optimistic about 2026.

However, 38% cited rising costs as a major challenge.

AI adoption is growing, with 50% using it for meeting planning and 34% for creative concepts.

Meanwhile, 40% use AI-powered event apps, while 28% track attendee experiences.

Creating engaging experiences is the No. 1 priority for meeting professionals.

About 42% of attendees prefer interactive activities during events.

40% value socializing, while another 40% prioritize visible sustainability efforts.

AI will support post-event evaluation for 28% of planners, and 36% use data and ROI tools.

Meeting Budgets and Rising Costs

Meeting budgets are expected to increase in 2026, with 5% anticipating significant growth.

Another 36% expect increases, while 47% foresee slight budget growth.

Only 6% expect unchanged budgets, while 5% anticipate cuts.

Meanwhile, 71% expect higher costs per meeting attendee.

Meanwhile, 71% expect higher costs per meeting attendee. Rising costs lead at 38%, followed by economic uncertainty at 32% and attendee needs at 31%.

Budget cuts reach 30%, while location availability stands at 28%.

Strategies for Managing Costs

Meeting professionals are using practical ways to manage event costs during uncertain economic conditions.

Around 39% plan more virtual meetings, while 35% seek additional funding.

Some planners change venues, accounting for 30%.

Meanwhile, 29% hold fewer events and 28% cut food and beverage costs.

Additionally, 27% may reduce staff, attendees, or corporate gifts.

Another 25% may cut sessions, while 24% may change destinations.

Attendee Experience Becomes a Priority

Creating memorable attendee experiences remains a major focus for meeting professionals in 2026.

According to explorer.amexglobalbusinesstravel.com, 33% prioritize better attendee experiences, while 31% focus on improving event data collection.

30% aim to reduce costs, and 28% prioritize sustainability initiatives and metrics.

27% plan to incorporate the latest technology into their meetings.

42% of attendees want more interactive sessions, while 40% seek more social activities and greater visibility into sustainability efforts.

37% expect personalized experiences, while 34% prefer meetings closer to home.

AI and Technology in Conferences

AI Application in 2026 Planned Use Share Generative AI (agendas, communication, chatbots) 50% AI-powered apps (personalized agendas, networking) 40% Attendee/sponsor matchmaking 35% Event concepts and themes 34% Content creation 31% Engagement tracking 31% Event logistics 29% Post-event evaluation 28% Onsite usage 25% Registration 23% Translation 23% AI guidelines in meeting policies 28%

Technology Adoption

Advanced audiovisual technology leads at 35%, while 31% plan to adopt live polling and feedback tools.

29% expect to use onsite check-in tools, followed by QR codes at 26%.

Digital gifting is planned by 23%, while 20% will use virtual reality.

Wearable technology is expected at 19%, supporting more connected attendee experiences.

Digital photo booths and holographic content delivery each stand at 15%.

Sustainability and Inclusion

Around 38% of organizations have a sustainable meetings and events policy.

34% reduce disposable materials, while 33% provide sustainable food and beverages.

31% prioritize sustainable venues, but only 25% track CO2e emissions.

35% are improving accessibility measures to support more attendees.

33% use inclusive content and communication, while 28% improve the onsite experience.

Measuring Conference ROI

Measuring meeting value remains challenging, with 36% planning to use data and ROI tools in 2026

Only 24% include ROI metrics in their meeting policies.

However, 26% have guidelines for post-event satisfaction surveys.

AI-Powered Meeting Assistants Market Outlook

(Source: market.us)

The AI-powered meeting assistants market was valued at USD 3.3 billion in 2025.

In 2026, the market is expected to reach USD 4.2 billion.

By 2034, the market is projected to hit USD 24.6 billion, growing at a strong CAGR of 24.8% from 2025 to 2034.

AI Meeting Assistants Market Drivers

Market Research Future reported that automation can reduce administrative costs by up to 30% while saving employee time.

Remote-work solutions are projected to grow at a 25% CAGR over five years.

NLP technologies are expected to exceed USD 20 billion by 2026.

Business intelligence tools are projected to grow 23% annually.

The data security market is expected to surpass USD 150 billion by 2027.

Regional Insights

North America accounts for 45%, supported by AI adoption, privacy regulations, and the growth of hybrid work.

Europe accounts for 30%, followed by Asia-Pacific ( 20%) and the Middle East & Africa (5%).

Major AI Conference Attendance

(Source: ourworldindata.org)

Major AI conferences recorded 101,122 attendees in 2025.

NeurIPS led with 26,382 attendees, representing 26.1% of the total.

ICLR attracted 11,039 attendees (10.9%), while CVPR welcomed 9,375 attendees (9.3%).

AI Adoption Trends in the Conference Industry

A report published by Eventtechlive found that 45% of event organizers actively use AI, and 30% adopted it in the last 12 months.

Small businesses account for 55% of AI adopters across the event industry.

Data analytics (20%) and personalization (18%) are the leading AI applications.

20% use ChatGPT as their primary AI tool.

Staff training (30%) and cost (25%) remain the biggest barriers to adoption.

65% plan to increase AI use within the next two years.

40% have a highly positive view of AI’s impact on the industry.

Across Conference Industry Companies

25% of AI adopters are agencies, while 24% are brands and corporates.

Event technology suppliers account for 14%, followed by event management companies at 8%.

Associations represent 7%, while event owners and promoters and education facilities each account for 6%.

Production companies and venues each represent 4% of AI adopters.

Press and media have the smallest share, at just 1%.

AI Use Cases in Conferences 2026

FCM 2026 Meetings & Events Trends Report stated that AI helps 55% of planners reduce planning time.

Meanwhile, 45% use it to lower costs. 49% also use AI to improve delegate experiences.

AI supports event marketing for 62.4% of professionals, while 83.8% use it to create content.

According to a Cvent blog, around 40% plan to use AI-powered event apps, 35% use AI for matchmaking, and 31% for engagement tracking.

About 35% use AI for event communications, and 34% use it to develop event themes.

AI Conferencing Pricing Analysis: Leading Platforms

Zoom AI Companion is included at no additional cost with Zoom Workplace Pro, priced at USD 13.33-14.16/user/month.

Microsoft Teams Copilot costs an additional USD 30/user/month. It also supports transcription, recaps, meeting queries, and follow-ups.

Google Meet Gemini is included with Workspace Business Standard at USD 14/user/month. It offers. Note-taking and translated captions in 60+ languages.

Market Pricing and Development

Paid conferencing plans generally range from USD 4-22/user/month, while custom AI builds cost USD 15,000-500,000.

Custom development can take 4-12 months, with operations reaching USD 30,000/month.

Major AI Conferences and Events, 2026

(Source: seoprofy.com)

Month Dates Conference Location February 5-Apr AI & Big Data Expo Global 2026 London, UK February 18-20 AI DevWorld 2026 San Jose, U.S. February 27 AI: Smart Business and Entrepreneurship Summit Virtual March 16-19 NVIDIA GTC 2026 San Jose, U.S. April 9-Jun HumanX 2026 San Francisco, U.S. April 13-15 Generative AI Summit London, UK April 15-16 AI in Finance Summit NY New York, U.S. April 20-27 SANS AI Cybersecurity Summit Arlington, U.S. April 22-24 Google Cloud Next Las Vegas, U.S. April 23-27 ICLR Rio de Janeiro, Brazil May 13-Nov Gartner Data & Analytics Summit London, UK June 7-Mar CVPR Denver, U.S. June 5-Apr AI in Healthcare & Pharma Summit Boston, US June 11-Oct AI Summit London London, UK June 15-18 Databricks Data + AI Summit 2026 San Francisco, U.S. June 23-24 AI World Congress London, UK July 12-Jun ICML Seoul, South Korea July 9-Aug Raise Summit Paris, France July 10-Jul AI for Good Global Summit Geneva, Switzerland August 6-Apr AI4 2026 Las Vegas, U.S.

Upcoming AI Conferences 2026

Conference Dates Location World Summit AI 7-8 October Amsterdam, Netherlands Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo 19-22 October Orlando, Florida AI & Big Data Expo Europe 19-20 October RAI Amsterdam, Netherlands NVIDIA GTC Berlin 20-22 October Berlin, Germany Oracle AI World 25-28 October Las Vegas, Nevada IBM TechXchange 26-29 October Atlanta, Georgia ODSC AI West 27-29 October San Francisco, California Snowflake Expedition 3-6 November Global-virtual Current 4-5 November San Francisco, California Gartner IT Symposium 9-12 November Barcelona, Spain KubeCon + CloudNativeCon North America 9-12 November Salt Lake City, Utah Web Summit 9-12 November Lisbon, Portugal NDSML Summit 10-11 November Not specified MLOps World & GenAI Summit 17-18 November Austin, Texas Microsoft Ignite 17-20 November San Francisco, California WeAreDevelopers Conference India 25-26 November Bengaluru, India AI World Congress 25-26 November London, United Kingdom NVIDIA GTC Washington, D.C. 30 November-3 December Washington, D.C. AWS re:Invent 30 November-4 December Las Vegas, Nevada The AI Summit New York 9-10 December New York City, New York

Summary

AI is changing the way conferences are planned and managed. It helps organizers save time, improve networking, personalize events, and quickly provide attendees with useful information. AI can also support live translation, session summaries, and audience engagement.

However, privacy, security, and accuracy remain important concerns. As AI continues to grow, conferences will become more efficient and interactive. Still, human connections will remain at the heart of every successful conference.

FAQ