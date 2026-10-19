Introduction

AI Sales Statistics: Artificial Intelligence is no longer just a Sales Technology experiment in 2026. Rather, it has become an essential component of modern revenue operations. Practical experience shows that while the capability to perform AI research, prioritization, drafting, data collection, and suggesting next-best-action activities is advanced and continues to be automated, human selling continues to rely on judgment, relationship building, negotiation, and verification of buyer concerns as the ultimate test of the AI.

This article compiles information from various sources, including Salesforce, Gartner, McKinsey, HubSpot, Forrester, LinkedIn, and data about more than 2,500 companies, in order to answer a relevant question: what is really working with AI-driven sales prospecting today?

Top Picks

87% of all sales-driven organizations have incorporated some type of artificial intelligence. 56% of salespeople across the B2B space use AI every single day for the many selling tasks they must perform. On average, salespeople save approximately 4.8 hours a week, and almost three-quarters (72%) of organizations do not put this time back into sales. All companies that use artificial intelligence in the front of house for marketing and selling, over one third (37%) increased the bottom line of the business, and 7% exceeded their goal by over 10%. Over 7 million opportunities show that AI helps B2B reps generate approximately three-quarters (77%) more revenue on average than those who do not use AI in their workflow. AI actually makes the difference of over three times (3.7x) in hitting your quotas for the reps that effectively collaborate with AI. 94% of B2B customers engage with artificial intelligence in some capacity when evaluating vendors. More than two-thirds of customers (69%) want to talk to salespeople in order to verify what artificial intelligence is putting out. Customers utilizing AI signals to qualify leads have conversion rates 47% better than traditional lead qualification approaches. 39% of sales representatives say poor data quality affects forecasting accuracy, underscoring the importance of reliable CRM data for predictive AI.

AI Sales Benchmarks

Matrics Source 87% of US revenue organizations use AI Gong, Dec 2025 56% of B2B sales professionals use AI daily LinkedIn, Mar 2025 41% of enterprise B2B teams have at least one AI SDR in production, up from 12% in early 2025. The Bridge Group, Feb 2025 AI saves sellers 4.8 hours a week Gartner, May 2026 72% of sales organizations reinvest little of the time AI saves Gartner, May 2026 Teams that reinvest it are 2.2x more likely to beat customer growth goals Gartner, May 2026 25% of sales organizations see a 50%+ return on AI, 20% a 50%+ loss Gartner, May 2026 37% of companies using AI in marketing and sales see revenue gains, 7% above 10% McKinsey, Aug 2026 Frequent AI users bring in 77% more revenue per rep Gong, Dec 2025 Sellers who partner with AI are 3.7x more likely to meet quota Gartner, Sep 2024 94% of business buyers use AI when they buy Forrester, Jan 2026 51% of software buyers start research in an AI chatbot more often than Google G2, Apr 2026 69% of B2B buyers prefer to check AI insights with a rep Gartner, May 2026 Buyers are 39 points more likely to say a rep understood their needs than AI Gartner, May 2026 AI agents will outnumber sellers 10 to 1 by 2028 (forecast) Gartner, Jul 2026

Sales AI Adoption Statistics 2026

Artificial intelligence is a big part of sales in 2026. AI helps productivity while sales teams keep working with their customers.

According to the State of Revenue AI 2026 report by Gong, 87% of US revenue sales teams utilize artificial intelligence.

Adoption of AI in sales is seen in a different light in research by LinkedIn. This study was done in March 2025 and consisted of 1250 sales professionals who worked at companies with more than 200 employees. This study shows that 56% of sales professionals in the B2B sector utilize artificial intelligence on a daily basis.

Adoption of AI goes beyond sales organizational policies and extends to individual sales professionals.

AI can support sales teams in many ways; however, it is different from using AI to automate the sales prospecting process.

According to a study in February 2025 by The Bridge Group, among 351 B2B organizations, mainly software companies in North America, only 1% of them had AI SDRs.

All research suggests that the utilization of artificial intelligence in sales organizations is very common, although it is uncommon for sales to be completely automated.

Gong studied the adoption of artificial intelligence within revenue sales teams, LinkedIn tracked daily usage among individual sales professionals, and The Bridge Group examined organizations utilizing AI SDRs.

The most practical applications of AI at the moment are in automating research, prospect prioritization, and administrative tasks. This leaves human oversight and input to guide more advanced processes such as outreach and relationship building.

Signal-Based Selling Statistics 2026

Signal-based selling uses buying indicators to help sales teams prioritize prospects who are more likely to buy.

Firmographics show information about a prospect, but buying signals tell you the ‘why’ behind a prospect’s decision. This is because buying signals like funding, leadership changes, adoption of new technologies, and even complaints about your product are much more current than a profile or size of the company.

Signal-qualified leads result in a 47% better conversion rate, 43% larger deal sizes, and 38% more deals closed per quarter.

B2B businesses have a lot of room for growth, as only 25% are currently implementing these signal or intent data tools.

The results for signal-based selling, however, are based on data from the vendors, so real-world results could differ due to various market and execution reasons.

Autobound’s Signal Engine combines more than 700 buying indicators and uses 25+ types of source data to track everything from leadership and hiring changes to new technologies and funding.

Autobound’s platform data showed accounts with three active signals, as compared to one, converted at more than two times the rate.

A multi-signal approach creates a strong foundation for sales teams to confidently assess the buying readiness of their accounts.

Speed and timing can provide an advantage as well. Growth List’s research says the first seller to engage after a prospect triggers an event has a better chance of winning the deal than those who don’t.

Engaging a lead after 5 minutes has a 21 times higher chance of closing than engaging the lead after 30 minutes.

Some triggers, like a leadership change or new funding at your Ideal Customer Profile accounts, necessitate immediate outreach. Hiring shifts and information from regulatory filings might fit well into a sequenced approach.

In the end, signal-based sales blends timely data, multiple buying signals, and controlled execution. The results will let sales teams concentrate on accounts where the probability of selling is the highest.

Artificial Intelligence and Its Role in Sales

It is now possible for companies to combine several sales techniques using AI to sell products, such as helping businesses improve prospecting, prioritize potential sales, estimate the value of sales, and send personalized emails.

The use of AI by sales organizations is becoming widespread, with more than half of all salespeople using AI and over 80%expected to use it in the coming years.

One area in which organizations spend a significant amount of capital is on prospecting. Studies in this area of sales showed that around 55% of sales employees were using AI to improve prospecting, and approximately another 38% of sales employees will be doing the same.

Sales organizations likely view the use of AI as a way to tackle capacity limitations and do away with mundane work.

Top-performing salespeople used AI to assist in prospecting nearly two times more than underperforming salespeople, suggesting that salespeople perceive AI as a positive contribution to sales efforts.

Another important sales function in which sales employees use AI is estimating sales revenues.

More than half of the surveyed salespeople mentioned that sales AI assisted in estimating sales revenues.

Studies of sales practices also suggested that approximately another 40% of sales employees believe the use of sales AI will help in improving their estimated sales revenue forecasts.

Studies show that AI can also help in automating email sales messages. It is important for salespeople to ensure that email sales messages are personalized and unique for their customers to help sell products.

Email sales messages should be automated but not in a robotic way. The automated emails should be helpful, encouraging, and should include suggestions that help sales prospects make the decision to purchase products.

Some sales AI can learn what type of sales email is more effective, help write more compelling emails, and provide sales prospects with a more relevant sales message.

The NVIDIA report noted the growth of AI among the enterprise sector and mentions that larger organizations, with over 1,000 employees, show higher returns and implementations of AI.

Along with increasing the ROI, the technology is showing other benefits, as the NVIDIA report notes: 66% of businesses believe that their organizations gained value from AI.

Better decisions and more insight were cited as improvements by 53% of organizations, and additionally, 40% believed their organization was able to cut costs.

38% reported improved interactions with their customers, and 20% reported improvements to their services and products.

Lastly, a 20% increase in revenues was attributed to AI; however, the information did not state whether this was an average or from specific businesses.

In addition to being useful AI productivity assistants, intelligent agents can work for businesses in other areas of value to increase performance if quality systems, trusted data, and adequate human oversight are present.

AI B2B Sales Statistics 2026

Artificial Intelligence (AI) will redefine selling for businesses and, in the short term, will increase revenue.

The survey conducted by McKinsey in August 2026 revealed that only 37% of businesses reported increased revenue after implementing AI in the marketing and sales departments.

Of that 37%, 21% of companies reported increased revenue by 5% or less, 9% reported revenue increases of 6% to 10%, and 7% of respondents claimed increases of greater than 10%.

Although marketing and sales have surpassed other areas of the business in AI implementation to increase revenues, there hasn’t been an across-the-board significant improvement.

Differences between users of AI and non-users are even greater now. A December 2025 Gong analysis of over 7 million sales opportunities at over 3,600 companies shows AI frequent users generated 77% more sales than non-users.

A separate survey in early 2024 by Gartner of 1,026 salespeople found B2B salespeople who worked with AI were 3.7 times more likely to exceed sales quotas. Both studies show an association but do not demonstrate that AI caused better results.

According to the 2025 Forrester’s Buyers’ Journey Survey, 94% of business buyers use AI in purchasing, up 5% in one year.

Likewise, 51% of G2 B2B software purchasers reported starting the research process with AI, up 29% from their 2025 report.

Although the percentage of users confident in the decisions made as a result of using generative AI is on the rise, 19% still voiced a decrease in their decision-making confidence because the AI provided them with incorrect information.

Gartner found that 69% of buyers will rely on a salesperson to confirm the information created by an AI.

Through a survey, Gartner found that sales reps earned more confidence and understood buyers’ needs more by a 39% and 32% margin, respectively, compared to a survey done earlier that same year (in August/September 2025).

Trustworthy data and a person to make a final call to complete the sale are vital to the goal of bringing in more money.

Predictive AI in Sales Forecasting and Pipeline Accuracy

With Predictive AI, revenue leaders can anticipate buyer behavior by leveraging AI technology and models, in combination with real-time buyer behavior, instead of relying on opinions.

Using opinions for sales forecasting means manually inputting information such as close date, deal value, stage, and probability, and manually determining deal probability.

AI models, however, can identify potential issues earlier than manual methods can by analyzing buyer behavior and the context around it, including engagement levels, the number of meetings, how much people are participating, sales efforts, and changes in the deal momentum.

According to Salesforce, 39% of sales reps blame inaccurate CRM data for the inaccuracy of their sales forecasting.

As with anything else, garbage in means garbage out, so no matter how advanced a forecasting model is, if the underlying CRM data is missing, old, or inconsistent, the model’s predictions are not trustworthy.

Salesforce Forecasting and Pipeline Inspection, combined with their ability to identify gaps, such as next steps, and potential issues, allow forecasting managers to monitor changes in opportunity values, close dates, forecast stages, and forecast categories.

The difference between a company’s revenue forecasting and what that revenue actually ends up being.

Smaller discrepancies allow for better planning and allocation of the company’s finances, but no percentage improvement is universally applicable to every company, as the deployment of artificial intelligence still leaves some businesses forecasting differently.

With predictive scores, managers can analyze opportunities that appear in the CRM as similar, but in fact are at different levels of buyer engagement and stakeholder participation and hold different levels of momentum.

Managers can look at the reasons a deal is consistently getting pushed out, reasons a deal is not progressing, declining buyer interest, and the lack of decision-makers in the buying cycle, rather than accepting each commitment deal at face value.

Forecasting works best when a seller, a manager, and an AI come together to address customer, risk, and data, respectively.

Salesforce provides tools for all of these roles, but data for all of these aspects of a business is usually not yet in the CRM. Therefore, it is important that a sales manager or seller uses their judgment in this scenario.

There are many variables a sales manager should review in order to be successful in forecasting.

A few of these are the following: forecasting variance, the speed of deal closing, the slippage of a date in a deal, the ability to predict the percentage of a deal that will actually close in a set time period, and the percentage of their sales pipeline that is likely to close.

An example would be if a sales manager determines that all the deals with a 70% chance of closing in reality only close 40% of the time, then the sales manager is being overly optimistic.

Ultimately, AI will deliver on the sales forecast only when used in combination with all of the following: good data, transparent recommendations, regular monitoring, and management acting in a timely manner.

Conclusion

In 2026, AI is expected to impact all stages of the sales process, such as researching prospects, selling through the analysis of data, forecasting sales, and analyzing the research behind buyers. It is important to note that the reported figures for the anticipated improvement in productivity and attainment of quotas are positive, yet are not consistent across the board. In order for AI to deliver value, productivity must increase in all aspects of sales, from buyer interaction to execution.

AI in research, particularly buyer research, helps buyers, but buyers are still dependent on salespeople. Reliable data, a good understanding of buying behavior, and human oversight in performance management will continue to be important to the success of an organization. Performance metrics including revenue growth, quota attainment, forecast accuracy, and the ability to convert sales will reflect the overall impact of AI on an organization.

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