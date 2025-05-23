Airbnb Statistics By Device Users, Demographics And Facts (2025)

Introduction

Airbnb Statistics: Airbnb is one of the best booking websites on the internet, and presently, there are almost 150 million users of this website. Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic had impacted Airbnb’s valuation, which had decreased its value from USD 35 billion to USD 18 billion in 2022. Since the company was launched in 2007, they have gone from one rental to almost 5.6 million active listings and nearly 4 million hosts.

Short-term rentals have changed the way people think about traveling, and this trend has continued to develop despite major benders like accommodation restrictions and travel restrictions. Let’s shed more light on Airbnb Statistics through this article.

Editor’s Choice

According to a survey, Airbnb.com has a rating of 3.8 out of 5 as an employer.

To book a stay on the Airbnb application, users need 11 minutes and 31 seconds.

Airbnb decided to exit the domestic market in China in July 2022, focusing instead on outbound Chinese business opportunities.

The platform has 14.33% of users 45 years and 10.52% of users 55 years and 55 years to 64 years, respectively.

of users and of users respectively. In September 2022, the five most preferred traveling goals were Mallorca, Madrid, Rome, Paris, and London.

In 2023, Airbnb had USD 81.3 billion in revenue, down from USD 113 billion in 2021.

in revenue, down from In the United Kingdom, it is observed that 30.53% of the users access Airbnb.com on desktop, while 69.47% of the users access the website from their smartphones.

the users access Airbnb.com on desktop, while of the users access the website from their smartphones. In London, 69,351 , and Paris, 61,365, are the counts of total properties listed.

, and Paris, are the counts of total properties listed. Almost 87% of the Airbnb properties platform offer long-term stays.

of the Airbnb properties platform offer long-term stays. According to Airbnb Statistics, the basic essential SEO factors for ranking a listing high are cost, popularity, and quality.

Family travel on Airbnb was almost 90% in 2022 as compared to the COVID-19 pandemic in India.

in 2022 as compared to the COVID-19 pandemic in India. There are almost 857,40,000 users , resulting in 1.48% in Costa Rica. While 5.49% use Airbnb.com on desktops and 94.51% use it on smartphones.

, resulting in in Costa Rica. While use Airbnb.com on desktops and People between 35 and 44 years old make up almost 30% of the share in Airbnb bookings.

old make up almost of the share in Airbnb bookings. In 2021, Europe observed a high number of total nights that stayed, according to Airbnb statistics, with a certified count of 144,764,746.

You May Also Like To Read

Airbnb Rental Statistics

Airbnb is predicted to serve more than 1 billion yearly guests, according to a survey in 2020.

There are presently almost 5 million Airbnb hosts globally active, and nearly 7.7 million or more active listings on the platform.

Almost 57% of the Airbnb hosts offer their full house for guests.

Airbnb’s annual revenue was almost USD 3.4 billion, a decrease from the past years, largely because of the COVID-19 impact.

The rural host in the United States earned almost USD 200 million in income from Airbnb in 2020.

Almost 60% of the guests using Airbnb are between 25 years and 34 years old, whereas a huge group of Airbnb users are Millennials.

Private rooms accounted for almost 23% of the reservations on Airbnb in 2022.

Airbnb rents cover more than 220 nations and regions.

Airbnb has an average review score of 4.7 out of 5, as per Airbnb statistics.

There are roughly 100,000 cities globally that have Airbnb listings.

According to the survey, six guests check in to an Airbnb listing each second all over the world.

The median cost for an Airbnb in North America is almost USD 163 per night.

The Airbnb guests stay at a median of 4.3 nights during each booking.

To book a stay on the Airbnb application, users need 11 minutes and 31 seconds.

The median hosts earn almost USD 13,800 yearly.

The current Airbnb valuation is almost USD 113.

As predicted, Airbnb now has almost 20+% market share of the vacation rental industry.

In 2023, Airbnb generated USD 9.9 billion in revenue with almost 19.2% year-on-year growth.

Nearly 448 million bookings were witnessed on Airbnb, a 13.9% increase from 2022.

Family travel on Airbnb was almost 90% in 2022 as compared to the COVID-19 pandemic in India.

The top categories for family travel on Airbnb are near Pools and tropical, and National Parks.

Presently, there are almost 4 million people across the world who are ready to welcome travelers to their homes and holiday properties.

According to Airbnb Statistics, the corporate revenue earned for the second quarter of 2023 was USD 2.484 billion.

A median host earned USD 14,000 in 2022.

Airbnb Business Data Statistics

Airbnb works in almost 220 nations and regions, with almost 100,000 towns, and has a global guest community.

In 2022, almost USD 7 billion in total taxes were collected and dispatched worldwide as of December 31.

According to an SEC survey in 2022, Airbnb had a leasehold commitment for almost 924,999 square feet, which also included almost 616,000 square feet for the sublease.

Airbnb discontinued its domestic business in China in July 2022.

According to Airbnb statistics, the marketing and sales expenditure grew by almost 30% in Q1 2023.

In 2023, the product development expenditure grew by almost 30%.

The Airbnb operation and support expenditure grew by 21% or USD 48.5 million.

In December 2022, Airbnb had nearly 6,811 workers under the leadership of the CEO, Brian Chesky.

Airbnb launched its Live and Work from Anywhere policy in April 2022.

Roughly 49% of Airbnb’s worldwide workers identify as women, and the remaining 16% of Airbnb’s US-based workers identify as less-represented minorities in December 2022.

By December 2022, Airbnb’s annual chargeback expenditure was USD 119.6 million.

By 2030, Airbnb is expected to operate as a net-zero organization for its worldwide corporate operations.

Airbnb Statistics By Device Users

In the past 6 Months, Airbnb.com has observed almost 40 million visitors using smartphones and 24 million visitors using desktops.

The all-inclusive mobile traffic is almost 58.6%, and desktop traffic is almost 41.4%.

In America, there are almost 35.3 million users, that have results in 60.97%, of which 48.78% prefer to operate the Airbnb.com website on a desktop, while 51.22% operate the website on their smartphones.

There are almost 2.09% of the guests, 1.2 million from Germany. Almost 53.76% of the people use Airbnb.com on a desktop, while 46.24% use smartphones.

The United Kingdom and Canada have 1.48% and 1.5% of all users, which results in 859,90,000 and 868,80,000.

Airbnb is accessed by almost 21.35% of users on desktops, and 78.65% use mobile phones in Canada.

In the United Kingdom, it is observed that 30.53% of the users access Airbnb.com on desktop, while 69.47% of the users access the website from their smartphones.

There are almost 857,40,000 users, resulting in 1.48% in Costa Rica. While 5.49% use Airbnb.com on desktops and 94.51% use it on smartphones.

Airbnb Business Data Statistics

Airbnb’s global reach and financial impact are significant, as evidenced by its extensive network of hosts and guests, substantial tax contributions, and strategic business operations.

Accommodation Rentals and Experiences: Airbnb’s platform allows hosts to rent out properties or rooms to guests, and it has expanded its offerings to include “experiences,” which are activities led by Airbnb hosts.

Presence: Operating in over 220 countries and regions, Airbnb boasts a vast global presence, with hosts in more than 100,000 cities and towns worldwide. The platform has recorded an impressive 1.4 billion cumulative guest arrivals, highlighting its popularity and widespread adoption.

(Source: statista.com)

Global Tax Collection: As of December 31, 2022, Airbnb had collected and remitted a substantial USD 7 billion in taxes globally. These taxes cover tourism-related levies and are paid to local governments on behalf of Airbnb hosts across approximately 30,000 jurisdictions worldwide.

As of December 31, 2022, Airbnb had collected and remitted a substantial USD 7 billion in taxes globally. These taxes cover tourism-related levies and are paid to local governments on behalf of Airbnb hosts across approximately 30,000 jurisdictions worldwide. Support for Local Communities: By facilitating tax payments, Airbnb contributes to the revenue streams of local governments, supporting community infrastructure and services.

By facilitating tax payments, Airbnb contributes to the revenue streams of local governments, supporting community infrastructure and services. Corporate Headquarters: Airbnb’s headquarters are in San Francisco, California, and it has additional offices in 29 cities worldwide.

Real Estate Holdings: The company has significant real estate commitments, with lease agreements for office spaces totaling approximately 1.6 million square feet across various locations internationally.

The company has significant real estate commitments, with lease agreements for office spaces totaling approximately 1.6 million square feet across various locations internationally. Strategic Decisions: Airbnb decided to exit the domestic market in China in July 2022, focusing instead on outbound Chinese business opportunities.

Airbnb decided to exit the domestic market in China in July 2022, focusing instead on outbound Chinese business opportunities. Sales and Marketing: In Q1 2023, Airbnb’s sales and marketing expenses increased by 30%, driven by intensified marketing efforts.

Product Development and Operations: Similarly, product development and operational expenses saw increases, reflecting investments in innovation and customer support.

Similarly, product development and operational expenses saw increases, reflecting investments in innovation and customer support. Employee Count: Despite fluctuations, Airbnb had 6,811 employees as of December 2022, with a focus on adapting to changing work environments, including remote work policies introduced in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite fluctuations, Airbnb had 6,811 employees as of December 2022, with a focus on adapting to changing work environments, including remote work policies introduced in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Diversity: Airbnb emphasizes diversity and inclusion, with 49% of its global employees identifying as female, and efforts to increase the representation of underrepresented minorities.

Airbnb emphasizes diversity and inclusion, with 49% of its global employees identifying as female, and efforts to increase the representation of underrepresented minorities. Sustainability: The company is committed to achieving Net Zero emissions for its global corporate operations by 2030, demonstrating its dedication to environmental responsibility through investments in renewable energy and nature-based solutions.

The company is committed to achieving Net Zero emissions for its global corporate operations by 2030, demonstrating its dedication to environmental responsibility through investments in renewable energy and nature-based solutions. In summary, Airbnb’s business operations have a global footprint, generating substantial economic value through its platform while also prioritizing aspects such as tax compliance, employee welfare, diversity, inclusion, and environmental sustainability.

Airbnb Statistics By Demographics

(Source: enterpriseappstoday.com)

According to Airbnb Statistics, 48.19% of men and almost 51.81% of women use Airbnb worldwide.

Nearly 17.53% of the users are between 18 and 24 years old in the year 2023.

In all, there are almost 30.41% of total users between 25 and 34 years old, being the highest of all.

The people between 35 years to 44 years include almost 30% of the share.

The platform has 14.33% of users 45 years and 10.52% of users 55 years and 55 years to 64 years, respectively.

Almost 6.92% of the users from the Baby Boomers Club across the world are 65 years and above.

The adults who use the Airbnb platform is almost 45.6 million, according to Airbnb statistics.

In 2021, almost 32% of the bookings were made by people between 20 and 30 years old.

Likely, people between 30 and 40 years old have done almost 26% of the bookings on Airbnb.

Nearly 16% and 13% of the bookings in the past years are from 40 years to 50 years and almost between 50 years to 60 years subsequently.

If we consider the baby boomers club, there are just 5% of the people between 60 and 70 years old, and only 1% are between the ages 70 and 80 years.

In September 2022, the popular travel destinations selected by travelers were London and Paris.

(Source: rubyhome.com)

In London, 69,351 and in Paris, 61,365 are the total number of properties listed.

Cities in Europe like Geneva, Greater Manchester, Brussels, Amsterdam, Dublin, Edinburgh, Venice, Malaga, Vienna, Athens, Copenhagen, Berlin, Barcelona, Mallorca, Rome, and Madrid are listed under the most famous with an overall 1,00,000 rental listings on the platform.

In September 2022, the five most preferred traveling goals were Mallorca, Madrid, Rome, Paris, and London.

In the past months, almost 71.26% of traffic was recorded on Airbnb.com, with a recorded downfall in the rate of visitors by 8.4% in the United States.

The Philippines had almost a 2.01% share in the country-wise traffic, which increased the rate by 6.41%.

Malaysia and Mexico had certified a share in the traffic by 1.19% and 1.54%, with a growth rate of guests by 9.27% in Mexico and a lowered rate in Malaysia by 7.96%.

Thailand grew by 1.19%, with a growth rate of 7.61%.

The remaining countries have a nominal rate of almost 22.81%.

In 2021, the listed properties on Airbnb are- 3,212,954 in Asia Pacific, 2,551,581 in North America, 1,732,609 in Latin America, 367,091 in Africa, and 4,840,487 in Europe.

As per Airbnb Statistics, the entire count of the properties that are listed by the region as of 2021 is 2,249,434 in the United States of America, 1,148,885 in China, 1,209,036 in France, 6,83,619 in Italy, 5,67,027 in the United Kingdom, 6,19,449 in Brazil, 3,91,619 in Mexico, 5,42,138 in Spain, 3,02,222 in Canada and 3,10,182 in Germany.

In the United States, the total number of travelers that have stayed in the region in total nights was 41,995,197 in 2021.

In 2021, Europe observed a high number of total nights that stayed, according to Airbnb statistics, with a certified count of 144,764,746.

In Africa, the total number of nights stayed was almost 5,753,786.

In 2021, North America and Asia Pacific had almost 110,382,177 and 54,015,276 nights stayed.

Airbnb Corporate Statistics

The maximum staff of Airbnb in the U.S. are not from alternative populations.

As per Airbnb Statistics, a worker stays with Airbnb for a median of four years.

com website is accessible in over 60 languages, as per a recent survey.

In November 2022, Airbnb.com listed almost 84.1 million guests on the Airbnb.com website, while there were 92.9 million guests in October 2022.

In September 2022, almost 93.7 million guests had visited the Airbnb.com website globally.

com had almost 70% of organic traffic, whereas 30.43% of paid traffic.

In the United States, almost 12.3% of Airbnb workers are from marginalized populations.

According to a survey, Airbnb.com has a rating of 3.8 out of 5 as an employer.

More than 700,00 corporate professionals and clients use Airbnb.com for making their bookings.

Roughly 75% of the staff of Airbnb.com think that their compensation is worthy to be compared to the needs and value of the same positions.

In 2023, Airbnb had USD 81.3 billion in revenue, down from USD 113 billion in 2021.

The Airbnb share price was USD 129 in February 2023, whereas the all-time high was USD 212.68 in 2021.

Airbnb accounts for more than 20% of the worldwide vacation rental industry.

The Sevierville in T.N.T.N. has the highest number of Superhosts amid Airbnb hosts at almost 60%, making it the most hospitable city in the United States.

In 2023, Northlake in I.L.I.L. had the biggest median Airbnb cap rate of almost 8.08% in the market in the United States, with an average property cost of less than USD 1 million and about 1000 active Airbnb listings.

The median Airbnb property values USD 350 to USD 700 each year for almost USD 1 million in basic liability cover.

Airbnb Most Popular Travel Industry

Airbnb’s impressive growth and market capitalization are indeed noteworthy, especially considering its competition in the travel industry.

Despite not leading in website visits or app downloads, Airbnb has managed to carve out a significant niche in the market.

Its unique approach to accommodation, emphasizing personalized experiences and local connections, has resonated with travelers worldwide.

The company’s I.P.O. in 2020 marked a significant milestone, attracting investor interest and showcasing confidence in Airbnb’s business model.

Its subsequent market capitalization reaching over 73 billion U.S.U.S. dollars by 2023 demonstrates sustained investor confidence and the company’s ability to capture value in the travel sector.

While competitors like Booking.com and TripAdvisor may lead in certain metrics, Airbnb’s success lies in its differentiation and focus on the sharing economy. As travel trends evolve and consumers seek more authentic and immersive experiences, Airbnb appears well-positioned to continue its growth trajectory.

(Source: statista.com)

As we can see in the chart above the number of nights and experiences booked on Airbnb from 2015 to 2023.

As per the statistics, the gross booking value has grown from USD 8 billion in the year 2015 to USD 58 billion in 2023.

According to Airbnb Statistics, in the year 2015, almost 72 million people made bookings using the Airbnb website.

As the years passed, the count also increased from 126 million in 2016, to 186 million in 2017, and 250 million in 2018.

In the year 2019, we can see that there was a drastic growth in the number of bookings made from 250 million in 2018 to 327 million in 2019.

In 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a substantial decline was witnessed, with 193 million.

As the years passed, we can observe a gradual increase in several bookings from 301 million in 2021 to 394 million in 2022.

In the year 2023, Airbnb also experienced a slight decrease, with approximately 349 million in 2023.

Conclusion

Finally, examining the Airbnb Statistics discloses the platform’s considerable influence and flexibility within the hospitality sector. With billions of hosts globally and a huge array of listings spanning almost 200 nations, Airbnb has frozen its position as a pacemaker in the vacation rental industry.

As travelers progressively embrace new facts like longer stays and rural escapes, Airbnb’s capability to adapt and revolutionize positions it for continued success in the vital landscapes of modern travel. Even though the numbers oscillate because of the different external factors, Airbnb’s constant growth paints an encouraging future.

Shared On:



Sources Searchlogistics Businessofapps Statista Airbnb Thezebra Dreambigtravelfarblog Awning Backlinko Scottmax Medium Skillademia Photoaid Gitnux Demandsage Zippia Marketsplash Spendmenot

FAQ . How many listings does Airbnb have?



Currently, Airbnb has nearly 4 million hosts, 90% of whom are individuals. The Airbnb hosts have earned a revenue of $110B+ so far. Is Airbnb profitable?



According to a recent survey, Airbnb is a highly profitable industry that has brought in revenue of almost 1.5 billion in past years. It can be profitable for the website’s 4 million hosts across the globe. However, it is very difficult to get a rich and good hospitality service.

Saisuman Revankar Saisuman is a professional content writer specializing in health, law, and space-related articles. Her experience includes designing featured articles for websites and newsletters, as well as conducting detailed research for medical professionals and researchers. Passionate about languages since childhood, Saisuman can read, write, and speak in five different languages. Her love for languages and reading inspired her to pursue a career in writing. Saisuman holds a Master's in Business Administration with a focus on Human Resources and has worked in a Human Resources firm for a year. She was previously associated with a French international company. In addition to writing, Saisuman enjoys traveling and singing classical songs in her leisure time.

More Posts By Saisuman Revankar