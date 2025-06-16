Apple TV Statistics By User Demographics, Market Share And Facts (2025)

Introduction

Apple TV Statistics: Apple TV+ is a streaming service from Apple that subscribers in the US and other countries can access. It started on November 1, 2019. The platform primarily offers movies and TV shows created by Apple, known as Apple Originals. Apple introduced the service during a big event in March 2019. At that event, stars like Jennifer Aniston, Oprah Winfrey, and Steven Spielberg joined Apple onstage to talk about their shows.

You can watch Apple TV+ on Apple’s website or by using the Apple TV app. This app is now available on most Apple products, and it also works on some smart TVs, gaming systems, and streaming devices from other brands. Apple TV+ now has over 45 million paying subscribers. We will look closer at Apple TV Statistics in this article.

Editor’s Choice

Apple TV+ presently holds 10% of the subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) market in the US.

of the subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) market in the US. With Apple TV+, you can also stream the content on up to six devices at the same time per subscription.

Approximately 45% of Apple TV viewers fall within the 30- to 50- year-old age range.

to year-old age range. ARS Technica reported, based on Apple TV Statistics, that 60% of Apple TV users are female, whereas 40% are male.

of Apple TV users are female, whereas are male. In Q1 2025, Apple TV is expected to attract nearly 44.1 million viewers, representing a 4.75% increase from the previous year.

viewers, representing a increase from the previous year. Apple TV boasts almost 25 million subscribers, with an additional 50 million promotional access.

subscribers, with an additional promotional access. In all, almost 26% of US video-on-demand users in the US use Apple TV+.

of US video-on-demand users in the US use Apple TV+. Overall, 20% of video-on-demand users in the United States say they are likely to use Apple TV+ again.

of video-on-demand users in the United States say they are likely to use Apple TV+ again. In April 2025. Almost 29% of US video-on-demand users were informed about Apple TV+ in the media, on social media, or in an ad in the past 4 weeks.

Apple TV 4K Specifications

(Source: apple.com)

Specifications Apple TV Remote Height 1.2 inches (31mm) 5.4 inches (136mm) Width 3.66 inches (93mm) 1.4 inches (35 mm) Depth 3.66 inches (93 mm) 0.36 inch (9.25 mm) Weight (Wi-Fi model) 7.3 ounces (208g) 2.3 ounces (66g) Weight (Wi-Fi Ethernet Model) 7.5 ounces (214g) – Capacity 64 GB (Wi-Fi model) 128 GB (Wi-Fi+ Ethernet model)

Daily Performances of Apple TV

Date Subscribers Views Estimated Earnings 2025-06-12 2.06M 1,547,023,291+226,011 USD353.71 – USD1,061.12 2025-06-11 2.06M 1,546,797,280+535,862 USD838.62 – USD2,515.87 2025-06-10 2.06M+10K 1,546,261,418+793,710 USD1,242.16 – USD3,726.47 2025-06-09 2.05M 1,545,467,708+857,896 USD1,342.61 – USD4,027.82 2025-06-08 2.05M 1,544,609,812+481,047 USD752.84 – USD2,258.52 2025-06-07 2.05M 1,544,128,765+327,402 USD512.38 – USD1,537.15 2025-06-06 2.05M 1,543,801,363+498,444 USD780.06 – USD2,340.19 2025-06-05 2.05M 1,543,302,919+443,170 USD693.56 – USD2,080.68 2025-06-04 2.05M 1,542,859,749+461,342 USD722 – USD2,166 2025-06-03 2.05M 1,542,398,407+444,693 USD695.94 – USD2,087.83 2025-06-02 2.05M 1,541,953,714+514,639 USD805.41 – USD2,416.23 2025-06-01 2.05M 1,541,439,075+519,808 USD813.5 – USD2,440.5 2025-05-31 2.05M 1,540,919,267+1,878,912 USD2,940.5 – USD8,821.49 2025-05-30 2.05M 1,539,040,355+2,274,092 USD3,558.95 – USD10,676.86 2025-05-29 2.05M+10K 1,536,766,263+1,671,646 USD2,616.13 – USD7,848.38 2025-05-28 2.04M 1,535,094,617+488,543 USD764.57 – USD2,293.71 2025-05-27 2.04M 1,534,606,074+679,171 USD1,062.9 – USD3,188.71 2025-05-26 2.04M 1,533,926,903+710,683 USD1,112.22 – USD3,336.66 2025-05-25 2.04M 1,533,216,220+1,175,426 USD1,839.54 – USD5,518.63 2025-05-24 2.04M 1,532,040,794+643,634 USD1,007.29 – USD3,021.86 2025-05-23 2.04M 1,531,397,160+1,191,640 USD1,864.92 – USD5,594.75 2025-05-22 2.04M+10K 1,530,205,520+671,788 USD1,051.35 – USD3,154.04 2025-05-21 2.03M 1,529,533,732+387,355 USD606.21 – USD1,818.63 2025-05-20 2.03M 1,529,146,377+320,216 USD501.14 – USD1,503.41 2025-05-19 2.03M 1,528,826,161+455,727 USD713.21 – USD2,139.64 2025-05-18 2.03M 1,528,370,434+409,293 USD640.54 – USD1,921.63 2025-05-17 2.03M 1,527,961,141+493,978 USD773.08 – USD2,319.23 2025-05-16 2.03M 1,527,467,163+411,470 USD643.95 – USD1,931.85 2025-05-15 2.03M 1,527,055,693+434,299 USD679.68 – USD2,039.03 2025-05-14 2.03M 1,526,621,394+423,820 USD663.28 – USD1,989.83

Apple TV Popular Content Statistics

Top Movies on Apple TV in 2025

Sr. No Shows Points per day 1 Fountain Of Youth 986 2 The Gorge 759 3 Wolfs 547 4 Ghosted 443 5 Luck 418 6 Bono: Stories of Surrender 366 7 The Family Plan 359 8 Greyhound 291 9 Napolean 210 10 Fly Me to the Moon 164

Top TV Shows in 2025

Sr. No Shows Points per day 1 Stick 940 2 Your Friends & Neighbours 843 3 Murderbot 727 4 Carême 535 5 Severance 531 6 Ted Lasso 418 7 The Studio 288 8 Silo 272 9 See 178 10 Foundation 131

In March 2024, Apple TV+ had 271 movies and TV shows available in the US. That’s almost 100 more titles than what was offered back in April 2023.

The number of available titles has also increased rapidly over the past month in Apple’s main international markets, including Brazil, Germany, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

Here’s a breakdown of how many movies and shows are offered in each of these top countries:

Month-Year Brazil Germany Mexico United Kingdom United States Apr 2023 171 162 163 163 175 May 2023 179 167 170 172 186 Jun 2023 183 168 172 174 189 Jul 2023 179 168 172 167 191 Aug 2023 182 172 176 170 190 Sep 2023 185 176 176 176 192 Oct 2023 188 181 184 174 193 Nov 2023 195 187 190 192 205 Dec 2023 200 187 187 195 204 Jan 2024 202 191 190 198 208 Feb 2024 210 196 192 205 216 Mar 2024 212 217 194 203 271

Apple TV Active Devices in the US

Apple was inactive in the smart TV industry, with Roku and Amazon leading in units sold.

Apple has added more active devices each year in the United States, but it is still behind Roku, with around 50 million units.

Year Devices(mm) 2024 33 2023 32.3 2022 31.7 2021 29.9 2020 28.3 2019 25.9 2018 24.6 2017 22.4 2016 20.1 2015 17.3

Apple has invested USD20 billion in Apple TV+, which is a significant gamble in an industry where Netflix, Disney, and Amazon are all competing for viewers.

(Source: typepad.com)

Following is a table showing Apple TV+ subscribers 2019 to 2024(mm)

Year Subscriber(mm) 2024 30 2023 40 2022 55 2021 48 2020 33.6 2019 5.7

Apple TV Limited Viewership Statistics

According to Nielsen tracking, the streaming content viewed on TV’s Apple TV+ accounts for less than 1% of the monthly TV viewership, compared to Netflix’s 8.2% and Max’s 1.2% as of February 2025.

Theverge highlighted in its report using Apple TV Statistics that Apple has also been criticised for the small marketing efforts for Apple TV+.

For example, Apple stated that it spent USD 14.9 million on commercials for Apple TV+ in October 2019, as compared to USD 28.6 million on the iPhone, as per data from iSpot.

Apple TV Losses Statistics

According to The Information, a worker who reviewed Apple TV+’s business plan said the service might lose between USD 15 billion and USD 20 billion during its first 10 years.

For comparison, Disney’s streaming services lost approximately USD 11.4 billion from the launch of Disney+ in late 2020 through April 2024.

Disney’s streaming finally made a profit for the first time in the quarter ending June 29, 2024.

Apple is still in a strong financial position. The company is worth nearly USD 4 trillion and reported a net profit of USD 93.7 billion in its latest fiscal year. Even if Apple TV+ incurs a loss of around USD1 billion per year, it’s not a major issue for the company.

The streaming business presents a significant opportunity for Apple to grow. Some newer streaming platforms that struggled initially are now generating revenue.

Many Apple TV+ competitors generate additional revenue through ads or by increasing their prices. Apple TV+ doesn’t run ads and hasn’t increased its price since fall 2023, which is a notable period in today’s streaming landscape.

Apple TV Global Market Share Statistics

Apple TV controls 3.6% of the worldwide streaming device market.

Roku is the top player with a 23.1% market share, making it the most popular streaming device globally. Amazon’s Fire TV comes next with 12.1%.

The Indian Express cited Apple TV Statistics, showing that Samsung has a 10.4% share, and Android TV holds 5.9%.

There are 31.7 million active Apple TV units in the US. Although Apple hasn’t focused heavily on smart TVs, the number of devices sold has been slowly increasing.

In 2022, there were 31.7 million active devices, up from 29.9 million the year before.

Apple TV accounts for 13.1% of US-connected TV (CTV) users, while Roku leads with 51.7% of the market.

About 4 million Americans use Apple TV to stream content on their TVs. Half of US households have smart TVs that connect directly to the internet. The rest use streaming gadgets.

Apple TV User Demographics Statistics

In 2024, 60% of Apple TV viewers are female, and 40% are male.

The largest group of users falls between the ages of 35 and 54, comprising 45% of the total audience.

Adults aged 18 to 34 are the next largest group at 26%. People under 18 make up 12%, while those 55 and older account for 17% of users.

There are approximately 44.1 million Apple TV users in the US as of 2024, representing a 4.8% increase from 42.1 million in 2023.

The number of users is expected to grow to 45.9 million in 2025 and reach 47.7 million by 2026.

Business Od Apps reported, based on Apple TV Statistics, that roughly 55% of Apple TV accounts are used by 1 to 3 people, while four or more users share the remaining 45%.

Additionally, approximately 33% of people who have recently purchased Apple devices also report using Apple TV.

This indicates that Apple TV is most popular among adults aged 35–54 and those in smaller households, and it’s continuing to grow in the US streaming market.

Apple TV App Store Statistics

On average, developers release nine new apps per day—or around 75 per week—on the Apple TV App Store. In February 2023, 230 new apps were added, including categories such as entertainment and VPN services.

Most apps are free, but some cost money:

Many paid apps are under USD1 Around 73 apps cost between USD9 and USD10, often with pay-as-you-go options

According to Apple TV Statistics, Bloomberg reported that about 33.3% of apps on the platform have user ratings, and 41.6% are rated between 4.5 and 5 stars.

As of 2024, the Apple TV App Store (tvOS) has around 18,096 apps available. On average, one new app is added each day, which equals about 7 per week or roughly 54 apps per month.

Out of all the apps:

Approximately 5,725 apps have been rated by users, which accounts for about 31.6% of the total.

The other 68.4% (or about 12,371 apps) don’t have user reviews yet.

Among the apps with ratings, 41.6% have high scores between 4.5 and 5 stars, indicating that users are generally satisfied with them.

Most apps on the tvOS App Store are free to download.

For the ones that do cost money:

Many are priced at under USD1 Approximately 73 apps are priced between USD 9 and USD 10, and most of these offer pay-as-you-go features.

In just one month, February 2023, Apple TV added 230 new apps, and the pace is likely to have remained close to that in 2024.

With only 31.6% of apps rated, there’s still plenty of room for more feedback and reviews from users.

OTT Streaming and Video Quality Statistics

(Source: thebusinessresearchcompany.com)

During the pandemic, Apple TV had an 8.5% share of OTT video watch time, ranking third behind Roku. Chromecast had 6.8%, and Android TV had 5.5%.

Today, the competition between Apple TV and Google TV continues as both companies strive to capture a larger share of the CTV market.

As of Q2 2023, Apple TV delivered the fastest video start time (VST) at 2.9 seconds, with only a 4.2% year-over-year drop.

Apple TV also had the lowest buffering rate at 0.1%, tying with Roku.

Its bitrate improved by 9.2% YoY, placing Apple TV in the top 5 for video quality.

Average viewer engagement per session is 24.4 minutes, a 1.2% drop from the previous year. In comparison, Chromecast leads with 34.5 minutes per viewing session.

Conclusion

In 2022, the total number of Apple TV+ users exceeded 75 million, including approximately 50 million people who received free access through promotions, such as the 1-year free trial offered with new Apple device purchases. Even though updated figures haven’t been released, experts believe the number of paying subscribers could now be around 50 million.

This rise in Apple TV+ users is likely due to a decline in Prime Video users in the US, as well as Apple’s strong push for exclusive, high-quality shows and movies, along with targeted promotional offers. We have shed enough light on Apple TV Statistics.

FAQ . What is the market share of Apple TV in 2024?



According to the most recent report from Just Watch, Apple TV+ increased its market share in the US from 7% in the last quarter of 2024 to 8% in the first quarter of 2025. This growth occurred between January and March 2025, resulting in a 1% increase in its market share in the United States. Is Apple TV losing USD1 billion?



Although Apple has invested a significant amount of money and created shows that have won major awards, Apple TV+ is still struggling to compete in the streaming world. Reports indicate that the service is costing Apple approximately USD1 billion (€923 million) per year in losses. How many Apple TV subscribers are there in 2024?



As reported by The Information (through The Verge), Apple TV+ had 45 million subscribers in 2024. During the same year, Apple spent around USD 4.5 billion on content, which was USD 500 million less than it had spent earlier, indicating a reduction in its production budget.

Saisuman Revankar

