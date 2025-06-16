Apple TV Statistics By User Demographics, Market Share And Facts (2025)
Editor
Introduction
Apple TV Statistics: Apple TV+ is a streaming service from Apple that subscribers in the US and other countries can access. It started on November 1, 2019. The platform primarily offers movies and TV shows created by Apple, known as Apple Originals. Apple introduced the service during a big event in March 2019. At that event, stars like Jennifer Aniston, Oprah Winfrey, and Steven Spielberg joined Apple onstage to talk about their shows.
You can watch Apple TV+ on Apple’s website or by using the Apple TV app. This app is now available on most Apple products, and it also works on some smart TVs, gaming systems, and streaming devices from other brands. Apple TV+ now has over 45 million paying subscribers. We will look closer at Apple TV Statistics in this article.
Editor’s Choice
- Apple TV+ presently holds 10% of the subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) market in the US.
- With Apple TV+, you can also stream the content on up to six devices at the same time per subscription.
- Approximately 45% of Apple TV viewers fall within the 30- to 50-year-old age range.
- ARS Technica reported, based on Apple TV Statistics, that 60% of Apple TV users are female, whereas 40% are male.
- In Q1 2025, Apple TV is expected to attract nearly 44.1 million viewers, representing a 4.75% increase from the previous year.
- Apple TV boasts almost 25 million subscribers, with an additional 50 million promotional access.
- In all, almost 26% of US video-on-demand users in the US use Apple TV+.
- Overall, 20% of video-on-demand users in the United States say they are likely to use Apple TV+ again.
- In April 2025. Almost 29% of US video-on-demand users were informed about Apple TV+ in the media, on social media, or in an ad in the past 4 weeks.
Apple TV 4K Specifications
|Specifications
|Apple TV
|Remote
Height
1.2 inches (31mm)
5.4 inches (136mm)
Width
3.66 inches (93mm)
1.4 inches (35 mm)
Depth
3.66 inches (93 mm)
0.36 inch (9.25 mm)
Weight (Wi-Fi model)
7.3 ounces (208g)
2.3 ounces (66g)
Weight (Wi-Fi Ethernet Model)
7.5 ounces (214g)
–
Capacity
64 GB (Wi-Fi model)
128 GB (Wi-Fi+ Ethernet model)
Daily Performances of Apple TV
|Date
|Subscribers
|Views
|Estimated Earnings
2025-06-12
2.06M
1,547,023,291+226,011
USD353.71 – USD1,061.12
2025-06-11
2.06M
1,546,797,280+535,862
USD838.62 – USD2,515.87
2025-06-10
2.06M+10K
1,546,261,418+793,710
USD1,242.16 – USD3,726.47
2025-06-09
2.05M
1,545,467,708+857,896
USD1,342.61 – USD4,027.82
2025-06-08
2.05M
1,544,609,812+481,047
USD752.84 – USD2,258.52
2025-06-07
2.05M
1,544,128,765+327,402
USD512.38 – USD1,537.15
2025-06-06
2.05M
1,543,801,363+498,444
USD780.06 – USD2,340.19
2025-06-05
2.05M
1,543,302,919+443,170
USD693.56 – USD2,080.68
2025-06-04
2.05M
1,542,859,749+461,342
USD722 – USD2,166
2025-06-03
2.05M
1,542,398,407+444,693
USD695.94 – USD2,087.83
2025-06-02
2.05M
1,541,953,714+514,639
USD805.41 – USD2,416.23
2025-06-01
2.05M
1,541,439,075+519,808
USD813.5 – USD2,440.5
2025-05-31
2.05M
1,540,919,267+1,878,912
USD2,940.5 – USD8,821.49
2025-05-30
2.05M
1,539,040,355+2,274,092
USD3,558.95 – USD10,676.86
2025-05-29
2.05M+10K
1,536,766,263+1,671,646
USD2,616.13 – USD7,848.38
2025-05-28
2.04M
1,535,094,617+488,543
USD764.57 – USD2,293.71
2025-05-27
2.04M
1,534,606,074+679,171
USD1,062.9 – USD3,188.71
2025-05-26
2.04M
1,533,926,903+710,683
USD1,112.22 – USD3,336.66
2025-05-25
2.04M
1,533,216,220+1,175,426
USD1,839.54 – USD5,518.63
2025-05-24
2.04M
1,532,040,794+643,634
USD1,007.29 – USD3,021.86
2025-05-23
2.04M
1,531,397,160+1,191,640
USD1,864.92 – USD5,594.75
2025-05-22
2.04M+10K
1,530,205,520+671,788
USD1,051.35 – USD3,154.04
2025-05-21
2.03M
1,529,533,732+387,355
USD606.21 – USD1,818.63
2025-05-20
2.03M
1,529,146,377+320,216
USD501.14 – USD1,503.41
2025-05-19
2.03M
1,528,826,161+455,727
USD713.21 – USD2,139.64
2025-05-18
2.03M
1,528,370,434+409,293
USD640.54 – USD1,921.63
2025-05-17
2.03M
1,527,961,141+493,978
USD773.08 – USD2,319.23
2025-05-16
2.03M
1,527,467,163+411,470
USD643.95 – USD1,931.85
2025-05-15
2.03M
1,527,055,693+434,299
USD679.68 – USD2,039.03
2025-05-14
2.03M
1,526,621,394+423,820
USD663.28 – USD1,989.83
Apple TV Popular Content Statistics
- Top Movies on Apple TV in 2025
|Sr. No
|Shows
|Points per day
1
Fountain Of Youth
986
2
The Gorge
759
3
Wolfs
547
4
Ghosted
443
5
Luck
418
6
Bono: Stories of Surrender
366
7
The Family Plan
359
8
Greyhound
291
9
Napolean
210
10
Fly Me to the Moon
164
- Top TV Shows in 2025
|Sr. No
|Shows
|Points per day
1
Stick
940
2
Your Friends & Neighbours
843
3
Murderbot
727
4
Carême
535
5
Severance
531
6
Ted Lasso
418
7
The Studio
288
8
Silo
272
9
See
178
10
Foundation
131
- In March 2024, Apple TV+ had 271 movies and TV shows available in the US. That’s almost 100 more titles than what was offered back in April 2023.
- The number of available titles has also increased rapidly over the past month in Apple’s main international markets, including Brazil, Germany, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and the United States.
- Here’s a breakdown of how many movies and shows are offered in each of these top countries:
|Month-Year
|Brazil
|Germany
|Mexico
|United Kingdom
|United States
Apr 2023
171
162
163
163
175
May 2023
179
167
170
172
186
Jun 2023
183
168
172
174
189
Jul 2023
179
168
172
167
191
Aug 2023
182
172
176
170
190
Sep 2023
185
176
176
176
192
Oct 2023
188
181
184
174
193
Nov 2023
195
187
190
192
205
Dec 2023
200
187
187
195
204
Jan 2024
202
191
190
198
208
Feb 2024
210
196
192
205
216
Mar 2024
212
217
194
203
271
Apple TV Active Devices in the US
- Apple was inactive in the smart TV industry, with Roku and Amazon leading in units sold.
- Apple has added more active devices each year in the United States, but it is still behind Roku, with around 50 million units.
|Year
|Devices(mm)
2024
33
2023
32.3
2022
31.7
2021
29.9
2020
28.3
2019
25.9
2018
24.6
2017
22.4
2016
20.1
2015
17.3
Apple TV Subscribers Statistics
- Apple has invested USD20 billion in Apple TV+, which is a significant gamble in an industry where Netflix, Disney, and Amazon are all competing for viewers.
- Following is a table showing Apple TV+ subscribers 2019 to 2024(mm)
|Year
|Subscriber(mm)
2024
30
2023
40
2022
55
2021
48
2020
33.6
2019
5.7
Apple TV Limited Viewership Statistics
- According to Nielsen tracking, the streaming content viewed on TV’s Apple TV+ accounts for less than 1% of the monthly TV viewership, compared to Netflix’s 8.2% and Max’s 1.2% as of February 2025.
- Theverge highlighted in its report using Apple TV Statistics that Apple has also been criticised for the small marketing efforts for Apple TV+.
- For example, Apple stated that it spent USD 14.9 million on commercials for Apple TV+ in October 2019, as compared to USD 28.6 million on the iPhone, as per data from iSpot.
Apple TV Losses Statistics
- According to The Information, a worker who reviewed Apple TV+’s business plan said the service might lose between USD 15 billion and USD 20 billion during its first 10 years.
- For comparison, Disney’s streaming services lost approximately USD 11.4 billion from the launch of Disney+ in late 2020 through April 2024.
- Disney’s streaming finally made a profit for the first time in the quarter ending June 29, 2024.
- Apple is still in a strong financial position. The company is worth nearly USD 4 trillion and reported a net profit of USD 93.7 billion in its latest fiscal year. Even if Apple TV+ incurs a loss of around USD1 billion per year, it’s not a major issue for the company.
- The streaming business presents a significant opportunity for Apple to grow. Some newer streaming platforms that struggled initially are now generating revenue.
- Many Apple TV+ competitors generate additional revenue through ads or by increasing their prices. Apple TV+ doesn’t run ads and hasn’t increased its price since fall 2023, which is a notable period in today’s streaming landscape.
- Apple TV controls 3.6% of the worldwide streaming device market.
- Roku is the top player with a 23.1% market share, making it the most popular streaming device globally. Amazon’s Fire TV comes next with 12.1%.
- The Indian Express cited Apple TV Statistics, showing that Samsung has a 10.4% share, and Android TV holds 5.9%.
- There are 31.7 million active Apple TV units in the US. Although Apple hasn’t focused heavily on smart TVs, the number of devices sold has been slowly increasing.
- In 2022, there were 31.7 million active devices, up from 29.9 million the year before.
- Apple TV accounts for 13.1% of US-connected TV (CTV) users, while Roku leads with 51.7% of the market.
- About 4 million Americans use Apple TV to stream content on their TVs. Half of US households have smart TVs that connect directly to the internet. The rest use streaming gadgets.
Apple TV User Demographics Statistics
- In 2024, 60% of Apple TV viewers are female, and 40% are male.
- The largest group of users falls between the ages of 35 and 54, comprising 45% of the total audience.
- Adults aged 18 to 34 are the next largest group at 26%. People under 18 make up 12%, while those 55 and older account for 17% of users.
- There are approximately 44.1 million Apple TV users in the US as of 2024, representing a 4.8% increase from 42.1 million in 2023.
- The number of users is expected to grow to 45.9 million in 2025 and reach 47.7 million by 2026.
- Business Od Apps reported, based on Apple TV Statistics, that roughly 55% of Apple TV accounts are used by 1 to 3 people, while four or more users share the remaining 45%.
- Additionally, approximately 33% of people who have recently purchased Apple devices also report using Apple TV.
- This indicates that Apple TV is most popular among adults aged 35–54 and those in smaller households, and it’s continuing to grow in the US streaming market.
Apple TV App Store Statistics
- On average, developers release nine new apps per day—or around 75 per week—on the Apple TV App Store. In February 2023, 230 new apps were added, including categories such as entertainment and VPN services.
Most apps are free, but some cost money:
- Many paid apps are under USD1
- Around 73 apps cost between USD9 and USD10, often with pay-as-you-go options
- According to Apple TV Statistics, Bloomberg reported that about 33.3% of apps on the platform have user ratings, and 41.6% are rated between 4.5 and 5 stars.
- As of 2024, the Apple TV App Store (tvOS) has around 18,096 apps available. On average, one new app is added each day, which equals about 7 per week or roughly 54 apps per month.
Out of all the apps:
- Approximately 5,725 apps have been rated by users, which accounts for about 31.6% of the total.
- The other 68.4% (or about 12,371 apps) don’t have user reviews yet.
- Among the apps with ratings, 41.6% have high scores between 4.5 and 5 stars, indicating that users are generally satisfied with them.
Most apps on the tvOS App Store are free to download.
For the ones that do cost money:
- Many are priced at under USD1
- Approximately 73 apps are priced between USD 9 and USD 10, and most of these offer pay-as-you-go features.
- In just one month, February 2023, Apple TV added 230 new apps, and the pace is likely to have remained close to that in 2024.
- With only 31.6% of apps rated, there’s still plenty of room for more feedback and reviews from users.
OTT Streaming and Video Quality Statistics
- During the pandemic, Apple TV had an 8.5% share of OTT video watch time, ranking third behind Roku. Chromecast had 6.8%, and Android TV had 5.5%.
- Today, the competition between Apple TV and Google TV continues as both companies strive to capture a larger share of the CTV market.
- As of Q2 2023, Apple TV delivered the fastest video start time (VST) at 2.9 seconds, with only a 4.2% year-over-year drop.
- Apple TV also had the lowest buffering rate at 0.1%, tying with Roku.
- Its bitrate improved by 9.2% YoY, placing Apple TV in the top 5 for video quality.
- Average viewer engagement per session is 24.4 minutes, a 1.2% drop from the previous year. In comparison, Chromecast leads with 34.5 minutes per viewing session.
Conclusion
In 2022, the total number of Apple TV+ users exceeded 75 million, including approximately 50 million people who received free access through promotions, such as the 1-year free trial offered with new Apple device purchases. Even though updated figures haven’t been released, experts believe the number of paying subscribers could now be around 50 million.
This rise in Apple TV+ users is likely due to a decline in Prime Video users in the US, as well as Apple’s strong push for exclusive, high-quality shows and movies, along with targeted promotional offers. We have shed enough light on Apple TV Statistics.
