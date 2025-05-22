Logitech Statistics By Share, Revenue And Country (2025)
Introduction
Logitech Statistics: Logitech International is a global leader in designing and manufacturing innovative peripherals and computer accessories. Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, Logitech’s commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction has established it as a trusted name in the tech industry.
But how big are they, and what kind of products do they sell the most? This Logitech Statistics will guide you effectively as it has covered all current trends and analyses of the market from different insights. Let’s dive into some interesting statistics to understand Logitech’s world better.
Editor’s Choice
- Logitech Statistics, for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024, Logitech reported an annual revenue of USD 4.3 billion, marking a decrease of 5.3% compared to the previous year.
- In Q4 of fiscal year 2024, Logitech’s revenue reached USD 1.01 billion, showing a 5.35% year-over-year growth.
- As of June 17, 2024, Logitech’s market capitalization was USD 15.21 billion, up 51.60% from 2023.
- Logitech’s gaming segment generated the highest revenue in the first quarter of 2024, with USD 273,487 thousand.
- Meanwhile, the highest revenue amounted to America in Logitech, USD 431 million, with a share of 44%.
- To date, the company has approximately 7,300 employees, and revenue earned per employee is USD 588,831 annually.
- Logitech Statistics further states that in the first quarter of 2024, Logitech had around 153.44 million shares outstanding, a decrease of 3.38% from last year.
- Logitech’s net income for FY 2024 was USD 612 million, a significant increase from USD 365 million in the previous fiscal year.
- The company’s operating income was USD 587 million, up from USD 458 million in the prior year.
- Logitech’s revenue from video collaboration tools increased by 12% in FY 2024, reaching approximately USD 700 million.
Logitech Financial Report Comparison
Between the First Quarters of 2023 and 2024 (In thousands, except per share amounts)
|Operations
|2023 (USD)
|2024 (USD)
Net sales
|960,077
|1,011,487
|Cost of goods sold
|612,703
572,051
Gross profit
|343,864
|436,977
|Marketing and selling expenses
|181,060
185,594
Research and development
|70,630
|75,421
|General and administrative
|32,437
38,510
Total operating expenses
|305,020
|306,760
|Operating income
|38,844
130,217
Interest income
|8,758
|16,128
|Income before income taxes
|52,691
143,796
Net income
|41,495
167,615
(Source: ir.logitech.com)
Logitech Statistics By Revenue
- Logitech International’s total annual revenue in the March 31, 2024 quarter was USD 1.01 billion, up 51.41 million from the previous quarter and 5.35%.
(Reference: statista.com)
- According to a report published by Statista in 2023, Logitech’s total revenue was USD 4.54 billion, down from USD 5.48 billion in 2022.
In addition, the quarterly revenue of the company in 2023 is depicted below:
|Date
|Revenue (USD)
|Growth Rate
|Change (USD million)
March 31
|960.08 million
|-21.94%
|-269.92
|June 30
|974.50 million
|-15.98%
-185.37
September 30
|1.06 billion
|-8.00%
|-91.94
|December 31
|1.26 billion
|-1.14%
-14.45
(Source: stockanalysis.com)
By Market Capitalization
(Reference: stockanalysis.com)
- Based on Logitech Statistics, as of June 17, 2024, Logitech’s market capitalization was USD 15.21 billion, up 51.60% from 2023.
Additionally, the monthly market capitalization of the company from 2023 to 2024 is shared below:
|Date
|Market Cap (USD billion)
|Growth Rate
Jan 2023
|9.36
-7.02%
Feb
|8.74
|-6.54%
|Mar
|9.31
6.43%
Apr
|9.53
|2.41%
|May
|10.13
6.32%
Jun
|9.43
|-6.95%
|Jul
|10.97
16.37%
Aug
|10.88
|-0.81%
|Sep
|10.90
0.17%
Oct
|12.33
|13.07%
|Nov
|13.75
11.54%
Dec
|14.90
|8.39%
|Jan 2024
|12.91
-13.38%
Feb
|13.60
|5.31%
|Mar
|13.84
1.77%
Apr
|12.14
|-12.29%
|May
|15.35
26.45%
Jun
|15.16
-1.24%
By Segments
The net sales and growth rate (from last year) of Logitech segments in the Q1 of 2024:
|Products
|Net sales (USD thousands)
|Change rate
Gaming
|273,487
|7%
|Keyboards and combos
|216,240
15%
Pointing devices
|170,677
|6%
|Video collaboration
|148,104
3%
Wecamsb
|75,952
|4%
|Tablet Accessories
|55,808
18%
Headsets
|45,455
|16%
|Others
|25,764
16%
(Source: ir.logitech.com)
(Reference: statista.com)
- Logitech’s gaming segment generated the highest revenue in 2023, USD 1,211.49 million.
- Furthermore, the company’s other segmental revenue was followed by pointing devices (USD 728.38 million), keyboards and combos (USD 836.43 million), PC webcams (USD 227.69 million), tablets and other accessories (USD 254.37 million), video collaboration (USD 887.52 million), mobile speakers (USD 111.65 million), audio-PC and wearables (USD 274.23 million).
- However, all other segments of Logitech collectively captured revenue of around USD 7.08 million in 2023.
According to the above graph, the global segmental revenue (in a million U.S. dollars) of Logitech International in previous years is detailed below:
By Regions
- In the first quarter of 2024, Americas in Logitech had the highest revenue, USD 431 million, with a 44% share.
- In the same duration, other regions’ revenue and share are followed by Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (USD 312 million and 32%) and Asia-Pacific (USD 231 million and 24%).
(Reference: statista.com)
- Logitech Statistics show that in 2023, the Americas accounted for the highest revenue of Logitech International worldwide, resulting in USD 1,930.91 million.
- The other regions’ revenue (in USD million) and share are followed by EMEA (1,299.66) and Asia Pacific (1,308.25).
The above graph represents the revenue comparison between regions; thus, the table below includes all previous years’ Logitech revenue (in a million U.S. dollars):
|Year
|Americas
|EMEA
|Asia Pacific
2022
|2,317.94
|1,724.03
|1,439.13
|2021
|2,206.55
|1,735.68
1,310.05
2020
|1,286.53
|941.21
|748.11
|2019
|1.190.22
|861.73
736.38
2018
|1,118.32
|820.35
|628.19
|2017
|963.67
|746.9
510.86
2026
|881.38
|645.69
491.03
- Logitech Statistics further states that in the first quarter of 2024, Logitech had around 153.44 million shares outstanding,
- Meanwhile, shares decreased by 3.38% from last year and changed QoQ by 0.82%.
- Around 0.80% of shares were owned by Insiders and 54.32% by Institutions.
Logitech International Ratios and Metrics Statistics
|2023 (USD)
|Q1, 2024 (USD)
Enterprise Value
|USD 12.3 billion
|13.6 billion
|The price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio
|22.60 million
25.62 million
The price-to-sales (P/S) ratio
|3.22 million
|3.54 million
|The price-to-book (P/B) ratio
|6.19 million
6.81 million
P/FCF Ratio = Market Capitalization / Free Cash Flow
|12.70 million
|13.97 million
|P/OCF Ratio = Market Capitalization / Operating Cash Flow
|12.08 million
13.29 million
EV/Sales Ratio = Enterprise Value / Revenue
|2.87 million
|3.19 million
|EV/EBITDA Ratio = Enterprise Value / EBITDA
|17.44 million
19.39 million
Return on Equity (ROE)
|28.10%
|28.10%
|Return on Capital (ROIC)
|25.88%
25.88%
Return on Assets (ROA)
|17.30%
|17.30%
|Total Shareholder Return
|4.68%
4.55%
Dividend Yield
|1.30%
1.17%
(Source: stockanalysis.com)
Logitech’s Website Traffic Statistics By Country
(Reference: similarweb.com)
- As explained by Logitech Statistics, total website visits in May 2024 were 6.2 million, with an increase of 4.55% from last month, with a bounce rate of 42.87%.
- The United States of America had 22.31% of total traffic on logitech.com, up by 7.08%.
- During the same duration, other countries recorded the following contribution in total traffic: China = 10.41% (31.29%), Germany = 4.97% (+7.31%), Canada = 3.86% (+7.69%), and the United Kingdom = 3.35% (-2.06%)
- Other countries collectively made up around 55.1% of the visitor share on logiotech.com.
By Demographics
(Reference: similarweb.com)
- In May 2024, male and female users of logitech.com were 66.8% and 33.2%, respectively.
- Logitech Statistics by age group states that the highest number of website users observed is between 25 and 34 years old, resulting in 31.96%.
- 85% of Logitech’s website users are aged 18 to 24 years.
- In contrast, 21.11% and 12.87% belong to individuals aged 35 to 54 and 45 to 54, respectively.
- Around 7.65% of website users are aged between 55 to 64 years.
- Nearly 4.56% of user shares of logitech.com were contributed by the age group above 65 years.
By Traffic Source
(Reference: similarweb.com)
- Logitech Statistics 2024 also shows that organic search generated the highest traffic rate to logitech.com, 69.16%.
- Almost 23.01% of the share is generated by direct traffic searches, while 2.79% is from referrals on logitech.com.
- Furthermore, the website’s other traffic sources are paid search (2.16%), social (1.26%), Mail (0.61%), and display (1.02%).
By Social Media Referral Statistics
(Reference: similarweb.com)
- Based on Logitech Statistics, Reddit had the highest social media referral rate, with a 45.64% share compared to other social network traffic.
- YouTube and Facebook each contributed a share of 24.98% and 18.34% on logitech.com.
- Meanwhile, traffic sent by LinkedIn is 4.54%, and Instagram contributed 1.47%.
- Similarly, the rest of the social networks together made up around 5.03% of the traffic share.
Logitech’s Demand Influencing Factors of 2024
Remote Work Trend
Gaming Industry Growth
Technological Advancements
Sustainability Awareness
Logitech Product Launches and Prices in Q1 2024
Logi for Mac Lineup:
- MX Keys S for Mac: A high-performance keyboard with enhanced illumination and smart actions via the Logi Options+ app (USD 99.99).
- MX Keys S Combo for Mac: This package includes the MX Keys S for Mac keyboard, the MX Master 3S for Mac mouse, and the MX Palm Rest (USD 199.99).
- Ergo Wave Keys for Mac: Ergonomic keyboard designed for maximum comfort with a cushioned palm rest (USD 59.99).
Logitech Keys-To-Go 2:
- An ultra-portable wireless keyboard designed for productivity on the go (USD 69.99).
Logitech MX Ink:
- A stylus designed for Meta Quest users, enhancing the mixed reality experience with precision and intuitive use (USD 49.99).
Zone 305 Headset:
- Wireless headset certified for business use, aimed at providing comfort and quality audio for IT professionals and general users (USD 129.99).
M340 Mouse Collection:
- A colorful range of mice is available exclusively in North America, featuring unique patterns that match user style (USD 39.99).
Logitech Customer Review Statistics 2024
|Best Buy – Logitech Lift Vertical Wireless Ergonomic Mouse
|Average Rating: 4.7 out of 5 stars.
Total Reviews: 706
Amazon – Logitech C920e HD 1080p Mic-Enabled Webcam
Average Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars
Total Reviews: 12,452
5 Stars: 8,653
4 Stars: 2,543
3 Stars: 760
2 Stars: 306
1 Star: 190
|Amazon – Logitech M170 Wireless Mouse
Average Rating: 4.6 out of 5 stars
Total Reviews: 8,345
5 Stars: 6,145
4 Stars: 1,512
3 Stars: 452
2 Stars: 148
1 Star: 88
Conclusion
Logitech International has firmly established itself as a leader in the tech industry through continuous innovation, high-quality products, and a strong commitment to sustainability. The gaming segment’s growth potential is a positive sign, and Logitech’s continued focus on innovation in keyboards, mice, and video collaboration tools suggests they’re here to stay.
Looking forward, Logitech is well-positioned to continue its growth and meet its customers’ evolving demands.
FAQ.
Logitech G: Gaming peripherals
MX Series: Advanced office tools
Logi: General computer peripherals and smart home devices
Yes, Logitech is committed to sustainability, integrating recycled materials into products and aiming for carbon neutrality.
Some of Logitech’s best-selling products include the G502 gaming mouse, the MX Master 3 mouse, and the Brio webcam.
Firmware updates for Logitech devices can be done through the Logitech G HUB or Logitech Options software, available on their support page.
