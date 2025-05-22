Logitech Statistics By Share, Revenue And Country (2025)

May 22, 2025

Logitech Statistics By Share, Revenue And Country (2025)

Introduction

Logitech Statistics: Logitech International is a global leader in designing and manufacturing innovative peripherals and computer accessories. Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, Logitech’s commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction has established it as a trusted name in the tech industry.

But how big are they, and what kind of products do they sell the most? This Logitech Statistics will guide you effectively as it has covered all current trends and analyses of the market from different insights. Let’s dive into some interesting statistics to understand Logitech’s world better.

Editor’s Choice

  • Logitech Statistics, for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024, Logitech reported an annual revenue of USD 4.3 billion, marking a decrease of 5.3% compared to the previous year.
  • In Q4 of fiscal year 2024, Logitech’s revenue reached USD 1.01 billion, showing a 5.35% year-over-year growth.
  • As of June 17, 2024, Logitech’s market capitalization was USD 15.21 billion, up 51.60% from 2023.
  • Logitech’s gaming segment generated the highest revenue in the first quarter of 2024, with USD 273,487 thousand.
  • Meanwhile, the highest revenue amounted to America in Logitech, USD 431 million, with a share of 44%.
  • To date, the company has approximately 7,300 employees, and revenue earned per employee is USD 588,831 annually.
  • Logitech Statistics further states that in the first quarter of 2024, Logitech had around 153.44 million shares outstanding, a decrease of 3.38% from last year.
  • Logitech’s net income for FY 2024 was USD 612 million, a significant increase from USD 365 million in the previous fiscal year.​
  • The company’s operating income was USD 587 million, up from USD 458 million in the prior year.
  • Logitech’s revenue from video collaboration tools increased by 12% in FY 2024, reaching approximately USD 700 million.

Logitech Financial Report Comparison

Between the First Quarters of 2023 and 2024 (In thousands, except per share amounts)

Operations2023 (USD)2024 (USD)

Net sales

960,0771,011,487
Cost of goods sold612,703

572,051

Gross profit

343,864436,977
Marketing and selling expenses181,060

185,594

Research and development

70,63075,421
General and administrative32,437

38,510

Total operating expenses

305,020306,760
Operating income38,844

130,217

Interest income

8,75816,128
Income before income taxes52,691

143,796

Net income

41,495

167,615

(Source: ir.logitech.com)

Logitech Statistics By Revenue

  • Logitech International’s total annual revenue in the March 31, 2024 quarter was USD 1.01 billion, up 51.41 million from the previous quarter and 5.35%.

-revenue-of-logitech-international-worldwide-from-fiscal-year-2016-to-2023

(Reference: statista.com)

  • According to a report published by Statista in 2023, Logitech’s total revenue was USD 4.54 billion, down from USD 5.48 billion in 2022.

In addition, the quarterly revenue of the company in 2023 is depicted below:

DateRevenue (USD)Growth Rate Change (USD million)

March 31

960.08 million-21.94%-269.92
June 30974.50 million-15.98%

-185.37

September 30

1.06 billion-8.00%-91.94
December 311.26 billion-1.14%

-14.45

(Source: stockanalysis.com)

By Market Capitalization

Logitech-International-Market-Cap

(Reference: stockanalysis.com)

  • Based on Logitech Statistics, as of June 17, 2024, Logitech’s market capitalization was USD 15.21 billion, up 51.60% from 2023.

Additionally, the monthly market capitalization of the company from 2023 to 2024 is shared below:

DateMarket Cap (USD billion)Growth Rate

Jan 2023

9.36

-7.02%

Feb

8.74-6.54%
Mar9.31

6.43%

Apr

9.532.41%
May10.13

6.32%

Jun

9.43-6.95%
Jul10.97

16.37%

Aug

10.88-0.81%
Sep10.90

0.17%

Oct

12.3313.07%
Nov13.75

11.54%

Dec

14.908.39%
Jan 202412.91

-13.38%

Feb

13.605.31%
Mar13.84

1.77%

Apr

12.14-12.29%
May15.35

26.45%

Jun

15.16

-1.24%

By Segments

The net sales and growth rate (from last year) of Logitech segments in the Q1 of 2024:

ProductsNet sales (USD thousands)Change rate

Gaming

273,4877%
Keyboards and combos216,240

15%

Pointing devices

170,6776%
Video collaboration148,104

3%

Wecamsb

75,9524%
Tablet Accessories55,808

18%

Headsets

45,45516%
Others25,764

16%

(Source: ir.logitech.com)

revenue-of-logitech-international-worldwide-from-fiscal-year-2016-to-2023-by-segment-

(Reference: statista.com)

  • Logitech’s gaming segment generated the highest revenue in 2023, USD 1,211.49 million.
  • Furthermore, the company’s other segmental revenue was followed by pointing devices (USD 728.38 million), keyboards and combos (USD 836.43 million), PC webcams (USD 227.69 million), tablets and other accessories (USD 254.37 million), video collaboration (USD 887.52 million), mobile speakers (USD 111.65 million), audio-PC and wearables (USD 274.23 million).
  • However, all other segments of Logitech collectively captured revenue of around USD 7.08 million in 2023.

According to the above graph, the global segmental revenue (in a million U.S. dollars) of Logitech International in previous years is detailed below:

the-global-segmental-revenue-of-logitech-international-in-previous-years

By Regions

  • In the first quarter of 2024, Americas in Logitech had the highest revenue, USD 431 million, with a 44% share.
  • In the same duration, other regions’ revenue and share are followed by Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (USD 312 million and 32%) and Asia-Pacific (USD 231 million and 24%).

revenue-of-logitech-international-worldwide-from-fiscal-year-2016-to-2023-by-region

(Reference: statista.com)

  • Logitech Statistics show that in 2023, the Americas accounted for the highest revenue of Logitech International worldwide, resulting in USD 1,930.91 million.
  • The other regions’ revenue (in USD million) and share are followed by EMEA (1,299.66) and Asia Pacific (1,308.25).

The above graph represents the revenue comparison between regions; thus, the table below includes all previous years’ Logitech revenue (in a million U.S. dollars):

YearAmericasEMEA Asia Pacific

2022

2,317.941,724.031,439.13
20212,206.551,735.68

1,310.05

2020

1,286.53941.21748.11
20191.190.22861.73

736.38

2018

1,118.32820.35628.19
2017963.67746.9

510.86

2026

881.38645.69

491.03

Logitech Share Statistics

  • Logitech Statistics further states that in the first quarter of 2024, Logitech had around 153.44 million shares outstanding,
  • Meanwhile, shares decreased by 3.38% from last year and changed QoQ by 0.82%.
  • Around 0.80% of shares were owned by Insiders and 54.32% by Institutions.

Logitech International Ratios and Metrics Statistics

2023 (USD)Q1, 2024 (USD)

Enterprise Value

USD 12.3 billion13.6 billion
The price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio22.60 million

25.62 million

The price-to-sales (P/S) ratio

3.22 million3.54 million
The price-to-book (P/B) ratio6.19 million

6.81 million

P/FCF Ratio = Market Capitalization / Free Cash Flow

12.70 million13.97 million
P/OCF Ratio = Market Capitalization / Operating Cash Flow12.08 million

13.29 million

EV/Sales Ratio = Enterprise Value / Revenue

2.87 million3.19 million
EV/EBITDA Ratio = Enterprise Value / EBITDA17.44 million

19.39 million

Return on Equity (ROE)

28.10%28.10%
Return on Capital (ROIC)25.88%

25.88%

Return on Assets (ROA)

17.30%17.30%
Total Shareholder Return4.68%

4.55%

Dividend Yield

1.30%

1.17%

(Source: stockanalysis.com)

Logitech’s Website Traffic Statistics By Country

logitech.com-Web-Traffic-by-Country

(Reference: similarweb.com)

  • As explained by Logitech Statistics, total website visits in May 2024 were 6.2 million, with an increase of 4.55% from last month, with a bounce rate of 42.87%.
  • The United States of America had 22.31% of total traffic on logitech.com, up by 7.08%.
  • During the same duration, other countries recorded the following contribution in total traffic: China = 10.41% (31.29%), Germany = 4.97% (+7.31%), Canada = 3.86% (+7.69%), and the United Kingdom = 3.35% (-2.06%)
  • Other countries collectively made up around 55.1% of the visitor share on logiotech.com.

By Demographics

logitech-com-website-traffic-demographics.

(Reference: similarweb.com)

  • In May 2024, male and female users of logitech.com were 66.8% and 33.2%, respectively.
  • Logitech Statistics by age group states that the highest number of website users observed is between 25 and 34 years old, resulting in 31.96%.
  • 85% of Logitech’s website users are aged 18 to 24 years.
  • In contrast, 21.11% and 12.87% belong to individuals aged 35 to 54 and 45 to 54, respectively.
  • Around 7.65% of website users are aged between 55 to 64 years.
  • Nearly 4.56% of user shares of logitech.com were contributed by the age group above 65 years.

By Traffic Source

logitech-com-top-traffic-sources.

(Reference: similarweb.com)

  • Logitech Statistics 2024 also shows that organic search generated the highest traffic rate to logitech.com, 69.16%.
  • Almost 23.01% of the share is generated by direct traffic searches, while 2.79% is from referrals on logitech.com.
  • Furthermore, the website’s other traffic sources are paid search (2.16%), social (1.26%), Mail (0.61%), and display (1.02%).

By Social Media Referral Statistics

social-media-traffic-to-logitech-com

(Reference: similarweb.com)

  • Based on Logitech Statistics, Reddit had the highest social media referral rate, with a 45.64% share compared to other social network traffic.
  • YouTube and Facebook each contributed a share of 24.98% and 18.34% on logitech.com.
  • Meanwhile, traffic sent by LinkedIn is 4.54%, and Instagram contributed 1.47%.
  • Similarly, the rest of the social networks together made up around 5.03% of the traffic share.

Logitech’s Demand Influencing Factors of 2024

Remote Work Trend

  • As per Logitech Statistics, Logitech’s revenue from video collaboration tools increased by 12%, reaching approximately USD 700 million
  • Sales of webcams and video conferencing equipment grew by 15%.

Gaming Industry Growth

  • The gaming peripherals segment reported a revenue increase of 10%, totaling USD 1.2 billion.
  • Logitech holds a 25% market share in the global gaming peripherals market, reflecting its strong position and consistent demand from the gaming community​

Technological Advancements

  • As per Logitech Statistics, products incorporating AI and machine learning, such as advanced video collaboration tools and gaming peripherals, contributed to a 7% increase in overall product sales​
  • Logitech invested USD 287 million in research and development in FY 2024, up from USD 281 million in the previous year

Sustainability Awareness

  • Revenue from products featuring recycled materials and eco-friendly packaging increased by 5% to USD 450 million.

Logitech Product Launches and Prices in Q1 2024

Logi for Mac Lineup:

  • MX Keys S for Mac: A high-performance keyboard with enhanced illumination and smart actions via the Logi Options+ app (USD 99.99).
  • MX Keys S Combo for Mac: This package includes the MX Keys S for Mac keyboard, the MX Master 3S for Mac mouse, and the MX Palm Rest (USD 199.99).
  • Ergo Wave Keys for Mac: Ergonomic keyboard designed for maximum comfort with a cushioned palm rest (USD 59.99).

Logitech Keys-To-Go 2:

  • An ultra-portable wireless keyboard designed for productivity on the go (USD 69.99).

Logitech MX Ink:

  • A stylus designed for Meta Quest users, enhancing the mixed reality experience with precision and intuitive use (USD 49.99).

Zone 305 Headset:

  • Wireless headset certified for business use, aimed at providing comfort and quality audio for IT professionals and general users (USD 129.99).

M340 Mouse Collection:

  • A colorful range of mice is available exclusively in North America, featuring unique patterns that match user style (USD 39.99).

Logitech Customer Review Statistics 2024

Best Buy – Logitech Lift Vertical Wireless Ergonomic MouseAverage Rating: 4.7 out of 5 stars.

Total Reviews: 706
5 Stars: 588
4 Stars: 76
3 Stars: 29
2 Stars: 4
1 Star: 9

Amazon – Logitech C920e HD 1080p Mic-Enabled Webcam

Average Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars

Total Reviews: 12,452

5 Stars: 8,653

4 Stars: 2,543

3 Stars: 760

2 Stars: 306

1 Star: 190

Amazon – Logitech M170 Wireless Mouse

Average Rating: 4.6 out of 5 stars

Total Reviews: 8,345

5 Stars: 6,145

4 Stars: 1,512

3 Stars: 452

2 Stars: 148

1 Star: 88

Conclusion

Logitech International has firmly established itself as a leader in the tech industry through continuous innovation, high-quality products, and a strong commitment to sustainability. The gaming segment’s growth potential is a positive sign, and Logitech’s continued focus on innovation in keyboards, mice, and video collaboration tools suggests they’re here to stay.

Looking forward, Logitech is well-positioned to continue its growth and meet its customers’ evolving demands.

FAQ.

What are some of Logitech’s key product lines?



Logitech G: Gaming peripherals

MX Series: Advanced office tools

Logi: General computer peripherals and smart home devices

Is Logitech committed to sustainability?



Yes, Logitech is committed to sustainability, integrating recycled materials into products and aiming for carbon neutrality.

What are Logitech’s best-selling products?



Some of Logitech’s best-selling products include the G502 gaming mouse, the MX Master 3 mouse, and the Brio webcam.

How can I update the firmware of my Logitech device?



Firmware updates for Logitech devices can be done through the Logitech G HUB or Logitech Options software, available on their support page.

