Introduction

NASA Statistics: In 2026, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, NASA, is still (somehow) the world’s most influential civil space agency, still steering big, groundbreaking efforts across lunar exploration, planetary science, Earth observation, aeronautics, and deep space research. Even with the usual debates about federal spending priorities, NASA keeps operating one of the largest scientific research portfolios globally, and somehow it just keeps moving.

The way NASA performs in 2026 is basically shaped by major investments tied to the Artemis Moon program, the Mars exploration initiatives, plus commercial collaborations, climate-monitoring satellites, and newer space technologies. With a budget that tops USD 24 billion, thousands of scientists and engineers, along with partnerships with private companies and international space agencies, NASA continues to influence where human spaceflight and scientific discovery go next.

Below are the statistics that, in a kind of panoramic way, describe NASA’s financial, operational, and research performance during 2026.

Editorial Select

NASA locked in a USD 24.4 billion FY2026 budget, and only allowed funding to dip by 1.6% year over year. The agency represents just 0.35% of total U.S. federal spending, but it still drives worldwide space leadership. Congress didn’t approve a proposed 24% budget cut, so most of the major NASA programs stayed intact. NASA directed USD 7.25 billion toward science missions, protecting key research infrastructure. A potential 47% science funding reduction could have put 40+ active missions at risk. NASA kept STEM momentum with USD 143 million set aside for the workforce and education programs. The proposed FY2027 budget would cut NASA funding by 23%, which is among the sharpest modern-era reductions. NASA’s planned lunar surface base is estimated to involve about USD 20 billion in investment over seven years. The agency workforce dropped by about 23%, kind of, going from 17,391 people down to something like 13,000–14,000 employees. NASA logged more than 4,000 employee exits via voluntary departures, retirements, and buyouts. The International Space Station wrapped up 750+ research efforts in 2025, honestly, one of its most fruitful stretches. ISS work has produced over 5,000 scientific publications and 100,000+ scholarly references worldwide, at least by the latest counts. Artemis II also set a new human-distance benchmark, reaching 252,756 miles, which is 406,770 km, from Earth. Artemis II covered a total of 694,481 miles (1.12 million km) across its lunar mission. NASA is routing roughly 73.5% of its spending through commercial agreements, meaning a clear pivot toward exploration led by the private sector.

NASA’s Budget Battle

Metric 2026 Value NASA FY 2026 Budget USD 24.4 Billion Share of U.S. Federal Spending 0.35% Human Exploration Funding USD 7+ Billion New Mars Exploration Investment USD 1 Billion Science Mission Directorate Funding USD 7.25 Billion

(Source: space.com)

NASA’s FY2026 budget outcome kind of underlines a notable policy shift toward keeping U.S. leadership in space exploration, scientific inquiry, and STEM education.

Even though the administration floated major reductions, Congress ended up signing off on a much heftier funding package, showing a pretty clear bipartisan backing for NASA’s longer-horizon programs.

In the end, the approved FY2026 budget sets NASA’s budget at USD 24.4 billion, while the administration’s own plan was USD 18.8 billion. That proposal would have been a 24% slide relative to FY2025, so it would’ve landed among the largest cut ideas in recent NASA history. But Congress didn’t go that route.

The final total again USD 24.4 billion only comes out to a 1.6% decrease from FY2025, which helps keep the agency’s day-to-day work running, and also protects its strategic priorities.

The administration wanted to shrink science spending by 47%, which would have pushed the Science Mission Directorate (SMD) budget to roughly USD 3.9 billion.

Congress mostly declined that approach, and instead earmarked USD 7.25 billion for the Science Mission Directorate.

Put another way, that’s only about a 1.1% drop compared with FY2025, so it mostly keeps NASA’s research pipeline intact for the broader scientific portfolio.

Another big call had to do with education and workforce development, so Congress okayed USD 143 million for NASA’s Office of STEM Engagement, and this kept in place programs that were otherwise being targeted for elimination in the proposed budget.

Basically, these efforts back STEM education, help build the workforce, and also keep the NASA Space Grant network moving.

If you just stare at the figures, it really shows a congressional preference for staying steady rather than going full austerity.

The final budget continues to protect key research funding, holds the line on science missions, and keeps educational programs intact while still capping the overall spending cuts at under 2%.

From the perspective of investors, researchers, and the wider aerospace sector, FY2026 funding means more continuity and less guessing around NASA’s future mission pipeline.

NASA’s USD 20 Billion Moon Vision Faces A Budget Reality Check

Meanwhile, NASA’s FY2027 budget debate underlines a growing mismatch between bold exploration aims and the money that’s actually being offered.

Even though NASA leadership is trying to kickstart a new phase of lunar and Mars exploration, the White House budget proposal points toward one of the biggest contractions in the agency’s modern era.

In the FY2027 request, NASA is looking at a 23% drop in overall funding, and that’s the second year in a row where something close to a quarter cut gets floated.

The proposal aims to slice the Science Mission Directorate budget by 47%, so the money would drop from USD 7.25 billion to USD 3.9 billion. That kind of cut is very similar to last year’s plan, and it could put at least 40 NASA missions in jeopardy of cancellation.

The FY2026 proposal already pointed to cancelling 45 missions, so in practice, the science programs end up being the main target for these budget reductions.

Meanwhile, NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman, confirmed in December 2025, has rolled out a sweeping exploration roadmap.

A standout piece is a proposed lunar surface base, estimated at USD 20 billion over seven years.

The wider approach also includes additional lunar missions, a lunar station, and early steps toward later Mars exploration, plus all the usual preparation.

At the same time, NASA is rebuilding internal muscle after the exit of more than 4,000 civil servants, and it’s also looking ahead to a crewed lunar landing planned for 2028.

The above numbers point to a basic policy tug-of-war. There’s the bold exploration agenda, basically needing sustained investment for the long run.

The FY2027 budget cycle will, more or less, decide whether the next ten years at NASA will become a story of growth.

NASA’s Great Workforce Reset

2025–2026 looks like one of the more dramatic reshuffling stretches in NASA’s recent history, not that it was subtle either.

The agency’s workforce reportedly fell from 17,391 employees to something near 13,000–14,000, and this mirrors an estimated 23% shrink in civil service staffing.

Roughly 4,000 employees moved on through voluntary resignations, retirement pathways, buyouts, and plain attrition, while over 2,000 senior staff members took workforce transition packages and basically stepped into the next stage.

At the Jet Propulsion Laboratory, JPL, 1,455 positions were removed, which comes out to almost 25% of its highest workforce size.

At Goddard Space Flight Center, 607 employees left, 13 buildings were closed, and more than 100 laboratories were shut down, trimming the center’s physical footprint by 25%.

The proposed reductions also showed how wide the ripples went: Glenn Research Center faced 38% cuts (554 positions), Langley Research Center saw 39% (672 positions), Johnson Space Center had 20% reductions, and Goddard was hit hardest, up to 42%.

JPL’s changes didn’t just stay inside NASA walls either, because contractor support at Caltech was also affected, separate from the core civil service reductions at places like Goddard and Langley.

Then, during the October 2025 government shutdown, around 15,000 NASA employees were put on furlough, but about 3,000 mission‑critical Artemis personnel kept working and stayed active.

Still, NASA landed USD 24.438 billion in FY2026 funding, which is well above the proposed USD 18.8 billion budget request, even with all that turbulence.

For FY2027, the proposal is aiming for another 23% funding reduction, plus a 47% cut to the Science Mission Directorate, dropping funding from USD 7.25 billion to USD 3.9 billion.

Artemis II travelled 252,756 miles from Earth, which set a new record for the farthest crewed mission in all of human history, so it kinda shows that even with a smaller workforce, the agency is still going after big exploration aims.

ISS 2025, Record-Breaking Year For Space Science and Global Cooperation

In 2025, the International Space Station (ISS) looks like it became one of the most productive periods ever. It reinforces its status as the world’s leading orbiting research facility.

During the year, the station ran over 750 scientific investigations, pushing forward work linked to human spaceflight, lunar and Mars exploration, health care, materials science, and Earth observation technologies.

One moment, pretty defining, landed on November 2, 2025. That day, the ISS marked 25 years of constant human presence in space, basically a quarter-century of uninterrupted scientific operations.

ISS welcomed its first crew back in 2000; the station has had more than 290 astronauts and cosmonauts from 26 countries, and that really underlines how unmatched its international scientific cooperation role is.

Across its lifetime, the ISS has enabled more than 4,000 research investigations and technology demonstrations, which then led to over 5,000 scientific publications, and those generated more than 100,000 academic citations around the world.

Solid-state lithium-ion batteries worked in space for 434 days, with only a 2% dip in capacity, and honestly, it suggests some real promise for upcoming deep space missions.

Operationally, the station stayed exceptionally active, finishing more than 5,800 Earth orbits through 2025. Also, there was another historic first, where all eight ISS docking ports were taken at the same time, which basically shows a steady uptick in international involvement and commercial activity in low-Earth orbit.

The data lines up with what people expect, that the ISS keeps delivering real scientific weight, while also acting like a testing ground for what comes next—think lunar and Mars exploration.

With hundreds of yearly experiments, decades of uninterrupted work, and a broader global mix of participants, the station still ranks as one of humanity’s most productive research assets up in space.

(Sources: NASA International Space Station Science Results 2025, NASA ISS Program, NASA Research & Technology Demonstrations Report 2025.)

Artemis II, Record-Breaking Journey

Artemis II comes in as one of NASA’s more important human spaceflight milestones since the Apollo days.

It launched on April 1, 2026, and returned safely on April 11, 2026, completing a nearly 10-day crewed trip around the Moon. In the end, it became the first astronaut flight carried on the Orion spacecraft, period.

The four-person crew, NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jeremy Hansen, managed to show deep-space routines that matter a lot for future lunar and Mars work.

At the furthest stretch, Orion reached 252,756 miles (406,770 km) away from Earth, beating the earlier benchmark set on Apollo 13 in 1970. Across the full arc of the journey, the spacecraft logged a total of 694,481 miles (1.12 million km).

Getting ready for the mission took a lot of geological and hands-on operational training, including field drills in Iceland’s volcanic landscapes and also testing NASA’s Orion Crew Survival System (OCSS).

Each spacesuit is built to keep astronauts alive and functional for as much as six days, if something goes sideways during an emergency.

The crew carried out the first real direct ship-to-ship communication, meaning astronauts in deep space talked with astronauts on the International Space Station (ISS). Then, during the lunar flyby, the astronauts became the first humans to try eclipse glasses while they watched a solar eclipse from that far out in lunar distance.

But beyond the headline records, the flight also validated Orion’s life support, navigation, communications, and re-entry systems with astronauts onboard, which is kind of a crucial step before future lunar landing missions, so yeah, it matters.

The splashdown, in the Pacific Ocean on April 11, 2026, backed up that NASA’s end-to-end crew recovery operations work as intended.

The above figures sort of say it all: 4 astronauts, 10 days, 252,756 miles from Earth, and roughly 700,000 miles covered overall.

Taken together, these accomplishments put Artemis II in the driver’s seat as the basis for NASA’s next chapter in lunar exploration and its long-term aim of sending humans to Mars.

(Sources: NASA Artemis II Mission Report (2026), NASA Orion Program, NASA Johnson Space Center, Canadian Space Agency (CSA), NASA Artemis Multimedia Resource Page.)

NASA Commercial Space Partnerships (SpaceX, Blue Origin, and CLPS)

NASA’s lunar strategy in 2026 is getting more and more shaped by commercial partnerships instead of government-owned systems. It runs under a USD 24.44 billion FY2026 budget, and that alone feels like a loud hint of where things are headed.

According to information shared by the Planetary Society, and backed up by federal procurement records, NASA directs about 73.5% of its yearly spending through deals with close to 5,000 businesses, universities, and nonprofit organizations, and that basically points to a big swing toward a market-led exploration style.

Back in 2021, SpaceX landed an initial USD 2.89 billion contract for the lunar lander, and later that amount grew by another USD 1.15 billion. So the overall figure ends up near USD 4.04 billion, with a cap around USD 4.47 billion.

By late 2025, NASA had already paid out USD 2.67 billion, roughly 66% of the contract, after finishing 49 program milestones.

Competition is not standing still either. In 2023, Blue Origin got a different USD 3.4 billion HLS contract, and also pledged an extra USD 3.4 billion from private sources. Put together, that’s more than USD 6.8 billion in combined investment.

By late 2025, NASA had disbursed around USD 835 million toward that effort.

Between FY2021 and FY2024, SpaceX pulled in USD 5.4 billion across several NASA programs.

In FY2023 by itself, NASA’s top 20 contractors received USD 14.78 billion in awards, with Caltech (USD 2.92 billion), SpaceX (USD 2.25 billion), Boeing (USD 1.57 billion), Northrop Grumman (USD 1.25 billion), and Lockheed Martin (USD 1.22 billion) leading the list.

The Commercial Lunar Payload Services, CLPS, program kind of further shows how NASA keeps leaning on a fixed-price style approach. It was originally capped at around USD 2.6 billion, but the ceiling was later expanded to USD 4.2 billion in 2026.

Then by late 2025, NASA had already handed out close to USD 1.5 billion across 12 lunar missions, and total visible investment looks like it is nearing USD 2.6 billion.

Looking ahead, NASA’s CLPS Phase 2 roadmap is aiming at 77 lunar lander missions over the next ten years, with an estimated USD 6 billion budget, and the goal is to pull average mission costs down from about USD 129 million to near USD 91 million per mission.

Morgan Stanley says the “global space economy” is expected to reach USD 626 billion in 2025, and the outlook climbs past USD 1 trillion by 2040.

NASA’s commercial lunar efforts are being seen more and more as basic enabling infrastructure for that longer-term growth, while agency leadership figures that dialling back traditional contractor reliance could spare around USD 1.4 billion each year.

Conclusion

NASA’s 2026 performance shows real resilience, even with a lot of budget doubt, internal workforce shuffling, and shifting exploration priorities. Even though the proposal talks about funding cuts, Congress mostly kept the agency’s scientific and educational strengths intact, so NASA can keep pushing on lunar missions, deep space studies, Earth observation, plus commercial and partnership work.

Things like Artemis II’s record-breaking journey, the ISS having a very productive research year, and the growing tie-ins with private aerospace firms all point to the fact that NASA can still deliver transformational results even with limited resources, kind of stubbornly, honestly. And as NASA tries to juggle big Moon and Mars goals alongside whatever future budget pressure shows up, it’s going to rely more and more on steady investment, inventive engineering, and smarter public-private cooperation.

FAQ