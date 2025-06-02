Mars Exploration Statistics By Launch Windows, Organizations And Radiation Exposure (2025)

Mars Exploration Statistics By Launch Windows, Organizations And Radiation Exposure (2025)

Introduction

Mars Exploration Statistics: Mars exploration is one of the most exciting areas in modern space science. Mars has fascinated people for centuries, and now, technology lets us explore it in more detail. Space agencies like NASA, ESA, CNSA (China), and ISRO (India) lead missions to understand Mars better.

These missions look for clues about whether Mars once had life and prepare for future human visits. Robotic missions have found evidence of water, complex landforms, and a thin atmosphere. Today, scientists focus on returning samples, using Mars’ resources, and developing technologies for human missions. These expensive missions provide important information about Mars.

Editor’s Choice

  • NASA’s budget for Mars exploration in 2024 is around USD 3 billion, approximately 8% of its total budget.
  • By the 2030s, companies like SpaceX will have spent billions aiming for human missions to Mars.
  • More than 60% of Mars missions have been successful, with NASA’s Perseverance rover playing a key role.
  • Mars Exploration Statistics show that, due to advancing technology, the Mars exploration market could exceed USD 20 billion by 2030.
  • Based on research and innovation, investments focus on developing new space technologies, with 30% going to robotics and AI for planetary exploration.
  • Meanwhile, countries like the U.S., China, and the UAE are leading, with China investing USD 1.5 billion in Mars missions.
  • The sector is projected to create thousands of jobs globally, from engineering to research.
  • Mars Exploration Statistics further states that some experts estimate that by the end of 2040, around 1% of global space budgets will focus on preparing for human settlement on Mars.
  • At the same time, the potential Mars tourism market will generate USD 2-3 billion annually.
  • International partnerships, such as those between NASA and ESA, are crucial for pooling resources and sharing costs, aiming for greater Mars exploration success.

General Mars Exploration Statistics

  • Mars is a rocky planet like Earth, but it is half the size of Earth. It has a thin atmosphere and a cold, desert-like surface.
  • Scientists using telescopes discovered two moons, Phobos and Deimos, ice at the poles, and Olympus Mons, which is the tallest mountain in our Solar System.
  • Mars has been explored by spacecraft sent from Earth since the late 20th century.
  • These missions have increased our knowledge about Mars, especially its geology and potential for life.
  • In April 2024, NASA chose several companies to study how they can help with robotic science on Mars.
  • As per Mars Exploration Statistics, NASA has sent five robot vehicles, called rovers, to Mars. These rovers study the landscape, take photos, and collect data, helping scientists understand more about the planet.
  • The European Space Agency (ESA) has delayed the launch of its Rosalind Franklin rover, which is now expected to happen later in the 2020s.
  • India plans to launch the Mars Orbiter Mission 2 in 2031 for further exploration of Mars’ atmosphere and surface.

General Mars Exploration Statistics(Source: datainnovation.org)

  • China’s Tianwen-1 mission, the country’s first Mars exploration project, has achieved significant milestones since its launch in July 2020.
  • A key achievement is the release of a global colour image map of Mars, which is considered the most detailed map of the planet to date.

Mars Exploration Statistics By Launch Windows

  • The best times to launch missions to Mars happen every 780 days, or about every two years and two months.
  • There was a low in 1969 and 1971, a peak in the late 1970s, and another low in 1986 and 1988.

Mars Exploration Statistics By Launch Windows(Source: upload.wikimedia.org)

  • Escape and Plasma Acceleration and Dynamics Explorers (ESCAPADE) is expected to launch in November 2024 and is part of NASA’s SIMPLEx program.
  • This mission to Mars will use two spacecraft, named Blue and Gold, to study the planet’s atmosphere.

The table below elaborates on the launch opportunities from 2013 to 2024:

Launch DateSpacecraft (launched or planned)
2024 (October to November)EscaPADE
2020 (July to September)
  • Mars Hope orbiter
  • Tianwen-1 orbiter, deployable and remote camera, lander and Zhurong rover
  • Mars 2020 Perseverance rover and Ingenuity helicopter
2018 (May)InSight
2016 (March)ExoMars TGO
2013 (November)MAVEN, Mars Orbiter Mission

Similarly, expected launch opportunities in the coming years are stated as:

2026 (November to December)
  • Martian Moons eXploration (MMX)
  • Impulse/Relativity Mars lander
2028 / 2029
(December to January)
  • Rosalind Franklin
  • Mars Orbiter Mission 2

NASA’s Mars Exploration Program Plan (from 2024 to 2044)

  • As mentioned in Mars Exploration Statistics, from 2024 to 2030, ongoing missions like Perseverance, Curiosity, and orbiters will continue while new small landers develop.
  • Meanwhile, missions between 2031 and 2035 will bring Martian samples back to Earth for detailed study.
  • Advanced satellites and landers will explore Mars&#39; air, ground, and underground environment from 2036 to 2040.
  • Between 2041 and 2044, robots will begin missions to prepare for humans, showing resource use and building infrastructure.

List Of Mars Mission

Launch DateSpacecraftOperatorMissionMission TypeResult
13 October 2023PsycheUnited States (NASA)PsycheFlyby (Gravity assist)Enroute
30 July 2020
Ingenuity
United States (NASA)
Mars 2020
HelicopterSuccessful
PerseveranceRoverOperational
23 July 2020
Tianwen-1 orbiter
China (CNSA)
Tianwen-1
OrbiterOperational
Tianwen-1 landerLander
Successful
Zhurong roverRover
Tianwen-1 Remote CameraLander
Tianwen-1 Deployable Camera 2Orbiter
19 July 2020HopeUnited Arab Emirates (MBRSC)Emirates Mars MissionOrbiterOperational
5 May 2018
InSight
United States
(NASA)
InSight
Lander
Successful
Marco AFlyby
Marco BFlyby
March, 2016
ExoMars Trace Gas Orbiter
Roscosmos
(ESA)
ExoMars 2016
OrbiterOperational
Schiaparelli EDM landerLanderSpacecraft failure
18 November 2013MAVENUnited States (NASA)MAVENOrbiterOperational
5 November 2013Mars Orbiter MissionIndia (ISRO)Mars Orbiter MissionOrbiterSuccessful
26 November 2011CuriosityNASA (U.S.)Mars Science LaboratoryRoverOperational
8 November 2011
Phobos-GruntRoscosmos
(Russia)
Fobos-Grunt / Yinghuo-1
Orbiter
Phobos sample return		Launch failure
Yinghuo-1CNSA (China)OrbiterPrecluded
Lost with Phobos-Grunt
27 September 2007DawnNASA (U.S.)DawnFlyby
(Gravity assist)		Successful
4 August 2007PhoenixNASA (U.S.)PhoenixLanderSuccessful
12 August 2005Mars Reconnaissance OrbiterNASA (U.S.)Mars Reconnaissance OrbiterOrbiterOperational
2 March 2004
Rosetta
ESA
Rosetta
Flyby (Gravity assist)
Successful
Philae
8 July 2003Opportunity
(MER-B)		NASA (U.S.)OpportunityRoverSuccessful
10 June 2003Spirit
(MER-A)		NASA (U.S.)SpiritRoverSuccessful
2 June 2003
Beagle 2
ESA
Mars Express
LanderLander failure
Mars ExpressOrbiterOperational
7 April 2001Mars OdysseyNASA (U.S.)Mars OdysseyOrbiterOperational
3 January 1999
Mars Polar Lander
NASA (U.S.)
Mars Polar Lander / Deep Space 2
Lander
Spacecraft failure
Deep Space 2
Penetrator
Deep Space 2
11 December 1998Mars Climate OrbiterNASA (U.S.)Mars Climate OrbiterOrbiterSpacecraft failure
3 July 1998Nozomi
(PLANET-B)		Japan (ISAS)NozomiOrbiterSpacecraft failure
4 December 1996
Mars Pathfinder
NASA (U.S.)
Mars Pathfinder
Lander
Successful
SojournerRover
16 November 1996
Mars 96
(M1 No.520) (Mars-8)
Rosaviakosmos (Russia)
Mars 96
Orbiter
Penetrators		Launch failure
Mars 96 landerLander
Launch failure
Lost with Mars 96
Mars 96 landerLander
Mars 96 penetratorPenetrator
Mars 96 penetratorPenetrator
7 November 1996Mars Global SurveyorNASA (U.S.)Mars Global SurveyorOrbiterSuccessful
25 September 1992Mars ObserverNASA (U.S.)Mars ObserverOrbiterSpacecraft failure
7 July 1988
Phobos 1
(1F No.101)
Soviet Union
Phobos 1
OrbiterSpacecraft failure
DASPhobos landerFailure
Lost with Phobos 1
12 July 1988
Phobos 2
(1F No.102)
Soviet Union
Phobos 2
OrbiterMostly successful
Prop-FPhobos rover
Failure
Lost with Phobos 2
DASPhobos lander
20 August 1975
Viking 1 orbiter
NASA (U.S.)
Viking 1
Orbiter
Successful
Viking 1 landerLander
9 September 1975
Viking 2 orbiter
NASA (U.S.)
Viking 2
Orbiter
Successful
Viking 2 landerLander
5 August 1973
Mars 6
(3MP No.50P)
Soviet Union
Mars 6
FlybySuccessful
Mars 6 landerLanderSpacecraft failure
9 August 1973
Mars 7
(3MP No.51P)
Soviet Union
Mars 7
FlybySuccessful
Mars 7 landerLanderSpacecraft failure
21 July 1973Mars 4
(3MS No.52S)		Soviet UnionMars 4OrbiterPartial success
25 July 1973Mars 5
(3MS No.53S)		Soviet UnionMars 5OrbiterSuccessful
5 August 1973
Mars 6
Soviet Union
Mars 6
FlybySuccessful
Mars 6 landerLanderSpacecraft failure
9 August 1973
Mars 7
Soviet Union
Mars 7
FlybySuccessful
Mars 7 landerLanderSpacecraft failure
30 May 1971Mariner 9NASA (U.S.)Mariner 9OrbiterSuccessful
28 May 1971
Mars 3
Soviet Union
Mars 3
OrbiterSuccessful
Mars 3 landerLanderPartial success
PrOP-MRoverThe carrier vehicle failed before the rover was deployed
19 May 1971
Mars 2 lander
Soviet Union
Mars 2
LanderSpacecraft failure
Mars 2OrbiterSuccessful
PrOP-MRoverFailure
10 May 1971Kosmos 419Soviet UnionKosmos 419OrbiterLaunch failure
9 May 1971Mariner 8NASA (U.S.)Mariner 8OrbiterLaunch failure
2 April 19692M No.522Soviet Union2M No.522OrbiterLaunch failure
27 March 1969
Mariner 7NASA (U.S.)Mariner 7FlybySuccessful
2M No.521Soviet Union2M No.521OrbiterLaunch failure
25 February 1969Mariner 6NASA (U.S.)Mariner 6FlybySuccessful
30 November 1964Zond 2Soviet UnionZond 2FlybySpacecraft failure
28 November 1964Mariner 4NASA (U.S.)Mariner 4FlybySuccessful
5 November 1964Mariner 3NASA (U.S.)Mariner 3FlybyLaunch failure
4 November 19622MV-3 No.1Soviet Union2MV-3 No.1LanderLaunch failure
1 November 1962Mars 1Soviet UnionMars 1FlybySpacecraft failure
24 October 19622MV-4 No.1Soviet Union2MV-4 No.1
Flyby
Launch failure
14 October 19601M No.2
Soviet Union (OKB-1)
1M No.2
10 October 19601M No.11M No.1

(Source: wikipedia.org)

Is Exploring Mars Costly?

Indeed, Mars exploration is very expensive, and NASA’s Perseverance rover mission is expected to cost around USD 2.7 billion.

Exploring The Red Planet Is A Costly Undertaking(Source: statista.com)

  • In 2020, the estimated life-cycle costs of the Mars mission Perseverance were around USD 2.9 billion.
  • Mars Exploration Statistics also show that other Mars mission costs are followed by Vikings 1 & 2 (USD 7.1 billion), MSL Curiosity (USD 3.2 billion), Mars Observer (USD 1.7 billion), and Mars Exploration Rovers (USD 1.2 billion).

Mars Exploration Missions By Organizations

Many organisations have explored or planned missions to Mars, so the table below elaborates on the number of Mars missions by the main space organisations.

Names of OrganisationsTotal MissionsSuccessful Missions
NASA (United States)Over 20As of 2024, around 16 missions have successfully reached Mars.
European Space Agency (ESA)32
Roscosmos (Russia)18Two missions were partially successful.
China National Space Administration (CNSA)1Tianwen-1 (2020).
Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)1Mars Orbiter Mission or Mangalyaan, 2013

Proposed Mars Missions Statistics

Proposed DateMissionTypeOrganisation
2024Mars-GruntOrbiter, lander, ascent vehicle, sample-returnRoscosmos
2024MELOS roverRover and aircraftJAXA
2024SatRevolutionOrbiterPoland
2026Icebreaker LifeLanderNASA
2030Deimos and Phobos Interior Explorer (DePhine)Orbiter and Martian moon flybysESA
NET 2030NASA-ESA Mars Sample-returnOrbiter/Lander/Return vehicleNASA & ESA

Future Mars Exploration Mission Statistics

Proposed DateMissionTypeOrganisation
NET October 2024HeraFlyby to the Didymos asteroid systemESA
NET Spring 2025EscaPADE2 OrbitersNASA
2026
SpaceX Uncrewed LandingUncrewed landerSpaceX
Martian Moons eXploration (MMX) Phobos Sample Return MissionOrbiter/LanderJAXA
First Commercial Mission to MarsLanderRelativity Space, Impulse Space
2028Tianwen-3 Mars sample-return missionThere are two spacecraft: one consists of an orbiter and return module, the other of a lander, ascent module, mobile sampling robot, and helicopter.CNSA

Mars Exploration Rovers Statistics

Mars exploration roversMissionSizeWeightDurationDistance Traveled
Zhurong Rover (CNSA, 2021-present)Tianwen-12.6 meters long, 3 meters wide (with solar panels)240 kgStill active1.92 km (as of 2024)
Perseverance Rover (NASA, 2021-present)Mars 20203 meters long, 2.7 meters wide, 2.2 meters high1,025 kgStill active17 km, to date
Curiosity Rover (NASA, 2012-present)Mars Science Laboratory2.9 meters long, 2.7 meters wide, 2.2 meters high899 kgActive (planned for two years)Over 30 km
Opportunity Rover (NASA, 2004-2018)Mars Exploration Rover (MER-B)1.6 meters long, 1.5 meters wide, 1.5 meters high185 kgActive for nearly 15 years (planned for 90 days)45.16 km
Spirit Rover (NASA, 2004-2010)Mars Exploration Rover (MER-A)1.6 meters long, 1.5 meters wide, 1.5 meters high185 kgActive for six years (planned for 90 days)7.73 km
Sojourner Rover (NASA, 1997)Mars Pathfinder65 cm long, 48 cm wide, 30 cm high10.6 kgActive for 83 days (planned for seven days)100 meters

Longest Distance Travelled By Mars Rovers

The Mars and Moon Rovers Going the Distance(Source: statista.com)

  • NASA’s Perseverance rover has been exploring Mars for a year. It landed on the planet on February 18, 2021, and covered a distance of around 28.1 miles.
  • Mars Exploration Statistics further reports that the total distance covered by Curiosity Mars rovers has been 16.9 miles to date, followed by Spirit (4.8 miles) and Perseverance (2.4 miles).

Mars Exploration Statistics By Radiation Exposure

Mars Exploration Statistics by Radiation Exposure(Source: science.nasa.gov)

  • Radiation on Mars: Mars’ surface receives an average daily radiation dose of 0.2 to 0.7 millisieverts (mSv). This is 100 times higher than the average daily radiation dose on Earth.
  • During a round trip to Mars, astronauts are estimated to receive a total radiation dose of 600-1,000 millisieverts (mSv), equivalent to about 50 full-body CT scans.
  • NASA has set a career radiation limit for astronauts of 1,000 millisieverts. A single Mars mission could expose astronauts to up to 60% of this lifetime limit.

Driving Distance Analyses On Mars And The Moon

Driving Distance Analyses on the Mars and the Moon(Source: science.nasa.gov)

  • By the end of the Mars Exploration Rovers, Spirit travelled 4.8 miles (7.7 kilometres) on Mars.
  • Meanwhile, Opportunity drove 28.06 miles (45.16 kilometres), the longest distance a rover has covered on another planet.

Mars Exploration Statistics By Budgetary Contributions

  • NASA’s Mars exploration budget continues to be substantial. The Mars Sample Return (MSR) mission is one of the most expensive upcoming projects, resulting in USD 5-7 billion.
  • The Mars 2020 mission, which includes the Perseverance rover, had a total development and launch cost of around USD 2.7 billion, with an additional USD 300 million allocated annually for operations.
  • ESA has committed significant resources to the ExoMars program, which consists of the Trace Gas Orbiter (TGO) and the Rosalind Franklin rover. The ExoMars mission has an overall estimated cost of €1.3 billion (approximately USD 1.4 billion), shared across ESA member states.
  • ESA will contribute the Sample Fetch Rover and the Earth Return Orbiter for the Mars Sample Return mission, which is estimated to cost around €300-400 million (about USD 340-450 million).

NASA’s Mars Exploration Program Statistics

NASA's Mars Exploration Program Statistics(Source: science.nasa.gov)

  • NASA’s Mars Exploration Program has two rovers and three orbiters currently working on Mars.
  • Since the 1960s, NASA has undertaken over 20 missions to Mars, 16 of which have been classified as successful.
  • The first successful flyby of Mars by NASA is stated as Mariner 4 (1964).
  • Similarly, the first successful landers were Viking 1 and 2 (1976).
  • Mars Science Laboratory (Curiosity Rover, 2012): Still operational, exploring the Gale Crater.
  • Perseverance Rover (2021): Collecting samples for the future Mars Sample Return mission.
  • As per Mars Exploration Statistics, NASA has completed about 80% of its Mars missions, including orbiters, landers, and rovers that help us learn more about the planet.
  • NASA’s budget for the Mars Exploration Program is part of its overall USD 27.2 billion request for 2024, marking a 7.1% increase from the previous year.

By Scientific Observations

  • The Perseverance Rover has detected features in Jezero Crater that may suggest the presence of ancient microbial life, though further analysis is needed to confirm these findings.
  • NASA is actively preparing to return soil and rock samples from Mars to Earth by the early 2030s.
  • Perseverance discovered carbonate-bearing rocks in Jezero Crater, a significant finding as these minerals typically form in the presence of water.
  • Studies from the MAVEN mission have shown how solar wind has stripped away much of Mars’s atmosphere, helping to explain why the planet transitioned from a potentially habitable world to its current dry and cold state.
  • NASA missions have confirmed that liquid water once existed on Mars’s surface, with the Curiosity Rover finding signs of ancient lakes in Gale Crater.
  • Research has revealed Mars’ massive volcanoes, such as Olympus Mons, and evidence of ancient volcanic activity.
  • The planet’s atmosphere is about 100 times thinner than Earth’s, making entry, descent, and landing operations highly challenging for future missions.

Europe’s Mars Exploration Statistics

Europe’s Mars Exploration Statistics(Source: esa.int)

  • The ExoMars Trace Gas Orbiter (TGO), launched in 2016, is examining Mars’ air, especially focusing on gases like methane.
  • Europe’s first Mars rover, Rosalind Franklin, will launch in 2028 and drill 2 meters deep to find signs of life.
  • By 2024, Mars Express had circled Mars more than 25,000 times since its launch in 2003, gathering valuable data.
  • The orbiter’s camera captures images with 10-meter resolution, continuing its study of Mars’ surface, atmosphere, and moons.

China’s Mars Exploration Mission Statistics

China’s Mars Exploration Mission Statistics

(Source: link.springer.com)

Launch DateMissionSpacecraftLaunch siteLaunch vehicleOrbital insertion dateLanding dateResult
July 23, 2020
04:41:15
Tianwen-1
Tianwen-1 orbiter
Wenchang Space Launch Site
Long March 5, or Changzheng 5 (CZ-5)
February 10, 2021
Operational
Tianwen-1 lander
May 14, 2021
Success
Zhurong rover

Indian Mars Exploration Missions Statistics

The image below illustrates the PSLV-XL C25 launched by the Mars Orbiter Mission on November 5, 2013.

Indian Mars Exploration Missions Statistics(Source: upload.wikimedia.org)

Launch DateMissionLaunch VehicleOrbital Insertion DateExpected
Mission
Duration		Final Mission
Duration
5 November 2013Mars Orbiter Mission (Mangalyaan)The Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV)24 September 2014Six monthsSeven years, six months, eight days
TBDMars Orbiter Mission 2 (Mangalyaan-2)The Launch Vehicle Mark-3 (LVM3)TBDOne yearTBD

(Source: wikipedia.org)

Top Five Reasons For Mars Exploration

Top Five Reasons for Mars Exploration(Source: brookings.edu)

  • One main reason to explore Mars is to determine whether life, especially microbes, ever existed, which will help scientists learn about life elsewhere.
  • Studying Mars helps scientists learn about its volcanoes, water history, and climate, which teaches us about Earth’s evolution.
  • Mars missions help us prepare for humans to visit Mars by testing ways to make water, oxygen, and fuel there.
  • These explorations also improve space technology, such as robots and new engines, which can be useful for future space travel and Earth.
  • Mars exploration inspires young scientists and engineers and encourages cooperation between space agencies like NASA, ESA, and others globally.

Conclusion

Various space agencies like NASA, ESA, CNSA, and ISRO lead Mars exploration. Mars Exploration Statistics different missions aimed at making scientific discoveries and preparing for human exploration. These missions focus on collecting Mars samples, testing technologies to use Martian resources, and planning for future human landings. This Mars Exploration Statistics include all global past and current analyses along with many projects costing several Mars missions by different organisations.

Despite the high costs, these missions are helping scientists learn more about Mars and paving the way for humans to explore the Red Planet in the future. The next two decades will see even more exciting missions and developments in Mars exploration.

FAQ.

How many missions have been sent to Mars?



By 2024, different countries had launched over 50 Mars missions, including orbiters, landers, and rovers, to explore Mars.

Has life been discovered on Mars?



To date, there is no clear proof that life has been found on Mars. NASA’s rovers, Perseverance and Curiosity, search for signs of past microbes.

What are the biggest challenges for Mars exploration?



Mars has a thin atmosphere, making landings hard. Extreme cold, dust storms and high radiation also complicate human exploration.

How do missions communicate with Earth?



Communication with Mars missions uses relay satellites such as NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter and ESA’s Trace Gas Orbiter to send data.




Saisuman is a professional content writer specializing in health, law, and space-related articles. Her experience includes designing featured articles for websites and newsletters, as well as conducting detailed research for medical professionals and researchers. Passionate about languages since childhood, Saisuman can read, write, and speak in five different languages. Her love for languages and reading inspired her to pursue a career in writing. Saisuman holds a Master's in Business Administration with a focus on Human Resources and has worked in a Human Resources firm for a year. She was previously associated with a French international company. In addition to writing, Saisuman enjoys traveling and singing classical songs in her leisure time.

