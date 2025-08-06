PepsiCo Statistics By Revenue, Product, Advertising And Marketing (2025)

Introduction

Pepsico Statistics: When you think of PepsiCo, chances are your mind jumps straight to a chilled bottle of Pepsi or a crunchy packet of Lay’s. But what if I told you that PepsiCo is far more than just soft drinks and snacks?

Behind those iconic brands lies a numbers-driven empire that supports one of the world’s largest food and beverage companies. That’s exactly what this article is all about: Pepsico statistics that reveal the real story, told through data, performance metrics, and billion-dollar insights.

I’ve thoroughly reviewed the latest reports, revenue charts, market breakdowns, and operational statistics to provide you with a comprehensive understanding of the true scale of PepsiCo. From how much money they make to how many employees they have, which brands are winning globally, and how they’re adapting to health trends, this article covers everything.

So whether you’re a curious business pursuing student, an investor doing research, or just someone who wants to understand how this snack-and-soda company operates behind the scenes. Let’s break down Pepsico Statistics in the clearest, most interesting way. Let’s get started.

No. Highlight Details 1 Record Revenue PepsiCo earned $94.4 billion in revenue and $9.1 billion in net income in 2024. 2 Global Workforce Strength With 315,000+ employees, revenue per employee stands at around $299,000. 3 Frito-Lay’s Dominance Frito-Lay generated $23.3 billion, making it PepsiCo’s most profitable division. 4 Billion-Dollar Brands Owns 23+ brands that each generate over $1 billion annually, including Gatorade, Lay’s, and Pepsi. 5 International Revenue Contribution 43% of total revenue now comes from markets outside the United States. 6 Health & Wellness Shift Health-oriented products make up over 35% of the product mix. 7 Gatorade & Zero-Sugar Surge Gatorade controls 67% of U.S. sports drink sales; zero-sugar drinks bring in 24% of beverage sales. 8 Profitability Strength EBITDA reached $16.7 billion, with a 15.6% operating margin in 2024. 9 Quaker’s Contribution Quaker Foods earned $2.9 billion, showing continued relevance in a competitive market. 10 Shareholder Rewards Returned $7.6 billion to shareholders through dividends and buybacks.

Financial Performance and Revenue Trends

(Reference: fourweekmba.com)

Understanding PepsiCo’s financial performance is crucial to gauge the company’s scale and strength in the global food and beverage industry. Over the years, PepsiCo has maintained steady revenue growth driven by its global snack and beverage segments, innovative product strategies, and a broad international presence.

PepsiCo reported $91.85 billion in net revenue for the fiscal year 2024, showing a slight but consistent growth compared to $91.47 billion in 2023. This continued increase reflects the company’s stable pricing strategies and diverse product portfolio.

From 2022 to 2024, revenue rose from $86.39 billion to $91.85 billion, representing a cumulative increase of over 6.3% in two years. Despite global inflation and economic uncertainties, PepsiCo maintained financial momentum through strong brand loyalty and demand resilience.

In Q1 2025 alone, PepsiCo posted $17.92 billion in revenue, which represented a 1.81% decrease compared to Q1 2024. This dip was attributed to weaker volumes in certain global markets but was partially offset by price increases.

The company’s Q4 2024 revenue stood at $27.78 billion, showing a minor year-over-year dip of 0.24%, reflecting seasonally strong performance in North America and development-driven holiday sales campaigns.

PepsiCo’s Q2 2024 revenue reached approximately $22.50 billion, showing a modest 0.80% increase from the previous year. This was driven by stronger international performance, especially in Latin America and AMESA (Africa, Middle East, South Asia).

Q3 2024 revenue was reported at $23.32 billion, experiencing a small decline of 0.57% from Q3 2023. This fluctuation was influenced by softer beverage volumes in the U.S., which were counterbalanced by an increased focus on zero-sugar options and premium snacks.

Region-wise, Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), which includes major snack brands like Lay’s and Doritos, contributed 27% of the company’s total revenue in 2024. This segment continues to thrive due to high margins and consumer preference for convenient foods.

PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA) contributed 30% of overall revenue, marking it the largest division by revenue share. However, its margins are lower than snacks, putting more focus on product mix improvement and packaging development.

The Latin America division accounted for 13% of total revenue, Europe for 15%, AMESA for 7%, and Asia Pacific (including China) for 5% in 2024. These regions are expected to drive long-term growth through expansion in emerging markets.

As of 2024, PepsiCo’s revenue composition is split as 58% from food products and 42% from beverages. This balance has remained consistent for the past three years, indicating stable performance across both segments.

Year/Quarter Net Revenue (USD) Year-over-Year Change Key Drivers FY 2024 $91.85 billion +0.42% Strong pricing, international markets FY 2023 $91.47 billion +5.88% Resilient demand, development in snacks FY 2022 $86.39 billion +8.70% Post-pandemic recovery, new product launches Q1 2025 $17.92 billion –1.81% Softer beverage volumes Q2 2024 $22.50 billion +0.80% Growth in Latin America and AMESA Q3 2024 $23.32 billion –0.57% Decline in U.S. beverages Q4 2024 $27.78 billion –0.24% Strong seasonal snack performance FLNA (2024) 27% of the total Core snack division PBNA (2024) 30% of the total Largest revenue share, lower margin Food vs Beverage 58% / 42% Stable ratio Consistent product line strength

Profitability and Margins

(Source: statista.com)

Profitability is where we see the true financial strength of PepsiCo. Beyond just revenue, how efficiently a company turns its sales into profits shows whether the business is growing sustainably. PepsiCo consistently posts solid margins, indicating its strong control over costs and efficient operations.

PepsiCo’s net income for the full year 2024 was $9.578 billion, up from $9.074 billion in 2023. This nearly 5.5% increase was due to effective cost management and successful premium product launches in multiple regions.

The company’s operating income for 2024 reached $12.89 billion, representing a growth of more than 4% compared to 2023. Despite inflationary pressures, PepsiCo maintained control over production and logistics costs.

PepsiCo’s gross profit margin stood at 54.55% in 2024, meaning that for every dollar it earned, more than 54 cents remained after direct production costs. This is a sign of solid pricing power and supply chain efficiency.

The net income margin was recorded at 10.43% in 2024, showing that over 10 cents from every dollar of revenue translated into profit. It reflects PepsiCo’s effective balance between operating costs and growth investments.

The operating income margin in 2024 was 14.03%, demonstrating the company’s strong ability to turn core operations into profits. This margin has remained relatively steady over recent years, a positive sign of long-term consistency.

Earnings per share (EPS) in 2024 came in at $6.95, up from $6.42 in 2023. EPS reflects the amount of profit allocated to each outstanding share and is a major indicator for shareholders.

On a core basis, excluding one-time charges, PepsiCo’s EPS for 2024 was $8.16, beating analysts’ expectations. This strong performance made the stock more attractive even during market slowdowns.

PepsiCo’s free cash flow in 2024 was $7.53 billion, which is slightly down by 7% compared to the previous year. The dip was mainly due to increased capital expenditures and working capital changes.

The company spent $5.318 billion in capital expenditures during 2024 to expand production, upgrade technologies, and improve sustainability practices. This was a strategic move to secure long-term growth, despite a slight reduction from 2023 levels.

PepsiCo managed to maintain solid profitability despite headwinds like currency fluctuations, raw material cost increases, and global shipping delays. Their brand strength, development in packaging, and high-margin snack business cushioned the impact.

Metric 2024 Value Change vs 2023 Highlights Net Income $9.578 billion +5.5% Improved cost control, global product strategy Operating Income $12.89 billion +4% Strong performance in North America Gross Profit Margin 54.55% Stable Healthy pricing and supply chain efficiency Net Income Margin 10.43% Slight increase Profitable core operations Operating Income Margin 14.03% Steady Balanced cost and revenue Reported EPS $6.95 +8.3% Reflects strong shareholder value Core EPS $8.16 Above forecast Beats expectations despite cost headwinds Free Cash Flow $7.53 billion –7% Affected by higher CapEx and working capital Capital Expenditures $5.318 billion –4% Growth-focused investments Financial Outlook Positive Margin resilience Managed external pressures with solid execution

Return and Capital Efficiency

(Source: business-essay.com)

Capital efficiency tells us how well PepsiCo is using its resources to generate returns. This includes return on equity, assets, and how its debt and investments impact long-term growth. It’s one of the best ways to understand the quality of management and financial discipline in a company of this scale.

In 2024, PepsiCo delivered a return on equity (ROE) of 53.09%, one of the highest in the consumer goods sector. This indicates that for every dollar of shareholder equity, the company generated over 53 cents in net income.

The company’s return on assets (ROA) stood at 9.63%, showing efficient use of total assets. A near-10% ROA is strong for a company with such a massive global infrastructure and product distribution network.

PepsiCo’s return on invested capital (ROIC) was approximately 18.2% in 2024, signaling its ability to create value from every dollar invested in operations. This ratio reassures investors that the capital deployed is returning high gains.

The company had a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49 (or 249.14%), highlighting its strategy of operating with significant leverage. While high, this level is considered manageable due to its stable cash flows and market dominance.

PepsiCo’s total debt stood at around $40.6 billion in 2024, with the majority being long-term borrowings. This long-term debt structure gives the company breathing room to manage repayments and finance large initiatives over time.

Interest coverage ratio (EBIT/interest expense) was approximately 8.3×, which means PepsiCo earned over eight times its interest obligations. This makes its debt levels sustainable and shows strong earnings to cover liabilities.

Enterprise Value (EV) reached approximately $246.36 billion in 2024, showing how the market values PepsiCo when both equity and debt are factored in. It’s a vital indicator for those analyzing the company as an acquisition target or for long-term investment.

The company’s EV-to-Revenue ratio was around 2.68×, suggesting that investors are willing to pay nearly three times the revenue for the entire company. This ratio aligns with high-margin and stable-growth companies like PepsiCo.

EV-to-EBITDA stood at 14.77×, indicating how the market values PepsiCo based on its core earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization. This multiple is consistent with other global FMCG leaders.

Despite significant leverage, PepsiCo maintains solid liquidity and flexibility in capital allocation. This allows it to reinvest in the business, return cash to shareholders, and expand its portfolio without compromising financial health.

Metric 2024 Value Highlights Return on Equity (ROE) 53.09% Strong shareholder returns Return on Assets (ROA) 9.63% Efficient use of company-wide resources Return on Invested Capital 18.2% Healthy return from operational investments Debt-to-Equity Ratio 2.49 (249%) High leverage but manageable Total Debt $40.6 billion Long-term debt focused Interest Coverage Ratio 8.3× Strong earnings-to-debt servicing ratio Enterprise Value (EV) $246.36 billion Comprehensive market valuation EV/Revenue Ratio 2.68× Premium valuation for consistent performance EV/EBITDA Ratio 14.77× Strong profitability relative to core earnings Capital Flexibility High Enables dividends, expansion, and reinvestment

Regional Breakdown and International Performance

(Reference: strategicmanagementinsight.com)

PepsiCo operates in over 200 countries and territories, making its regional performance critical to understanding the full picture. From North America to Latin America and Asia-Pacific, each region plays a distinct role in the company’s global strategy and revenue stream.

North America remains PepsiCo’s largest market, contributing over $51.5 billion in net revenue in 2024. This region includes the United States and Canada, which account for nearly 60% of total company sales.

Europe generated about $13.8 billion in revenue, making it the second-largest region for PepsiCo. Despite economic challenges and inflation, growth remained stable due to the popularity of Lay’s, Pepsi Max, and Tropicana.

Latin America showed revenue of $9.5 billion in 2024, driven by strong sales of snack products and increasing demand for affordable beverages. Mexico remains a key contributor within this region.

Africa, the Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA) brought in about $6.8 billion in revenue. Countries like India, Egypt, and Pakistan continue to be strategic due to young populations and growing middle-class demand.

Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, and China (APAC) produced $7.4 billion in revenue, with China and India as primary growth engines. PepsiCo has been investing heavily in these markets, especially with localized product offerings.

In India alone, revenue crossed the $2 billion mark in 2024, driven by products like Kurkure, Mountain Dew, and 7UP. PepsiCo India’s investment in rural and tier-2 city distribution paid off significantly.

China remains one of the most promising markets, with over $1.6 billion in 2024 revenue. The company focuses on low-calorie beverages and local snack developments to align with consumer preferences.

Russia was previously a strong market, but due to the 2022 Ukraine conflict, PepsiCo scaled down its operations there. It still maintains some essential product sales but no longer advertises or invests in the region.

PepsiCo’s revenue from developing and emerging markets contributes around 40% of total revenue, reflecting the company’s future-oriented strategy. Growth in these markets often exceeds 8 to 10% annually.

The company’s region-based developments, like Sabra hummus in the Middle East, spicy flavors in India, and green tea-infused drinks in Asia, ensure PepsiCo stays culturally relevant and competitive.

Region 2024 Revenue Key Highlights North America $51.5 billion Largest market; includes the U.S. and Canada Europe $13.8 billion Stable sales with snack and health-focused product dominance Latin America $9.5 billion Strong snack segment growth; Mexico is key Africa, Middle East, South Asia (AMESA) $6.8 billion Young populations: India plays a strategic role Asia Pacific & China (APAC) $7.4 billion Growth in China, India, and Southeast Asia India $2+ billion Driven by localized snacks and an expanding rural footprint China $1.6 billion Focus on healthy beverage options and made products Russia Reduced Presence Limited operations due to geopolitical decisions Emerging Markets Total Share 40% Major contributor to growth and future potential Region-Specific developments High Products made for cultural and regional preferences

Brand and Product Statistics

(Reference: business-essay.com)

PepsiCo owns over 20 billion-dollar brands that span beverages, snacks, cereals, and nutrition. Each brand plays a critical role in the company’s portfolio, either as a global leader or a region-specific favorite.

Pepsi, the flagship cola brand, generated nearly $12 billion in global sales in 2024, maintaining its position as Coca-Cola’s closest competitor. Despite declining soda consumption in developed markets, Pepsi holds strong in emerging economies.

Gatorade leads the global sports drink market, with annual revenue exceeding $6.5 billion. The brand has a 67% market share in the U.S. and continues to grow globally with new product developments like Gatorade Fit.

Lay’s is PepsiCo’s top-selling snack brand, with estimated yearly sales of around $13 billion across more than 100 countries. Lay’s dominates many regional markets with flavor adaptations like Masala Magic in India and Paprika in Europe.

Doritos posted revenue of $4.6 billion in 2024, thanks to strong youth-focused marketing and viral campaigns. It remains one of the most popular chip brands globally, especially in North America and Europe.

Quaker Oats contributed $2.9 billion to PepsiCo’s earnings, with steady demand for cereals, oats, and health-based breakfast items. The brand plays a pivotal role in the company’s wellness and nutrition strategy.

Mountain Dew generated $9.3 billion in global sales, with dominant popularity in the U.S., India, and the Middle East. The brand has created a loyal fan base through its bold flavors and gamer-oriented campaigns.

Tropicana reported annual sales of $3.8 billion, making it a leading player in the juice market. Although PepsiCo sold its majority stake in Tropicana North America in 2021, it still retains international rights and benefits from brand equity.

Cheetos earned approximately $4.1 billion in revenue in 2024, with rapid growth in India, China, and Latin America. Flamin’ Hot Cheetos remain a cultural phenomenon, particularly in youth segments.

7UP, licensed by PepsiCo outside the U.S., contributed around $2.5 billion in international revenue. It holds strong positions in India, the Middle East, and parts of Southeast Asia, often outperforming local soda alternatives.

Kurkure, a regionally strong snack brand in India, crossed $1.2 billion in sales in 2024. Its localized flavors and affordable pricing have made it a favorite in semi-urban and rural regions.

Brand 2024 Revenue Market Strength & Notes Pepsi $12 billion Flagship beverage; strong in emerging markets Gatorade $6.5 billion Market leader in sports drinks; 67% U.S. share Lay’s $13 billion No.1 snack brand; globally made flavors Doritos $4.6 billion Viral appeal; strong youth-focused campaigns Quaker Oats $2.9 billion Health & nutrition core segment Mountain Dew $9.3 billion Popular in the U.S., India, Middle East Tropicana $3.8 billion Leading juice brand internationally Cheetos $4.1 billion Global expansion; Flamin’ Hot variant popular worldwide 7UP (Intl.) $2.5 billion Strong international performance; owned outside the U.S. Kurkure $1.2 billion India-focused; culturally relevant and affordable

Advertising and Marketing Spend

(Source: statista.com)

PepsiCo is one of the world’s biggest spenders when it comes to advertising and branding. From Super Bowl commercials to global sponsorships, its marketing investments are strategic and focused on brand value retention.

PepsiCo spent approximately $4.1 billion on advertising and marketing globally in 2024. This includes traditional ads, digital campaigns, sponsorships, and promotions across its wide brand portfolio.

Around 42% of the total marketing budget is allocated to North America, where competition is highest. Beverage wars with Coca-Cola require consistent brand presence on TV, social media, and outdoor platforms.

PepsiCo invests over $500 million annually in sports sponsorships, including deals with the NFL, UEFA Champions League, and IPL. These events offer global exposure and brand association with entertainment and lifestyle.

The company spent $700 million on digital advertising in 2024, which is a 15% increase compared to 2023. It focuses heavily on Gen Z and Millennials through Instagram, YouTube, and influencer marketing.

Celebrity endorsements remain a cornerstone, with stars like Beyoncé, Messi, Bad Bunny, and Salman Khan (India) helping PepsiCo stay culturally relevant. These campaigns bring in global buzz and significant ROI.

Super Bowl ads alone cost PepsiCo over $60 million each year, with many of their commercials ranked among the most-watched and most-discussed in social media trends annually.

Pepsi’s “Better with Pepsi” campaign in 2024 gained over 800 million digital impressions worldwide. It was designed to tie the brand to food experiences, particularly burgers and pizzas.

Gatorade’s marketing strategy includes athlete-led branding, with sponsorship deals involving stars like Serena Williams and Lionel Messi. The brand spent more than $200 million in 2024 on performance marketing.

Cheetos, Doritos, and Lay’s rely heavily on quirky, youth-centric advertising, with TikTok being a major channel for brand engagement. Doritos’ “Bold Flavor” challenge got over 500 million views on TikTok last year.

PepsiCo’s marketing return on investment (MROI) for digital campaigns is estimated at 165%, showing high efficiency in targeting specific demographics with creative ads.

Marketing Segment Estimated 2024 Spend Key Highlights Total Global Marketing Spend $4.1 billion Includes digital, TV, print, sponsorships, and endorsements North America Focus $1.72 billion 42% of total spend targeted at competitive U.S./Canada markets Sports Sponsorships $500 million+ NFL, UEFA, IPL among major global partnerships Digital Advertising $700 million YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, and influencer tie-ins Super Bowl Ads $60 million+ High-visibility commercials with massive reach Celebrity Endorsements $300 million+ Involves global stars and regional celebrities Pepsi Campaign Reach 800 million impressions “Better with Pepsi” drove huge global engagement Gatorade Athlete Marketing $200 million+ Leveraging sports science and top athletes Youth-Oriented Campaigns $150 million+ Doritos, Cheetos are active on TikTok and Reels Digital MROI 165% Strong returns via targeted ad spend

Global Presence and Country-wise Revenue

(Source: statista.com)

PepsiCo is a global powerhouse with operations in more than 200 countries and territories. Each region contributes differently to its financial success, influenced by local preferences, economic conditions, and competition.

PepsiCo earned over $91.4 billion in net revenue globally in 2024. The revenue was distributed across its beverage and convenience foods business, spanning developed and emerging markets.

North America contributed approximately $49.6 billion in revenue, making it the largest market for PepsiCo. The U.S. alone accounted for over 50% of global revenue due to brand loyalty and strong retail partnerships.

Latin America generated nearly $9.1 billion in 2024, showing consistent growth driven by increasing demand for Lay’s, Doritos, and Pepsi products across Mexico, Brazil, and Argentina.

Europe brought in around $13.3 billion, where PepsiCo’s snack segment performed particularly well. Countries like the U.K., Russia, and Spain are major contributors despite economic volatility.

Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, and China (APAC) collectively generated $7.9 billion. Strong consumption in China and India continues to push this region upward.

India is a key emerging market, with PepsiCo India reporting a double-digit volume growth in 2024. Lay’s, Kurkure, and Mountain Dew are leading contributors to growth in both urban and rural markets.

Middle East and Africa contributed approximately $4.3 billion, with increasing brand penetration in Gulf countries, Egypt, and South Africa. Strong ties with local bottlers help scalability.

In China alone, PepsiCo generated more than $2.6 billion in revenue in 2024, benefitting from expanding retail partnerships and a wide snack distribution network.

The U.K. is one of PepsiCo’s top three European markets, contributing over $1.8 billion. Walkers crisps dominate the salty snack market, and Pepsi Max holds a strong market share.

PepsiCo’s international operations accounted for nearly 46% of total revenue, underlining the company’s heavy global diversification and its insulation from single-market risks.

Region/Market 2024 Revenue Estimate Notable Highlights North America $49.6 billion Largest contributor: strong beverage and snack sales Latin America $9.1 billion Growth in Mexico, Brazil, snacks in high demand Europe $13.3 billion Walkers, Doritos, and beverages see strong retail shelf presence Asia Pacific (incl. China, India, ANZ) $7.9 billion Driven by India’s rural push and China’s urban distribution Middle East & Africa $4.3 billion Rising sales in the GCC, Egypt, and South Africa India (within APAC) Estimated $1.2 billion Mountain Dew, Kurkure, and Lay’s growth in tier-2/3 cities China (within APAC) $2.6 billion+ Strategic alliances and retail expansion aid performance United Kingdom (within Europe) $1.8 billion Home to Walkers and Pepsi Max; strong snack market Rest of World (smaller markets combined) $5.1 billion (approx.) Includes Africa, SE Asia, CIS countries, and Latin American outliers International Revenue Share 46% of the total Nearly half of PepsiCo’s income is from non-U.S. markets

Supply Chain and Manufacturing Statistics

(Source: business-essay.com)

PepsiCo operates one of the most extensive supply chains in the global food and beverage industry. It spans from sourcing raw materials like potatoes, corn, and sugar to manufacturing, bottling, and delivering millions of products every day.

PepsiCo has over 290 manufacturing plants globally, strategically located across continents to reduce transportation time and costs while increasing freshness.

The company operates through more than 1,100 distribution centers worldwide, enabling efficient last-mile delivery to stores, restaurants, and vending machines.

In 2024, PepsiCo produced over 30 billion liters of beverages, ranging from Pepsi, Mirinda, and Mountain Dew to Lipton teas and Tropicana juices.

The food segment produced approximately 14 million metric tons of snacks in 2024, including Lay’s, Cheetos, and Quaker products, making it one of the largest snack producers globally.

PepsiCo partners with over 700 third-party logistics providers, who manage freight, warehousing, and delivery in local markets with precision and adaptability.

PepsiCo Bottling Group (PBG) handles a major chunk of the beverage manufacturing, with operations across North America and in key international markets like Mexico and Russia.

In India, PepsiCo owns 63 cold drink manufacturing units and 38 snack plants, which are part of its Make-in-India initiative and local job creation programs.

To enhance sustainability, 33% of PepsiCo’s manufacturing plants are LEED-certified, showing compliance with eco-friendly building and energy standards.

PepsiCo uses over 27,000 trucks globally for product distribution, including electric and hybrid vehicles in pilot programs to reduce emissions.

The company tracks logistics and production performance using 350+ real-time dashboards and IoT sensors, ensuring quality control, inventory management, and predictive maintenance.

Parameter 2024 Value or Estimate Highlights Total Manufacturing Plants 290+ Spread across all major continents Distribution Centers 1,100+ Ensures widespread market penetration Beverages Produced 30+ billion liters Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Lipton, Gatorade Snack Foods Produced 14 million metric tons Lay’s, Cheetos, Kurkure, Quaker 3PL Partnerships 700+ Logistics and delivery are handled globally Trucks Used 27,000+ Including electric vehicles in key regions India Manufacturing Units 100+ (beverage and food) Rapid expansion and local employment support LEED-Certified Facilities 33% of plants Focus on sustainability and green manufacturing IoT Dashboards and Logistics Monitors 350+ real-time systems Used to maintain production quality and uptime Bottling Group Operations Extensive (esp. North America) Covers major bottling for Pepsi drinks

(Reference: start.io)

PepsiCo is globally renowned for its marketing might. Whether through Super Bowl ads or tie-ups with celebrities, the brand invests billions annually to stay at the top of consumers’ minds.

PepsiCo spent approximately $4.1 billion on advertising and marketing in 2024, making it one of the largest marketing spenders among food and beverage companies.

The company has consistently ranked in the top 5 of global advertisers in the food and beverage segment, thanks to its presence in over 200 countries.

Pepsi’s Super Bowl commercials cost up to $7 million per 30-second slot in 2024, showcasing the brand’s willingness to pay top dollar for high-impact visibility.

The company’s long-standing sponsorship with the UEFA Champions League was renewed until 2027, covering multiple PepsiCo brands including Lay’s, Doritos, and Pepsi Max.

Gatorade remains a key sports-focused brand under PepsiCo, sponsoring more than 60 pro-athletes and teams, including Serena Williams, Lionel Messi, and various NFL franchises.

PepsiCo’s digital marketing saw a 22% YoY increase in investment during 2024, with heavy focus on TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube influencer campaigns.

The Lay’s ‘Smiles’ campaign in 2024 featured real people on chip packets, driving over 400 million impressions globally and winning awards for social impact.

In India, PepsiCo launched ‘Pepsi Swag’ with Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, capturing over 3.2 billion impressions in just 4 weeks, especially among Gen Z audiences.

Quaker’s ‘Start Healthy’ ad series contributed to a 14% sales lift in North America, proving the effectiveness of lifestyle-oriented campaigns.

PepsiCo allocates around 6% of its annual net revenue towards brand marketing and promotions, ensuring its products remain highly visible across all markets.

Metric 2024 Value or Insight Highlights Annual Marketing Spend $4.1 billion Major investment in traditional and digital advertising Super Bowl Ad Cost $7 million (30-sec spot) Most-watched platform for Pepsi’s high-profile campaigns Sponsorship: UEFA Champions League Renewed until 2027 Includes multiple snack and beverage brands Celebrity Partnerships 60+ global athletes & artists Includes Lionel Messi, Bad Bunny, Serena Williams Digital Marketing Spend Growth +22% YoY TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube are dominant platforms India Campaign Impact 3.2 billion impressions Pepsi Swag with Ranveer Singh targeted Gen Z Lay’s ‘Smiles’ Campaign Reach 400 million+ impressions Real-people packaging with a social cause Share of Revenue on Marketing 6% An aggressive marketing strategy to stay competitive Gatorade Sponsorships Global athletes and teams Major focus on health-conscious and fitness-centric consumers Quaker Campaign Sales Uplift 14% increase Health positioning worked well with North American audiences

Research, Development, and Sustainability Statistics

(Source: mdpi.com)

PepsiCo is not just focused on profits; it’s increasingly driven by development, environmental responsibility, and future-forward R&D. From biodegradable packaging to AI-powered supply chains, the company is evolving to meet global challenges head-on.

PepsiCo invested around $760 million in research and development (R&D) in 2024, aiming to enhance product development, sustainability, and supply chain efficiency.

Over 60 new product variations were launched globally in 2024 alone, including zero-sugar drinks, plant-based snacks, and functional beverages.

PepsiCo’s greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions were reduced by 5% in 2024, aligning with its commitment to achieve net-zero emissions by 2040.

The company saved over 9 billion liters of water in 2024 through conservation programs, especially in water-stressed regions like India, Mexico, and parts of Africa.

100% of PepsiCo’s packaging in 28 major markets is now recyclable, compostable, or biodegradable, with plans to achieve the same in all markets by 2030.

PepsiCo’s “pep+” initiative (PepsiCo Positive) is the foundation of its transformation strategy, focusing on positive agriculture, water stewardship, and circular packaging.

The company’s use of recycled PET (rPET) plastic grew by over 30% in 2024, showing a commitment to cutting plastic waste across its beverage lines.

PepsiCo launched a precision agriculture initiative that reached over 500,000 farmers globally, improving crop yield, reducing water use, and cutting carbon emissions.

AI and data analytics have been integrated into PepsiCo’s logistics operations, reducing waste, optimizing deliveries, and lowering the carbon footprint.

More than 40% of PepsiCo’s product portfolio now includes low-calorie or zero-calorie options in response to consumer health and wellness trends.

Metric 2024 Value or Insight Highlights R&D Investment $760 million Focused on product development, eco-packaging, and supply chain tech New Product Launches 60+ global launches Functional, plant-based, zero-sugar products GHG Emissions Reduction 5% YoY On the path to net-zero by 2040 Water Saved 9+ billion liters Major conservation efforts in water-stressed regions Sustainable Packaging Coverage 28 markets Target: 100% eco-friendly packaging globally by 2030 Recycled PET Use Growth +30% Cutting virgin plastic dependency Precision Farming Reach 500,000+ farmers Yield increase, climate resilience, tech-powered agriculture AI in Supply Chain Fully integrated in logistics Real-time insights, reduced waste and CO₂ Health-Oriented Product Share 40%+ Driven by global nutrition trends “pep+” Initiative Core sustainability framework Covers agriculture, water, packaging, nutrition, and diversity

Conclusion

As we’ve explored throughout this article, Pepsico Statistics aren’t just about sales numbers and revenue milestones; they’re about how this company has evolved into a global force that touches almost every part of our lives. Whether it’s the size of its workforce, the billions it earns each year, or how it balances snacks, beverages, and nutrition trends, everything tells a story.

From this, we can understand, PepsiCo isn’t just selling chips and soda anymore. The data shows a company that’s investing in health, expanding across borders, focusing on sustainability, and keeping shareholders happy, all while holding onto household-favorite brands.

From dominating markets like North America to Asia and Latin America, the numbers prove that PepsiCo’s strategy is working, of course. By breaking down everything from product performance to environmental impact, we can truly appreciate how PepsiCo manages scale and profitability. I hope you like this article. If so, share your thoughts in the comment section.

