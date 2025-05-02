Pokémon Go Statistics And Facts (2025)
Updated · May 02, 2025
Editor
Rohan is a senior editor at Sci-Tech Today with extensive knowledge of digital marketing, SEO,…... | See full bio
WHAT WE HAVE ON THIS PAGE
- Introduction
- Editor’s Choice
- General Pokémon Go Statistics
- By Player Demographics
- By Annual Revenue Worldwide
- Top Global Private Gaming Firms By Valuation
- Weekly Hours Gen Z Spends on Gaming Apps
- Top Mobile Games Globally By Player Spending
- By Go Battle League Rankings
- By Website Traffic By Device
- Statistics By Country
- By Pokedex
- The Continued Journey of Pokémon GO
- Conclusion
Introduction
Pokémon Go Statistics: Pokémon Go, launched in July 2016, has maintained a significant global presence in the mobile gaming industry. As of February 2025, the game boasts an estimated 115 million active players worldwide. In 2024, Pokémon Go generated approximately USD 545 million in revenue, contributing to a cumulative lifetime revenue exceeding USD 8 billion. The game’s popularity is evident in its global reach, with over 691 million downloads recorded by the end of 2024. The United States leads in revenue generation, accounting for 38% of the total, followed by Japan at 31%.
In 2024, Pokémon Go Fest events in cities like New York, Madrid, and Sendai attracted over 1.2 million participants, collectively generating more than USD 200 million in economic impact. These figures underscore Pokémon Go’s enduring appeal and its ability to engage a vast, global player base through innovative augmented reality experiences.
Editor’s Choice
- Pokémon Go Statistics reports that the game generated more than USD 1 billion in lifetime revenue within 7 months of its launch.
- Over the last 30 days of April 2024, the maximum number of players was 21,903,902.
- As of January 2023, Pokémon Go, one of the best augmented reality games, recorded an average monthly active player of 78 million.
- Pokémon Go was downloaded more than 500 million times worldwide within 3 months of its launch.
- Over the last six months of 2024, pokemongolive.com generated most of its traffic from the US. The country contributed the highest traffic from mobile devices compared to desktops.
- Japan is the leading country with the highest number of Pokémon Go downloads. The previous year, March 2023, generated most of the app downloads of this best-augmented reality game.
- The number of male players is higher than that of female players, contributing 58.7% and 41.3% respectively.
- Based on Statista’s research, Pokémon Go and Emoji Blitz share the same weekly gaming hours, contributing 1.8 hours per week in 2023.
- Surprisingly, the game, which requires people to go out and search for Pokémon, generated more revenue during lockdown, reaching a high of USD 908.94 million worldwide. However, compared to the 2020 performance, in 2023, the income has drastically dropped to USD 566.38 million.
- In July 2023, Pokémon Go became one of the fastest mobile apps to reach 150 million downloads within 33 days.
General Pokémon Go Statistics
- On launch day, Pokémon Go generated over 800,000 downloads in the USA alone.
- Pokémon Go Statistics show that the game reached 50 million downloads on Android devices worldwide only 19 days after its launch.
- Not only this, but Pokémon Go was downloaded more than 500 million times around the world within 3 months of its launch.
- Around 80% of the downloads are generated on Android devices.
- As of January 2023, Pokémon Go, one of the best augmented reality games, recorded an average monthly active player of 78 million.
- In April 2024, the average number of players has reached 85 million.
- Pokémon Go Statistics reports that the game generated more than USD 1 billion in lifetime revenue within 7 months of its launch.
- As of January 2023, the Pokémon catching game became the second most popular game with the highest weekly active user reach in the USA, contributing 7%.
- Furthermore, in July 2023, Pokémon Go became one of the fastest mobile apps to reach 150 million downloads within just 33 days.
- Over the last 30 days of April 2024, the maximum number of players was 21,903,902.
You May Also Like To Read
- Social Anxiety Disorder Statistics
- Social Media Recruitment Statistics
- Skype Statistics
- Yelp Statistics
- Netflix Statistics
- Internet Statistics
- Blogging Statistics
- Online Review Statistics
- Streaming Statistics
- Chatgpt Statistics
- Gmail Statistics
- ChatGPT 4 Statistics
By Player Demographics
- The average age of the player is 26 years.
- In addition, 32.5% of the players are 21 to 25 years old, while 25.4% are 26 to 30 years old.
- Pokemon Go Statistics by Player Demographics show that a smaller number of players belong to the 36 to 40-year-old group, with 12.8%.
- The number of male players is higher than that of female players, contributing 58.7% and 41.3% respectively.
By Annual Revenue Worldwide
(Reference: statista.com)
According to Pokémon Go Statistics 2023, surprisingly, the game, which requires people to go out and search for Pokémon, generated more revenue during lockdown, representing the highest with USD 908.94 million worldwide. However, compared to the 2020 performance, in 2023, the income has drastically dropped to USD 566.38 million.
Top Global Private Gaming Firms By Valuation
Pokémon Go, developed by Niantic, is the second-largest leading private company with a valuation of 9 billion dollars. The following chart explains this.
|Private Gaming Company
|Valuation in billion US dollars
|miHoYo
|23
|Niantic
|9
|Dream11
|8
|Haegin
|8
|Animoca Brands
|5.9
|Moon Active
|5
|Scopely
|4.9
|Sister
|4.3
|Duoyi
|3.8
|Rec Room
|3.5
|Improbable
|3.4
|Lilith
|3.1
|Sky Mavis
|3
|Wildlife Studios
|3
|Dream Games
|2.8
|Games 24×7
|2.5
|Mobile Premier League
|2.3
|VNG
|2.2
|Hips
|2
|Thatgamecompany
|1.9
|Voodoo
|1.9
|Kuro Games
|1.7
|Vspn
|1.7
|1047 Games
|1.5
|Tripledot
|1.4
|Mythical Games
|1.3
|Playco
|1
(Source: statista.com)
(Reference: statista.com)
Based on Statista’s research, Pokémon Go and Emoji Blitz share the same weekly gaming hours, contributing 1.8 hours per week in 2023. US Gen Z spent more hours playing Family Island than Roblox, Call of Duty, and other games, with more than 4 hours a week on average.
Top Mobile Games Globally By Player Spending
According to Statista research, the following were the top-grossing mobile games worldwide in 2023, in which Pokémon Go has also been ranked.
|Name
|Player spending in millions (US dollars)
|Honor of Kings
|1,580.33
|PUBG MOBILE
|1,166.87
|Candy Crush Saga
|983.8
|Genshin Impact
|956.69
|Roblox
|888.49
|Royal Match
|850.76
|Coin Master
|748.69
|Honkai: Star Rail
|668.75
|MONOPOLY GO!
|643.57
|Gardenscapes
|612.31
|Pokémon Go
|567.62
|Monster Strike
|491.49
|Homescapes
|450.32
|Romance of the Three Kingdoms Zhenzhan
|389.87
|Fate/Grand Order
|382.57
(Source: statista.com)
By Go Battle League Rankings
Pokemon Go Statistics reported that World of Wonders by Top 50 Go battle league rankings as of May 27, 2024.
|Name
|Score
|Total battles played
|The semis
|3733
|1530
|CoconutMalde
|3728
|2213
|315KATUNARI315
|3701
|1510
|Crescentangels
|3698
|1250
|Thelegendkatana
|3691
|1496
|I do not care
|3669
|1940
|Trainer58125
|3668
|1815
|Angelper07
|3638
|830
|ChiXinr
|3630
|975
|9Ra9panDa
|3625
|1984
|Naomonkichi
|3624
|2120
|AtueihT
|3622
|1970
|JinweiTang
|3620
|1676
|Blackcinnamon66
|3610
|2206
|IIIPranav III
|3603
|930
|pokemonemaker
|3589
|1765
|MEweedle
|3589
|1763
|LNDsKRUSTZAO
|3586
|1797
|Jason2890
|3583
|1690
|Scafo99
|3578
|914
Sophtoph
|3574
|1731
|Mateus48
|3573
|2058
|Biznic
|3570
|1230
|LNDsxJoaoVictor
|3564
|1003
|Footbomb
|3554
|1330
|Richie1409
|3554
|1383
|Come on
|3552
|1895
|Henry110066
|3549
|2200
|Gon252539
|3549
|1180
|yypon0xX1
|3545
|1103
|24Rainbowjr
|3544
|2185
|expect
|3542
|1660
|the pig
|3540
|1700
|Juaniillo95
|3540
|1970
|56LUFFY56
|3539
|955
|rkoscott
|3539
|790
|of the RBIN
|3539
|1705
|nosuke5yuYYC
|3538
|1365
|noayuu58
|3536
|1355
|YAMARYU0325
|3535
|1350
|Madara Uchiha 670
|3534
|1532
|PyramidScheme79
|3533
|905
|thatboyjay1234
|3533
|645
|eosdad
|3533
|2385
|Worimu
|3533
|2061
|Vcokarlea
|3532
|739
|Happyboy017Fes1
|3532
|1730
|Muramasa4646
|3531
|2065
|terryman911
|3530
|1750
|weisarsen
|3529
|1259
(Source: pokemongolive.com)
By Website Traffic By Device
(Reference: semrush.com)
Over the last six months of 2024, pokemongolive.com generated most of its traffic from the US. The country contributed the highest traffic from mobile devices compared to desktops. Furthermore, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and Brazil were followed by the leading countries, with almost similar rates of mobile traffic contributions. Overall, mobile traffic reported was 93.09%, and desktop traffic represented 6.91%.
Statistics By Country
Japan
(Reference: statista.com)
Japan is the leading country with the highest number of Pokémon Go downloads. In the previous year, March 2023 generated most of the app downloads of this best-augmented reality game. However, with tremendous ups and downs, in December 2023, the downloads declined to 102.77 thousand. The lowest was recorded in November.
Finland
(Reference: statista.com)
As of 2023, Pokémon Go was one of the leading Android apps in Finland by revenue, with a revenue of USD 1,898,658. However, the list was led by Google One, Disney+, Tinder: Dating, chat and Friends, Candy Crush Saga, and TikTok.
United Kingdom
(Reference: statista.com)
According to Pokémon Go Statistics by Country 2023, Pokémon Go became the sixth most-played game by children in the UK, with 11% of the total. However, the above chart shows that Roblox is the most popular gaming app among UK children.
By Pokedex
|Pokédex Number
|Pokémon
|Attack
|Defense
|Stamina
|Max CP
|Max HP
|0242
|Blissey
|129
|169
|496
|3,117
|429
|0113
|Chansey
|60
|128
|487
|1,418
|421
|0799
|Guzzlord
|188
|99
|440
|3,264
|382
|0895
|Regidrago
|202
|101
|400
|3,361
|348
|0718
|Zygarde Complete
|184
|207
|389
|4,208
|339
|0202
|Wobbuffet
|60
|106
|382
|1,160
|333
|0321
|Wailord
|175
|87
|347
|2,577
|304
|0975
|Cetitan
|208
|123
|347
|3,519
|304
|0594
|He smiled
|138
|131
|338
|2,452
|296
|0143
|Snorlax
|190
|169
|330
|3,647
|289
|0426
|Drifblim
|180
|102
|312
|2,693
|274
|0297
|Hariyama
|209
|114
|302
|3,198
|266
|0040
|Wigglytuff
|156
|90
|295
|2,178
|260
|0446
|Munchlax
|137
|117
|286
|2,139
|252
|0289
|Slaking
|290
|166
|284
|5,010
|251
|0487
|Origin Forme Giratina
|225
|187
|284
|4,164
|251
|0131
|Lapras
|165
|174
|277
|2,985
|245
|0134
|Vaporeon
|205
|161
|277
|3,521
|245
|0320
|Wailmer
|136
|68
|277
|1,659
|245
|0901
|Ursaluna
|243
|181
|277
|4,358
|245
|0980
|Clodsire
|127
|151
|277
|2,207
|245
|0171
|Lanturn
|146
|137
|268
|2,357
|237
|0673
|Gogoat
|196
|146
|265
|3,163
|235
|0699
|Aurora
|186
|163
|265
|3,168
|235
|0791
|Solgaleo
|255
|191
|264
|4,570
|234
|0792
|Lunala
|255
|191
|264
|4,570
|234
|0809
|Melmetal
|226
|190
|264
|4,069
|234
|0488
|Cresselia
|152
|258
|260
|3,230
|231
|0538
|Throh
|172
|160
|260
|2,896
|231
|0760
|Claim
|226
|141
|260
|3,524
|231
|0820
|Greedent
|160
|156
|260
|2,679
|231
|0518
|Musharna
|183
|166
|253
|3,079
|225
|0039
|Jigglypuff
|80
|41
|251
|818
|223
|0244
|Entei
|235
|171
|251
|3,926
|223
|0464
|Faster
|241
|190
|251
|4,221
|223
|0916
|Female Oinkologne
|169
|162
|251
|2,819
|223
|0591
|Amoonguss
|155
|139
|249
|2,420
|221
|0716
|Xerneas
|250
|185
|246
|4,275
|219
|0717
|Yveltal
|250
|185
|246
|4,275
|219
|0646
|Kyurem
|246
|170
|245
|4,041
|218
|0423
|Gastrodon
|169
|143
|244
|2,628
|217
|0340
|Whiscash
|151
|141
|242
|2,346
|215
|0365
|Walrein
|182
|176
|242
|3,081
|215
|0463
|Lickilicky
|161
|181
|242
|2,789
|215
|0473
|Mamoswine
|247
|146
|242
|3,763
|215
|0500
|Emboar
|235
|127
|242
|3,372
|215
|0530
|Excadrill
|255
|129
|242
|3,667
|215
|0579
|Reuniclus
|214
|148
|242
|3,309
|215
|0628
|Hisuian Braviary
|213
|137
|242
|3,181
|215
|0630
|Mandibuzz
|129
|205
|242
|2,417
|215
|0916
|Small Oncology
|186
|153
|242
|2,949
|215
|0979
|Annihilate
|220
|178
|242
|3,695
|215
|0618
|Galarian Stunfisk
|144
|171
|240
|2,445
|214
|0618
|Stunfish
|144
|171
|240
|2,445
|214
|0793
|Nihilego
|249
|210
|240
|4,465
|214
|0939
|Bellibolt
|184
|165
|240
|3,010
|214
|0445
|Garchomp
|261
|193
|239
|4,479
|213
|0445
|Mega Garchomp
|339
|222
|239
|6,132
|213
|0450
|Hoppowdon
|201
|191
|239
|3,488
|213
|0718
|Zyarde 50%
|203
|232
|239
|3,855
|213
|0974
|Cetoddle
|119
|80
|239
|1,469
|213
|0249
|Louise
|193
|310
|235
|4,186
|210
|0089
|Alolan Muk
|190
|172
|233
|3,117
|208
|0089
|Muk
|190
|172
|233
|3,117
|208
|0112
|Rhydon
|222
|171
|233
|3,594
|208
|0115
|Kangaskhan
|181
|165
|233
|2,924
|208
|0115
|Mega Kangaskhan
|246
|210
|233
|4,353
|208
|0537
|Conkeldurr
|243
|158
|233
|3,773
|208
|0537
|Seismitroad
|188
|150
|233
|2,899
|208
|0555
|Galarian Darmitan
|263
|114
|233
|3,511
|208
|0555
|Darmanitan
|263
|114
|233
|3,511
|208
|0893
|Zarude
|242
|215
|233
|4,334
|208
|0295
|Exploud
|179
|137
|232
|2,654
|207
|0911
|Skeledirge
|207
|178
|232
|3,422
|207
|0435
|Skuntank
|184
|132
|230
|2,666
|205
|0531
|Cloth
|114
|163
|230
|1,902
|205
|0899
|Wyrdeer
|206
|145
|230
|3,089
|205
|0998
|Bajaj Calibur
|254
|168
|229
|4,013
|205
|0384
|Mega Rayquaza
|377
|210
|227
|6,458
|203
|0683
|He smelled it
|173
|150
|226
|2,647
|202
|0151
|Mew
|210
|210
|225
|3,691
|201
|0164
|Noctowl
|145
|156
|225
|2,288
|201
|0184
|Azumarill
|112
|152
|225
|1,795
|201
|0206
|Dunsparce
|131
|128
|225
|1,909
|201
|0221
|Pilloswine
|181
|138
|225
|2,652
|201
|0245
|Suicune
|180
|235
|225
|3,372
|201
|0248
|Tyranitar
|251
|207
|225
|4,335
|201
|0248
|Mega Tyranitar
|309
|276
|225
|6,045
|201
|0251
|celebrities
|208
|175
|225
|3,362
|201
|0260
|Swamperrt
|208
|175
|225
|3,362
|201
|0260
|Mega Swampert
|283
|218
|225
|4,975
|201
|0317
|Swalot
|140
|159
|225
|2,236
|201
|0369
|Relicanth
|162
|203
|225
|2,858
|201
|0385
|Jirachi
|210
|210
|225
|3,691
|201
|0430
|Honchkrow
|243
|103
|225
|3,065
|201
|0440
|Happiny
|25
|77
|225
|419
|201
|0465
|Tangrowth
|207
|184
|225
|3,425
|201
|0492
|Sky Shaymin
|261
|166
|225
|4,061
|201
|0492
|Shaymin
|210
|210
|225
|3,691
|201
|0494
|Victini
|210
|210
|225
|3,691
|201
|0593
|Jellicent
|159
|178
|225
|2,644
|201
|0628
|Braviary
|232
|152
|225
|3,491
|201
|0648
|Meloetta
|250
|225
|225
|4,490
|201
|0766
|Passimian
|222
|160
|225
|3,429
|201
|00357
|Tropius
|136
|163
|223
|2,194
|199
|0486
|Regulates
|287
|210
|221
|4,913
|198
|0409
|Rampardos
|295
|109
|219
|3,728
|196
|0740
|Crabominable
|231
|138
|219
|3,286
|196
|0797
|Celesteela
|207
|199
|219
|3,507
|196
|0382
|Primal Kyogre
|353
|268
|218
|6,672
|195
|0383
|Primal Groudon
|353
|268
|218
|6,672
|195
|0036
|Clefable
|178
|162
|216
|2,755
|194
|0059
|Hisuian Arcanine
|232
|165
|216
|3,556
|194
|0080
|Slowbro
|177
|180
|216
|2,877
|194
|0080
|Mega Slowbro
|224
|259
|216
|4,245
|194
|0080
|Galarian Slowbro
|182
|156
|216
|2,764
|194
|0103
|Exeggutor
|233
|149
|216
|3,408
|194
|0103
|Alolan Exeggutor
|230
|153
|216
|3,407
|194
|0130
|Gyarados
|237
|186
|216
|3,834
|194
|0130
|Mega Gyarados
|292
|247
|216
|5,332
|194
|0195
|Quagsire
|152
|143
|216
|2,252
|194
|0197
|Umbreon
|126
|240
|216
|2,416
|194
|0199
|Slowking
|177
|180
|216
|2,877
|194
|0199
|Galarian Slowking
|190
|180
|216
|3,072
|194
|0241
|Miltank
|157
|193
|216
|2,662
|194
|0350
|Milotic
|192
|219
|216
|3,398
|194
|0360
|Wynaut
|41
|86
|216
|603
|194
|0373
|Salamence
|277
|168
|216
|4,239
|194
|0373
|Mega Salamence
|310
|251
|216
|5,688
|194
|0389
|Torterra
|202
|157
|216
|3,318
|194
|0503
|Samurott
|212
|157
|216
|3,194
|194
|0553
|To the crocodile
|229
|158
|216
|3,444
|194
|0614
|Beartic
|233
|152
|216
|3,439
|194
|0626
|Bouffalant
|195
|182
|216
|3,163
|194
|0675
|On the cart
|226
|146
|216
|3,281
|194
|0700
|Sylveon
|203
|205
|216
|3,470
|194
|0713
|Hisuian Avalugg
|214
|238
|216
|3,909
|194
|0713
|Avalugg
|196
|240
|216
|3,615
|194
|0727
|Incineroar
|214
|175
|216
|3,387
|194
|0794
|Buzzwole
|236
|196
|216
|3,912
|194
|0150
|Mewtwo
|300
|192
|214
|4,724
|192
|0150
|Armored Mewtwo
|182
|278
|214
|3,603
|192
|0250
|Ho-Oh
|239
|244
|214
|4,367
|192
|0384
|Rayquaza
|284
|170
|213
|4,336
|191
|0862
|Obstagoon
|180
|194
|212
|2,999
|190
|0635
|Hydreigon
|256
|188
|211
|4,098
|189
|0149
|Dragonite
|263
|198
|209
|4,287
|188
|0485
|Heatran
|251
|213
|209
|4,244
|188
|0638
|Cobalio
|192
|229
|209
|2,417
|188
|0639
|Terrakion
|260
|192
|209
|4,181
|188
|0640
|Virizion
|192
|229
|209
|3,417
|188
|0647
|Keldeo
|260
|192
|209
|4,181
|188
|0031
|Nidoqueen
|180
|173
|207
|2,812
|186
|0059
|Arcanine
|227
|166
|207
|3,425
|186
|0062
|Polyurethane
|182
|184
|207
|2,923
|186
|0068
|Machamp
|234
|159
|207
|3,455
|186
|0079
|Slowpoke
|109
|98
|207
|1,386
|186
|0079
|Gallery Slowpoke
|109
|98
|207
|1,386
|186
|0087
|Dewgong
|139
|177
|207
|2,245
|186
|0108
|Lickitung
|108
|137
|207
|1,595
|186
|0144
|Galarian Articuno
|250
|197
|207
|4,059
|186
|0144
|Articuno
|192
|236
|207
|3,450
|186
|0145
|Galarian Zapdos
|252
|189
|207
|4,012
|186
|0145
|Zapdos
|253
|185
|207
|3,987
|186
|0146
|Moltres
|251
|181
|207
|3,917
|186
|0146
|Galarian Moltres
|202
|231
|207
|3,580
|186
|0174
|Igglypuff
|69
|32
|207
|605
|186
|0181
|Mega Ampharos
|294
|203
|207
|4,799
|186
|0181
|Ampharos
|211
|169
|207
|3,225
|186
|0186
|Politoed
|174
|179
|207
|2,769
|186
|0210
|Granbull
|212
|131
|207
|2,885
|186
|0217
|Ursaring
|236
|144
|207
|3,329
|186
0231
|Phanpy
|107
|98
|207
|1,364
|186
|0232
|Donphan
|214
|185
|207
|3,407
|186
|0243
|Raikou
|241
|195
|207
|3,902
|186
|0275
|Shiftry
|200
|121
|207
|2,637
|186
|0337
|Lunatone
|178
|153
|207
|2,631
|186
|0338
|Solrock
|178
|153
|207
|2,631
|186
|0364
|Sealeo
|137
|132
|207
|1,938
|186
|0425
|Drifloon
|117
|80
|207
|1,353
|186
|0460
|Abomasnow
|178
|158
|207
|2,670
|186
|0460
|Mega Abomasnow
|240
|191
|207
|3,850
|186
|0499
|Pignite
|173
|106
|207
|2,175
|186
|0503
|Hisuian Samurott
|218
|152
|207
|3,167
|186
|0706
|Goodra
|220
|242
|207
|3,963
|186
|0765
|Oranguru
|168
|192
|207
|2,770
|186
|0997
|Arctibax
|173
|128
|207
|2,365
|186
|0382
|Kyogre
|270
|28
|205
|4,652
|184
|0383
|Groudon
|270
|228
|205
|4,652
|184
|0483
|Dialga
|275
|21
|205
|4,565
|184
|0483
|Origin Forme Dialga
|270
|225
|205
|4,624
|184
|0623
|Golurk
|222
|154
|205
|3,226
|184
|0643
|Reshiram
|275
|211
|205
|4,565
|184
|0644
|Zekrom
|275
|211
|205
|4,565
|184
|0645
|Incarnate in the form of Landorus
|261
|182
|205
|4,057
|184
|0645
|Therian Forme Landorus
|289
|179
|205
|4,434
|184
|0652
|Chesnaught
|201
|204
|204
|3,340
|184
|0724
|Hisuian Decidueye
|213
|174
|204
|3,275
|184
|0735
|Gumshoos
|194
|113
|204
|2,470
|184
|1000
|Gholdengo
|252
|190
|202
|2,976
|182
|0346
|Cradily
|152
|194
|200
|2,499
|180
|0469
|Yanmega
|231
|156
|200
|3,330
|180
|0668
|Pyroar
|221
|149
|200
|3,129
|180
|0687
|The teacher
|177
|165
|200
|2,667
|180
|0097
|Hypo
|144
|193
|198
|2,363
|178
|0160
|Feraligatr
|205
|188
|198
|3,230
|178
|0162
|oven
|148
|125
|198
|1,987
|178
|0169
|He croaks
|194
|180
|198
|3,065
|178
|0233
|Porygon 2
|198
|180
|198
|3,065
|178
|0294
|Loudred
|134
|81
|197
|1,500
|178
|0395
|Empoleon
|210
|186
|197
|3,279
|178
|0398
|Staraptor
|243
|140
|198
|3,194
|178
|0419
|Floatzel
|221
|114
|198
|2,762
|178
|0468
|Togekiss
|225
|217
|198
|3,767
|178
|0474
|Porygon- z
|264
|150
|198
|3,693
|178
|0508
|Stoutland
|206
|182
|198
|3,196
|178
|0526
|Gigalith
|226
|201
|198
|3,650
|178
|0533
|Gurdurr
|180
|134
|198
|2,452
|178
|0604
|Elektross
|217
|152
|198
|3,089
|178
|0631
|Heatmor
|204
|139
|198
|2,708
|178
|0637
|Volcarona
|264
|189
|198
|4,106
|178
|0660
|Diggersby
|112
|155
|198
|1,706
|178
|0709
|Trevenant
|201
|154
|198
|2,893
|178
|0711
|Gourgeist Super
|182
|200
|198
|2,976
|178
|0715
|Noivern
|205
|175
|198
|3,125
|178
|0745
|Lycanroc Midnight
|218
|152
|198
|3,102
|178
|0770
|Palossand
|178
|178
|198
|2,763
|178
|0904
|Overqwil
|222
|171
|198
|3,330
|178
|091
|Quadquaval
|236
|159
|198
|3,411
|178
|0936
|Armarouge
|234
|185
|198
|3,628
|178
|0018
|Pidgeot
|166
|154
|195
|2,407
|176
|0018
|Mega Pidgeot
|280
|175
|195
|4,160
|176
|0454
|Toxic
|211
|133
|195
|2,813
|176
|0796
|Xurkitree
|330
|144
|195
|4,451
|176
|0685
|Slurpuff
|168
|163
|193
|2,486
|174
|0697
|Tyantrum
|227
|191
|193
|3,537
|174
|0034
|Nodidoking
|204
|156
|191
|2,902
|173
|0888
|Zacian
|254
|236
|192
|4,329
|173
|0889
|Her husband
|254
|236
|192
|4,329
|173
|0910
|Crocalor
|162
|134
|191
|2,189
|173
|0003
|Venusaur
|198
|189
|190
|3,075
|172
|0003
|Mega Venusaur
|241
|246
|190
|4,181
|172
|0055
|Golduck
|191
|162
|190
|2,770
|172
|0067
|Machoke
|177
|125
|190
|2,296
|172
|0071
|Victreebel
|207
|135
|190
|2,748
|172
|0073
|Tentacruel
|166
|209
|190
|2,738
|172
|0076
|Golem
|211
|198
|190
|3,334
|174
|0076
|Alolan Golem
|211
|198
|190
|3,334
|172
|0088
|Alolan Grimer
|135
|90
|190
|1,553
|172
|0088
|Grimer
|135
|90
|190
|1,553
|172
|0111
|Rhyhorn
|140
|127
|190
|1,867
|172
|0119
|Seaking
|175
|147
|190
|2,444
|172
|0142
|Aerodactyl
|221
|159
|190
|3,147
|172
|0142
|Mega Aerodactyl
|292
|210
|190
|4,655
|172
|0154
|Meganium
|168
|202
|190
|2,725
|172
|0214
|Heracross
|234
|179
|190
|3,506
|172
|0214
|Mega Heracross
|334
|223
|190
|5,443
|172
|0257
|Blaziken
|329
|168
|190
|4,704
|172
|0272
|Ludiculous
|173
|176
|190
|2,626
|172
|0288
|Vigoroth
|159
|145
|190
|2,225
|172
|0326
|Grumpy
|171
|188
|190
|2,679
|172
|0330
|Flygon
|205
|168
|190
|3,008
|172
|0362
|Glalie
|162
|162
|190
|2,380
|172
|0376
|Mega Glalie
|252
|168
|190
|3,651
|172
|0376
|Metagross
|257
|228
|190
|4,286
|172
|0377
|Regirock
|179
|309
|190
|3,530
|172
|0378
|Royal
|179
|309
|190
|3,530
|172
|0379
|Registeel
|143
|285
|190
|2,766
|172
|0380
|Broads
|228
|46
|190
|3,968
|172
|0380
|Mega Latias
|289
|297
|190
|5,428
|172
|0381
|Latios
|268
|212
|190
|4,310
|172
|0381
|Mega Latios
|335
|241
|190
|5,661
|172
|0405
|Luxray
|232
|156
|190
|3,265
|172
|0481
|Mesprit
|212
|212
|109
|3,457
|172
|0521
|Pheasant
|226
|146
|190
|3,091
|172
|0569
|Garbodor
|181
|164
|190
|2,651
|172
|0586
|Sawsbuck
|198
|146
|190
|2,732
|172
|0615
|Crogonal
|190
|218
|190
|3,163
|172
|0617
|Accelgor
|220
|120
|190
|2,760
|172
|0666
|Vivillon
|176
|103
|190
|2,097
|172
|0730
|Primarina
|232
|195
|190
|3,618
|172
|0733
|Toucannon
|222
|146
|190
|3,040
|172
|0866
|Mr. Rime
|212
|179
|190
|3,196
|172
|0894
|Regiekeki
|250
|125
|190
|3,169
|172
|0903
|Sneasler
|259
|158
|190
|3,643
|172
|0966
|Revavroom
|229
|168
|190
|3,337
|172
|0484
|Rewards
|280
|215
|189
|4,512
|171
|0484
|Origin Forme Palkia
|286
|223
|189
|4683
|171
|0009
|Blastoise
|171
|207
|188
|2,788
|170
|0009
|Mega Blastoise
|264
|237
|188
|4,455
|170
|0400
|Come on
|162
|119
|188
|2,061
|170
|0641
|Incarnate Tornadus Forms
|266
|164
|188
|3,782
|170
|0641
|Therian Forme Tornadus
|238
|189
|188
|3,635
|170
|0642
|Incarnate Forme Thundurus
|266
|164
|188
|3,782
|170
|0642
|Therian Forme Thundurus
|295
|161
|188
|4,137
|170
|0006
|Charizard
|223
|173
|186
|3,266
|168
|0006
|Mega Charizard Y
|319
|212
|186
|5,037
|168
|0006
|Mega Charizard X
|273
|213
|186
|4,353
|168
|0157
|Typhlosion
|223
|173
|186
|3,266
|168
|0264
|Linoone
|142
|128
|186
|1,879
|168
|0264
|Galarian Linoone
|142
|128
|186
|1,879
|168
|0663
|Talonflame
|176
|155
|186
|2,493
|168
|0671
|Florges
|212
|244
|186
|3,657
|168
|0682
|Spritzee
|110
|113
|186
|1,415
|168
|0701
|Hawlucha
|195
|153
|186
|2,724
|168
|0723
|Dartrix
|142
|139
|186
|1,950
|168
|0724
|Decidueye
|210
|179
|186
|3,137
|168
|0780
|Dramp
|231
|164
|186
|3,294
|168
|0930
|tree
|219
|189
|186
|3,345
|168
|0402
|Kricketune
|160
|100
|184
|1,869
|167
|0621
|Druggigon
|213
|170
|184
|3,088
|167
|0698
|Amour
|124
|109
|184
|1,541
|167
|0738
|He was quarrelsome
|254
|158
|184
|3,524
|167
|0392
|Hell
|222
|151
|183
|3,033
|166
|0422
|Shellos
|103
|105
|183
|1,284
|166
|0441
|Chatbot
|183
|91
|183
|2,025
|166
|0517
|Munna
|111
|92
|183
|1,294
|166
|0612
|Haxorus
|284
|172
|183
|4,062
|166
|0908
|Meowscara
|233
|153
|183
|3,193
|166
|0020
|Alolan Raticate
|135
|154
|181
|1,927
|164
|0028
|Alolan Sandslah
|177
|195
|181
|2,750
|164
|0028
|Sandslash
|182
|175
|181
|2,684
|164
|0042
|Golbat
|161
|150
|181
|2,234
|164
|0045
|Vileplume
|202
|167
|181
|2,893
|164
|0128
|Bulls
|198
|183
|181
|2,962
|164
|0170
|Chinchou
|106
|97
|181
|1,265
|164
|0182
|Bellossom
|169
|186
|181
|2,578
|164
|0189
|Jumpluff
|118
|183
|181
|1,850
|164
|0192
|Sunflora
|185
|135
|181
|2,421
|164
|0205
|Forrestress
|161
|205
|181
|2,580
|164
|0208
|Steelix
|148
|272
|181
|2,729
|164
|0208
|Mega Steelix
|212
|327
|181
|4,149
|164
|0224
|Octillery
|197
|141
|181
|2,617
|164
|0229
|Houndoom
|224
|144
|181
|2,979
|164
|0229
|Mega Houndoom
|289
|194
|181
|4,344
|164
|0230
|Kingdra
|194
|194
|181
|2,986
|164
|0334
|Altars
|141
|201
|181
|2,266
|164
|0334
|Mega Altar
|222
|218
|181
|3,576
|164
|0348
|Armaldo
|222
|174
|181
|3,220
|164
|0358
|Chimecho
|175
|170
|181
|2,554
|164
|0388
|Grotle
|157
|143
|181
|2,137
|164
|0424
|Ambipom
|205
|143
|181
|2,733
|164
|0466
|Electivire
|249
|163
|181
|3,481
|164
|0467
|Magmortar
|247
|172
|181
|3,5441
|164
|0472
|Gliscor
|185
|222
|181
|3,043
|164
|0480
|Uxie
|156
|270
|181
|2,853
|164
|0482
|Azelf
|270
|151
|181
|3,629
|164
|0497
|Serperior
|161
|204
|181
|2,574
|164
|0502
|Dewott
|159
|116
|181
|1,968
|164
|0512
|We are sage
|206
|133
|181
|2,657
|164
|0514
|Sorry
|206
|133
|181
|2,657
|164
|0516
|Simipour
|206
|133
|181
|2,657
|164
|0523
|Zebstrika
|211
|136
|181
|2,745
|164
|0532
|Timber
|134
|87
|181
|1,487
|164
(Source: pokemongo.fandom.com)
You May Also Like To Read
- Social Media Recruitment Statistics
- Employee Engagement Statistics
- Depression Statistics
- Workplace Injury Statistics
- Employee Wellness Statistics
- Employee Referral Statistics
- Online Interview Statistics
- Salespeople Statistics
- Mental Health Statistics
The Continued Journey of Pokémon GO
Pokémon GO, released in 2016, took the world by storm. It wasn’t just a mobile game; it was a cultural phenomenon. But what made it so special? Let’s dive into the history of Pokémon GO, explore the reasons behind its initial craze, and see how it’s doing today.
From Humble Beginnings to Augmented Adventures
The story starts with Pokémon, a beloved video game franchise where players train and battle fantastical creatures. Niantic, a game developer, took this concept and fused it with Augmented Reality (AR). This meant using your phone’s GPS and camera to superimpose virtual Pokémon onto the real world. Suddenly, you weren’t just playing a game; you were a Pokémon trainer exploring your neighborhood to catch them all!
The Craze: Why People Went Wild
Several factors fueled Pokémon GO’s initial craze. Here are some key ingredients:
- Nostalgia: Pokémon has been a global phenomenon for decades. The game brought back childhood memories for many and introduced a new generation to the franchise.
- Augmented Reality: It was a completely new way to play games. The ability to explore your surroundings while catching Pokémon felt magical.
- Socialゲー (Ge) – Social Game: Pokémon GO encouraged people to get outside and explore together. It was a social experience that brought people of all ages and backgrounds together.
- Gotta Catch ‘Em All: The core gameplay loop of catching, training, and battling Pokémon is inherently addictive. Players strived to complete their Pokédex (collection of Pokémon) and become the ultimate trainer.
Features that Kept Trainers Hooked
Beyond the initial AR novelty, Pokémon GO offered features that kept players engaged:
- Evolving Pokémon: Players could capture weak Pokémon and train them to evolve into stronger forms.
- Gyms and Raids: Players could team up and battle powerful Pokémon at Gyms or participate in Raid battles to capture rare Pokémon.
- Events and Updates: Niantic constantly introduced new Pokémon events and features to keep the gameplay fresh.
- Community aspect: The game fostered a strong online community where players could share experiences, tips, and make friends.
Is Pokémon GO Dying? Not Quite
While the initial craze might have subsided, Pokémon GO is far from dead. Here’s why:
- Active Player Base: The game still boasts a large and active player base. New features and events keep players engaged.
- Monetization: Pokémon GO utilizes a “freemium” model. The game is free to play, but players can purchase in-app items for faster progress or cosmetic upgrades. This generates revenue for Niantic and allows for continuous development.
- Accessibility: The core gameplay of catching Pokémon is simple and accessible to players of all ages and skill levels.
- Health Benefits: The game encourages players to walk and explore, promoting a healthy lifestyle.
Conclusion
According to Pokémon Go Statistics, the future of Pokémon GO is bright. Niantic updates the game with new features, like trading with friends and battling other trainers in leagues. Additionally, advancements in AR technology could lead to even more immersive gameplay experiences. Pokémon GO’s success lies in its ability to capture the essence of the Pokémon franchise and translate it into a unique and innovative mobile game.
It brought people together, encouraged exploration, and reignited a love for Pokémon across generations. While the initial craze may have passed, Pokémon GO remains a popular and evolving game with a dedicated player base. So, put on your walking shoes, grab your phone, and get ready to catch ’em all!
FAQ.
There are more than 1,021 Pokémons available, of which in Pokémon go 81.7% of those can be collected.
According to Pokemon Go Statistics, the following region-wise Pokemon are available.
Paldea (39), Galar (20), Alola (71), Kaloa (68), Unova (156), Sinnoh (104), Hoenn (135), Johto (100) and Kanto (151)
Melmetal, Vivilon, Unown, Archen, 100% Zygarde, Keldeo, Zarude, Hoopa, Pikachu Libre, Volcarona, Galarian Legendary Birds, Gholdengo, Sandile, Kecleon, JangmO-O, Salazzle are rarest pokemon to catch in Pokemon Go.
Tajammul Pangarkar is the co-founder of a PR firm and the Chief Technology Officer at Prudour Research Firm. With a Bachelor of Engineering in Information Technology from Shivaji University, Tajammul brings over ten years of expertise in digital marketing to his roles. He excels at gathering and analyzing data, producing detailed statistics on various trending topics that help shape industry perspectives. Tajammul's deep-seated experience in mobile technology and industry research often shines through in his insightful analyses. He is keen on decoding tech trends, examining mobile applications, and enhancing general tech awareness. His writings frequently appear in numerous industry-specific magazines and forums, where he shares his knowledge and insights. When he's not immersed in technology, Tajammul enjoys playing table tennis. This hobby provides him with a refreshing break and allows him to engage in something he loves outside of his professional life. Whether he's analyzing data or serving a fast ball, Tajammul demonstrates dedication and passion in every endeavor.