Pokémon Go Statistics And Facts (2025)

Introduction

Pokémon Go Statistics: Pokémon Go, launched in July 2016, has maintained a significant global presence in the mobile gaming industry. As of February 2025, the game boasts an estimated 115 million active players worldwide. In 2024, Pokémon Go generated approximately USD 545 million in revenue, contributing to a cumulative lifetime revenue exceeding USD 8 billion. The game’s popularity is evident in its global reach, with over 691 million downloads recorded by the end of 2024. The United States leads in revenue generation, accounting for 38% of the total, followed by Japan at 31%.

In 2024, Pokémon Go Fest events in cities like New York, Madrid, and Sendai attracted over 1.2 million participants, collectively generating more than USD 200 million in economic impact. These figures underscore Pokémon Go’s enduring appeal and its ability to engage a vast, global player base through innovative augmented reality experiences.

Editor’s Choice

  • Pokémon Go Statistics reports that the game generated more than USD 1 billion in lifetime revenue within 7 months of its launch.
  • Over the last 30 days of April 2024, the maximum number of players was 21,903,902.
  • As of January 2023, Pokémon Go, one of the best augmented reality games, recorded an average monthly active player of 78 million.
  • Pokémon Go was downloaded more than 500 million times worldwide within 3 months of its launch.
  • Over the last six months of 2024, pokemongolive.com generated most of its traffic from the US. The country contributed the highest traffic from mobile devices compared to desktops.
  • Japan is the leading country with the highest number of Pokémon Go downloads. The previous year, March 2023, generated most of the app downloads of this best-augmented reality game.
  • The number of male players is higher than that of female players, contributing 58.7% and 41.3% respectively.
  • Based on Statista’s research, Pokémon Go and Emoji Blitz share the same weekly gaming hours, contributing 1.8 hours per week in 2023.
  • Surprisingly, the game, which requires people to go out and search for Pokémon, generated more revenue during lockdown, reaching a high of USD 908.94 million worldwide. However, compared to the 2020 performance, in 2023, the income has drastically dropped to USD 566.38 million.
  • In July 2023, Pokémon Go became one of the fastest mobile apps to reach 150 million downloads within 33 days.

General Pokémon Go Statistics

  • On launch day, Pokémon Go generated over 800,000 downloads in the USA alone.
  • Pokémon Go Statistics show that the game reached 50 million downloads on Android devices worldwide only 19 days after its launch.
  • Not only this, but Pokémon Go was downloaded more than 500 million times around the world within 3 months of its launch.
  • Around 80% of the downloads are generated on Android devices.
  • As of January 2023, Pokémon Go, one of the best augmented reality games, recorded an average monthly active player of 78 million.
  • In April 2024, the average number of players has reached 85 million.
  • Pokémon Go Statistics reports that the game generated more than USD 1 billion in lifetime revenue within 7 months of its launch.
  • As of January 2023, the Pokémon catching game became the second most popular game with the highest weekly active user reach in the USA, contributing 7%.
  • Furthermore, in July 2023, Pokémon Go became one of the fastest mobile apps to reach 150 million downloads within just 33 days.
  • Over the last 30 days of April 2024, the maximum number of players was 21,903,902.

By Player Demographics

  • The average age of the player is 26 years.
  • In addition, 32.5% of the players are 21 to 25 years old, while 25.4% are 26 to 30 years old.
  • Pokemon Go Statistics by Player Demographics show that a smaller number of players belong to the 36 to 40-year-old group, with 12.8%.
  • The number of male players is higher than that of female players, contributing 58.7% and 41.3% respectively.

By Annual Revenue Worldwide

annual-revenue-generated-by-pok-mon-go-worldwide-from-2016-to-2023

(Reference: statista.com)

According to Pokémon Go Statistics 2023, surprisingly, the game, which requires people to go out and search for Pokémon, generated more revenue during lockdown, representing the highest with USD 908.94 million worldwide. However, compared to the 2020 performance, in 2023, the income has drastically dropped to USD 566.38 million.

Top Global Private Gaming Firms By Valuation

Pokémon Go, developed by Niantic, is the second-largest leading private company with a valuation of 9 billion dollars. The following chart explains this.

Private Gaming CompanyValuation in billion US dollars
miHoYo23
Niantic9
Dream118
Haegin8
Animoca Brands5.9
Moon Active5
Scopely4.9
Sister4.3
Duoyi3.8
Rec Room3.5
Improbable3.4
Lilith3.1
Sky Mavis3
Wildlife Studios3
Dream Games2.8
Games 24×72.5
Mobile Premier League2.3
VNG2.2
Hips2
Thatgamecompany1.9
Voodoo1.9
Kuro Games1.7
Vspn1.7
1047 Games1.5
Tripledot1.4
Mythical Games1.3
Playco1

(Source: statista.com)

Weekly Hours Gen Z Spends on Gaming Apps

average-weekly-hours-spent-on-select-gaming-apps-per-gen-z-users-in-the-united-states-as-of-january-2023

(Reference: statista.com)

Based on Statista’s research, Pokémon Go and Emoji Blitz share the same weekly gaming hours, contributing 1.8 hours per week in 2023. US Gen Z spent more hours playing Family Island than Roblox, Call of Duty, and other games, with more than 4 hours a week on average.

Top Mobile Games Globally By Player Spending

According to Statista research, the following were the top-grossing mobile games worldwide in 2023, in which Pokémon Go has also been ranked.

NamePlayer spending in millions (US dollars)
Honor of Kings1,580.33
PUBG MOBILE1,166.87
Candy Crush Saga983.8
Genshin Impact956.69
Roblox888.49
Royal Match850.76
Coin Master748.69
Honkai: Star Rail668.75
MONOPOLY GO!643.57
Gardenscapes612.31
Pokémon Go567.62
Monster Strike491.49
Homescapes450.32
Romance of the Three Kingdoms Zhenzhan389.87
Fate/Grand Order382.57

(Source: statista.com)

By Go Battle League Rankings

Pokemon Go Statistics reported that World of Wonders by Top 50 Go battle league rankings as of May 27, 2024.

NameScoreTotal battles played
The semis37331530
CoconutMalde37282213
315KATUNARI31537011510
Crescentangels36981250
Thelegendkatana36911496
I do not care36691940
Trainer5812536681815
Angelper073638830
ChiXinr3630975
9Ra9panDa36251984
Naomonkichi36242120
AtueihT36221970
JinweiTang36201676
Blackcinnamon6636102206
IIIPranav III3603930
pokemonemaker35891765
MEweedle35891763
LNDsKRUSTZAO35861797
Jason289035831690
Scafo993578 914

Sophtoph

35741731
Mateus483573 2058
Biznic35701230
LNDsxJoaoVictor35641003
Footbomb35541330
Richie140935541383
Come on35521895
Henry11006635492200
Gon25253935491180
yypon0xX135451103
24Rainbowjr35442185
expect35421660
the pig35401700
Juaniillo9535401970
56LUFFY563539955
rkoscott3539790
of the RBIN3539 1705
nosuke5yuYYC3538 1365
noayuu583536 1355
YAMARYU032535351350
Madara Uchiha 67035341532
PyramidScheme793533905
thatboyjay12343533645
eosdad35332385
Worimu35332061
Vcokarlea3532 739
Happyboy017Fes135321730
Muramasa46463531 2065
terryman9113530 1750
weisarsen35291259

(Source: pokemongolive.com)

By Website Traffic By Device

pokemongolive-com-website-traffic-by-country

(Reference: semrush.com)

Over the last six months of 2024, pokemongolive.com generated most of its traffic from the US. The country contributed the highest traffic from mobile devices compared to desktops. Furthermore, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and Brazil were followed by the leading countries, with almost similar rates of mobile traffic contributions. Overall, mobile traffic reported was 93.09%, and desktop traffic represented 6.91%.

Statistics By Country

Japan

monthly-app-downloads-of-pok-mon-go-in-japan-from-january-to-december-2023

(Reference: statista.com)

Japan is the leading country with the highest number of Pokémon Go downloads. In the previous year, March 2023 generated most of the app downloads of this best-augmented reality game. However, with tremendous ups and downs, in December 2023, the downloads declined to 102.77 thousand. The lowest was recorded in November.

Finland

leading-android-apps-in-the-google-play-store-in-finland-in-2023-by-in-app-revenue.

(Reference: statista.com)

As of 2023, Pokémon Go was one of the leading Android apps in Finland by revenue, with a revenue of USD 1,898,658. However, the list was led by Google One, Disney+, Tinder: Dating, chat and Friends, Candy Crush Saga, and TikTok.

United Kingdom

most-popular-gaming-apps-used-by-children-in-the-united-kingdom-uk-in-2023

(Reference: statista.com)

According to Pokémon Go Statistics by Country 2023, Pokémon Go became the sixth most-played game by children in the UK, with 11% of the total. However, the above chart shows that Roblox is the most popular gaming app among UK children.

By Pokedex

Pokédex NumberPokémonAttackDefenseStaminaMax CPMax HP
0242Blissey1291694963,117429
0113Chansey601284871,418421
0799Guzzlord188994403,264382
0895Regidrago2021014003,361348
0718Zygarde Complete1842073894,208339
0202Wobbuffet601063821,160333
0321Wailord175873472,577304
0975Cetitan2081233473,519304
0594He smiled1381313382,452296
0143Snorlax1901693303,647289
0426Drifblim1801023122,693274
0297Hariyama2091143023,198266
0040Wigglytuff156902952,178260
0446Munchlax1371172862,139252
0289Slaking2901662845,010251
0487Origin Forme Giratina2251872844,164251
0131Lapras1651742772,985245
0134Vaporeon2051612773,521245
0320Wailmer136682771,659245
0901Ursaluna2431812774,358245
0980Clodsire1271512772,207245
0171Lanturn1461372682,357237
0673Gogoat1961462653,163235
0699Aurora1861632653,168235
0791Solgaleo2551912644,570234
0792Lunala2551912644,570234
0809Melmetal2261902644,069234
0488Cresselia1522582603,230231
0538Throh1721602602,896231
0760Claim2261412603,524231
0820Greedent1601562602,679231
0518Musharna1831662533,079225
0039Jigglypuff8041251818223
0244Entei2351712513,926223
0464Faster2411902514,221223
0916Female Oinkologne1691622512,819223
0591Amoonguss1551392492,420221
0716Xerneas2501852464,275219
0717Yveltal2501852464,275219
0646Kyurem2461702454,041218
0423Gastrodon1691432442,628217
0340Whiscash1511412422,346215
0365Walrein1821762423,081215
0463Lickilicky1611812422,789215
0473Mamoswine2471462423,763215
0500Emboar2351272423,372215
0530Excadrill2551292423,667215
0579Reuniclus2141482423,309215
0628Hisuian Braviary2131372423,181215
0630Mandibuzz1292052422,417215
0916Small Oncology1861532422,949215
0979Annihilate2201782423,695215
0618Galarian Stunfisk1441712402,445214
0618Stunfish1441712402,445214
0793Nihilego2492102404,465214
0939Bellibolt1841652403,010214
0445Garchomp2611932394,479213
0445Mega Garchomp3392222396,132213
0450Hoppowdon2011912393,488213
0718Zyarde 50%2032322393,855213
0974Cetoddle119802391,469213
0249Louise1933102354,186210
0089Alolan Muk1901722333,117208
0089Muk1901722333,117208
0112Rhydon2221712333,594208
0115Kangaskhan1811652332,924208
0115Mega Kangaskhan2462102334,353208
0537Conkeldurr2431582333,773208
0537Seismitroad1881502332,899208
0555Galarian Darmitan2631142333,511208
0555Darmanitan2631142333,511208
0893Zarude2422152334,334208
0295Exploud1791372322,654207
0911Skeledirge2071782323,422207
0435Skuntank1841322302,666205
0531Cloth1141632301,902205
0899Wyrdeer2061452303,089205
0998Bajaj Calibur2541682294,013205
0384Mega Rayquaza3772102276,458203
0683He smelled it1731502262,647202
0151Mew2102102253,691201
0164Noctowl1451562252,288201
0184Azumarill1121522251,795201
0206Dunsparce1311282251,909201
0221Pilloswine1811382252,652201
0245Suicune1802352253,372201
0248Tyranitar2512072254,335201
0248Mega Tyranitar3092762256,045201
0251celebrities2081752253,362201
0260Swamperrt2081752253,362201
0260Mega Swampert2832182254,975201
0317Swalot1401592252,236201
0369Relicanth1622032252,858201
0385Jirachi2102102253,691201
0430Honchkrow2431032253,065201
0440Happiny2577225419201
0465Tangrowth2071842253,425201
0492Sky Shaymin2611662254,061201
0492Shaymin2102102253,691201
0494Victini2102102253,691201
0593Jellicent1591782252,644201
0628Braviary2321522253,491201
0648Meloetta2502252254,490201
0766Passimian2221602253,429201
00357Tropius1361632232,194199
0486Regulates2872102214,913198
0409Rampardos2951092193,728196
0740Crabominable2311382193,286196
0797Celesteela2071992193,507196
0382Primal Kyogre3532682186,672195
0383Primal Groudon3532682186,672195
0036Clefable1781622162,755194
0059Hisuian Arcanine2321652163,556194
0080Slowbro1771802162,877194
0080Mega Slowbro2242592164,245194
0080Galarian Slowbro1821562162,764194
0103Exeggutor2331492163,408194
0103Alolan Exeggutor2301532163,407194
0130Gyarados2371862163,834194
0130Mega Gyarados2922472165,332194
0195Quagsire1521432162,252194
0197Umbreon1262402162,416194
0199Slowking1771802162,877194
0199Galarian Slowking1901802163,072194
0241Miltank1571932162,662194
0350Milotic1922192163,398194
0360Wynaut4186216603194
0373Salamence2771682164,239194
0373Mega Salamence3102512165,688194
0389Torterra2021572163,318194
0503Samurott2121572163,194194
0553To the crocodile2291582163,444194
0614Beartic2331522163,439194
0626Bouffalant1951822163,163194
0675On the cart2261462163,281194
0700Sylveon2032052163,470194
0713Hisuian Avalugg2142382163,909194
0713Avalugg1962402163,615194
0727Incineroar2141752163,387194
0794Buzzwole2361962163,912194
0150Mewtwo3001922144,724192
0150Armored Mewtwo1822782143,603192
0250Ho-Oh2392442144,367192
0384Rayquaza2841702134,336191
0862Obstagoon1801942122,999190
0635Hydreigon2561882114,098189
0149Dragonite2631982094,287188
0485Heatran2512132094,244188
0638Cobalio1922292092,417188
0639Terrakion2601922094,181188
0640Virizion1922292093,417188
0647Keldeo2601922094,181188
0031Nidoqueen1801732072,812186
0059Arcanine2271662073,425186
0062Polyurethane1821842072,923186
0068Machamp2341592073,455186
0079Slowpoke109982071,386186
0079Gallery Slowpoke109982071,386186
0087Dewgong1391772072,245186
0108Lickitung1081372071,595186
0144Galarian Articuno2501972074,059186
0144Articuno1922362073,450186
0145Galarian Zapdos2521892074,012186
0145Zapdos2531852073,987186
0146Moltres2511812073,917186
0146Galarian Moltres2022312073,580186
0174Igglypuff6932207605186
0181Mega Ampharos2942032074,799186
0181Ampharos2111692073,225186
0186Politoed1741792072,769186
0210Granbull2121312072,885186
0217Ursaring2361442073,329186

0231

Phanpy107982071,364186
0232Donphan2141852073,407186
0243Raikou2411952073,902186
0275Shiftry2001212072,637186
0337Lunatone1781532072,631186
0338Solrock1781532072,631186
0364Sealeo1371322071,938186
0425Drifloon117802071,353186
0460Abomasnow1781582072,670186
0460Mega Abomasnow2401912073,850186
0499Pignite1731062072,175186
0503Hisuian Samurott2181522073,167186
0706Goodra2202422073,963186
0765Oranguru1681922072,770186
0997Arctibax1731282072,365186
0382Kyogre270282054,652184
0383Groudon2702282054,652184
0483Dialga275212054,565184
0483Origin Forme Dialga2702252054,624184
0623Golurk2221542053,226184
0643Reshiram2752112054,565184
0644Zekrom2752112054,565184
0645Incarnate in the form of Landorus2611822054,057184
0645Therian Forme Landorus2891792054,434184
0652Chesnaught2012042043,340184
0724Hisuian Decidueye2131742043,275184
0735Gumshoos1941132042,470184
1000Gholdengo2521902022,976182
0346Cradily1521942002,499180
0469Yanmega2311562003,330180
0668Pyroar2211492003,129180
0687The teacher1771652002,667180
0097Hypo1441931982,363178
0160Feraligatr2051881983,230178
0162oven1481251981,987178
0169He croaks1941801983,065178
0233Porygon 21981801983,065178
0294Loudred134811971,500178
0395Empoleon2101861973,279178
0398Staraptor2431401983,194178
0419Floatzel2211141982,762178
0468Togekiss2252171983,767178
0474Porygon- z2641501983,693178
0508Stoutland2061821983,196178
0526Gigalith2262011983,650178
0533Gurdurr1801341982,452178
0604Elektross2171521983,089178
0631Heatmor2041391982,708178
0637Volcarona2641891984,106178
0660Diggersby1121551981,706178
0709Trevenant2011541982,893178
0711Gourgeist Super1822001982,976178
0715Noivern2051751983,125178
0745Lycanroc Midnight2181521983,102178
0770Palossand1781781982,763178
0904Overqwil2221711983,330178
091Quadquaval2361591983,411178
0936Armarouge2341851983,628178
0018Pidgeot1661541952,407176
0018Mega Pidgeot2801751954,160176
0454Toxic2111331952,813176
0796Xurkitree3301441954,451176
0685Slurpuff1681631932,486174
0697Tyantrum2271911933,537174
0034Nodidoking2041561912,902173
0888Zacian2542361924,329173
0889Her husband2542361924,329173
0910Crocalor1621341912,189173
0003Venusaur1981891903,075172
0003Mega Venusaur2412461904,181172
0055Golduck1911621902,770172
0067Machoke1771251902,296172
0071Victreebel2071351902,748172
0073Tentacruel1662091902,738172
0076Golem2111981903,334174
0076Alolan Golem2111981903,334172
0088Alolan Grimer135901901,553172
0088Grimer135901901,553172
0111Rhyhorn1401271901,867172
0119Seaking1751471902,444172
0142Aerodactyl2211591903,147172
0142Mega Aerodactyl2922101904,655172
0154Meganium1682021902,725172
0214Heracross2341791903,506172
0214Mega Heracross3342231905,443172
0257Blaziken3291681904,704172
0272Ludiculous1731761902,626172
0288Vigoroth1591451902,225172
0326Grumpy1711881902,679172
0330Flygon2051681903,008172
0362Glalie1621621902,380172
0376Mega Glalie2521681903,651172
0376Metagross2572281904,286172
0377Regirock1793091903,530172
0378Royal1793091903,530172
0379Registeel1432851902,766172
0380Broads228461903,968172
0380Mega Latias2892971905,428172
0381Latios2682121904,310172
0381Mega Latios3352411905,661172
0405Luxray2321561903,265172
0481Mesprit2122121093,457172
0521Pheasant2261461903,091172
0569Garbodor1811641902,651172
0586Sawsbuck1981461902,732172
0615Crogonal1902181903,163172
0617Accelgor2201201902,760172
0666Vivillon1761031902,097172
0730Primarina2321951903,618172
0733Toucannon2221461903,040172
0866Mr. Rime2121791903,196172
0894Regiekeki2501251903,169172
0903Sneasler2591581903,643172
0966Revavroom2291681903,337172
0484Rewards2802151894,512171
0484Origin Forme Palkia2862231894683171
0009Blastoise1712071882,788170
0009Mega Blastoise2642371884,455170
0400Come on1621191882,061170
0641Incarnate Tornadus Forms2661641883,782170
0641Therian Forme Tornadus2381891883,635170
0642Incarnate Forme Thundurus2661641883,782170
0642Therian Forme Thundurus2951611884,137170
0006Charizard2231731863,266168
0006Mega Charizard Y3192121865,037168
0006Mega Charizard X2732131864,353168
0157Typhlosion2231731863,266168
0264Linoone1421281861,879168
0264Galarian Linoone1421281861,879168
0663Talonflame1761551862,493168
0671Florges2122441863,657168
0682Spritzee1101131861,415168
0701Hawlucha1951531862,724168
0723Dartrix1421391861,950168
0724Decidueye2101791863,137168
0780Dramp2311641863,294168
0930tree2191891863,345168
0402Kricketune1601001841,869167
0621Druggigon2131701843,088167
0698Amour1241091841,541167
0738He was quarrelsome2541581843,524167
0392Hell2221511833,033166
0422Shellos1031051831,284166
0441Chatbot183911832,025166
0517Munna111921831,294166
0612Haxorus2841721834,062166
0908Meowscara2331531833,193166
0020Alolan Raticate1351541811,927164
0028Alolan Sandslah1771951812,750164
0028Sandslash1821751812,684164
0042Golbat1611501812,234164
0045Vileplume2021671812,893164
0128Bulls1981831812,962164
0170Chinchou106971811,265164
0182Bellossom1691861812,578164
0189Jumpluff1181831811,850164
0192Sunflora1851351812,421164
0205Forrestress1612051812,580164
0208Steelix1482721812,729164
0208Mega Steelix2123271814,149164
0224Octillery1971411812,617164
0229Houndoom2241441812,979164
0229Mega Houndoom2891941814,344164
0230Kingdra1941941812,986164
0334Altars1412011812,266164
0334Mega Altar2222181813,576164
0348Armaldo2221741813,220164
0358Chimecho1751701812,554164
0388Grotle1571431812,137164
0424Ambipom2051431812,733164
0466Electivire2491631813,481164
0467Magmortar2471721813,5441164
0472Gliscor1852221813,043164
0480Uxie1562701812,853164
0482Azelf2701511813,629164
0497Serperior1612041812,574164
0502Dewott1591161811,968164
0512We are sage2061331812,657164
0514Sorry2061331812,657164
0516Simipour2061331812,657164
0523Zebstrika2111361812,745164
0532Timber134871811,487164

(Source: pokemongo.fandom.com)

The Continued Journey of Pokémon GO

Pokémon GO, released in 2016, took the world by storm. It wasn’t just a mobile game; it was a cultural phenomenon. But what made it so special? Let’s dive into the history of Pokémon GO, explore the reasons behind its initial craze, and see how it’s doing today.

From Humble Beginnings to Augmented Adventures

The story starts with Pokémon, a beloved video game franchise where players train and battle fantastical creatures. Niantic, a game developer, took this concept and fused it with Augmented Reality (AR). This meant using your phone’s GPS and camera to superimpose virtual Pokémon onto the real world. Suddenly, you weren’t just playing a game; you were a Pokémon trainer exploring your neighborhood to catch them all!

The Craze: Why People Went Wild

Several factors fueled Pokémon GO’s initial craze. Here are some key ingredients:

  • Nostalgia: Pokémon has been a global phenomenon for decades. The game brought back childhood memories for many and introduced a new generation to the franchise.
  • Augmented Reality: It was a completely new way to play games. The ability to explore your surroundings while catching Pokémon felt magical.
  • Socialゲー (Ge) – Social Game: Pokémon GO encouraged people to get outside and explore together. It was a social experience that brought people of all ages and backgrounds together.
  • Gotta Catch ‘Em All: The core gameplay loop of catching, training, and battling Pokémon is inherently addictive. Players strived to complete their Pokédex (collection of Pokémon) and become the ultimate trainer.

Features that Kept Trainers Hooked

Beyond the initial AR novelty, Pokémon GO offered features that kept players engaged:

  • Evolving Pokémon: Players could capture weak Pokémon and train them to evolve into stronger forms.
  • Gyms and Raids: Players could team up and battle powerful Pokémon at Gyms or participate in Raid battles to capture rare Pokémon.
  • Events and Updates: Niantic constantly introduced new Pokémon events and features to keep the gameplay fresh.
  • Community aspect: The game fostered a strong online community where players could share experiences, tips, and make friends.

Is Pokémon GO Dying? Not Quite

While the initial craze might have subsided, Pokémon GO is far from dead. Here’s why:

  • Active Player Base: The game still boasts a large and active player base. New features and events keep players engaged.
  • Monetization: Pokémon GO utilizes a “freemium” model. The game is free to play, but players can purchase in-app items for faster progress or cosmetic upgrades. This generates revenue for Niantic and allows for continuous development.
  • Accessibility: The core gameplay of catching Pokémon is simple and accessible to players of all ages and skill levels.
  • Health Benefits: The game encourages players to walk and explore, promoting a healthy lifestyle.

Conclusion

According to Pokémon Go Statistics, the future of Pokémon GO is bright. Niantic updates the game with new features, like trading with friends and battling other trainers in leagues. Additionally, advancements in AR technology could lead to even more immersive gameplay experiences. Pokémon GO’s success lies in its ability to capture the essence of the Pokémon franchise and translate it into a unique and innovative mobile game.

It brought people together, encouraged exploration, and reignited a love for Pokémon across generations. While the initial craze may have passed, Pokémon GO remains a popular and evolving game with a dedicated player base. So, put on your walking shoes, grab your phone, and get ready to catch ’em all!

Sources

Gitnux
Earthweb
Dexerto
Levvvel
Semrush
Statista
Activeplayer

FAQ.

How many Pokémons are available?



There are more than 1,021 Pokémons available, of which in Pokémon go 81.7% of those can be collected.

How many Pokémon are available in various regions?



According to Pokemon Go Statistics, the following region-wise Pokemon are available.

Paldea (39), Galar (20), Alola (71), Kaloa (68), Unova (156), Sinnoh (104), Hoenn (135), Johto (100) and Kanto (151)

Which are the rarest pokemons to catch in Pokemon Go?



Melmetal, Vivilon, Unown, Archen, 100% Zygarde, Keldeo, Zarude, Hoopa, Pikachu Libre, Volcarona, Galarian Legendary Birds, Gholdengo, Sandile, Kecleon, JangmO-O, Salazzle are rarest pokemon to catch in Pokemon Go.

