Pokémon Go Statistics And Facts (2025)

Introduction

Pokémon Go Statistics: Pokémon Go, launched in July 2016, has maintained a significant global presence in the mobile gaming industry. As of February 2025, the game boasts an estimated 115 million active players worldwide. In 2024, Pokémon Go generated approximately USD 545 million in revenue, contributing to a cumulative lifetime revenue exceeding USD 8 billion. The game’s popularity is evident in its global reach, with over 691 million downloads recorded by the end of 2024. The United States leads in revenue generation, accounting for 38% of the total, followed by Japan at 31%.

In 2024, Pokémon Go Fest events in cities like New York, Madrid, and Sendai attracted over 1.2 million participants, collectively generating more than USD 200 million in economic impact. These figures underscore Pokémon Go’s enduring appeal and its ability to engage a vast, global player base through innovative augmented reality experiences.

Editor’s Choice

Pokémon Go Statistics reports that the game generated more than USD 1 billion in lifetime revenue within 7 months of its launch.

Over the last 30 days of April 2024, the maximum number of players was 21,903,902.

As of January 2023, Pokémon Go, one of the best augmented reality games, recorded an average monthly active player of 78 million.

Pokémon Go was downloaded more than 500 million times worldwide within 3 months of its launch.

times worldwide within 3 months of its launch. Over the last six months of 2024, pokemongolive.com generated most of its traffic from the US. The country contributed the highest traffic from mobile devices compared to desktops.

Japan is the leading country with the highest number of Pokémon Go downloads. The previous year, March 2023, generated most of the app downloads of this best-augmented reality game.

is the leading country with the highest number of Pokémon Go downloads. The previous year, March 2023, generated most of the app downloads of this best-augmented reality game. The number of male players is higher than that of female players, contributing 58.7% and 41.3% respectively.

Based on Statista’s research, P okémon Go and Emoji Blitz share the same weekly gaming hours, contributing 1.8 hours per week in 2023.

share the same weekly gaming hours, contributing Surprisingly, the game, which requires people to go out and search for Pokémon, generated more revenue during lockdown, reaching a high of USD 908.94 million worldwide . However, compared to the 2020 performance, in 2023, the income has drastically dropped to USD 566.38 million.

. However, compared to the 2020 performance, in 2023, the income has drastically dropped to In July 2023, Pokémon Go became one of the fastest mobile apps to reach 150 million downloads within 33 days.

General Pokémon Go Statistics

On launch day, Pokémon Go generated over 800,000 downloads in the USA alone.

Pokémon Go Statistics show that the game reached 50 million downloads on Android devices worldwide only 19 days after its launch.

Not only this, but Pokémon Go was downloaded more than 500 million times around the world within 3 months of its launch.

Around 80% of the downloads are generated on Android devices.

As of January 2023, Pokémon Go, one of the best augmented reality games, recorded an average monthly active player of 78 million.

In April 2024, the average number of players has reached 85 million.

Pokémon Go Statistics reports that the game generated more than USD 1 billion in lifetime revenue within 7 months of its launch.

As of January 2023, the Pokémon catching game became the second most popular game with the highest weekly active user reach in the USA, contributing 7%.

Furthermore, in July 2023, Pokémon Go became one of the fastest mobile apps to reach 150 million downloads within just 33 days.

Over the last 30 days of April 2024, the maximum number of players was 21,903,902.

You May Also Like To Read

By Player Demographics

The average age of the player is 26 years.

In addition, 32.5% of the players are 21 to 25 years old, while 25.4% are 26 to 30 years old.

Pokemon Go Statistics by Player Demographics show that a smaller number of players belong to the 36 to 40-year-old group, with 12.8%.

The number of male players is higher than that of female players, contributing 58.7% and 41.3% respectively.

By Annual Revenue Worldwide

(Reference: statista.com)

According to Pokémon Go Statistics 2023, surprisingly, the game, which requires people to go out and search for Pokémon, generated more revenue during lockdown, representing the highest with USD 908.94 million worldwide. However, compared to the 2020 performance, in 2023, the income has drastically dropped to USD 566.38 million.

Top Global Private Gaming Firms By Valuation

Pokémon Go, developed by Niantic, is the second-largest leading private company with a valuation of 9 billion dollars. The following chart explains this.

Private Gaming Company Valuation in billion US dollars miHoYo 23 Niantic 9 Dream11 8 Haegin 8 Animoca Brands 5.9 Moon Active 5 Scopely 4.9 Sister 4.3 Duoyi 3.8 Rec Room 3.5 Improbable 3.4 Lilith 3.1 Sky Mavis 3 Wildlife Studios 3 Dream Games 2.8 Games 24×7 2.5 Mobile Premier League 2.3 VNG 2.2 Hips 2 Thatgamecompany 1.9 Voodoo 1.9 Kuro Games 1.7 Vspn 1.7 1047 Games 1.5 Tripledot 1.4 Mythical Games 1.3 Playco 1

(Source: statista.com)

Weekly Hours Gen Z Spends on Gaming Apps

(Reference: statista.com)

Based on Statista’s research, Pokémon Go and Emoji Blitz share the same weekly gaming hours, contributing 1.8 hours per week in 2023. US Gen Z spent more hours playing Family Island than Roblox, Call of Duty, and other games, with more than 4 hours a week on average.

Top Mobile Games Globally By Player Spending

According to Statista research, the following were the top-grossing mobile games worldwide in 2023, in which Pokémon Go has also been ranked.

Name Player spending in millions (US dollars) Honor of Kings 1,580.33 PUBG MOBILE 1,166.87 Candy Crush Saga 983.8 Genshin Impact 956.69 Roblox 888.49 Royal Match 850.76 Coin Master 748.69 Honkai: Star Rail 668.75 MONOPOLY GO! 643.57 Gardenscapes 612.31 Pokémon Go 567.62 Monster Strike 491.49 Homescapes 450.32 Romance of the Three Kingdoms Zhenzhan 389.87 Fate/Grand Order 382.57

(Source: statista.com)

By Go Battle League Rankings

Pokemon Go Statistics reported that World of Wonders by Top 50 Go battle league rankings as of May 27, 2024.

Name Score Total battles played The semis 3733 1530 CoconutMalde 3728 2213 315KATUNARI315 3701 1510 Crescentangels 3698 1250 Thelegendkatana 3691 1496 I do not care 3669 1940 Trainer58125 3668 1815 Angelper07 3638 830 ChiXinr 3630 975 9Ra9panDa 3625 1984 Naomonkichi 3624 2120 AtueihT 3622 1970 JinweiTang 3620 1676 Blackcinnamon66 3610 2206 IIIPranav III 3603 930 pokemonemaker 3589 1765 MEweedle 3589 1763 LNDsKRUSTZAO 3586 1797 Jason2890 3583 1690 Scafo99 3578 914 Sophtoph 3574 1731 Mateus48 3573 2058 Biznic 3570 1230 LNDsxJoaoVictor 3564 1003 Footbomb 3554 1330 Richie1409 3554 1383 Come on 3552 1895 Henry110066 3549 2200 Gon252539 3549 1180 yypon0xX1 3545 1103 24Rainbowjr 3544 2185 expect 3542 1660 the pig 3540 1700 Juaniillo95 3540 1970 56LUFFY56 3539 955 rkoscott 3539 790 of the RBIN 3539 1705 nosuke5yuYYC 3538 1365 noayuu58 3536 1355 YAMARYU0325 3535 1350 Madara Uchiha 670 3534 1532 PyramidScheme79 3533 905 thatboyjay1234 3533 645 eosdad 3533 2385 Worimu 3533 2061 Vcokarlea 3532 739 Happyboy017Fes1 3532 1730 Muramasa4646 3531 2065 terryman911 3530 1750 weisarsen 3529 1259

(Source: pokemongolive.com)

By Website Traffic By Device

(Reference: semrush.com)

Over the last six months of 2024, pokemongolive.com generated most of its traffic from the US. The country contributed the highest traffic from mobile devices compared to desktops. Furthermore, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and Brazil were followed by the leading countries, with almost similar rates of mobile traffic contributions. Overall, mobile traffic reported was 93.09%, and desktop traffic represented 6.91%.

Statistics By Country

Japan

(Reference: statista.com)

Japan is the leading country with the highest number of Pokémon Go downloads. In the previous year, March 2023 generated most of the app downloads of this best-augmented reality game. However, with tremendous ups and downs, in December 2023, the downloads declined to 102.77 thousand. The lowest was recorded in November.

Finland

(Reference: statista.com)

As of 2023, Pokémon Go was one of the leading Android apps in Finland by revenue, with a revenue of USD 1,898,658. However, the list was led by Google One, Disney+, Tinder: Dating, chat and Friends, Candy Crush Saga, and TikTok.

United Kingdom

(Reference: statista.com)

According to Pokémon Go Statistics by Country 2023, Pokémon Go became the sixth most-played game by children in the UK, with 11% of the total. However, the above chart shows that Roblox is the most popular gaming app among UK children.

By Pokedex

Pokédex Number Pokémon Attack Defense Stamina Max CP Max HP 0242 Blissey 129 169 496 3,117 429 0113 Chansey 60 128 487 1,418 421 0799 Guzzlord 188 99 440 3,264 382 0895 Regidrago 202 101 400 3,361 348 0718 Zygarde Complete 184 207 389 4,208 339 0202 Wobbuffet 60 106 382 1,160 333 0321 Wailord 175 87 347 2,577 304 0975 Cetitan 208 123 347 3,519 304 0594 He smiled 138 131 338 2,452 296 0143 Snorlax 190 169 330 3,647 289 0426 Drifblim 180 102 312 2,693 274 0297 Hariyama 209 114 302 3,198 266 0040 Wigglytuff 156 90 295 2,178 260 0446 Munchlax 137 117 286 2,139 252 0289 Slaking 290 166 284 5,010 251 0487 Origin Forme Giratina 225 187 284 4,164 251 0131 Lapras 165 174 277 2,985 245 0134 Vaporeon 205 161 277 3,521 245 0320 Wailmer 136 68 277 1,659 245 0901 Ursaluna 243 181 277 4,358 245 0980 Clodsire 127 151 277 2,207 245 0171 Lanturn 146 137 268 2,357 237 0673 Gogoat 196 146 265 3,163 235 0699 Aurora 186 163 265 3,168 235 0791 Solgaleo 255 191 264 4,570 234 0792 Lunala 255 191 264 4,570 234 0809 Melmetal 226 190 264 4,069 234 0488 Cresselia 152 258 260 3,230 231 0538 Throh 172 160 260 2,896 231 0760 Claim 226 141 260 3,524 231 0820 Greedent 160 156 260 2,679 231 0518 Musharna 183 166 253 3,079 225 0039 Jigglypuff 80 41 251 818 223 0244 Entei 235 171 251 3,926 223 0464 Faster 241 190 251 4,221 223 0916 Female Oinkologne 169 162 251 2,819 223 0591 Amoonguss 155 139 249 2,420 221 0716 Xerneas 250 185 246 4,275 219 0717 Yveltal 250 185 246 4,275 219 0646 Kyurem 246 170 245 4,041 218 0423 Gastrodon 169 143 244 2,628 217 0340 Whiscash 151 141 242 2,346 215 0365 Walrein 182 176 242 3,081 215 0463 Lickilicky 161 181 242 2,789 215 0473 Mamoswine 247 146 242 3,763 215 0500 Emboar 235 127 242 3,372 215 0530 Excadrill 255 129 242 3,667 215 0579 Reuniclus 214 148 242 3,309 215 0628 Hisuian Braviary 213 137 242 3,181 215 0630 Mandibuzz 129 205 242 2,417 215 0916 Small Oncology 186 153 242 2,949 215 0979 Annihilate 220 178 242 3,695 215 0618 Galarian Stunfisk 144 171 240 2,445 214 0618 Stunfish 144 171 240 2,445 214 0793 Nihilego 249 210 240 4,465 214 0939 Bellibolt 184 165 240 3,010 214 0445 Garchomp 261 193 239 4,479 213 0445 Mega Garchomp 339 222 239 6,132 213 0450 Hoppowdon 201 191 239 3,488 213 0718 Zyarde 50% 203 232 239 3,855 213 0974 Cetoddle 119 80 239 1,469 213 0249 Louise 193 310 235 4,186 210 0089 Alolan Muk 190 172 233 3,117 208 0089 Muk 190 172 233 3,117 208 0112 Rhydon 222 171 233 3,594 208 0115 Kangaskhan 181 165 233 2,924 208 0115 Mega Kangaskhan 246 210 233 4,353 208 0537 Conkeldurr 243 158 233 3,773 208 0537 Seismitroad 188 150 233 2,899 208 0555 Galarian Darmitan 263 114 233 3,511 208 0555 Darmanitan 263 114 233 3,511 208 0893 Zarude 242 215 233 4,334 208 0295 Exploud 179 137 232 2,654 207 0911 Skeledirge 207 178 232 3,422 207 0435 Skuntank 184 132 230 2,666 205 0531 Cloth 114 163 230 1,902 205 0899 Wyrdeer 206 145 230 3,089 205 0998 Bajaj Calibur 254 168 229 4,013 205 0384 Mega Rayquaza 377 210 227 6,458 203 0683 He smelled it 173 150 226 2,647 202 0151 Mew 210 210 225 3,691 201 0164 Noctowl 145 156 225 2,288 201 0184 Azumarill 112 152 225 1,795 201 0206 Dunsparce 131 128 225 1,909 201 0221 Pilloswine 181 138 225 2,652 201 0245 Suicune 180 235 225 3,372 201 0248 Tyranitar 251 207 225 4,335 201 0248 Mega Tyranitar 309 276 225 6,045 201 0251 celebrities 208 175 225 3,362 201 0260 Swamperrt 208 175 225 3,362 201 0260 Mega Swampert 283 218 225 4,975 201 0317 Swalot 140 159 225 2,236 201 0369 Relicanth 162 203 225 2,858 201 0385 Jirachi 210 210 225 3,691 201 0430 Honchkrow 243 103 225 3,065 201 0440 Happiny 25 77 225 419 201 0465 Tangrowth 207 184 225 3,425 201 0492 Sky Shaymin 261 166 225 4,061 201 0492 Shaymin 210 210 225 3,691 201 0494 Victini 210 210 225 3,691 201 0593 Jellicent 159 178 225 2,644 201 0628 Braviary 232 152 225 3,491 201 0648 Meloetta 250 225 225 4,490 201 0766 Passimian 222 160 225 3,429 201 00357 Tropius 136 163 223 2,194 199 0486 Regulates 287 210 221 4,913 198 0409 Rampardos 295 109 219 3,728 196 0740 Crabominable 231 138 219 3,286 196 0797 Celesteela 207 199 219 3,507 196 0382 Primal Kyogre 353 268 218 6,672 195 0383 Primal Groudon 353 268 218 6,672 195 0036 Clefable 178 162 216 2,755 194 0059 Hisuian Arcanine 232 165 216 3,556 194 0080 Slowbro 177 180 216 2,877 194 0080 Mega Slowbro 224 259 216 4,245 194 0080 Galarian Slowbro 182 156 216 2,764 194 0103 Exeggutor 233 149 216 3,408 194 0103 Alolan Exeggutor 230 153 216 3,407 194 0130 Gyarados 237 186 216 3,834 194 0130 Mega Gyarados 292 247 216 5,332 194 0195 Quagsire 152 143 216 2,252 194 0197 Umbreon 126 240 216 2,416 194 0199 Slowking 177 180 216 2,877 194 0199 Galarian Slowking 190 180 216 3,072 194 0241 Miltank 157 193 216 2,662 194 0350 Milotic 192 219 216 3,398 194 0360 Wynaut 41 86 216 603 194 0373 Salamence 277 168 216 4,239 194 0373 Mega Salamence 310 251 216 5,688 194 0389 Torterra 202 157 216 3,318 194 0503 Samurott 212 157 216 3,194 194 0553 To the crocodile 229 158 216 3,444 194 0614 Beartic 233 152 216 3,439 194 0626 Bouffalant 195 182 216 3,163 194 0675 On the cart 226 146 216 3,281 194 0700 Sylveon 203 205 216 3,470 194 0713 Hisuian Avalugg 214 238 216 3,909 194 0713 Avalugg 196 240 216 3,615 194 0727 Incineroar 214 175 216 3,387 194 0794 Buzzwole 236 196 216 3,912 194 0150 Mewtwo 300 192 214 4,724 192 0150 Armored Mewtwo 182 278 214 3,603 192 0250 Ho-Oh 239 244 214 4,367 192 0384 Rayquaza 284 170 213 4,336 191 0862 Obstagoon 180 194 212 2,999 190 0635 Hydreigon 256 188 211 4,098 189 0149 Dragonite 263 198 209 4,287 188 0485 Heatran 251 213 209 4,244 188 0638 Cobalio 192 229 209 2,417 188 0639 Terrakion 260 192 209 4,181 188 0640 Virizion 192 229 209 3,417 188 0647 Keldeo 260 192 209 4,181 188 0031 Nidoqueen 180 173 207 2,812 186 0059 Arcanine 227 166 207 3,425 186 0062 Polyurethane 182 184 207 2,923 186 0068 Machamp 234 159 207 3,455 186 0079 Slowpoke 109 98 207 1,386 186 0079 Gallery Slowpoke 109 98 207 1,386 186 0087 Dewgong 139 177 207 2,245 186 0108 Lickitung 108 137 207 1,595 186 0144 Galarian Articuno 250 197 207 4,059 186 0144 Articuno 192 236 207 3,450 186 0145 Galarian Zapdos 252 189 207 4,012 186 0145 Zapdos 253 185 207 3,987 186 0146 Moltres 251 181 207 3,917 186 0146 Galarian Moltres 202 231 207 3,580 186 0174 Igglypuff 69 32 207 605 186 0181 Mega Ampharos 294 203 207 4,799 186 0181 Ampharos 211 169 207 3,225 186 0186 Politoed 174 179 207 2,769 186 0210 Granbull 212 131 207 2,885 186 0217 Ursaring 236 144 207 3,329 186 0231 Phanpy 107 98 207 1,364 186 0232 Donphan 214 185 207 3,407 186 0243 Raikou 241 195 207 3,902 186 0275 Shiftry 200 121 207 2,637 186 0337 Lunatone 178 153 207 2,631 186 0338 Solrock 178 153 207 2,631 186 0364 Sealeo 137 132 207 1,938 186 0425 Drifloon 117 80 207 1,353 186 0460 Abomasnow 178 158 207 2,670 186 0460 Mega Abomasnow 240 191 207 3,850 186 0499 Pignite 173 106 207 2,175 186 0503 Hisuian Samurott 218 152 207 3,167 186 0706 Goodra 220 242 207 3,963 186 0765 Oranguru 168 192 207 2,770 186 0997 Arctibax 173 128 207 2,365 186 0382 Kyogre 270 28 205 4,652 184 0383 Groudon 270 228 205 4,652 184 0483 Dialga 275 21 205 4,565 184 0483 Origin Forme Dialga 270 225 205 4,624 184 0623 Golurk 222 154 205 3,226 184 0643 Reshiram 275 211 205 4,565 184 0644 Zekrom 275 211 205 4,565 184 0645 Incarnate in the form of Landorus 261 182 205 4,057 184 0645 Therian Forme Landorus 289 179 205 4,434 184 0652 Chesnaught 201 204 204 3,340 184 0724 Hisuian Decidueye 213 174 204 3,275 184 0735 Gumshoos 194 113 204 2,470 184 1000 Gholdengo 252 190 202 2,976 182 0346 Cradily 152 194 200 2,499 180 0469 Yanmega 231 156 200 3,330 180 0668 Pyroar 221 149 200 3,129 180 0687 The teacher 177 165 200 2,667 180 0097 Hypo 144 193 198 2,363 178 0160 Feraligatr 205 188 198 3,230 178 0162 oven 148 125 198 1,987 178 0169 He croaks 194 180 198 3,065 178 0233 Porygon 2 198 180 198 3,065 178 0294 Loudred 134 81 197 1,500 178 0395 Empoleon 210 186 197 3,279 178 0398 Staraptor 243 140 198 3,194 178 0419 Floatzel 221 114 198 2,762 178 0468 Togekiss 225 217 198 3,767 178 0474 Porygon- z 264 150 198 3,693 178 0508 Stoutland 206 182 198 3,196 178 0526 Gigalith 226 201 198 3,650 178 0533 Gurdurr 180 134 198 2,452 178 0604 Elektross 217 152 198 3,089 178 0631 Heatmor 204 139 198 2,708 178 0637 Volcarona 264 189 198 4,106 178 0660 Diggersby 112 155 198 1,706 178 0709 Trevenant 201 154 198 2,893 178 0711 Gourgeist Super 182 200 198 2,976 178 0715 Noivern 205 175 198 3,125 178 0745 Lycanroc Midnight 218 152 198 3,102 178 0770 Palossand 178 178 198 2,763 178 0904 Overqwil 222 171 198 3,330 178 091 Quadquaval 236 159 198 3,411 178 0936 Armarouge 234 185 198 3,628 178 0018 Pidgeot 166 154 195 2,407 176 0018 Mega Pidgeot 280 175 195 4,160 176 0454 Toxic 211 133 195 2,813 176 0796 Xurkitree 330 144 195 4,451 176 0685 Slurpuff 168 163 193 2,486 174 0697 Tyantrum 227 191 193 3,537 174 0034 Nodidoking 204 156 191 2,902 173 0888 Zacian 254 236 192 4,329 173 0889 Her husband 254 236 192 4,329 173 0910 Crocalor 162 134 191 2,189 173 0003 Venusaur 198 189 190 3,075 172 0003 Mega Venusaur 241 246 190 4,181 172 0055 Golduck 191 162 190 2,770 172 0067 Machoke 177 125 190 2,296 172 0071 Victreebel 207 135 190 2,748 172 0073 Tentacruel 166 209 190 2,738 172 0076 Golem 211 198 190 3,334 174 0076 Alolan Golem 211 198 190 3,334 172 0088 Alolan Grimer 135 90 190 1,553 172 0088 Grimer 135 90 190 1,553 172 0111 Rhyhorn 140 127 190 1,867 172 0119 Seaking 175 147 190 2,444 172 0142 Aerodactyl 221 159 190 3,147 172 0142 Mega Aerodactyl 292 210 190 4,655 172 0154 Meganium 168 202 190 2,725 172 0214 Heracross 234 179 190 3,506 172 0214 Mega Heracross 334 223 190 5,443 172 0257 Blaziken 329 168 190 4,704 172 0272 Ludiculous 173 176 190 2,626 172 0288 Vigoroth 159 145 190 2,225 172 0326 Grumpy 171 188 190 2,679 172 0330 Flygon 205 168 190 3,008 172 0362 Glalie 162 162 190 2,380 172 0376 Mega Glalie 252 168 190 3,651 172 0376 Metagross 257 228 190 4,286 172 0377 Regirock 179 309 190 3,530 172 0378 Royal 179 309 190 3,530 172 0379 Registeel 143 285 190 2,766 172 0380 Broads 228 46 190 3,968 172 0380 Mega Latias 289 297 190 5,428 172 0381 Latios 268 212 190 4,310 172 0381 Mega Latios 335 241 190 5,661 172 0405 Luxray 232 156 190 3,265 172 0481 Mesprit 212 212 109 3,457 172 0521 Pheasant 226 146 190 3,091 172 0569 Garbodor 181 164 190 2,651 172 0586 Sawsbuck 198 146 190 2,732 172 0615 Crogonal 190 218 190 3,163 172 0617 Accelgor 220 120 190 2,760 172 0666 Vivillon 176 103 190 2,097 172 0730 Primarina 232 195 190 3,618 172 0733 Toucannon 222 146 190 3,040 172 0866 Mr. Rime 212 179 190 3,196 172 0894 Regiekeki 250 125 190 3,169 172 0903 Sneasler 259 158 190 3,643 172 0966 Revavroom 229 168 190 3,337 172 0484 Rewards 280 215 189 4,512 171 0484 Origin Forme Palkia 286 223 189 4683 171 0009 Blastoise 171 207 188 2,788 170 0009 Mega Blastoise 264 237 188 4,455 170 0400 Come on 162 119 188 2,061 170 0641 Incarnate Tornadus Forms 266 164 188 3,782 170 0641 Therian Forme Tornadus 238 189 188 3,635 170 0642 Incarnate Forme Thundurus 266 164 188 3,782 170 0642 Therian Forme Thundurus 295 161 188 4,137 170 0006 Charizard 223 173 186 3,266 168 0006 Mega Charizard Y 319 212 186 5,037 168 0006 Mega Charizard X 273 213 186 4,353 168 0157 Typhlosion 223 173 186 3,266 168 0264 Linoone 142 128 186 1,879 168 0264 Galarian Linoone 142 128 186 1,879 168 0663 Talonflame 176 155 186 2,493 168 0671 Florges 212 244 186 3,657 168 0682 Spritzee 110 113 186 1,415 168 0701 Hawlucha 195 153 186 2,724 168 0723 Dartrix 142 139 186 1,950 168 0724 Decidueye 210 179 186 3,137 168 0780 Dramp 231 164 186 3,294 168 0930 tree 219 189 186 3,345 168 0402 Kricketune 160 100 184 1,869 167 0621 Druggigon 213 170 184 3,088 167 0698 Amour 124 109 184 1,541 167 0738 He was quarrelsome 254 158 184 3,524 167 0392 Hell 222 151 183 3,033 166 0422 Shellos 103 105 183 1,284 166 0441 Chatbot 183 91 183 2,025 166 0517 Munna 111 92 183 1,294 166 0612 Haxorus 284 172 183 4,062 166 0908 Meowscara 233 153 183 3,193 166 0020 Alolan Raticate 135 154 181 1,927 164 0028 Alolan Sandslah 177 195 181 2,750 164 0028 Sandslash 182 175 181 2,684 164 0042 Golbat 161 150 181 2,234 164 0045 Vileplume 202 167 181 2,893 164 0128 Bulls 198 183 181 2,962 164 0170 Chinchou 106 97 181 1,265 164 0182 Bellossom 169 186 181 2,578 164 0189 Jumpluff 118 183 181 1,850 164 0192 Sunflora 185 135 181 2,421 164 0205 Forrestress 161 205 181 2,580 164 0208 Steelix 148 272 181 2,729 164 0208 Mega Steelix 212 327 181 4,149 164 0224 Octillery 197 141 181 2,617 164 0229 Houndoom 224 144 181 2,979 164 0229 Mega Houndoom 289 194 181 4,344 164 0230 Kingdra 194 194 181 2,986 164 0334 Altars 141 201 181 2,266 164 0334 Mega Altar 222 218 181 3,576 164 0348 Armaldo 222 174 181 3,220 164 0358 Chimecho 175 170 181 2,554 164 0388 Grotle 157 143 181 2,137 164 0424 Ambipom 205 143 181 2,733 164 0466 Electivire 249 163 181 3,481 164 0467 Magmortar 247 172 181 3,5441 164 0472 Gliscor 185 222 181 3,043 164 0480 Uxie 156 270 181 2,853 164 0482 Azelf 270 151 181 3,629 164 0497 Serperior 161 204 181 2,574 164 0502 Dewott 159 116 181 1,968 164 0512 We are sage 206 133 181 2,657 164 0514 Sorry 206 133 181 2,657 164 0516 Simipour 206 133 181 2,657 164 0523 Zebstrika 211 136 181 2,745 164 0532 Timber 134 87 181 1,487 164

(Source: pokemongo.fandom.com)

You May Also Like To Read

The Continued Journey of Pokémon GO

Pokémon GO, released in 2016, took the world by storm. It wasn’t just a mobile game; it was a cultural phenomenon. But what made it so special? Let’s dive into the history of Pokémon GO, explore the reasons behind its initial craze, and see how it’s doing today.

From Humble Beginnings to Augmented Adventures

The story starts with Pokémon, a beloved video game franchise where players train and battle fantastical creatures. Niantic, a game developer, took this concept and fused it with Augmented Reality (AR). This meant using your phone’s GPS and camera to superimpose virtual Pokémon onto the real world. Suddenly, you weren’t just playing a game; you were a Pokémon trainer exploring your neighborhood to catch them all!

The Craze: Why People Went Wild

Several factors fueled Pokémon GO’s initial craze. Here are some key ingredients:

Nostalgia: Pokémon has been a global phenomenon for decades. The game brought back childhood memories for many and introduced a new generation to the franchise.

Pokémon has been a global phenomenon for decades. The game brought back childhood memories for many and introduced a new generation to the franchise. Augmented Reality: It was a completely new way to play games. The ability to explore your surroundings while catching Pokémon felt magical.

It was a completely new way to play games. The ability to explore your surroundings while catching Pokémon felt magical. Socialゲー (Ge) – Social Game: Pokémon GO encouraged people to get outside and explore together. It was a social experience that brought people of all ages and backgrounds together.

Pokémon GO encouraged people to get outside and explore together. It was a social experience that brought people of all ages and backgrounds together. Gotta Catch ‘Em All: The core gameplay loop of catching, training, and battling Pokémon is inherently addictive. Players strived to complete their Pokédex (collection of Pokémon) and become the ultimate trainer.

Features that Kept Trainers Hooked

Beyond the initial AR novelty, Pokémon GO offered features that kept players engaged:

Evolving Pokémon: Players could capture weak Pokémon and train them to evolve into stronger forms.

Players could capture weak Pokémon and train them to evolve into stronger forms. Gyms and Raids : Players could team up and battle powerful Pokémon at Gyms or participate in Raid battles to capture rare Pokémon.

: Players could team up and battle powerful Pokémon at Gyms or participate in Raid battles to capture rare Pokémon. Events and Updates: Niantic constantly introduced new Pokémon events and features to keep the gameplay fresh.

Niantic constantly introduced new Pokémon events and features to keep the gameplay fresh. Community aspect: The game fostered a strong online community where players could share experiences, tips, and make friends.

Is Pokémon GO Dying? Not Quite

While the initial craze might have subsided, Pokémon GO is far from dead. Here’s why:

Active Player Base: The game still boasts a large and active player base. New features and events keep players engaged.

The game still boasts a large and active player base. New features and events keep players engaged. Monetization: Pokémon GO utilizes a “freemium” model. The game is free to play, but players can purchase in-app items for faster progress or cosmetic upgrades. This generates revenue for Niantic and allows for continuous development.

Pokémon GO utilizes a “freemium” model. The game is free to play, but players can purchase in-app items for faster progress or cosmetic upgrades. This generates revenue for Niantic and allows for continuous development. Accessibility: The core gameplay of catching Pokémon is simple and accessible to players of all ages and skill levels.

The core gameplay of catching Pokémon is simple and accessible to players of all ages and skill levels. Health Benefits: The game encourages players to walk and explore, promoting a healthy lifestyle.

Conclusion

According to Pokémon Go Statistics, the future of Pokémon GO is bright. Niantic updates the game with new features, like trading with friends and battling other trainers in leagues. Additionally, advancements in AR technology could lead to even more immersive gameplay experiences. Pokémon GO’s success lies in its ability to capture the essence of the Pokémon franchise and translate it into a unique and innovative mobile game.

It brought people together, encouraged exploration, and reignited a love for Pokémon across generations. While the initial craze may have passed, Pokémon GO remains a popular and evolving game with a dedicated player base. So, put on your walking shoes, grab your phone, and get ready to catch ’em all!

Shared On:



Sources Gitnux Earthweb Dexerto Levvvel Semrush Statista Activeplayer

FAQ . How many Pokémons are available?



There are more than 1,021 Pokémons available, of which in Pokémon go 81.7% of those can be collected. How many Pokémon are available in various regions?



According to Pokemon Go Statistics, the following region-wise Pokemon are available. Paldea (39), Galar (20), Alola (71), Kaloa (68), Unova (156), Sinnoh (104), Hoenn (135), Johto (100) and Kanto (151) Which are the rarest pokemons to catch in Pokemon Go?



Melmetal, Vivilon, Unown, Archen, 100% Zygarde, Keldeo, Zarude, Hoopa, Pikachu Libre, Volcarona, Galarian Legendary Birds, Gholdengo, Sandile, Kecleon, JangmO-O, Salazzle are rarest pokemon to catch in Pokemon Go.

Tajammul Pangarkar Tajammul Pangarkar is the co-founder of a PR firm and the Chief Technology Officer at Prudour Research Firm. With a Bachelor of Engineering in Information Technology from Shivaji University, Tajammul brings over ten years of expertise in digital marketing to his roles. He excels at gathering and analyzing data, producing detailed statistics on various trending topics that help shape industry perspectives. Tajammul's deep-seated experience in mobile technology and industry research often shines through in his insightful analyses. He is keen on decoding tech trends, examining mobile applications, and enhancing general tech awareness. His writings frequently appear in numerous industry-specific magazines and forums, where he shares his knowledge and insights. When he's not immersed in technology, Tajammul enjoys playing table tennis. This hobby provides him with a refreshing break and allows him to engage in something he loves outside of his professional life. Whether he's analyzing data or serving a fast ball, Tajammul demonstrates dedication and passion in every endeavor.

More Posts By Tajammul Pangarkar