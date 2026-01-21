ChatGPT Vs. Google Gemini Statistics By Users, Industry Usage, Performance Comparison And Trend (2026)

Introduction

ChatGPT Vs. Google Gemini Statistics: AI chatbots are no longer a fun experiment. Many people now use them for study, work, and everyday tasks. Two popular options are OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Gemini. Still, news and social media posts can be confusing. That’s why this article focuses on numbers, not opinions. We will compare the two tools using real data. This includes monthly users, app store rankings, and website traffic. Current statistics examine performance scores, response speed, and the amount of text each tool can process in a single go.

The article explains how each chatbot works with images, audio, code, and text. It also compares pricing plans, company usage, and developer help, including API access and integration features. This comparative article on ChatGPT versus Google Gemini Statistics presents several statistical analyses and insights to help readers determine which assistant better meets the needs of students, creators, and organisations.

Editor’s Choice

Vertu.com reports that in late 2025, ChatGPT remains the largest chatbot, with approximately 700 million weekly users and over 190 million users per day.

users per day. Google Gemini has approximately 450 million monthly users and 35 million daily users.

monthly users and daily users. Meanwhile, ChatGPT’s daily audience is more than five times larger.

Gemini suits Workspace users and multimodal needs, while ChatGPT excels for everyday use and broad tasks.

ChatGPT offers a free option and a paid option at USD 20 per month , whereas Gemini is free for many users, with paid plans available in some regions.

, whereas Gemini is free for many users, with paid plans available in some regions. OpenAI reports HLE (no tools) at 34.5% for GPT-5.2 Thinking, while Google DeepMind reports 37.5% (no tools) and 45.8% (with search + code) for Gemini.

for GPT-5.2 Thinking, while Google DeepMind reports (no tools) and (with search + code) for Gemini. A report published by SQ Magazine further states that GPT-5 reduces hallucinations to 1.4%, better than GPT-4 (1.8%) and GPT-4o (1.49%), while Gemini 2.5 Pro is higher at 2.6%, slightly worse than GPT-5.

better than GPT-4 and GPT-4o while Gemini 2.5 Pro is higher at slightly worse than GPT-5. According to Appfigures, ChatGPT was the most-downloaded app worldwide in October 2025, with 43.1 million downloads.

downloads. On the other hand, Google Gemini ranked second in the number of app downloads, with 40 million .

. A report published by SQ Magazine, Gemini AI’s monthly active users jumped from 7 million in Q4 2023 to 82 million in Q2 2025.

in Q4 2023 to in Q2 2025. As of August 2025, the market share of ChatGPT accounted for 80.92%, followed by Google Gemini (2.19%).

followed by Google Gemini As of January 2025, Nerdy Nav reports that ChatGPT has 1.5 million enterprise customers across its Enterprise, Team, and Education offerings.

enterprise customers across its Enterprise, Team, and Education offerings. Investopedia’s survey found that, by March 2025, 40% of respondents used Google Gemini monthly, 41% used ChatGPT, and 39% used Meta AI.

of respondents used Google Gemini monthly, used ChatGPT, and used Meta AI. According to sqmagazine.co.uk, ChatGPT has grown to about 800 million weekly active users, and people now send it up to 3 billion prompts each day.

weekly active users, and people now send it up to prompts each day. Google has widely promoted Gemini through Search AI Overviews, which now reach almost 2 billion users per month.

Basic Comparison Between ChatGPT And Google Gemini

OpenAI makes ChatGPT, while Gemini is built by Google (Google DeepMind).

ChatGPT runs on OpenAI’s GPT models (such as GPT-3, GPT-4, and newer versions), and Gemini uses Google’s large language models.

For training, ChatGPT learns from a wide range of text, such as web pages, books, articles, and other publicly available or licensed content.

Gemini also learns from web and document data, including more dialogue-style text, and is often described as using a large curated dataset.

ChatGPT’s knowledge depends on the model and may include a cutoff date, although some models can browse online.

Gemini is commonly linked with real-time web search for newer answers.

ChatGPT offers a free option and a paid option at USD 20 per month.

Gemini is also free for many users, with paid plans in some places.

Model Architecture of Gemini Vs. ChatGPT

Architecture aspect ChatGPT Google Gemini Model type Uses OpenAI’s GPT-style large language model design. A family of large models made to handle many formats (Gemini 1.0, 2.5, 3.0, etc.). Input modes Mostly text, with add-ons for images and voice. Text, images, audio, and video are built in from the start. Context window & scale Strong token-based context, with newer versions supporting longer inputs. Gemini 2.5/3.0 highlights very long context (up to millions of tokens) and includes “thinking” features. Model options Different strength levels, such as GPT-4, GPT-4o, and GPT-5. Variants such as Ultra, Pro, Flash, and Nano differ in speed, cost, and device requirements. Where it runs Primarily cloud-based, accessed via web/mobile apps and an API. Runs in the cloud and also on devices, connected to Google products and hardware. Reasoning + multimodal Rapidly improving reasoning and multimodal skills over time. Built for mixed inputs and reasoning across formats from day one.

Key Features of ChatGPT Vs. Google Gemini

(Source: cloudfront.net)

ChatGPT mainly works with text, so it’s great for chatting, summarising, and writing content.

It also offers numerous API plugins, enabling advanced users to integrate tools for running code, retrieving data, and building workflows.

Google Gemini is notable for multimodal work, integrating text, images, video, and audio.

It integrates seamlessly with Docs, Gmail, Search, and YouTube, and focuses on understanding real-life situations in real time across devices.

Application Comparison of ChatGPT Vs. Google Gemini

Use Case ChatGPT Google Gemini Business Often chosen for idea generation, auto reports, and tech help. Works tightly with Google Workspace to streamline team docs and improve productivity. Creative projects Strong for coding help, stories, and writing content. Better for image work and mixed text-image project support. Sleep/Wellness Creates sleep tales, meditation guides, and wellness plans. Similar uses, plus richer media options for guided content. Fitness/Sports Helps build custom workouts and analyse sports stats. Used for tracking workouts and health summaries through Google Health tools. On-the-go Mobile app supports travel planning and quick organisation anywhere. Android devices can run local AI tasks on-device for faster, private help.

ChatGPT Vs. Google Gemini Statistics By Performance Comparison

Google says Gemini 3 Pro tops LMArena at 1501 Elo.

OpenAI reports HLE (no tools) at 34.5% for GPT-5.2 Thinking, while Google DeepMind reports 37.5% (no tools) and 45.8% (with search + code) for Gemini.

On GPQA Diamond, OpenAI reports 92.4% (Thinking) and 93.2% (Pro), compared with 91.9% for Gemini.

For AIME 2025, OpenAI reports 100.0% (Thinking/Pro), whereas Gemini reports 95.0% (no tools) and 100.0% (code execution).

ARC-AGI-2 (Verified) is 52.9%/54.2% (OpenAI) vs 31.1% (Gemini); SWE-bench Verified is 80.0% vs 76.2%; and Terminal-Bench 2.0 is 54.2% for Gemini.

MMMU-Pro is 79.5% vs 81.0%, Video-MMMU is 85.9% vs 87.6%, and SimpleQA Verified is 72.1% (Gemini).

By Language

OpenAI’s Help Centre shows 59 selectable UI languages in ChatGPT’s Language setting.

OpenAI also reports that ChatGPT now supports 50 languages.

On Google’s side, the Gemini web app is available in 40+ languages and in more than 230 countries and territories.

Google’s Gemini release notes also indicate that features are being rolled out in more than 40 languages.

For voice conversations, Google stated that Gemini Live supports more than 40 languages and can use up to 2 languages on the same device.

By Reasoning Benchmarks (2025)

Benchmark GPT-5.2 Thinking GPT-5.2 Pro Gemini 3 Pro Humanity’s Last Exam (no tools) 34.5% 36.60% 37.5% Humanity’s Last Exam (with search + code) 45.5% 50% 45.8% GPQA Diamond (no tools) 92.4% 93.20% 91.9% AIME 2025 (no tools) 100% 100% 95% AIME 2025 (with code execution) – – 100% ARC-AGI-2 (Verified) 52.9% 54.2% 31.1% MMMLU (multilingual Q&A) 89.6% – 91.8% Global PIQA (commonsense across 100 languages/cultures) – – 93.4%

By Accuracy

A report published by SQ Magazine further states that GPT-5 cuts hallucinations to 1.4%, better than GPT-4 (1.8%) and GPT-4o (1.49%).

Gemini 2.5 Pro sits higher at 2.6%, slightly worse than GPT-5.

ChatGPT-4.5 is also described as very low at about 15%.

Older models still often miss facts, with errors in roughly 1 out of 3 replies (approximately 33%).

In finance citations, ChatGPT-4o is 20.0% vs Gemini Advanced 76.7%.

Reports indicate that ChatGPT is associated with up to 48% declines in CTR, and Gemini AI Overviews are linked to 40%-60% declines in CTR.

Gemini is rated higher for source quality and librarian trust.

By Response Length And Quality

In 2025, GPT-5.2 (ChatGPT) supports 400,000 tokens of context and up to 128,000 output tokens (cutoff Aug 31, 2025).

Google Cloud Documentation reports that Gemini 3 Pro supports 1,048,576 input tokens and 65,536 output tokens (as of January 2025).

For quality, GPT-5.2 Thinking scores 34.5% on HLE (no tools), 92.4% on GPQA Diamond, 100.0% on AIME 2025, 52.9% on ARC-AGI-2, 80.0% on SWE-bench Verified, 79.5% on MMMU-Pro, and 85.9% on Video-MMMU.

Gemini 3 Pro reports 1501 Elo on LMArena, 37.5% HLE, 91.9% GPQA, 23.4% on MathArena Apex, 81% on MMMU-Pro, 87.6% on Video-MMMU, and 72.1% on SimpleQA Verified.

ChatGPT vs. Google Gemini Statistics By Model Specifications And Prices

In the U.S., ChatGPT costs USD 20/month for Plus and USD 200/month for Pro, according to OpenAI.

Google lists AI Pro at USD 19.99/month with a USD 0 first month, and AI Ultra at USD 249.99/month with a USD 124.99/month promo for 3 months.

Others are followed in the table below:

Metrics ChatGPT / OpenAI Google Gemini / Google Team/Business pricing ChatGPT Business: USD 25/seat/month (annual) or USD 30/seat/month (monthly) Storage shown with plans: Pro = 2 TB, Ultra = 30 TB India pricing (Gemini subscriptions) – AI Plus: ₹399/month (₹199/month for first 6 months); AI Pro: ₹1,950/month; AI Ultra: ₹24,500/month; AI Plus storage: 200 GB Flagship model specs GPT-5.2: 400,000 context; 128,000 max output; knowledge cutoff Aug 31, 2025 gemini-3-pro-preview: 1M context in / 64k out; knowledge cutoff Jan 2025 Flagship API pricing (per 1M tokens) GPT-5.2: Input USD 1.75; Cached input USD 0.175; Output USD 14 Gemini 3 Pro Preview: Input USD 2 / Output USD 12 (≤200k); Input USD 4 / Output USD 18 (>200k); Cached input USD 0.2 / USD 0.4 Top-tier API pricing GPT-5.2-pro: Input USD 21; Output USD 168 (same Gemini 3 Pro Preview tiers above; no separate “pro” price listed) Priority/batch pricing Priority (GPT-5.2): Input USD 3.50; Cached input USD 0.35; Output USD 28 Vertex batch (Gemini 3 Pro Preview): Input USD 1 / USD 2; Output USD 6 / USD 9 (by ≤200k vs >200k tier)

By Monthly Mobile App Downloads

According to Appfigures, ChatGPT was the most-downloaded app worldwide in October 2025, with 43.1 million downloads.

Google Play captured 33 million downloads, followed by the iOS App Store with 10.5 million.

Meanwhile, other monthly downloads of ChatGPT in 2025 are followed as September (45 million), August (48 million), July (52 million), June (50 million), April (52 million), March (46 million), February (36 million), and January (32 million).

On the other side, in October 2025, Google Gemini captured second position in the number of app downloads with 40 million (Google Play: 28 million and iOS App Store: 12 million).

As of 2025, the monthly downloads of Google Gemini are followed by September (40 million), August (8.7 million), March (1,303,466), February (1,448,985), and January (1,288,724).

ChatGPT Vs. Google Gemini User Statistics

(Source: nerdynav.com)

The graph above shows that by May 2025, approximately 400 million people were using ChatGPT each week.

Of these, 15.5 million had paid for the Plus plan, and approximately 1.5 million were business users with enterprise accounts.

As of December 2024, the number of weekly active users of ChatGPT was 300 million, followed by October (250 million).

Meanwhile, the number of weekly active users of ChatGPT in 2023 was 100 million (as of August) and 50 million (as of January).

According to the reports of Deamand Sage, users aged 25 to 34 years old hold the largest share of 30.58% among ChatGPT users in 2025.

The next two age groups among ChatGPT users are 18-24 years (24.27%) and 35-44 years (19.02%).

Furthermore, the remaining share of ChatGPT Users by age group is 12.89% (45-54 years), 8.10% (55-64 years), and 5.15% (65+ years).

(Reference: demandsage.com)

As of 2025, among all ChatGPT users, approximately 55% are men and around 45% are women.

In March 2025, Gemini AI reached approximately 650 million monthly users and a reach of 1-5 billion devices.

A report published by SQ Magazine, Gemini AI’s monthly active users jumped from 7 million in Q4 2023 to 82 million in Q2 2025.

Meanwhile, total user sign-ups increased by 370% between January 2024 and May 2025.

As of 2025, people using Gemini AI are mostly between 25 to 34 years old (29.66%), followed by those 18 to 24 (22.40%), 35 to 44 (19.71%), and 45 to 54 (14.02%).

The smaller age groups are 55-64 (8.93%) and 65 years & above (5.29%).

(Reference: demandsage.com)

About 57.8% of Google Gemini users are men, while 42.2% are women.

Market Share Analysis Of ChatGPT Vs. Google Gemini

(Source: gs.statcounter.com)

As of August 2025, the market share of ChatGPT accounted for 80.92%, followed by Google Gemini (2.19%).

Moreover, the monthly market shares of ChatGPT and Google Gemini are reported for July (82.65% and 2.19%), June (79.86% and 2.19%), May (79.79% and 1.95%), and April (84.21% and 2.31%), respectively.

By Geography (As of August 2025)

Region ChatGPT Google Gemini Market Share Asia 81.33% 2.94% Africa 83.29% 4.15% Europe 83.76% 2.17% North America 80.28% 3.44% Oceania 80.02% 2.41% South America 85.82% 4.17% United States of America 78.79% 3.32% United Kingdom 79.33% 2.69% India 71.47% 5.00% Canada 82.41% 2.74% Germany 81.29% 1.97%

ChatGPT Vs. Google Gemini Statistics By Visitors Breakdown

Metrics ChatGPT

(avg visits) Google Gemini

(avg visits) Daily 196,800,000 36,666,667 Per hour 8,200,000 1,527,778 Per minute 136,667 25,463 Per second 2,278 424

Website Traffic Comparison Of ChatGPT Vs. Google Gemini

ChatGPT ranks much higher overall, with a Global Rank of #6, a U.S. Country Rank of #10, and a Category Rank of #1.

Still, ChatGPT.com had a 31.68% bounce rate, 3.90 pages per visit, and an average visit duration of 00:06:32.

Google Gemini ranks lower at Global Rank #29 (up +5), U.S. Country Rank #63 (up +3), and Category Rank #2.

Meanwhile, gemini.google.com had a 29.32% bounce rate, 4.21 pages per visit, and an average visit duration of 00:06:59.

By Country (as of November 2025)

chatgpt.com gemini.google.com United States: 19.33% (-6.92%) United States: 14.2% (+9.46%) India: 8.14% (+10.24%) India: 7.44% (+11.5%) Brazil: 5.09% (-7.39%) Brazil: 6.39% (+7.01%) Japan: 3.77% (-5.65%) Japan: 5.25% (+7.9%) United Kingdom: 3.38% (-3.54%) Republic of Korea: 5.2% (+19.66%) Other: 60.3% Others: 61.53%

By Demographics (Nov. 2025)

chatgpt.com gemini.google.com Age group (years) 18 to 24 23.53% 22.53% 25 to 34 28.84% 29.83% 35 to 44 19.15% 19.74% 45 to 54 14.01% 13.94% 55 to 64 9.05% 8.80% 65+ 5.42% 5.16% Gender Male 53.39% 57.96% Female 46.61% 42.04%

ChatGPT Vs. Google Gemini Statistics By Industry Usage

As of January 2025, Nerdy Nav reports that ChatGPT has 1.5 million enterprise customers across its Enterprise, Team, and Education offerings.

Meanwhile, the platform is utilised by 92% of Fortune 500 companies.

Besides, in January 2024, ChatGPT had 150,000 users from 260 organisations.

In 2025, the usage share of the ChatGPT industry is as follows: technical industries (28%), Education (23%), Business services (11%), and Manufacturing (10%).

Investopedia’s survey found that, by March 2025, 40% of respondents used Google Gemini monthly, 41% used ChatGPT, and 39% used Meta AI.

In shopping-related work, Gemini was used by 46% to research products, 37% to compare prices, and 34% to make purchases.

Recent Developments of ChatGPT Vs. Google Gemini Statistics

According to sqmagazine.co.uk, ChatGPT has grown to about 800 million weekly active users, and people now send it up to 3 billion prompts each day.

In web usage, it still holds a substantial share, accounting for approximately 60% of AI-related visits.

Gemini reached 450 million monthly active users by mid-2025, with approximately 35 million daily users.

Google has widely promoted Gemini through Search AI Overviews, which now reach almost 2 billion users per month.

Google also improved Gemini’s efficiency, achieving 33-fold energy savings and a 44-fold reduction in carbon footprint per prompt.

On Android, Gemini’s rollout and support for 12 regional languages in India contributed to increased adoption.

Benefits of ChatGPT And Google Gemini

ChatGPT is known for rapid responses and friendly, easy-to-use interactions.

It can generate natural-sounding text, increase the amount of content you produce, and operate in 20+ languages.

It also supports multiple programming languages for code assistance.

Meanwhile, Gemini AI often emphasises strong writing quality and more detailed answers, owing to large datasets.

It can generate code for both basic and advanced tasks, supports multiple languages, and is useful for brainstorming and creating more imaginative text ideas.

Conclusion

After completing the article on ChatGPT vs. Google Gemini Statistics, ChatGPT is currently seen as the top pick. Its name is widely known, it integrates with many applications, and it supports daily tasks such as writing and planning. Google Gemini is growing quickly because it integrates with Google Workspace and supports text, images, and more. Today, users select the option that best fits their daily apps and routines, thereby improving the review process. Developers are more towards ChatGPT’s add-ons, while office users prefer Gemini’s Google tools.

Hopefully, the analyses above will help you better understand the topic, enabling readers to make an appropriate decision.

FAQ . What are ChatGPT and Google Gemini?



ChatGPT, developed by OpenAI, helps users write, code, and solve problems through conversation, whereas Google Gemini is Google’s assistant that integrates with Workspace to handle text, images, and research. What is the biggest difference between them?



ChatGPT offers a wider range of tool integrations and add-ons, whereas Gemini is best suited to Google Workspace due to its built-in access. Which one works best with Google Workspace?



Google Gemini works best with Google Workspace, offering integration across Gmail, Docs, Sheets, and Meet. Which one is better for coding?



ChatGPT typically provides explanations and debugging assistance, whereas Gemini excels at Google-integrated workflows and search. Do both offer “Deep Research”?



Yes, ChatGPT offers Deep Research, and Google Gemini offers Deep Research for multi-step web research.

Maitrayee Dey Maitrayee, after completing her graduation in Electrical Engineering, transitioned into the world of writing following a series of technical roles. She specializes in technology and Artificial Intelligence, bringing her experience as an Academic Research Analyst and Freelance Writer, with a focus on education and healthcare under the Australian system. From an early age, writing and painting have been her passions, leading her to pursue a full-time career in writing. In addition to her professional endeavors, Maitrayee also manages a YouTube channel dedicated to cooking.

