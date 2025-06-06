Indeed Statistics And Facts (2025)

Introduction

Indeed Statistics: Indeed is one of the world’s largest job search sites, and it is used by applicants and employers around the globe. By 2024, it will be one of the most critical job search websites since it can provide much-needed background information on the direction of employment trends, pay data, and user behavior.

Indeed, it currently operates in more than 60 countries, provides services in 28 languages, and covers 94% of the global GDP. Indeed’s main objective is to assist the world in getting hired, which it does through the concerted efforts of over 14,600 dedicated employees working together worldwide. Some Indeed statistics below offer information about the impact Indeed has on the job search market in 2024.

According to Indeed statistics Indeed will reach 300 million unique visitors monthly in 2024, and by far, it would be the company's top global product in the industry where job search is concerned.

It is the organic search channel that provides about 85% of the traffic on Indeed, and this further proves that the site is doing impeccably in optimizing search engines, which attract users who are not called into question at all.

Indeed, which is today becoming the website for 130 million job listings worldwide, has so far risen by 12% this year over the previous one, 2023. This growth relates mainly to the re-emergence of the global economy and the increased occupational demand in diverse industries.

Indeed, statistics reveal that it provides a rich arsenal with over 140 million employee reviews collected from more than 600,000 companies. These reviews are very worthwhile for job seekers who are searching for a job they are qualified.

With its resume database, Indeed occupies the leading position in 2024, by far 225 million, which is the largest job-search candidates' database.

Employers can resort to the immense pool of talent to quickly find competent candidates, as around 3 million resumes are updated monthly.

Indeed, statistics show that for jobs from all categories, the commonly seen trend in 2024 is the average reality exhibited, which is $55,000 per year, which is up from the last year by 5% at $52,000. The reason for this increase can be found among the jobs that had a better 5% average income after the change in matching jobs' salaries. Furthermore, besides the paid job listings, Indeed's leading revenue stream comes from advertising services. According to the specialist's forecasts, this will be the case, and the company is sure to exceed $2 billion in its advertisement services this year.

satisfaction rate in 2024. Users are happy with its easy-to-use design and the accuracy of the job listings; while some jobs are remote, most of them are on-site. The company has witnessed a rise in demand for remote work, with at least 15% of job listings in 2024 being remote positions, signifying the continuing impact of the pandemic on remote job prospects. This is a 4% increase in remote job listings from the past year.

Indeed Worldwide Visit

(Reference: statista.com)

According to Indeed statistics, global users of Indeed.com, the main platform for job search and any issue concerning the career, are slowing down for July-December 2023. As far as this matter is concerned, the portal registered a total number of 503.2 million unique visitors during December 2023, that is, the visitors who accessed the web for a single month.

In contrast, July 2023 saw a higher count of 625.6 million visitors, indicating a notable decline of 122.4 million visitors over the five months.

This decrease implies a potential downturn in the platform’s popularity as the year advanced, possibly influenced by seasonal fluctuations in job searches, modifications in the employment landscape, or intensified competition from other job-seeking platforms.

Indeed serves as a professional social networking platform, facilitating job postings, resume hosting, and networking opportunities for job seekers, employers, and professionals. The decline in visitor traffic may stem from global shifts in hiring practices or alterations in user preferences during the latter part of 2023.

Indeed, the Regional Distribution of Desktop Traffic

(Reference: statista.com)

The Indeed statistics represent the traffic that different countries divert from Indeed.com in the duration of the year from January to December 2023.

The statistics recognized that around 8.61% of the visitors to the global site were via the UK. Therefore, many people from that nation used the site to search for jobs and network with others or virtually connect with other users from other parts of their country.

The lion’s share of the largest contributors went to the United States at 44.2%. Indeed, its intensive hold on the US market, as depicted above by its near-50% of total traffic, could be a result of the firm’s longevity and near ubiquity in the US employment ecosystem.

Indeed Statistics By Social Media Traffic

(Reference: statista.com)

According to Indeed statistics, at the end of December 2023, the referral traffic for Indeed.com through social media is powered by YouTube at about 47% of all referrals.

LinkedIn ranked second, with close to 20% of referrals from social media to Indeed.com.

For instance, social media sites account for 2.34% of the total traffic to Indeed.com.

Indeed Website Traffic By Device

(Source: semrush.com)

Recent Indeed statistics reveal that till September 2024, mobile traffic had comprised the majority, as high as 59.26%, of total visitors to the site.

Desktop gadgets hold quite a significant amount, accounting for 40.74% of the traffic volume, though much lower than mobile usage, still quite vital for job seekers.

Only 5% is tablet usage. These numbers highlight the growing importance of mobile optimization of job search websites because a large portion of users prefer to access Indeed through their mobile devices.

Indeed Website Traffic By Country

(Reference: semrush.com)

Indeed, statistics for September 2024, Indeed.com has a global spread of visitors, and the country-wise breakup of these statistics reveals the following:

The United States comprises 36.45% of the traffic, which means 197.76 million visits.

The United Kingdom accounts for 8.15% (44.22 million visits).

It accounts for 6.23% (33.8 million visits).

Japan follows closely with 5.94% (32.21 million visits).

France is the fifth destination, with 4.89% of visits to 26.55 million.

All these statistics point to the wide distribution of Indeed in several countries, making the United States its primary market.

Indeed Layoff Trends

(Source: hrtechfeed.com)

The above Indeed statistics reveal that employers may currently show less enthusiasm for expanding their workforce, but they seem satisfied with maintaining their existing staff.

The decrease in overall demand for workers is primarily attributed to a diminished requirement for new hires.

Despite a slight uptick earlier in the year, the layoff rate in September 2023 stood at a mere 1%, a level that would have been considered a record low before the pandemic.

Specific sectors, like Retail Trade, have witnessed a significant decrease in layoffs over the year.

In February 2020, just before the onset of the pandemic, the layoff rate in the retail sector was 1.9%.

However, by September 2023, the most recent data available indicates that this rate had essentially been cut in half to 0.9%.

Labor market prospects for next year will depend not only on the path of the decline of labor demand but also on strategic shifts employed by employers.

A further decline in new recruitment, as seen during 2023, may also maintain an employment landscape without a sharp increase in unemployment.

Job openings stand at their highest level in history but stay below their most recent peaks.

From these already recorded figures, a significant drop may leave fewer job applicants who will become employed, and this may increase the unemployment rate.

Growth of the Indeed Labor Force

(Source: hrtechfeed.com)

Indeed, statistics indicate that the labor force participation rate of prime-aged workers, that is, those aged 25-54, has risen to levels not seen since the early 2000s.

The October rate was 80.6%, down just a smidgen from the all-time recent high of 80.9% achieved in August, but still well within spitting distance of the participation rates of 2001.

While the strong labor demand attracts and keeps people on the rolls, there remains a robust, firm foundation for decent job growth.

This also has helped prime-age participation rebound from the pandemic. Of course, foreign-born workers are still only 18% of the labor force.

However, as a percentage, they comprised over a third of the labor force’s growth over the last year. These short-term factors have, at least for now, helped shift the needle against long-term demographic trends.

However, it’s uncertain how long these short-term gains will continue.

While 25-54-year-olds are participating at a rate not seen in over two decades, the prime-age participation rate remains below its all-time high of 84.6%, set in January 1999.

Even if participation among prime-age workers were to regain that peak and workers aged 65 and older raised their participation rates to record levels, the overall labor force participation rate would increase only modestly next year and stabilize in 2025.

Thereafter, demographic factors would gain control, slowly depressing participation rates.

Indeed Marketing Channels

(Source: similarweb.com)

Recent Indeed statistics show that Direct traffic has been Indeed’s largest marketing channel up to 2024, considering it captured the highest share of its website visits.

For instance, at some of the geotargeted sites of Indeed, more than 43.50% of shares are reaped by Direct traffic.

Some such cases include Employers. indeed.com and indeed.ca, holding shares of more than 51.72% and 52.13%.

The second most important source, after Direct, is Organic Search, holding a share of about 46.98% on indeed.ca and 48.69% on indeed.co.uk.

Though Paid Search is being used, it remains a relatively under-leveraged channel, accounting for 2.35% in various geographies.

The display ads, social, referral, and E-mail account for 0.11%, 2.27%, 4.66, and 0.13%, respectively.

Comparison Indeed With Other Job Posting Websites

Indeed vs Monster

Indeed and Monster are online portals that attract employers to job seekers. Although Monster was founded back in 1994 and Indeed in 2004, Indeed has become more popular over the years and operates in more countries than Monster.

Monster was rebranded in Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East under the brand name Foundit.

In April 2023, Monster recorded 6.9 million visits, while Indeed saw 564.3 million.

Indeed, it operates in over 60 countries, whereas Monster is present in 50+ countries.

Monster’s user demographics show 47.34% male and 52.66% female users, compared to Indeed, which has 51.29% male and 48.71% female users.

Indeed Vs Glassdoor

Primarily, Glassdoor distinguishes itself from Indeed by not just being a job board but also being a place where current and ex-employees freely share company reviews, salary information, and interview stories.

Established in 2007, Glassdoor is owned by Recruit Holdings, which also controls Indeed, the platform. However, they remain separate entities and operate as such.

Out of all the visitors, Glassdoor has over 55 million unique visitors, and Indeed receives 300 M+ visits.

The more than 150M reviews hosted on Glassdoor surpass the 850 million on Indeed.

Indeed has 60 locations, while Glassdoor operates only in 20 regions.

Conclusion

Indeed still retains its position as the top search engine that helps to connect both job seekers and employers across the globe; recent Indeed statistics state that it has a current record of 330 million unique users browsing the site monthly. Although the company didn’t notably disclose the specific revenue figures for the year 2024 as well as for the previous years, their expanding user count between periods easily demonstrates that the platform is becoming more popular.

Beyond that, Techno verification has an interlinked infrastructure that will allow predictions and decisions based on the data they receive to secure labor market enterprises optimally.

