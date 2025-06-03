MX Player Statistics By Users, Revenue And Facts (2025)

Introduction

MX Player Statistics: MX Player started as a simple video player but has now become one of the biggest OTT platforms in the world. It has a large collection of content in many genres and languages, attracting millions of users worldwide. This article includes many current analyses from different insights that elaborate on the platform’s ability to reach a wide range of viewers in India and around the world.

It highlights its flexibility and dedication to offering great entertainment to everyone. MX Player’s success is shown in its impressive numbers, with millions of daily users, lots of monthly downloads, website traffic, and a strong presence in different regions and languages.

MX Player Statistics show that, as of 2024, this platform has reached approximately 350 million active monthly users globally.

active monthly users globally. In the first half of the year, the MX Player platform’s users streamed content for approximately 1.5 hours daily, contributing to a total of 8 billion streaming hours.

daily, contributing to a total of streaming hours. Meanwhile, by the end of 2024, the expected advertising revenue generated by the platform will be around USD 320 million , making an increment of 15% from the previous year.

, making an increment of from the previous year. In 2024, MX Player strategically amplified its original content portfolio by 25% , successfully launching over 50 new original series throughout the year.

, successfully launching over new original series throughout the year. In the same duration, with a 22% market share in India’s OTT sector, the platform stands among the country’s top three streaming platforms.

market share in India’s OTT sector, the platform stands among the country’s top three streaming platforms. In addition, the MX Gold subscription model gained 10 million subscribers, generating USD 40 million in revenue through increased paid user growth.

in revenue through increased paid user growth. MX Player Statistics further states that in 2024, MX Player expanded into ten additional countries, primarily targeting markets in Southeast Asia and Latin America for growth.

Mobile devices account for 75% of MX Player’s total traffic, while desktop users contribute the remaining 25% , highlighting the platform’s strong mobile presence in 2024.

of MX Player’s total traffic, while desktop users contribute the remaining , highlighting the platform’s strong mobile presence in 2024. However, the platform has formed 15 key content partnerships with global studios, which have led to a 20% expansion in its content library and significantly enhanced its offerings.

MX Player Features

In 2024, MX Player will offer a mix of Hindi content and international movies in various regional languages.

This platform plays almost all movie file types, including .3gp, .avi, .mp4, .mkv, .mov, .flv, .wmv, and more.

Other playback features include improved hardware-accelerated video decoding (HW+), better support for high-quality video (hi10p), and enhanced processor performance.

Furthermore, others include an easy interface that only shows folders with movies, tags, subtitles, highlights last watched and finished movies, remembers resume positions, shows cover art, and supports fast S.D. card scans, editing, search, and themes.

MX Player supports multiple subtitle formats, allows online subtitle search, and allows users to scroll, move, and resize subtitles easily. It also includes advanced features like multi-subtitle display and text scaling.

The Kids Lock feature makes it difficult for children to make calls or open apps by requiring them to touch four corners of the screen in a clockwise order to unlock it. When the screen is touched, colourful, moving shapes appear. This option can be found in Settings under Player controls.

Screening features support gestures like pinching to zoom, dragging to control sound and brightness, and double-tapping to play/pause. They also offer multiple subtitle formats with customisable options.

MX Player supports Android 2.1, Windows 8.1, and Windows Phone 8.1 or newer and works with ARM v5TE, MIPS32 rev.2, and Intel x86 processors or higher.

General MX Player Statistics

Recently, MX Player has grown its content to more than 200,000 hours, making it one of the largest libraries in the streaming industry.

By the end of this year, MX Player’s content library will have grown by 20%, thanks to 15 important partnerships with international studios.

In 2024, the platform released more than 50 new original shows in different regional languages.

This focus has helped MX Player attract viewers from smaller cities. With 65% of its users now watching regional content, this is a key part of its strategy.

MX Player Daily Active Users Statistics

MX Player Statistics also reports that in 2024, MX Player saw significant growth in its daily active users; the platform now has around 45 million daily active users worldwide on average.

In India, MX Player has more than 30 million daily active users, making up about 67% of its global user base.

The other 15 million daily users are spread across Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America, where the platform is growing.

In 2023, MX Player had about 35 million daily users globally, and this number grew to 45 million in 2024, showing a 28.5% increase in one year.

By Country Wise Analyses

India continues to be MX Player’s largest market, with around 50 million daily active users recorded on the platform in 2024.

Indonesia is MX Player’s second-largest market, with about 10 million daily active users.

At the same time, the platform’s audience in the United States is smaller but growing, with around 5 million daily active users.

Furthermore, attracting millions of daily active users (DAUs) across other countries in 2024 is followed by Brazil (4 million), Pakistan (3 million), Bangladesh (2 million), United Kingdom (1.5 million), Australia (1 million), Nigeria (800,000), and South Africa (700,000).

MX Player Statistics By Downloads Per Month

The table below covers all monthly downloads and the expected numbers of MX Player in 2024.

Months Downloads (million) January 15 February 14.5 March 16 April 15.8 May 14.2 June 15.5 July 17 August 16.7 September 15.3 October 15 November 14.8 December 16.5

MX Player Website Traffic Statistics By Country

As of July 2024, the total number of website visits to MX Player.in To date, it has reached 6.4 billion, decreasing by 12.33% from last month and securing a 67.13% bounce rate.

MX Player Statistics 2024: India had 86.06% of the website’s total traffic, which has decreased by 12.64%.

During the same duration, other countries recorded the following contribution in total traffic: Pakistan: 2.35% (-11.31%), the United States of America: 1.54% (-27.71%), United Kingdom: 1.07% (-2.62%), and the United Arab Emirates: 0.76% (-35.06%).

Other countries collectively made up around 8.22% of visitors shared on MX Player. in.

By Device

As of July 2024, traffic to MX Player’s official website is largely driven by mobile devices, with 84.35% of visitors accessing the site via smartphones. Meanwhile, desktop users account for 15.56% of the total visits.

The website mxplayer.in users make up around 88.36% of the Indian user base, which is 15.64 million. Of these, 14.59% have access to the desktop version, and 85.41% have mobile devices.

In Pakistan, the website secured 419.28 thousand users and 2.37% user traffic, with desktop and mobile users being 16.02% and 83.98%, respectively.

The United States and Bangladesh each have around 256.42 K and 254.6 K users, and their website traffic accounts for 1.45% and 1.44%.

Moreover, in the United States of America, 46.43% of users accessed the website via desktop and 53.57% via mobile devices.

In Bangladesh, around 7.59% and 92.41% of people accessed mxplayer.in on desktops and mobile devices.

Lastly, Saudi Arabia had 214.7 K users on the MX Player website, with a user share of 1.21%, while 2.48% of these came via desktop and 97.52% on mobile devices.

By Demographics

In July 2024, male and female users of mxplayer.in were 73.85% and 26.15%, respectively.

The MX Player Statistics by age group states that the highest number of website users observed is between 25 and 34 years old, which is 32.35%.

29.29% of MX Player website users are aged 18 to 24 years.

In contrast, 16.11% and 9.74% belong to individuals aged 18 to 24 and 45 to 54, respectively.

Around 6.52% of website users are aged between 55 to 64 years.

People above 65 years of age contributed 5.64% of the user shares of MX Player.in

By Traffic Source

MX Player Statistics 2024 also shows that organic search generated the highest traffic rate to MX Player.in, 66.46%.

Almost 31.25% of the share comprises direct search traffic, while 1.69% is from referrals.

Others are followed by paid searches (0.12%), social media (0.4%), mail (0.01%), and display (0.08%).

By Social Media Referral Statistics

YouTube had the highest social media referral rate, with a 73.74% share compared to other social network traffic on the MX Player website.

Instagram and WhatsApp each contributed a share of 13.69% and 5.1% on mxplayer.in.

Around 4.46% and 2.08% of website traffic was accounted for by Facebook and Quora in July 2024.

Other social media segments collectively accounted for 0.9% of the MX Player website.

MX Player Top Show Statistics

In 2024, “Aashram” (Season 4) continues to be one of the most-watched series on MX Player, with an average of 25 million viewers per episode within the first week of release.

The show’s popularity remains high, with a total of 200 million views across the season.

Furthermore, MX Player Statistics also reports other top shows analyses in 2024, which are detailed in the table below.

Show Names Number of Views Matsya Kaand 18 million Campus Diaries 15 million Raktanchal (Season 3) 20 million Hello Mini (Season 4) 12 million Queen 10 million High 8 million

MX Player Watch Hours Statistics

In 2024, MX Player achieved a global total of 10 billion watch hours, highlighting its strong user engagement across various regions.

By Age Group

In the same period, the 18-24 age group led MX Player’s viewership, contributing around 35% of the total watch hours, equating to approximately 3.5 billion hours of content viewed.

MX Player Statistics in 2024 further states that other age group users’ total watch hours are as follows:

Age Group (Years) Watch Time (Hours) Time Share 25-34 3 billion 30% 35-44 2 billion 20% 45+ 1.5 billion 15%

By Gender, 2024

Gender Viewer Watch Time (Hours) Time Share Male 6 billion 60% Female 4 billion 40%

By Region, 2024

Geography Watch Hour Time Share India 6.5 billion 65% Southeast Asia 1.5 billion 15% Latin America 1 billion 10% Other Regions 1 billion 10%

MX Player Content Statistics By Language

As per MX Player Statistics, Hindi remains the dominant language on MX Player, accounting for approximately 60% of the total viewership in 2024.

Moreover, Hindi shows and movies will generate more than 1.2 billion views.

The top two popular contents of Hindi are “Aashram” and “Matsya Kaand”.

As elaborated on MX Player Statistics, another platform continues to cater to a multilingual audience, providing content in various languages by 2024, as stated below.

Content Language Viewership Share and Views Popular Shows Tamil This content is the second most popular on MX Player, making up about 15% of the total views, resulting in 300 million views. Series like “Queen” have been instrumental in drawing Tamil-speaking audiences. The latest season of “Queen” garnered 10 million views alone. Telugu 10% (200 million) The platform’s strategy to focus on regional content has paid off, with Telugu series and movies gaining significant traction, particularly in the states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Bengali 5% (100 million) Bengali shows have been steadily growing in popularity, with dramas and thrillers being particularly well-received by the audience. Kannada 4% (80 million) The platform’s focus on regional cinema and the original Kannada series has helped it effectively enter the Karnataka market. Marathi 3% (60 million) Regional dramas and films are among the most-watched in this category, contributing to the platform’s growing popularity in Marathi-speaking regions.

In 2024, MX Player’s major user interface update, featuring a cleaner design, faster navigation, and better mobile accessibility, resulted in a 15% increase in user engagement.

MX Player launched an AI-based content recommendation engine that personalises user feeds by analysing viewing history, leading to a 20% increase in content consumption per user.

MX Player Lite, launched in 2024 for low bandwidth and older devices, reached 10 million downloads in its first quarter.

By Future Product Releases

MX Player Statistics also show that it plans to launch 20 new original series in Kannada, Marathi, and Punjabi by 2024, targeting growing regional demand.

MX Player also made plans to expand globally by partnering with ten international studios from South Korea, Japan, and the U.S., bringing popular global content to attract a wider audience.

The platform will launch interactive content in late 2024. This content will enable viewers to choose storylines, boosting engagement and interactivity.

By Demand Influencing Factors

MX Player’s diverse content, from drama to comedy, attracts many viewers and keeps its 350 million monthly users engaged globally.

As of 2024, regional content made up 40% of MX Player’s viewership, with Tamil, Telugu, and Bengali leading engagement.

MX Player’s freemium model and Lite version attract budget viewers and those with limited internet.

MX Player Statistics reports that around 75% of traffic is from mobiles; MX Player’s success is driven by increasing smartphone use and affordable data plans.

Conclusion

MX Player Statistics continues to solidify its position as a leading OTT platform through strategic content diversification, user-friendly innovations, and a strong focus on regional and international markets. As MX Player expands its content offerings and enhances its technology, it remains well-positioned to thrive in the competitive digital entertainment landscape.

The platform’s adaptability and commitment to delivering quality content ensure its ongoing growth and relevance in the OTT industry.

