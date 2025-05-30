Paramount Statistics By Revenue, Users, Employee And Facts (2025)

Introduction

Paramount Statistics: Paramount Global will be a top company in the entertainment world in 2024. It is strong in movies, TV, and streaming. The company runs Paramount Plus, a popular streaming service that millions use. Paramount Plus offers many shows, including original series, big movies, and live sports.

Paramount has grown fast by investing in making new content, expanding to more countries, and improving technology. The company focuses on delivering good quality and new ideas. Because of this, Paramount is now a favourite choice for entertainment fans, with many happy viewers and a growing presence worldwide.

Paramount is supposed to generate a revenue of around USD 29.27 billion by 2024, reflecting a strong position in the global entertainment industry.

by 2024, reflecting a strong position in the global entertainment industry. Paramount Statistics show that in 2024, Paramount+ continues its upward trajectory with 85 million subscribers, an increase of 25% compared to the previous year.

subscribers, an increase of compared to the previous year. The company’s operating income from direct-to-consumer services, including Paramount+, will reach up to USD 1.5 billion .

. Paramount expanded into 60 additional international markets, pushing its global presence to over 180 countries.

additional international markets, pushing its global presence to over 180 countries. Meanwhile, Paramount Pictures remains a leading film producer, contributing over USD 3.2 billion in box office sales worldwide by the end of 2024.

in box office sales worldwide by the end of 2024. Paramount’s advertising revenue, driven by its digital streaming platforms, will increase by 15% , resulting in 6.7 billion .

, resulting in . Paramount Statistics further states that as of today, there are over 22,000 employees globally.

employees globally. Moreover, the market capitalization is estimated to be USD 45 billion .

. The company has planned to invest up to USD 10 billion in original content for its platforms, including Paramount+, CBS, and Showtime.

in original content for its platforms, including Paramount+, CBS, and Showtime. In 2024, Paramount expanded strategic partnerships with global distributors to enhance content delivery across different regions.

General Paramount Statistics

In 2024, Paramount Plus released over 300 original series, mostly focused on action, drama, and reality TV.

Paramount Statistics in 2024 further show that Paramount Pictures produced 35 major films, resulting in USD 3.2 billion in box office revenue globally.

In addition, Paramount+ hosts over 40,000 hours of content, including exclusive shows, films, and sports broadcasts.

By the end of 2024, the company will invest around 10 billion in original content production.

Moreover, Paramount’s content is distributed across 180+ countries, with local language content in over 20 languages.

Action, drama, and reality TV dominate Paramount+ viewership, making up over 65% of total content watched.

Similarly, in 2024, it licensed over 5,000 titles to third-party streaming platforms, accounting for 2 billion in revenue.

Paramount+ offered around 1,000 live sports events, including NFL games, soccer leagues, etc.

As of 2024, the diverse content portfolio has driven a 25% increase in subscribers on Paramount+, reaching 85 million.

The most-watched original series on Paramount+ is Yellowstone, drawing over 25 million viewers.

Paramount Revenue Statistics

In 2024, Paramount Global is expected to generate around USD 29.27 billion in total revenue, a decrease of 2.2% from the previous year.

In 2023, Paramount Global (which used to be called ViacomCBS) had revenue of about 29.65 billion U.S. dollars.

The revenue has decreased by 500 million U.S. dollars from 2022, resulting in USD 30.15 billion.

By Quarterly Analyses

As Paramount Statistics mentions, Paramount generated about USD 6.81 billion in total revenue in the second quarter of 2024.

Meanwhile, in the first quarter of the year, revenue earned accounted for up to USD 7.69 billion.

In 2023, Paramount’s quarterly revenue analyses were Q1 (USD 7.27 billion), Q2 (USD 7.62 billion), Q3 (USD 7.13 billion), and Q4 (USD 7.64 billion).

Paramount Revenue Statistics By Operating Segment

In 2023, Paramount Global earned around USD 20,085 million from its TV broadcast, cable networks, and TV studio operations.

Furthermore, revenue generated by the other operating segments was Direct-to-consumer (USD 6,736 million) and Filmed entertainment (USD 2,957 million).

Paramount Net Income Statistics

As of the second quarter of 2024, Paramount Global reported a net income loss of approximately USD 5.41 billion.

Paramount Statistics also reported that in 2023, Paramount Global had a loss of about 1.28 billion U.S. dollars.

This was a big drop compared to 2022, when they made up around USD 0.73 billion.

Expenses Of Paramount Statistics

As per Paramount Statistics, in the second quarter of 2024, Paramount Global spent around 5,946 million US dollars on various expenses, which decreased from USD 6,698 million in the first quarter of 2024.

Furthermore, quarterly expenses in 2023 were followed by Q1 (USD 6,717 million), Q2 (USD 7,010 million), Q3 (USD 6,417 million), and Q4 (USD 7,118 million).

Largest Media Companies Statistics By Market Value

In 2024, the top five media companies by estimated market value are stated below:

Company Market Value (USD) Walt Disney Co. 179 billion Comcast Corporation 165 billion Netflix Inc. 170 billion Warner Bros. Discovery 97 billion Paramount Global 45 billion

In May 2023, Walt Disney was the largest media company globally, valued at USD 183.63 billion, followed by Comcast Corporation (USD 170.46 billion) and Charter Communications Inc. (USD 53.56 billion).

At the same time, other companies’ market valuations were Warner Bros. Discovery (USD 31.32 billion), Publics Groupe SA (USD 19.53 billion), Omnicorn Group Inc. (USD 17.91 billion), Fox (USD 17.09 billion), WPP Plc (USD 12.04 billion), Paramount (USD 10.98 billion) and DISH Network (USD 3.78 billion).

OIBDA Statistics Of Paramount’s TV Media Division

Paramount Statistics further states that in the second quarter of 2024, the TV division of Paramount Global made around 1,018 million U.S. dollars in adjusted operating income before depreciation and amortization (OIBDA).

Besides, in Q1 (2024), the OBIDA turned out to be around USD 1,445 million.

On the other hand, the quarterly OIBDA of Paramount’s TV Media division in 2023 was Q1 (USD 1,306 million), Q2 (USD 1,194 million), Q3 (USD 1,149 million), and Q4 (USD 1,142 million).

OIBDA Statistics Of Paramount’s Direct-To-Consumer Business

Adjusted operating income before depreciation and amortization of Paramount’s direct-to-consumer business in Q2 of 2024 accounted for almost USD 26 million.

Meanwhile, in the Q1 of 2024, OBIDA accounted for USD -286 million.

OIBDA of Paramount Global’s direct-to-consumer business in 2023 was Q1 (USD -511 million), Q2 (USD -424 million), Q3 (USD -238 million) ,and Q4 (USD – 490 million).

Satisfaction Statistics By The Quality And Variety Of Movies On Paramount+

A 2023 Statista survey showed that 59% of U.S. consumers were happy with Paramount+’s movie quality, which increased from 50% in 2022.

Meanwhile, a variety of movies secured a share of 55%, up 49% from last year.

Most Enjoyed Content Statistics On Paramount+

Paramount Statistics reports that in the third quarter of 2023, nearly 46% of American Paramount+ users mostly liked watching original TV shows.

In addition, the most enjoyed content shared on Paramount Plus in the United States was recent movies (15%), the current season of network TV (11%), prior seasons of network TV series (10%), other originals (8%), older movies (7%), and other (2%).

Paramount’s Filmed Entertainment Revenue Statistics By Source

In 2023, Paramount Global’s filmed entertainment segment made about USD 2,120 million from licensing and other activities, which was lower than the USD 2,460 million earned the previous year.

Furthermore, other sources accounted for revenue in 2023, including theatrical (USD 813 million) and advertising (USD 24 million).

Most Watched CBS Scripted TV Shows Statistics By Viewership

According to Paramount Statistics, the show Tracker on CBS was the most-watched scripted show in 2023-2024, with almost 8.29 million viewers.

Young Sheldon was the second most popular show, with 7.34 million viewers.

In contrast, the FBI and NCIS also did well, each attracting 6.76 million viewers and 6.72 million viewers.

Furthermore, scripted TV shows on CBS in the United States by the number of viewers in the same period are The Equalizer (6.25 million), Ghosts (6.05 million), Blue Bloods (5.33 million), FBI International (5.29 million), NCIS: Hawai’i (5.24 million), Fire Country (5.12 million), NCIS: Sydney (5.02 million), The Neighborhood (4.85 million), FBI: Most Wanted (4.78 million), SWAT (4.64 million), Elsbeth (4.51 million), Bob Hearts Abishola (4.44 million), So Help me Todd (4.43 million), CSI: Vegas (4.23 million), Ghosts UK: Season 1 (2.92 million) and Ghost UK: Season 2 (2.14 million).

Paramount Plus User Statistics

Paramount Plus reached 85 million subscribers globally by Q3 2024, showing a 25% increase from 2023.

However, in Q2 2024, Paramount Plus held 9% of the US streaming video-on-demand (SVOD) market share.

The platform expanded enormously into international markets, adding 10 million new international subscribers by 2024, resulting in 35 million outside the U.S.

This platform reported 45 million monthly active users (MAUs) globally, with 28 million in the US and 17 million in other markets.

Paramount Statistics also predicts a relatively low churn rate of 4.5%, below the industry average of 5%, indicating strong user retention.

The platform’s average revenue per user (ARPU) is estimated to be USD 7.5 per month in 2024.

Around 45% of Paramount Plus subscribers are aged 18 to 34.

Paramount Employee Statistics

Paramount Statistics elaborates that in 2024, there will be over 22,000 employees available globally.

The number of employees is segmented into the United States: 13,500 (61%) and International: 8,500 (39%).

The average salary across all Paramount employees is approximately USD 95,000 per year.

On average, 66% of Paramount employees are women, and they earn between USD 49,000 and USD 139,000 each year.

Meanwhile, 34% of employees are men, and their yearly salary ranges from USD 50,000 to USD 207,000.

Paramount Statistics By Income Statement

Currency (USD) & (YoY growth rate) Q1, 2024 Q2, 2024 Total Revenue 7.68 billion (+5.78%) 6.81 billion (-10.54%) Cost of goods sold -6.25 billion -4.47 billion Gross profit (YoY growth rate) 1.43 billion (+171.54%) 2.35 billion (+47.76%) Operating expenses (excluding COGS) -1.66 billion -1.58 billion Operating income -231 million (+81.16%) 766 million Non-operating income -404 million -6.31 billion Equity in earnings -90 million -72 million Pretax income -635 million (+56.60%) -5.55 billion (-1,489.40%) Taxes 172 million 215 million Net Income -554 million (+50.45%) -5.41 billion (-1,710.37%) Basic earnings per share -0.87 (+50.05%) -8.12 (-1,587.90%) Average basic shares outstanding 654 million 667 million EBITDA -131 million (+88.37%) 867 million EBIT -231 million (+81.16%) 766 million Total operating expenses 7.92 billion 6.05 billion

By Balance Sheet

Currency (USD) & (YoY growth rate) Q1, 2024 Q2, 2024 Total assets 52.03 billion (-8.02%) 45.89 billion (-17.11%) Total equity 22.34 billion (-0.03%) 16.95 billion (-23.52%) Total liabilities 29.69 billion (-13.23%) 28.94 billion (-12.83%) Book value per share 33.43 24.73 Total debt 15.81 billion 15.74 billion Net debt 13.42 billion 13.43 billion Total liabilities and shareholders 52.03 billion 45.89 billion

By Cash Flow

Currency (USD) & (YoY growth rate) Q1, 2024 Q2, 2024 Free cash flow 209 million 10 million Cash from investing activities -222 million (-24.72%) -72 million (+49.30%) Cash from operating activities 260 million 59 million Cash from financing activities -93 million (+58.30%) -47 million (+79.65%)

SVOD Platform Statistics

By Q2 2024, Paramount Plus had 8% of the streaming market, making it the sixth most popular streaming platform in the U.S.

Compared to others, Amazon Prime Video was the top choice for streaming in the U.S., holding 22% of the market share.

Furthermore, other SVOD market shares at the same time are followed by Netflix (22%), Max (14%), Disney (11%), Hulu (10%), Apple TV (9%), and others (3%).

Paramount Plus Website Traffic Statistics

As of September 2024, the total number of website visits to paramountplus.com had reached 55.2 million, up 9.22% from last month and securing a 46.25% bounce rate.

In the past three months, paramountplus.com’s global ranking improved from 1,235 to 1,033, showing a significant rise in its position.

Paramount Statistics further show that as of today, the website ranks in the U.S. (249) and globally at (1,033).

By Country

Paramount Statistics in September 2024: The United States had 75.9% of the website’s total traffic, which has increased by 4.03%.

During the same time, other countries recorded the following contribution in total traffic: Australia: 3.46% (-1.23%), Canada: 3.16% (+0.04%), Brazil: 3.1% (-6.7%), and the United Kingdom: 2.88% (+7.18%).

Other countries together made up around 11.5% of visitors shared on paramountplus.com.

By Device

As of August 2024, traffic to Paramount+’s official websites is largely driven by mobile devices, with 34.09% of visitors using mobile devices, while desktop users account for 65.91% of the total visits.

Paramount Statistics reports that paramountplus.com users make up around 68.12% of the 43.2 million user base in the United States. Of these, 69.92% have access to the desktop version, and 30.08% have mobile devices.

In Brazil, the website secured 3.12 million users and 4.92% user traffic, with desktop and mobile users being 47.34% and 52.66%, respectively.

The United Kingdom and Australia each have around 2.09 million and 1.84 million users, and their website traffic accounts for 3.3% and 2.9%.

In the UK, around 62.51% and 37.49% of people accessed paramountplus.com on desktops and mobile devices.

Moreover, in Australia, 76.94% of users accessed the website via desktop and 23.06% via mobile devices.

Besides, Germany had 1.61 million users on the Paramount+ website, with a user share of 2.54%, while 76.81% of these came via desktop and 23.19% on mobile devices.

By Demographics

In September 2024, male and female users of paramountplus.com were 53.52% and 46.48%, respectively.

Similarly, Paramount Statistics by age group depicts that the highest number of website users observed is between 25 and 34 years old, which is 29.45%.

21.66% of Paramount+ website users are aged 35 to 44 years.

In contrast, 16.75% and 14.15% belong to individuals aged 45 to 54 and 18 to 24, respectively.

Around 11.13% of website users are aged between 55 to 64 years.

65-year-old users and those above age contributed 6.86% of user shares of paramountplus.com.

By Traffic Source

Paramount Statistics 2024 also shows that direct search generated the highest traffic rate to paramountplus.com, accounting for 70.52%.

Almost 14.94% of the share comprises organic traffic searches, while 7.95% is from paid searches.

Others are followed by referrals (4.18%), social media (1.62%), mail (0.06%), and display (0.73%).

By Social Media Referral Statistics

YouTube holds the highest social media referral rate, with a 55.88% share compared to other social network traffic on the Paramount+ website.

Facebook and Reddit each contributed a share of 18.4% and 6.5% on paramountplus.com.

In September 2024, X-twitter and WhatsApp accounted for around 5.55% and 4.22% of website traffic, respectively.

Other social media segments collectively accounted for 9.46% of this website.

The total number of Paramount Plus subscribers worldwide was 71.2 million and 68.4 million, respectively, in the first and second quarters of 2024.

Similarly, other quarterly numbers of subscribers in Paramount Plus in 2023 were Q1 (60 million), Q2 (60.7 million), Q3 (63.4 million), and Q4 (67.5 million).

As mentioned in Paramount Statistics, the number of Paramount Plus subscribers will reach 85 million.

The total number of subscribers increased by 25% compared to 2023.

The table below represents the Paramount Plus subscribers’ numbers by plan in 2024:

Type Subscriber

(million) Monthly Price

(USD) Premium Plan (Ad-Free) 45 11.99 Essential Plan (Ad-Supported) 35 5.99 Bundle Plan (With Showtime) 5 14.99 Annual Plans (All Tiers) 20 –

As of 2024, the Premium Plan is the most popular, accounting for over 52% of total subscribers.

The Essential Plan remains attractive to cost-conscious users, representing 41% of the total subscriber base.

Paramount Plus’s Content Spending By Genre

Paramount Plus’s largest allocation goes to drama series, accounting for 30% of its total budget in 2024. This represents around $1.8 billion in spending.

Paramount Statistics also reports that Paramount Plus’s content spending by other genres is as follows in the table below.

Genre Content Spending

(USD) Budget Share Comedy 1.2 billion 20% Action/Adventure 900 million 15% Reality TV 600 million 10% Documentaries 450 million 7.5% Family and Kids’ Shows 300 million 5% Sports Content 900 million 15% Other (News, Specials) 150 million 2.5%

Viewer Awareness And Understanding Statistics By Major Streaming Services

In February 2024, almost 98% of people in the United States knew about Paramount Plus.

At the same time, only 65% of consumers understood the platform.

Below is a table showing how well people in the U.S. know and understand various Subscription Video on Demand (SVOD) platforms in 2024.

Video Streaming Services Awareness Understanding Netflix 100% 88% Amazon Prime Video 99% 77% Hulu 99% 72% Disney+ 98% 76% Max 98% 64% Peacock 97% 65% Apple TV+ 96% 51%

Paramount Plus Consumer Satisfaction Statistics

In 2024, Paramount Plus received an overall customer satisfaction score of 78%.

Meanwhile, 85% of users expressed satisfaction with the original content available on the platform.

Paramount Statistics in 2024 states that Paramount Plus achieved a 92% satisfaction rate regarding streaming quality.

Around 75% of users indicated satisfaction with the platform’s user interface and ease of navigation.

About 72% of users felt that the pricing plans offered good value for money.

Similarly, 80% of users appreciated the multi-device access, ensuring a great experience across phones, tablets, and smart TVs.

Paramount Plus ensured around a 78% renewal rate with high satisfaction and loyalty among its subscribers.

Cancellation Rate Statistics By Different Streaming Platforms

Platforms Names Cancellation Rate Max 26.9% Broadcast 26.6% Disney+ 21.1% Paramount+ 16.9% Hulu 15.2% Overall Streaming 12.2% Overall Linear TV 10.8% Netflix 10.2% Peacock 10% Prime Video 9% Cable 7.2% Apple TV+ 4.9%

The Ad Revenue Per Ad-Supported Viewer Statistics By Streaming Services

By the end of 2024, Paramount Plus will earn up to USD 8.40 in ad revenue for each viewer using the ad-supported plan.

The platform is expected to make USD 9.36 in ad revenue for each ad-supported viewer in 2025 and USD 10.10 in 2026.

Top 5 Major Shareholders Of Paramount Statistics, 2024

Shareholders Ownership Share Total Share National Amusements, Inc. 11.3% 78 million The Vanguard Group 10.1% 70 million BlackRock, Inc. 9.7% 66 million SSgA Funds Management, Inc. 4.8% 33 million FMR LLC (Fidelity Management) 4.1% 28 million

Top Shows On Paramount Plus In 2024

Yellowstone:

Viewership: Averaged 9 million viewers per episode in its latest season.

Retention Rate: Contributed to 15% of the platform’s subscriber retention in 2024.

Halo (Season 2):

Viewership: Over 5 million viewers tuned in for the premiere of Season 2.

Global Popularity: Ranked in the top 10 most-watched shows across 40 countries on Paramount Plus.

1923:

Viewership: Holds an average of 7 million viewers per episode.

Subscription Growth: This show alone accounted for 12% of new subscriptions in the first half of 2024.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (Season 3):

Viewership: Achieved over 4.5 million viewers for its season premiere.

Fan Engagement: Increased fan engagement by 20% across social media and streaming.

Mayor of Kingstown:

Viewership: Attracted 3.2 million viewers per episode in 2024.

Audience Retention: Helped boost the overall retention rate of Paramount Plus subscribers by 8%.

Conclusion

Paramount Plus keeps growing as a top streaming service by offering exclusive and high-quality shows, improving how users interact with the platform, and reaching more people worldwide. With a variety of popular shows like Yellowstone, Halo, and 1923, Paramount Plus has gained more subscribers and kept viewers engaged.

This article on Paramount statistics includes all effective and current analyses of the platform from different insights. Paramount Plus mainly focuses on live sports and family-friendly content, which helps it stay competitive in the fast-changing streaming market. By continuing to adapt and improve, It will likely continue growing in the future.

