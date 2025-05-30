Surprising Viber Statistics By User, Revenue, Earnings And Marketing (2025)

Introduction

Surprising Viber Statistics: Viber is a free messaging and calling application that allows people to connect with their friends and family globally. This app was launched in 2010, and it soon became popular because of its many easy and effective features. Viber allows users to send text messages and voice and video calls, as well as share photos and videos.

Now, the app can be used on many devices, such as smartphones and computers, making it convenient for everyone. Viber is mostly known for its strong security system, which protects users’ conversations with end-to-end encryption. To date, the app has more than 1 billion registered users and is widely used in many countries, especially in Eastern Europe and Asia. Its user-friendly design and useful features continue to attract new users every year.

Editor’s Choice

Surprising Viber Statistics in 2024 show that the total number of Viber app downloads will be around 1 billion .

. Meanwhile, there are almost 800 million active monthly users, reflecting a 25% increase from the previous year.

active monthly users, reflecting a increase from the previous year. In the United States of America, almost 50 million users exist, representing 7% of the total user base.

users exist, representing of the total user base. The daily message sent on Viber is expected to reach up to 25 million users, indicating a 15% increase year over year.

users, indicating a increase year over year. Similarly, in 2024, nearly 15 million users made daily voice and video calls, an increase of 20% from 2023.

users made daily voice and video calls, an increase of from 2023. Surprising Viber Statistics further state that 60% of users with Viber’s public accounts feature brand interactions.

of users with Viber’s public accounts feature brand interactions. Moreover, about 70% of Viber users are between the ages of 18 and 34 .

of Viber users are between the ages of and . The app hosts over 500,000 public communities, allowing users to connect over shared interests.

public communities, allowing users to connect over shared interests. On the other hand, Viber’s in-app purchases and premium services account for around 30% of its total revenue.

of its total revenue. In 2024, the app is most popular in countries like Russia, Ukraine, and Turkey, where it has a market penetration of over 70%

(Source: financesonline.com).

General Surprising Viber Statistics

(Source: enterpriseappstoday.com)

Viber experiences 70 million unique interactions every hour, including messages, calls, and media shares among users worldwide.

On average, active users send more than 30 messages each day on Viber in 2024.

However, they only spend around 35 minutes using the Viber app each day on average.

Surprising Viber Statistics in the 2024 report show that 90% of all messages sent on Viber are read within three minutes or less after being received.

Moreover, 27% of teachers use the Viber app to communicate with their students effectively for educational purposes.

The platform lets you have group video calls with up to 20 people at the same time.

In addition, 95% of all messages sent on Viber are text messages, which shows that people prefer texting over calls.

As of 2024, every 60 seconds, about 1.5 million photos are shared on Viber.

About 20% of Viber’s money comes from advertisements.

Viber has users from many different places, and the app is available in more than 40 languages.

Facts About Viber

Viber was launched in 2010 and has since become one of the top messaging apps worldwide.

In 2014, the Japanese company Rakuten bought Viber, a popular messaging app used by millions worldwide.

Viber launched on the Android platform for the first time in 2012, allowing Android users to send messages and make calls.

In 2016, Viber introduced end-to-end encryption as the default setting to keep users’ messages and calls private and secure.

Viber introduced the “disappearing messages” feature in 2017.

In 2020, Viber ended its business relationship with Facebook.

Viber lets its users create their GIFs.

Viber started a campaign with UNICEF in Myanmar to help children and improve their lives through communication and support.

Hungarian teachers use the Viber app for various educational needs, including communication, sharing resources, and organizing group activities.

Viber’s User Experience Statistics

In 2024, Viber’s users experienced a 15% growth in overall messages sent across the world.

Besides, the creation of group chats saw a 10% rise, accounting for users’ increasing engagement in conversations.

Meanwhile, Viber’s external link and source share have increased by 9%, reflecting users’ growing interest in exchanging information and resources.

On the other hand, the app achieved a user retention rate of 65%.

Distribution Of Viber Users Statistics by Region

The largest segment of Viber’s user base in 2024 will be captured by the Asia and Asia Pacific region, resulting in 29.9% of Viber users.

Similarly, Viber’s user distribution is spread across various regions globally by the year-end, as stated below:

Regions User Share Western Europe 19.9% Middle East 14.2% Eastern Europe 11.7% North America 7.2% Africa 8% Central & South Amrerica 9%

Messaging Apps Statistics By Monthly Active Users

(Reference: umnico-cdn.com)

As of 2024, Viber had nearly 800 million active monthly users, a 25% increase from the previous year.

In contrast, WhatsApp has over 2.5 billion active monthly users, showing a huge global reach.

Furthermore, Facebook Messenger (2.3 billion), WeChat (1.2 billion), and Telegram (500 million) are the other monthly active users of messaging apps in 2024.

Surprising Viber Statistics By Revenue

In the second quarter of 2024, Rakuten Viber’s revenue was significantly up by 51.3% year-on-year (YoY) compared to the same period in 2022.

(Reference: statista.com)

In fiscal year 2023, Rakuten Group’s domestic e-commerce business earned 1,212.3 billion yen.

The company’s second-biggest earner was its fintech segment, which earned around 725.2 billion yen, followed by the mobile segment (364.6 billion yen).

Viber Earnings Statistics

Business API and in-app purchases: Around 40% of Viber’s revenue comes from its Business API, which allows businesses to communicate with users through in-app services and transactions.

Advertising: Ads contribute to 20% of Viber’s revenue, generated from in-app ad placements, including native, display, and video ad formats.

Viber Website Traffic Statistics

(Source: similarweb.com)

As of September 2024, the total number of website visits to viber.com had reached 10.8 million, down by 5.82% from last month and securing a 64.34% bounce rate.

In the past three months, viber.com’s global ranking improved from 7,144 to 7,385.

Surprising Viber Statistics further show that as of today, the average visit duration is almost 01:14 and ranked globally at (7,385).

By Country

(Reference: similarweb.com)

Surprising Viber Statistics in September 2024: Ukraine had 23.59% of the website’s total traffic, which has increased by 7.24%.

During the same duration, other countries recorded the following contribution in total traffic: Russia: 12.35% (+8.45%), Philippines: 11.25% (+2.26%), Belarus: 6.49% (+1.72%), and Greece: 5.63% (+10.57%).

Other countries together made up around 40.69% of visitors shared on viber.com.

By Demographics

(Reference: similarweb.com)

In September 2024, male and female users of viber.com were 47.6% and 52.4%, respectively.

Similarly, Surprising Viber Statistics show that 29.66% of website users are between 25 and 34 years old.

Around 21.02% of Viber website users are aged 35 to 44 years.

In contrast, 16% and 14% of users were aged from 45 to 54 and 18 to 24, respectively.

Around 12.34% of website users are aged between 55 to 64 years.

65-year-old users and users above the age user contributed 6.98% of user shares of viber.com.

By Traffic Source

(Reference: similarweb.com)

Surprising Viber Statistics 2024 also shows that direct search generated the highest traffic rate to viber.com, accounting for 57.83%.

Almost 36.23% of the share comprises organic traffic searches, while 4.74% is from referrals.

Others are followed by social media (1.03%), mail (0.11%), and display (0.06%).

By Social Media Referral Statistics

(Reference: similarweb.com)

Facebook had the highest social media referral rate, with a 39.75% share compared to other social network traffic on the Viber website.

VKontakte and YouTube each contributed a share of 12.17% and 6.5% on viber.com.

In September 2024, Instagram and Odnoklass accounted for around 6.86% and 5.88% of website traffic, respectively.

Other social media segments collectively accounted for 13.86% of this website.

By Device

(Reference: semrush.com)

As of September 2024, traffic sent to Viber’s official websites is largely driven by mobile devices, with 85.93% of visitors using mobile devices, while desktop users account for 14.07% of the total visits.

Surprising Viber Statistics reports that viber.com users make up around 32.25% of the 6.18 million user base in Ukraine. Of these, 7.67% have access to the desktop version, and 92.33% have mobile devices.

In the Russian Federation, the website secured 2.11 million users and 11.04% user traffic, with desktop and mobile users being 9.43% and 90.57%, respectively.

Greece and the United States each have around 991.98 thousand and 978.17 thousand users, and their website traffic accounts for 5.19% and 5.12%.

In Greece, around 11.36% and 88.64% of people accessed viber.com on desktops and mobile devices.

Moreover, in the U.S., around 14.3% of users accessed the website via desktop and 85.7% via mobile devices.

Besides, Belarus had 694.01 thousand users on the Viber website, with a user share of 3.63%, while 20.96% of these came via desktop and 79.04% on mobile devices.

Viber’s Marketing Statistics

As of 2024, one out of every four users clicks the buy button when they see product ads online.

Viber costs organizations USD 6,500 each month to send up to 1 million messages.

Viber stopped performance ad fraud and saved 10% on its marketing budget.

Surprising Viber Statistics also reports that Chatbot operators spend USD 4,500 each month to send up to 500,000 messages to their audience.

On average, a Viber user opens the app 12 times a day.

Besides, each user views an average of 28 products.

Viber Ads Statistics By Higher Engagement Rates

As of 2024, Viber served 2.5 billion ads, with a 25% increase from the previous year.

Similarly, in the same duration, the click-through rate improved to 2.1%, marking a 40% increase from 1.5% in 2023.

There were 450 million ad interactions, which is a 50% increase from 300 million the year before.

Viber’s ad revenue reached USD 200 million, showing a 33% increase compared to last year, indicating strong growth in advertising.

The engagement rate for ads increased to 3% in 2024, up from 2%.

The completion rate for video ads increased to 75%, meaning users watch them more fully.

Demand Influencing Factors For Viber In 2024

Viber holds about 29% of the messaging app market share in countries like Ukraine and Serbia.

The introduction of new features, such as Viber Voice, which allows users to make international calls at lower rates, has increased user attraction, boosting demand among international callers by approximately 15%.

Viber’s commitment to user privacy, with end-to-end encryption on all messages, indicates that 67% of users prioritize security when choosing a messaging app, enhancing Viber’s appeal.

Collaborations with brands and businesses for promotional campaigns have led to an 18% increase in Viber’s user acquisition through marketing efforts, leveraging the app’s messaging capabilities.

Surprising Viber Statistics further state that improvements in user interface and experience led to a 30% decrease in user drop-off rates, making Viber more user-friendly and appealing to new users.

As of 2024, Viber’s competitive strategies resulted in a 5% increase in retained users despite the competitive landscape.

Conclusion

Viber will be a well-known messaging app in 2024 because it focuses on user security, has new features, and uses smart marketing. With about 1 billion users and a 10% growth rate, Viber meets the needs of people who want privacy and dependable communication. The app’s efforts to keep users engaged and improve their experience have led to a 12% increase in daily active users.

Viber’s marketing efforts are diverse and target different regions, helping it attract and retain users, especially in Eastern Europe and Asia. As more messaging apps enter the market, Viber keeps improving and focusing on security, which will help it grow. Because of these reasons, Viber will likely continue to be an important messaging app for many years.

Shared On:



Sources Viber 99Firms Financesonline Umnico Increditools Respond Infobip Techreport Similarweb Semrush Usesignhouse Expandedramblings

FAQ . How do you know if someone has seen you on Viber?



You can tell if someone has seen your Viber message by checking for two purple ticks next to it. Can other people see my name on Viber?



Yes, other people can see your name on Viber if they have your number saved in their contacts. Can anyone see what I do in Viber?



No, Viber uses encryption, so only you and the person you message can see your conversations and activities. Is Viber safe for privacy?



Yes, Viber is safe for privacy because it uses end-to-end encryption to protect your messages and calls. Does Viber have a secret chat?



Yes, Viber has a secret chat feature that offers extra privacy. Messages disappear after a set time.

Maitrayee Dey Maitrayee, after completing her graduation in Electrical Engineering, transitioned into the world of writing following a series of technical roles. She specializes in technology and Artificial Intelligence, bringing her experience as an Academic Research Analyst and Freelance Writer, with a focus on education and healthcare under the Australian system. From an early age, writing and painting have been her passions, leading her to pursue a full-time career in writing. In addition to her professional endeavors, Maitrayee also manages a YouTube channel dedicated to cooking.

More Posts By Maitrayee Dey