Walt Disney Statistics By Revenue, Users And Facts (2025)

Walt Disney Statistics: Walt Disney Company sustained its global leadership in entertainment throughout fiscal year 2024, achieving a total revenue of USD 91.4 billion, marking a 3% increase from the previous year. The Experiences division, encompassing theme parks and cruise lines, reported record-breaking revenue and operating income, with domestic parks experiencing a 13% rise in operating income. In the streaming sector, Disney+ and Hulu collectively amassed 180.7 million subscribers, with Disney+ alone reaching 126 million.

The direct-to-consumer segment, including Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+, achieved a quarterly operating income of USD 336 million. Notably, films such as “Inside Out 2” and “Moana 2” significantly contributed to box office revenues, with “Inside Out 2” grossing USD 1.7 billion worldwide. Looking ahead, Disney plans to expand its global presence by opening a new theme park in Abu Dhabi, marking its first venture in the Middle East.

Here is a detailed analysis of Walt Disney statistics with numerical data to clarify its position.

Walt Disney statistics reveal that Disney's operating income for 2024 is forecasted at USD 15.4 billion, up from USD 14.7 billion in 2023, with an operating margin of around 17%.

Streaming competition remains intense, with Disney+ facing a churn rate of 4.5% per quarter in 2024 due to rivals like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Apple TV+. Disney continues to innovate with exclusive content to retain subscribers.

Stock performance in mid-2024 fluctuates between USD 85 and USD 105 per share, reflecting media sector challenges and confidence in Disney's long-term strategy. Disney's market capitalisation stands at approximately USD 180 billion.

According to Walt Disney statistics, Disney employed about 220,000 people globally in 2024, a 4% increase from 2023, mainly due to growth in its theme parks and streaming services operations.

The Walt Disney Company was able to record revenues of approximately USD 23.2 billion, which did not display any significant growth compared to the previous year.

As of early 2024, Disney+ subscribers stand at around 160 million, a slight decrease from 164 million existing subscribers in 2023, attributed to saturation and competition in the marketplace.

Nevertheless, Disney+ represented 14% of the global streaming market with a strong performance in North America and Europe.

Walt Disney statistics indicate that theme Parks & Resorts revenues are expected to reach USD 30.1 billion in 2024, compared to USD 28.7 billion in 2023, as tourism is set to expand in the aftermath of the pandemic.

Disney parks are predicted to entertain 130 million tourists in 2024, which is a 6% growth from the past year.

Studio Entertainment is also set to earn around USD 10.5 billion thanks to a series of hits from Marvel and Pixar studios as well as Lucasfilm. Disney has a 35% share of the international box office revenue.

Disney, also producing toys, clothes, and other items, will bring in an estimated 5.2 billion dollars in the year 2024, accounting for 5.8% of the total revenues. Global sales remain boosted by franchises such as Star Wars, Frozen, and Marvel.

Walt Disney statistics show that as of the year 2023, the total income of the Walt Disney Company was 88 billion dollars worldwide, making it the second-best year for the company compared to the previous one.

worldwide, making it the second-best year for the company compared to the previous one. The company’s revenues have also greatly benefited from the entertainment segment, which is comprised of revenues from linear TV networks, streaming services, and content sales.

The Walt Disney Company owns multiple media assets, such as ABC, ESPN, National Geographic, and Hulu. At the same time, their film studio division has been successful through the purchase of Pixar Animation Studios, Marvel Studios, and Lucasfilm Ltd.

All these contribute to the empire. Disney has also forayed into sports streaming with the ESPN+ app, which made waves in the sports streaming app market within the U.S., accruing more than 17 million subscribers soon after its inception.

The Walt Disney Company has tapped into 12 theme parks across the globe, many of which are among the highest traffic-generating, with new developments like Villains Land in Magic Kingdom projected.

In 2023, Disney Cruise Line was rated the second-best large-ship cruise line in the United States.

line in the United States. Concentrating its efforts on producing better content and services without wasting money on poorly appreciated productions, Disney’s future blueprint is also predicated on responding to the fans for better results.

Walt Disney Key Facts

Cumulatively, Disney developed almost 433 films from the 1900s up to the year 2020. According to Walt Disney statistics, The Lion King animated film, released in 2019, is the highest-grossing animated film by Disney, making over one billion dollars at one billion six hundred and fifty-seven thousand seven hundred and thirteen dollars.

The most commercially successful Disney film as of November 29, 2015, was Star Wars: The Force Awakens, which made more than two billion US dollars at the worldwide box office, 2,068,223,624

The Walt Disney Company has also acquired or shared several companies and networks, such as ABC, ESPN (80%), Touchstone Pictures, Marvel, Lucasfilm, A&E, The History Channel (50%), Lifetime (50%), Pixar, Hollywood Records, 21st Century Fox, National Geographic, Vice, and Core Publishing.

In the same year, the company stated that more than 40% of its revenues were contributed by its media networks, including ESPN, Disney Channel, Hulu, and ABC Television Network, among other television brands.

Walt Disney statistics show that World Resort in Orlando, Florida, is the largest Disney park, covering an estimated area of 27,000 acres.

In the Mickey Mouse adventure The Karnival Kid, Mickey uttered his famous first line: Hot Dogs. Walt Disney himself was the person behind Mickey’s voice from 1928 until 1947.

Of all the Disney classics, it was Robin Hood that became the very first release on VHS in all territories.

It should also be mentioned that the very first film to be released on videotape in Hi-Fi stereo sound formats was Sleeping Beauty.

A Disney animated feature film is directed by a female for the very first time in history with the film Frozen. Jonathan Ive, the senior vice president of industrial design for Apple, created the iPod and iPhone and created the character Eve in Wall-E.

Mickey Mouse was not the first character animated by Walt Disney.

The character Oswald the Lucky Rabbit was created earlier and appeared in a number of animated films before Walt Disney lost the legal claim for it in 1928.

In the history of the world, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs happens to be the first full-length animated motion picture.

2013 was also the year that turned out to be the first one to see the company’s total global box office expenditure reach more than 4 billion dollars.

More than 62,000 staff members work at the Walt Disney World Resort located in Orlando, Florida, thus making it the largest single-location employer in the entire United States.

Walt Disney Quarterly Revenue

Walt Disney statistics show that In the third fiscal quarter of the year 2024, The Walt Disney Company was able to record revenues of approximately USD 23.2 billion, which did not display any significant growth compared to the previous year.

The company’s quarterly net income shows very wide variations, and at times, it can be as high as USD 4-5 billion or even drop below USD 1 billion at other times. In the third fiscal quarter of this year, 2023.

Disney has recorded losses for the third time in a span of a few years.

The media and entertainment sectors remain the most profitable for Disney.

In 2023, the entire company managed to generate USD 88.9 billion worth of revenues, which increased from USD 82.7 million worth of revenues generated in 2022, representing a 7% growth in a year.

Media and entertainment alone accounted for over USD 40 billion of that.

Walt Disney Lobbying Expenses

Walt Disney statistics reveal that in the year 2023, Disney had spent USD 4.92 million on lobbying activities, which represented a decline of 4.7% when compared with the year before.

As a rule, the firm’s lobbying actions cover issues associated with copyright, advertising, and television.

Walt Disney’s Total Assets

Walt Disney statistics indicate that in the financial year 2023, the assets of The Walt Disney Company were valued at USD 205.6 billion, representing a year-on-year growth of 0.95% from the previous financial year, where the asset base was USD 203.63 billion.

The company’s main SVOD product, Disney+, also had a fair share of hardships, as by the end of the year 2023, the global number of Disney+ subscribers was down by 8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Declining to match the number of new subscriptions they had before the pandemic, the company’s net income for the year 2023 amounted to USD 2.35 billion, a decrease of 25% as compared to the year 2022.

Walt Disney Revenue By Region

Characteristic United States and Canada Latin America and other Europe Asia Pacific Americas* 2010 28,279 914 6,550 2,320 – 2011 30,848 1,073 6,455 2,517 – 2012 31,770 1,295 6,223 2,990 – 2013 34,021 1,506 6,181 3,333 – 2014 36,769 1,609 6,505 3,930 – 2015 40,320 1,680 6,507 3,958 – 2016 42,616 1,720 6,714 4,582 – 2017 41,881 1,640 6,541 5,075 – 2018 45,038 1,839 7,026 5,531 46,877 2019 50,555 3,213 8,006 7,796 53,805 2020 – – 7,333 6063.00 51,992 2021 – – 6,690 6,571 54,157 2022 – – 8,680 6,847 68,218 2023 – – 9,533 8,160 71,205

Walt Disney statistics show that in 2023, the Walt Disney Company’s revenue from Europe was USD 9.53 billion, whereas the Americas, its highest-revenue market, generated USD 71.21 billion.

The aggregate revenue of the company for that year stood at USD 88.90 billion.

Within the enterprise, the parks’ experiences and products segment is in charge of organizing

Disney’s theme parks and cruise lines.

Disney’s theme parks and cruise lines. Interestingly, Florida’s Magic Kingdom was the most visited theme park in the world as of the year 2022, and over 17 million people have entered the park.

In the year 2022 alone, Disney saw over USD 5 billion in ad and marketing activities focused on its parks, such as Disney World, which is advertised as the ‘Happiest Place on Earth’.

Disney’s media and entertainment distributing activities, in particular, made the highest contribution to the company’s earnings, accounting for USD 40.64 billion in 2023 Revenues, which included the sale of its television and cable channels and services like Disney+.

Walt Disney Net Income

Walt Disney statistics reported by The Walt Disney Company that the net income earned during the third fiscal quarter of 2024 was USD 2.62 billion, an immense improvement from the USD 460 million net loss of the same quarter from the previous year.

In this case, ten nominees came from Walt Disney Studios and the Academy Awards in 2023, and two of those were winners, showing the company’s commitment to cinema’s growth.

Recognised widely for its favoured products, dress-up parks, and ageless manners, Disney still ranks among the most cherished brands in America.

Perhaps the most outstanding was the establishment of the streaming service Disney+, among the many transformations the company experienced since the death of Walt Disney in 1966.

Other entertainment assets owned by Disney, such as Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm, 20th Century Fox, Pixar, and ESPN Inc., further cement their stronghold in the film and television sector.

Walt Disney Revenue By Segment

Walt Disney statistics show that during the third quarter of 2024, the entertainment aspects of The Walt Disney Company managed to rake in revenue worth USD 10.58 billion, up from USD 10.13 billion in the third quarter of 2023.

In addition, a revenue of USD 4.56 billion was registered by the sports line of business in the 3rd quarter of 2024, compared to USD 4.34 billion for the same period of the preceding year.

Looking Ahead

Disney has earned a reputation for making all its holiday offerings interactive.

Guests have the opportunity to mix land and sea vacations, for instance, a Disney Cruise and overnighting at a Disney Resort.

Such a model is bound to be expanded, perhaps even incorporating elements of itinerary design which would allow guests to, within no time, plan cruisy vacations, resorts, parks, and character dining adventures all at once.

According to Walt Disney statistics, the Disney Experience application is expected to become

more sophisticated in its functionalities, such as adding room access on mobile devices, room configuration, and room navigation within the ship or resort.

more sophisticated in its functionalities, such as adding room access on mobile devices, room configuration, and room navigation within the ship or resort. Due to its rich history of user experience with storytelling and customisation and its ability to fully connect with its theme, Disney is likely to continue to attract many tourists for decades to come.

The Walt Disney World Resort is already enhancing its products and services to ensure that its parks remain fresh and exciting for the next generation.

One of the trends worth mentioning is the element of technology because Disney is always looking for new and better ways to make its attractions even more engaging, employing virtual reality, augmented reality, and animatronics, among other tools.

Another trend is that people are commencing to embrace personalised experiences through mobile devices and travel-friendly gadgets that enhance the comfort of the individual and allow the user to know the time of the attraction, if there’s any queue and other fun interactions with the park.

Lastly, in this modern age of theme parks, sustainability is also becoming a trend. Disney has vowed to be responsible by practising conservation using sustainable energy sources and building better infrastructure.

Conclusion

As of 2024, Walt Disney statistics show that the Walt Disney Company excels in almost every field, be it in theme parks or online streaming. With expected earnings to hit the USD 90 billion mark backed by outstanding performances from the Disney+ platform and the theme parks, the firm is comfortably positioned at the top of the entertainment market worldwide.

This upturn in performance is largely due to Disney’s shrewdness in combining old media and modern streaming services and also leveraging its wide range of franchises. As innovation keeps changing in the firm, it’s still one of the best in the market.

