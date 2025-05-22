Audiobooks Statistics By Revenue, Trends And Facts (2025)

Introduction

Audiobooks Statistics: The audiobooks industry has experienced significant growth in recent years, reflecting a shift in how audiences consume literature. In 2024, U.S. audiobook sales reached USD 2 billion, marking a 9% increase from the previous year. This surge aligns with the finding that 52% of U.S. adults, approximately 137 million individuals, have listened to an audiobook.

The popularity of audiobooks is further evidenced by listening habits. In 2024, 38% of American adults reported listening to an audiobook, up from 35% in 2023. Among avid listeners, the average number of audiobooks consumed annually increased to 6.8 titles, compared to 6.3 in the previous year.

Subscription services have played a pivotal role in this growth. In 2024, 63% of audiobook listeners subscribed to at least one service, a slight increase from 62% in 2023. Additionally, library borrowing remains significant, with 235 million audiobooks borrowed in 2023, representing a 23% increase from the prior year.

Children’s engagement with audiobooks is notable; 53% of audiobook listeners with children reported that their kids also listen to audiobooks. Furthermore, 77% of these parents cited audiobooks as a beneficial alternative to screen time. In the United Kingdom, the audiobook market saw a 17% increase in downloads from 2022 to 2023, with revenue rising by 24% to £206 million. Globally, the audiobook market expanded from USD 4.2 billion in 2022 to USD 8.6 billion in 2025, indicating a compound annual growth rate of 25.7%.

These statistics underscore the growing acceptance and integration of audiobooks into daily life, highlighting their role in the evolving landscape of literary consumption. Listen to exciting books without needing a screen, and even get things done at work all at the same time! We’ll delve into the latest Audiobook Statistics, uncovering the fascinating trends that illuminate listener preferences and the booming industry’s trajectory.

Editor's Choice

70% of users in the USA prefer to have access to podcasts, audiobooks, and music as one service.

According to a publication by Deloitte Insights 2024, as of 2024, around 270 million people are projected to listen to audiobooks on average per month.

The United States of America is the largest market for the audiobook segment. In 2024, audiobook sales are expected to exceed e-book sales, amounting to 10% of total book revenue.

Considering AI technology, 33% of book lovers would prefer human-narrated audiobooks.

In worldwide comparison, the United States of America is projected to generate most of the revenue, contributing US USD 3,408 million in 2024.

In 2023, subscriptions generated 53.01% of the revenue in the worldwide audiobook market. Downloaded audiobooks and physical CDs contributed 42.16% and 4.83%, respectively.

According to an Audiobook listening trends report by Voices, the majority of listeners listen to audiobooks at least 1 to 4 hours a week (50%).

59% of the audiobook listeners stopped in between because they didn't like the narrator's way of reading the book.

30% of audiobook listeners are likely to prefer audiobooks over reading because they provide an extraordinary experience.

Audiobooks Statistics 2024 estimates that revenue in the worldwide market will reach 7.93 billion US dollars in the current year.

General Audiobooks Statistics

According to a publication by Deloitte Insights 2024, as of 2024, around 270 million people are projected to listen to audiobooks on average per month.

people are projected to listen to audiobooks on average per month. Furthermore, the listenership is projected to increase by 15% year-over-year.

year-over-year. In a similar Deloitte’s publication projections, in the current year, the worldwide audiobook sale will contribute around 6% to the total book sales.

to the total book sales. The United States of America is the largest market for the audiobook segment. In 2024, audiobook sales are expected to exceed e-book sales, amounting to 10% of total book revenue.

of total book revenue. 70% of users in the USA prefer to have access to podcasts, audiobooks, and music as one service.

of users in the USA prefer to have access to podcasts, audiobooks, and music as one service. It costs around USD 5,000 to produce an audiobook, which is, on average, 10 hours long .

to produce an audiobook, which is, on average, . As of 2023, more than half of American adults listened to audiobooks.

The non-fiction audiobook category is projected to be the fastest-growing category due to educational and genre diversity.

Furthermore, smartphones are the most popular devices, and they are preferred by most audiobook lovers.

Audiobooks Statistics estimate that the adult audiobook category will experience a dominant market share in the coming years.

On average, a narrator is likely to speak approximately 155 words per 60 seconds.

By Region

Worldwide

Audiobooks Statistics 2024 estimates that revenue in the worldwide market will reach 7.93 billion US dollars in the current year.

The average revenue per person is predicted to amount to USD 5.46.

In worldwide comparison, the United States of America is projected to generate most of the revenue, contributing USD 3,408.00 million in 2024.

The user penetration rate, currently 18.7%, is expected to increase to 21.7% by 2029.

The worldwide audiobook market is forecasted to grow at an annual rate of 10.44%, reaching USD 13.03 billion by 2029.

Worldwide Audiobook Revenue Change

(Reference: statista.com)

Audiobooks Statistics show that revenue in the audiobook industry worldwide is currently experiencing significant growth. After COVID-19, the growth boosted like a rocket and is expected to grow more by the forecast period.

Revenue By Channel

(Reference: statista.com)

In 2023, subscriptions generated 53.01% of the revenue in the worldwide audiobook market. Downloaded audiobooks and physical CDs contributed 42.16% and 4.83%, respectively.

Listeners By Genre

(Reference: statista.com)

Among worldwide audiobook listeners, Humor/Comedy (10.92%) is the most popular genre. Furthermore, listeners also prefer historical fiction, history, and fantasy/ science fiction/dystopian prominently.

Americas

The revenue of the American audiobook industry is expected to amount to 3.78 billion US dollars by 2024.

Furthermore, the market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.58% between 2024 and 2029, reaching USD 6.25 billion by 2029.

Audiobook Statistics projects the user penetration rate to be 21.3% in 2024 and hit 23.9% by the forecast period.

The ARPU – average revenue per user is anticipated to amount to USD 17.40.

By the forecast period, the number of readers is projected to hit 250.2 million.

Asia

The Asian Audiobook market 2024 is forecasted to generate a revenue of USD 2.25 billion.

By the forecasted period, user penetration is expected to reach 24.2%, while, as of today, it is 20.6%.

The average revenue per user is expected to amount to USD 2.40.

Furthermore, by 2029, the number of readers is projected to reach 1.1 billion.

Africa

In 2024, the African audiobooks market is expected to generate 87.95 million USD in revenue.

By 2029, the expected number of readers in the market is 123.9 million.

In addition, user penetration is expected to be 7.0% in 2024 and 8.6% by 2029.

Revenue in the African market is estimated to grow at an annual rate of 11.61%, reaching USD 152.30 million by the forecast period.

Australia And Oceania

The Australia and Oceania market in 2024 is expected to generate USD 292.40 million in revenue.

Furthermore, Audiobooks Statistics estimates that it will grow at an annual growth rate of 10.53%, leading to USD 482.30 million by the forecast year.

The average revenue per user is expected to amount to USD 25.45, while the estimated number of audiobook listeners will be 14.9 million by 2029.

By 2029, it is estimated that the user penetration rate will be 32.5%.

Europe

The audiobook market in Europe is estimated to reach 1.52 billion US dollars in 2024.

The number of users in the European market is projected to reach 228.7 million by 2029.

In addition, by the forecast period, the user penetration is estimated to be 27.1%.

As of today, the user penetration rate is 23.1%.

The ARPU is projected at USD 7.77.

By Habits

Audiobooks Statistics 2023 reported that the majority of the listeners prefer to listen during the commute.

In addition, 54% like to listen while doing household chores.

For 44% of audiobook listeners, a relaxing time is the best time to listen to books.

56% of the users prefer fiction over non-fiction audiobooks.

59% of the audiobook listeners stopped in between because they didn’t like the narrator’s way of reading the book.

64% of the listeners say they believe in high-quality book narration.

30% of audiobook listeners are likely to prefer audiobooks over reading because they provide an extraordinary experience.

Considering AI technology, 33% of book lovers would prefer human-narrated audiobooks.

By Listening Hours

(Source: static.voices.com)

According to an Audiobook listening trends report by Voices, the majority of listeners listen to audiobooks at least 1 to 4 hours a week (50%). Some heavy listeners listen for more than 11 hours. At least one-third of them listen to 5 to 10 hours per week.

Audiobook Buyer Share in Selected Countries

Although audiobook statistics estimate the USA to be the largest market, in 2024, listeners in Nigeria purchased more audiobooks than in any other country. The following chart explains the share of Audiobook purchasers in selected countries in 2024.

Country Share of Audiobook buyers Nigeria 44% India 29% Vietnam 36% China 35% Kenya 32% Saudi Arabia 30% South Africa 29% Indonesia 27% United Arab Emirates 27% Egypt 26% Hong Kong 26% Hong Kong 25% Sweden 24% Singapore 23% Norway 22% Pakistan 22% Thailand 22% United States 22% Philippines 21% Peru 21% Denmark 20% Mexico 20% United Kingdom 20% Turkey 20% Germany 19% Colombia 19% Australia 19% Brazil 19% Poland 19% Finland 18% Switzerland 18% Israel 18% New Zealand 17% Dominican Republic 16% Ireland 15% Canada 15% Italy 14% Malaysia 14% Russia 14% Morocco 14% South Korea 14% Spain 13% Romania 13% Austria 13% Argentina 13% Chile 13% France 12% Taiwan 11% Netherlands 11% Belgium 11% Greece 10% Lithuania 8% Hungary 8% Czechia 8% Serbia 6% Portugal 5% Japan 5%

(Source: statista.com)

Most Popular ePublishing Products in the USA

(Reference: statista.com)

According to the Statista survey, in the USA, audiobooks were the most purchased ePublishing products with 22% of votes. Podcasts, eBooks, emagazines, and online news websites ranked respectively with more or less than 20% each.

By Total Audiobooks Per Month

(Source: greatworklife.com)

Audiobooks Statistics show that most audiobook listeners listen to at least two to three books every month. On average, 54% listen to 1 to 8 books, and 11% say they listen to more than 7 books. Overall, 61% of the users are avid audiobook listeners.

US Amazon Prime Day Planned Purchases

(Reference: statista.com)

During the US Amazon Prime Day 2023, books, e-books, and audiobooks were among the leading planned purchases. The top choice among Americans was the aggregate electronic category.

By Country

Japan

Leading Audiobook and e-Book Apps in Japan by Revenue

(Reference: statista.com)

As of 2023, Audible was the leading audiobook and e-book app in Japan by downloads, with USUSD 4,757.12 thousand in terms of app revenue. Furthermore, audiobooks Everand, Mimicle, Dedao, fonos, headway, galatea, and Pocket FM were ranked respectively.

Hungary

Share Of Audiobook Listeners In Hungary By Usage Intensity

(Reference: statista.com)

About Audiobooks Statistics 2023, 84% of the population in Hungary are non-users of audiobooks. Around 14% are light listeners, while only 2% heavily depend on audiobook listening.

Portugal

In 2023, Audible was the leading eBook and Audiobook application on the most downloaded list.

eBooks and Audiobook applications Number of downloads in thousands (in 1,000s) Audible 15.34 Headway 8.52 Blinkist 6.41 Kobo Books 4.68 Google Play Books and Audiobooks 3.7 Palace of Versailles 2.01 Scribd 1.59 12min 1.14

Audiobook Facts

Market Value: In 2023, the global audiobook market was valued at approximately USD 5.3 billion. Projections indicate continued growth into 2024.

In 2023, the global audiobook market was valued at approximately USD 5.3 billion. Projections indicate continued growth into 2024. Demographics: A significant portion of audiobook listeners are young adults and busy professionals. These groups are attracted to audiobooks due to their convenience and ability to fit into multitasking lifestyles.

A significant portion of audiobook listeners are young adults and busy professionals. These groups are attracted to audiobooks due to their convenience and ability to fit into multitasking lifestyles. Formats: Audiobooks are offered in various formats, with downloads and streaming being the most popular. CD formats are declining in popularity due to the rise of digital platforms.

Audiobooks are offered in various formats, with downloads and streaming being the most popular. CD formats are declining in popularity due to the rise of digital platforms. Genre Popularity: The most popular genres in 2023 were fiction, self-help, and business. Fiction accounted for the largest share, with over 40% of total audiobook consumption.

Industry Trends Worldwide

Market Expansion: The audiobook market is expanding globally, with North America holding the largest market share. In 2023, North America accounted for 45% of the global market, while Europe and Asia-Pacific regions saw growth rates of 25% and 30%, respectively.

The audiobook market is expanding globally, with North America holding the largest market share. In 2023, North America accounted for 45% of the global market, while Europe and Asia-Pacific regions saw growth rates of 25% and 30%, respectively. Subscription Services: Subscription services such as Audible and Storytel dominate the market. In 2023, these services had a combined market share of approximately 60%. Subscriptions are popular because they offer users unlimited access to a vast library of audiobooks for a monthly fee.

Subscription services such as Audible and Storytel dominate the market. In 2023, these services had a combined market share of approximately 60%. Subscriptions are popular because they offer users unlimited access to a vast library of audiobooks for a monthly fee. Technology Integration: The use of smart speakers and mobile apps has significantly increased audiobook consumption. In 2023, over 55% of audiobook listeners used smart speakers to enjoy their content.

The use of smart speakers and mobile apps has significantly increased audiobook consumption. In 2023, over 55% of audiobook listeners used smart speakers to enjoy their content. Original Content: Companies are investing in original content to attract new users. In 2023, original audiobooks and podcasts constituted 20% of the available content on major platforms.

Companies are investing in original content to attract new users. In 2023, original audiobooks and podcasts constituted 20% of the available content on major platforms. Language Diversity: There is a growing demand for audiobooks in multiple languages. In 2023, non-English audiobooks accounted for 35% of the global market, indicating a significant rise in non-English-speaking countries.

Factors Influencing Audiobook Listener Preferences

Convenience: Listeners’ ability to multitask while listening to audiobooks is a major draw. In 2023, 70% of users cited convenience as their primary reason for choosing audiobooks.

Listeners’ ability to multitask while listening to audiobooks is a major draw. In 2023, 70% of users cited convenience as their primary reason for choosing audiobooks. Narration Quality: High-quality narration is crucial. In a 2023 survey, 65% of respondents stated that the narrator’s performance greatly influenced their enjoyment of an audiobook.

High-quality narration is crucial. In a 2023 survey, 65% of respondents stated that the narrator’s performance greatly influenced their enjoyment of an audiobook. Content Variety: Access to a diverse range of genres and titles is important. In 2023, 60% of listeners preferred platforms that offered a wide selection of content.

Access to a diverse range of genres and titles is important. In 2023, 60% of listeners preferred platforms that offered a wide selection of content. Price and Accessibility: Affordable pricing and easy access through digital platforms are key factors. In 2023, 75% of listeners favored subscription models, which provide value for money.

Affordable pricing and easy access through digital platforms are key factors. In 2023, 75% of listeners favored subscription models, which provide value for money. Recommendations and Reviews: Friends’ recommendations and positive online reviews play a significant role in influencing listener choices. In 2023, 50% of new audiobook users reported discovering content through recommendations.

2023 And 2024 Data Analysis

2023: The global audiobook market was valued at USD 5.3 billion. North America maintained the largest market share at 45%, while Europe and Asia-Pacific saw notable growth.

The global audiobook market was valued at USD 5.3 billion. North America maintained the largest market share at 45%, while Europe and Asia-Pacific saw notable growth. 2024 Projections*: The market is expected to continue its upward trajectory. With advancements in technology and an increase in diverse content offerings, the market is projected to grow by 20%, reaching approximately USD 6.36 billion by the end of 2024.

Conclusion

The audiobook industry is experiencing rapid growth, driven by the convenience of digital formats, technological advancements, and a wide variety of content. Subscription services and original content production are key trends shaping the market.

Listener preferences are influenced by factors such as narration quality, content variety, and pricing. As the market expands globally, particularly in Europe and Asia-Pacific, the industry is poised for continued success in 2024 and beyond.

FAQ . Can I listen to Audiobooks for free?



Yes. Audible and other similar platforms offer free audiobooks to listen to. Which audiobook app is best?



Audible is the best app for audiobooks. It offers a diverse range of experiences. Is Audible free with Amazon Prime membership?



No. Users need to pay subscription charges.

Tajammul Pangarkar is the co-founder of a PR firm and the Chief Technology Officer at Prudour Research Firm.

