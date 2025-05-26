iPhone Vs. Android Statistics By Region, Market Share and Revenue (2025)

Introduction

iPhone Vs. Android Statistics: Smartphones have become the epicenter of mobile telephony for about two decades now. While there are many mobile brands to choose from, users tend to select a phone with an iPhone or Android-based platform, which are very different. While Apple is the sole provider of iOS, Android has umpteen brands ranging from budget to premium segments for users looking for a holistic comparative advantage on iPhone vs Android.

According to iPhone vs. Android statistics, Android held a 70.69% market share in the global market as of 2024.

HTC Dream was the world's first Android phone, which was released in October 2008.

The first iPhone was released in June 2007.

iPhone holds an impressive 60.77% market share in the US as of 2024.

Globally, there are 3 billion Android phones and 1 billion iPhones.

As of 2024, Apple is the largest Smartphone vendor with a 27.16% market share as of June 2024.

Based on iPhone vs. Android Statistics, Samsung is the second-largest vendor and the largest Android smartphone vendor, with a 23.72% global market share as of 2024.

Apple App Store's revenue is significantly higher, with USD 108 billion in revenue in comparison to the USD 51 billion revenue of the Google Play Store.

Android has been consistently the best-selling mobile phone operating system since 2011.

India is the largest Android market, with a share of 95.12%. In contrast, the US is the most significant iPhone market, with approximately 40% of Apple's revenue coming from the USA alone.

As of 2023, there are 93 million subscribers to Apple TV.

iPhone Vs Android Market by Region

Android had a 70.69% global market share as of early 2024.

The market share of iPhones in the US is 60.77%.

There are over 1 billion active iPhones and over 3 billion active Android smartphones.

In Q4 2023, Android devices comprised over 56% of all smartphone sales globally.

As per the graph, the iPhone was the dominant smartphone market till 2011.

Since 2011, Android has remained at the top of the global market share and is expected to remain till 2024.

According to iPhone vs. Android statistics, the iPhone is the largest smartphone vendor, with a 27.16% market share globally as of June 2024.

Samsung is the largest Android and 2nd second-largest Smartphone vendor, with 23.72% global market share.

Xiaomi had the third-most significant market share of a smartphone vendor, with an 11.92% market share as of June 2024.

Apple’s app store consumption is significantly higher than Google Play Store.

In 2023, USD 108 billion was collectively spent on the App Store, whereas USD 51 billion was spent on Google Play.

By 2026, it is predicted that Apple will have USD 161 billion in revenue with the App Store compared to USD 72 billion in the Google Play Store.

IPhone’s Worldwide Market Share

The USA remains Apple’s most significant regional market, with overall sales amounting to USD 37.3 billion in 2024.

1st iPhone was officially launched on June 29, 2007.

41% of the overall comes from the USA.

The iPhone is Apple’s most successful product and has contributed mainly to becoming the most valued company in the world in terms of market capitalization.

Based on the graph mentioned above, it is evident that Apple has the largest market share in the Americas.

Europe remains a close second, followed by Japan and the rest of the world.

By the end of 1st quarter of 2024, apple’s revenue was USD 120.04 billion, with the Americas contributing USD 50.43 billion.

Android’s Worldwide Market Share

Since 2011, Android has been the best-selling operating system worldwide.

HTC Dream was the world’s first commercially available Android device, released on October 20, 2008.

As of 2024, Android has a 70.69% market share globally.

Android has more active devices globally, over 2.5 billion.

In markets like South America, Africa, and Asia, Android devices command a more significant percentage of the market.

Compared to iOS, Android commands a more significant portion of the worldwide tablet market.

When it comes to overall shipments, Android devices rule the market; more Android smartphones are sold globally than iPhones.

Users of Android smartphones may select from a greater variety of brands and models, giving them more alternatives when it comes to device makers.

In the educational space, Android smartphones hold a larger market share, especially in colleges and universities.

As the graph mentions, Android is the most popular mobile phone operating system.

The iPhone is the next rival, with a 28.83% market share as of Q1 2024.

Since 2011, Android has grown extensively to remain the most used mobile phone operating system.

iPhone Vs Android User Experience

Compared to Android users, iPhone users are more inclined to spend money on applications and in-app purchases.

When compared to Android smartphones, iPhones have a better consumer satisfaction rating.

The likelihood of an Android user switching to an iPhone is higher than that of an iPhone user switching to an Android device.

When compared to Android users, iPhone users are noted for having greater user engagement rates and spending more time on their smartphones.

Compared to iPhones, Android handsets provide more hardware features, such as dual SIM compatibility and IR blasters.

A more significant proportion of iPhone customers continue with the device when they upgrade, indicating that iPhones have a better customer loyalty rate.

Android users are more inclined to play games and engage in other forms of entertainment on their devices.

As per iPhone vs Android statistics, males prefer Android, and females prefer iPhones.

iPhone users are usually the early adopters. As a result, they have a higher presence in the western developed world.

Android users are present evenly across the world.

Interesting Facts About Apple

In the USA, 48.2% of smartphone users use iPhones.

Among young people aged 25 – 34, 63.3% use iPhones.

As of 2023, there are 93 million subscribers to Apple TV+.

In 2024, USD 7.91 billion of sales came from Apple accessories, accounting for 8.72% of total sales.

In 2024, USD 7.45 billion of sales came from MacBook, accounting for 8.21% of total sales.

In 2024, USD 5.56 billion of sales came from iPad, accounting for 6.13% of total sales.

As per the graph, Apple is slowly but steadily transforming itself from a product-based company to a product-based one.

In the 2nd Quarter of 2024, Apple Services accounted for about 25% of total Apple revenue.

However, the iPhone remains the highest-selling segment as of the 2nd quarter of 2024. It accounted for 45% of Apple’s total revenue.

iPhone Vs Android Overview

iPhone Vs Android – Market Analysis for 2023 and 2024

#1. Market Share Overview

In 2023, the global smartphone market saw a slight shift in market shares between iPhone and Android devices. According to recent iPhone vs Android statistics, Android maintained a dominant position with approximately 71% of the global market share, while iPhone held about 28%. This slight increase for the iPhone was attributed to the successful launch of the iPhone 14 series, which saw significant uptake in key markets such as the United States and Europe.

For 2024, projections indicate that Android will continue to hold the majority share at around 69%, while iPhone is expected to increase its share to approximately 30%. This anticipated growth for the iPhone is fueled by the expected release of the iPhone 15 series, which is rumored to include groundbreaking features and improvements.

#2. Sales Figures and Revenue

In 2023, total smartphone sales reached approximately 1.4 billion units globally. Out of these, Android devices accounted for about 990 million units, while iPhone sales were around 400 million units. The revenue generated from iPhone sales was significantly higher due to the premium pricing strategy. Apple’s iPhone sales revenue for 2023 was approximately USD 205 billion, whereas Android devices generated about USD 180 billion despite their higher unit sales.

For 2024, iPhone vs Android statistics project that total smartphone sales will grow to about 1.5 billion units. Android is expected to sell around 1.03 billion units, while iPhone sales are forecasted to reach 420 million units. The revenue from iPhone sales is projected to increase to approximately USD 215 billion, reflecting a strong demand for the new models. Android devices are expected to generate around USD 190 billion in revenue.

#3. Regional Market Analysis

The competition between iPhone and Android varies significantly across different regions. In North America, iPhone holds a substantial lead with around 48% of the market share in 2023, while Android accounts for about 51%. This trend is expected to continue in 2024, with iPhone’s share increasing to 50% and Android’s share slightly decreasing to 49%.

Android is the preferred platform in Europe, with about 66% of the market share in 2023, while iPhone holds around 33%. Projections for 2024 suggest a slight increase for iPhone to 35%, with Android’s share decreasing to 64%.

In Asia, Android dominates with a significant 79% market share in 2023, while iPhone holds about 20%. This trend is likely to persist in 2024, with Android maintaining around 78% and iPhone increasing marginally to 21%.

#4. User Demographics and Preferences

The user base for iPhone and Android differs in several aspects, including age, income level, and preferences. In 2023, iPhone vs Android statistics showed that iPhone users tended to be younger, with a significant portion falling within the 18-34 age bracket. Additionally, iPhone users generally had higher income levels, with many earning over USD 75,000 US dollars annually. This demographic trend is expected to continue in 2024, with iPhone appealing to younger, more affluent consumers.

On the other hand, Android users were more diverse in age and income. The platform’s affordability and wide range of devices made it popular among middle-income and budget-conscious consumers. In 2023, a significant portion of Android users earned between USD 30,000 and USD 60,000 US dollars annually. This trend is expected to remain consistent in 2024.

#5. Technological Advancements and Innovations

Both iPhone and Android have been at the forefront of technological advancements in the smartphone industry. In 2023, the iPhone 14 series introduced several new features, including improved camera capabilities, enhanced battery life, and advanced processing power. These innovations contributed to the increase in iPhone’s market share and revenue.

For 2024, the iPhone 15 series is expected to feature even more advanced technology, such as foldable displays, enhanced artificial intelligence capabilities, and improved sustainability measures. These anticipated innovations will likely drive further iPhone sales and market share growth.

Android devices, particularly those from leading manufacturers like Samsung and Google, also introduced significant advancements in 2023. These included foldable screens, advanced 5G capabilities, and improved camera systems. For 2024, Android devices are expected to continue focusing on innovation, with new models featuring enhanced user interfaces, better battery performance, and advanced security features.

#6. App Ecosystem and Services

The app ecosystems for iPhone and Android play a crucial role in their overall appeal and user experience. In 2023, iPhone vs Android statistics revealed that the Apple App Store generated approximately USD 85 billion US dollars in revenue, while the Google Play Store generated about USD 50 billion US dollars. This disparity is due to the higher spending power of iPhone users and the premium pricing of many iPhone apps.

For 2024, the revenue from the Apple App Store is projected to increase to around USD 90 billion US dollars, while the Google Play Store is expected to generate about USD 55 billion US dollars. Both platforms are anticipated to continue expanding their app offerings, focusing on new and innovative services such as augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), and advanced health and fitness applications.

#7. Consumer Satisfaction and Brand Loyalty

Consumer satisfaction and brand loyalty are critical factors in the ongoing competition between iPhone and Android. In 2023, iPhone users reported higher levels of satisfaction, with approximately 85% expressing satisfaction with their devices. This high satisfaction rate is attributed to the seamless integration of hardware and software, superior customer service, and regular software updates.

Android users also reported high satisfaction levels, with about 80% expressing satisfaction with their devices in 2023. The diversity of Android devices and the ability to customize the user experience were significant factors contributing to this satisfaction.

For 2024, iPhone and Android are expected to maintain high consumer satisfaction levels. iPhone’s satisfaction rate is projected to remain around 85%, while Android’s will likely stay at approximately 80%. Brand loyalty is also anticipated to remain strong, with many consumers choosing to stay within their preferred ecosystem for future purchases.

#8. Environmental and Sustainability Initiatives

Environmental sustainability has become a significant focus for both iPhone and Android manufacturers. In 2023, Apple continued its commitment to reducing its carbon footprint by using recycled materials in its devices and aiming for carbon neutrality by 2030. These efforts have been well-received by environmentally conscious consumers and have positively impacted the iPhone’s brand image.

Android manufacturers, including Samsung and Google, also made strides in sustainability in 2023. These companies implemented initiatives such as using eco-friendly materials, reducing plastic packaging, and improving energy efficiency in their devices. For 2024, iPhone and Android manufacturers are expected to enhance their sustainability efforts, focusing on reducing e-waste and promoting device recycling programs.

#9. Competitive Landscape and Market Strategies

The competitive landscape between iPhone and Android continues to evolve, with both platforms employing various strategies to gain market share. In 2023, Apple focused on premium pricing, exclusive features, and a strong brand image to attract and retain customers. This strategy proved successful, as evidenced by the iPhone’s market share and revenue increase.

Android manufacturers, on the other hand, adopted a more diverse approach. Companies like Samsung, Xiaomi, and OnePlus offer a wide range of devices catering to different price segments, from budget to premium. This strategy helped Android maintain its dominant market share, particularly in emerging markets.

For 2024, it is expected that the iPhone will continue to leverage its premium brand image and exclusive features to attract high-income consumers. Android manufacturers will likely focus on innovation, affordability, and expanding their presence in key markets such as India and Southeast Asia.

Conclusion

The competition between iPhone and Android remains intense, with both platforms striving to innovate and capture market share. In 2023, iPhone vs Android statistics showed that Android maintained its lead with a 71% market share, while iPhone held 28%. However, the iPhone’s revenue from sales was significantly higher due to its premium pricing strategy. Projections for 2024 suggest that the iPhone will increase its market share to 30%, while Android will continue to dominate with 69%.

Both iPhone and Android have made significant technological advancements, introduced new features, and focused on improving user satisfaction and brand loyalty. Environmental sustainability has also become a critical focus for both platforms, with ongoing efforts to reduce their carbon footprints and promote recycling.

As a market researcher, I can see that the iPhone vs. Android competition will continue to shape the smartphone industry in the coming years. With ongoing innovations, strategic market approaches, and a focus on sustainability, both platforms are well-positioned to meet consumers’ evolving needs and preferences worldwide.

