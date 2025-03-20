Stripe Statistics and Facts (2025)

Introduction

Stripe Statistics: Stripe, established in 2010, has emerged as a leading financial technology firm, offering payment processing solutions globally. In 2023, the company processed payments totaling USD 1 trillion, marking a 22.4% increase from the previous year’s USD 817 billion. This growth trajectory continued into 2024, with a reported 38% increase, bringing the total payment volume to USD 1.4 trillion.

Financially, Stripe achieved profitability in 2024, with net revenues reaching USD 3.8 billion, reflecting a 34% year-over-year growth from USD 2.8 billion in 2023. The company’s valuation has mirrored this upward trend, rebounding to USD 70 billion in July 2024, up from USD 50 billion in 2023, and further appreciating to USD 91.5 billion by February 2025.

Stripe’s services are utilized by over 1.5 million active websites worldwide, accounting for approximately 17.2% of the global payment processing market share. The company’s workforce comprises approximately 8,000 employees as of 2025. These statistics underscore Stripe’s significant role in the fintech industry and its robust growth trajectory.

Editor’s Choice

PayPal dominated the global online payment processing market in late 2024, holding a 45% market share, while Stripe covered 17%.

Stripe processed USD 1.4 trillion in total payment volume in 2024, reflecting a 38% increase from the previous year.

During the Black Friday to Cyber Monday period in 2024, 465 million transactions were processed through Stripe, totaling over USD 31 billion, with an API uptime exceeding 99.9999%.

As of February 2025, Stripe’s valuation reached USD 91.5 billion, up from USD 70 billion in July 2024.

Stripe has been profitable since 2024 and projects continued profitability in 2025 and beyond.

Stripe’s Revenue and Finance Automation Suite, including Billing, has exceeded a USD 500 million revenue run rate, serving over

300,000 companies and managing nearly 200 million active subscriptions.

Stripe serves 50% of Fortune 100 companies, with notable clients including Nvidia, PepsiCo, and Comcast.

Stripe acquired Bridge, a stablecoin API developer, in October 2024 for USD 1.1 billion, expanding its presence in cryptocurrency.

Stripe raised USD 9.4 billion in funding across 20 rounds from 60 investors, securing USD 6.5 billion in 2023 alone.

Stripe employs approximately 8,500 people as of early 2025.

Stripe’s valuation trajectory saw a peak of USD 95 billion in 2021, a drop to USD 50 billion in 2023, and a recovery to USD 91.5 billion in early 2025.

Over 3.1 million active websites currently use Stripe, translating to a 15.49% market share in global payment processing by website count.

Stripe operates in 47 countries, with its primary markets in the United States and the United Kingdom.

PayPal holds a dominant position in Germany, the UK, Australia, and Austria, while Stripe is gaining market share globally.

46 countries have direct access to Stripe’s services, while five require an invitation to join.

Stripe Atlas, a business incorporation service, has onboarded approximately 20,000 businesses, generating USD 10 million in revenue, part of a total USD 3 billion from Stripe Atlas.

Establishing a company through Stripe Atlas costs USD 500 upfront, with an annual fee of USD 100 for a Delaware registered agent and tax preparation fees starting at USD 250 per year.

Stripe’s fraud protection service, Stripe Radar, charges USD 0.05 to USD 0.07 per transaction for fraud review.

Stripe charges 2.9% of the total transaction amount, plus USD 0.25 per transaction.

Stripe Climate has facilitated the purchase of carbon removal credits by over 15,000 companies across 40 countries.

Stripe supports 32 payment methods, including eight credit card types, six e-wallets, and five bank debit options, accounting for over one-third of its total offerings.

The latest expansion added 20 new countries to Stripe’s network, bringing the total to 180 countries.

The United States has the highest number of Stripe-powered sites, followed by the United Kingdom with 56,421 sites and Canada with 31,697 sites.

Most Used Payment Processing Technology

(Reference: statista.com)

Stripe statistics state that As of August 2024, PayPal was the largest player in online payment processing technologies, with an estimated 45% of the market. The second-placed provider, Stripe, garnered an approximate 17% share.

The adoption of these payment methods was determined according to this ranking across the web domains of the adopting companies worldwide; the data source did not mention any country of origin for these companies.

Such were its advantages, which created a trend of digital payment, and now PayPal offers online, mobile, and peer-to-peer payment solutions, with eBay and Amazon most frequented by users worldwide.

PayPal’s greatest-ever revenue growth came in 2020 and 2021, and it increased over 20% year on year, largely due to the effect of COVID-19.

PayPal was surveyed in the Global Consumer Survey data of Statista for 2022, showing that Germany, the UK, Australia, and Austria are among the countries where PayPal adoption is widespread.

The industry that encompasses digital payments is changing with new regulations, and the trend will certainly adopt Fintech innovations.

These new developments are making traditional banks and card networks reconsider. It has prompted an imperative within both to provide their clients with digital payment options, not just to create personalised customer experiences but to co-opt with Fintechs and create new revenue models.

Number Of Stripe Websites By Country

(Reference: demandsage.com)

Stripe statistics show that As of the year 2022, Stripe is boasting as many as 47 great countries with access to its services across the world. Indeed, it expanded its international reach quite remarkably in 2018 when it included 21 other countries, confirming its ambition of becoming a global payment solution.

As of now, in 2024, more than 4,581,973 websites around the world are using Stripe, and over 1,537,487 websites are actively processing payments with Stripe.

Evidently, businesses most likely depend on Stripe when doing their online transactions. In the United States, Stripe gets most of its users, some 715,735 of them, all with their websites applying Stripe’s services.

After this title holder comes the United Kingdom, where approximately 82,464 active websites use Stripe, which attests to Stripe’s popularity in some key countries.

Admittedly, it is also not very popular in small countries like Wallis, San Marino, the British Virgin Islands, and Cuba, where just five websites use Stripe in each of those five countries.

All that suggests is that Stripe is certainly becoming popular, but some areas where the economy is smaller or less digitalised are still quite limited.

Stripe Statistics By Competitor Valuations

(Reference: coolest-gadgets.com)

Under the authoritative presence of PayPal as a payment processor, Adyen and Square can be regarded as Stripe’s closest competitors when it comes to business model similarity.

According to Stripe statistics, PayPal has up to 3.14 million websites across the globe and has 111% more such websites than the next one under review, Stripe.

It has also expanded outreach because, out of 164 countries, PayPal enjoys its use, whereas Stripe processes for only one – the Asian country Taiwan, according to Stripe Statistics.

As valued at US$50 million in 2024, Stripe took the lead, while above it was Square and Adyen at US$40 and US$37.8 billion, respectively.

Stripe also recorded a strong historical performance by revenue: it realised US$2.5 billion last year, 127% higher than Adyen’s revenue of US$1.1 billion in the same year.

In terms of funding, Square raised more than US$2.6 billion, while its counterpart Adyen only garnered US$266 million.

These figures affirm the state of affairs on some competitive grounds and show that Stripe is not poorly positioned among digital payment superstars.

Stripe User Statistics

Ranking (in billions) Company 2023 Revenue 1 Walmart US$638.1 2 Amazon US$590.7 3 Apple US$381.6 4 Samsung US$201.1 5 Walgreens US$144.6 6 AliExpress US$131.2 7 Target US$106.6 8 Wayfair US$11.95 9 Chewy US$11.24 10 Etsy US$2.75

Provides details of surf and how it has been entered in revenue by companies that utilised stripes processing for payments when ranking such revenues across the years 2023.

First in this list is Walmart at US$638.1 billion, terracing its nearest contenders, Amazon and Apple (US$590.7 billion and US$381.6 billion, respectively).

Next comes Samsung at US$201.1 billion, while Walgreens rounds off the top five at US$144.6 billion. AliExpress ranks sixth with US$131.2 billion before Target at US$106.6 billion in revenues.

Some of the small businesses using Stripe are Wayfair at US$11.95 billion, Chewy at US$11.24 billion, and Etsy at US$2.75 billion, displaying the versatility with which the system serves, be it at a multi-entry level of thousands of dollars or beyond.

As of March 2024, there were active 1.491 million sites worldwide using Stripe, of which 804,180 are unique domains. This means that, in total, 2.93 million sites around the world have ever used stripe.

Stripe statistics reveal that Currently, active sites with stripe are found in the U.S., with 689,000 users, which makes up 46.2% of the total active stripe users worldwide. That means 1 in 10 people in the world transacted with a business using Stripe during the course of the year.

The high percentage of the above was, furthermore, endorsed since at least 75% of the largest software companies took stripe.

Stripe Statistics By Industry Verticals

(Reference: enterpriseappstoday.com)

Stripe statistics estimated 87.55% of Stripe’s customers come from e-commerce websites, according to Stripe Statistics, 4.93% from the computers, electronics, and technology sector, 2.78% from websites focused on games; customers from science and education have contributed 2.46%, while arts and entertainment make up 2.28%.

Stripe is number one amongst the top ten thousand websites, top hundred thousand websites, and top million websites across the web.

Stripe Growth Statistics

Stripe statistics suggest that around 90% of adults may have grown and developed their websites where they handle payments via Stripe.

It provides memberships and subscriptions that handle themselves with Stripe Billing, and now, with it being supported in over 135 currencies and over 100 forms such as credit cards, bank transfers, buy now pay later (BNPL), real-time payments, and digital wallets, Stripe has had payment options extend over 50 new additional payment options.

Banking-as-a-service infrastructure is such that businesses enable customers to provide services similar to bank accounts and utilise both ACH and wire transfers, which are FDIC- insured.

Stripe Tax manages the tax collection for 57 countries for the companies.

With Stripe Atlas, a company can become part and localised in the U.S. (Delaware) and use this service from over 140 locations worldwide.

43% of users on Stripe Atlas have never owned businesses, while 25% indicated that Stripe Atlas was a means through which they got their companies started.

Stripe Atlas has been an answer for starting over 45,000 companies in 140+ countries.

The companies starting with Stripe Atlas will most likely generate US$5 billion in annual value. From 2019 to 2022, new incorporations through Stripe Atlas increased by 155%.

Furthermore, using Stripe’s payment UIs pre-built with the eCommerce merchant works, which saw an increase in revenue of 10.5%, was supported by better conversion rates.

The Stripe Reader S700 has now expanded to 23 other countries.

Stripe User Demographics

(Source: coolest-gadgets.com)

In 2023, it was observed that Stripe users constituted 38.58% of women while 61.42% of them were men.

According to Stripe statistics 2023 data, most of the users are between 25 and 34 years old, which amounts to 32.02% of the entire population.

Users aged 35 to 44 form 22.80; 19.64% find themselves in the 35 to 44 age range, with 11.53 of the users around the ages of 45 and 54.

Agewise, about 7.43% of users fall in the category of 55 to 64 years, while 5.57% fall within the age ranges of 65 and above. 87.55% of Stripe users are from e-commerce-only websites, while notable others are from e-commerce, 4.93% from computers, electronics, and technology, 2.78% from gaming websites, 2.46% from science and education, and 2.28% from arts and entertainment.

Stripe also ranks top among the 10,000, top 100,000, and 1 million top websites everywhere.

Stripe Statistics By Investment

Company Date Total Amount Raised (in millions) Remark May 23, 2024 US$10.3 Vengo AI Feb. 28, 2024 US$0.3 Clerk Jan. 23, 2024 US$30 Ramp Aug. 23, 2023 US$300 Archive Jun. 12, 2023 US$4.0 Apollo Nov. 30, 2022 US$2.73 Complete Aug. 22, 2022 US$4.0 Pulley Jul. 13, 2022 US$40 EMarketing Solutions, LLC Jun. 30, 2022 US$0.20 Dream Business System Jun. 3, 2022 US$0.58

Stripe statistics show that the total amount of investments by Stripe stands at 67, with the last one concerning Remark, which closed US$10.3 million in funding.

As an investment entity, Stripe has taken the place of lead investor in 32 deals, which denotes 47.8% of its investments, the latest being in Archive, which raised US$4 million.

Further, Stripe has made a total of 12 investments geared towards diversity, with the latest being in Vengo AI, a women-founded company that raised US$300,000.

By June 2023, Stripe had successfully acquired 14 companies, with its latest acquisition being Okay, concluded in May 2023.

Conclusion

The markets rapidly shift through technological innovations because of the speed by which digitalisation brings about these changes. E-commerce and online payment transactions keep growing, where every second, a person purchases something via the internet. One of these payment platforms is Stripe, which enables the transfer of money safely from the user’s end. With the likes of Stripe, ordering food, buying movie tickets, enrolling in online courses, and shopping can all be done easily.

As per Stripe statistics, Stripe is probably the most popular and trusted online payment platform. It is very noted for its security and holds the lowest fraud incidences among the top selections for users across the world.

FAQ . What is Stripe? And How is it Working?



Stripe, with the application of its payment services, helps the company to make online payments through methods like credit card and bank transfer in addition to other means, taking a transaction fee of usually 2.9 + 25 cents on every payment processed therein. The management of global payments and the easy integration of its system with many businesses favours the use of Stripe. Which countries have access to Stripe?



As of 2024, Stripe is in operation in 46 countries, including the USA, UK, and Canada. Nonetheless, five out of these 46 countries require an invitation for a user to be able to access Stripe’s services. The platform is growing rapidly, with the addition of 20 countries since 2019. How many websites are using Stripe, and where is it mostly used?



Stripe is used for payment processing by more than 4.5 million websites around the world, with over 1.5 million that are actively processing. The most numerous are located in the USA, making up around 715,000 active websites. The next most numerous are in Great Britain,with around 82,000 active sites. What are the service charges of Stripe?



For every transaction made, Stripe charges a general fee of 2.9% of the transaction amount, along with 25 cents per transaction. For some of the additional services, like fraud protection using Stripe Radar, charges range from 5 to 7 cents per transaction. Like Stripe Atlas, this service from Stripe has a US$500 setup charge and annual charges for tax preparation and Delaware registered agent. What organisations and businesses are making use of Stripe?



Stripe is mainly used in e-commerce businesses, and nearly 87.55% of these businesses are in this segment. Subsequently, other segments such as technology (4.93%), gaming (2.78%), education and science (2.46%), and arts and entertainment (2.28%) come in. Stripe is usually chosen by huge companies like Walmart, Amazon, and Apple, as well as small businesses in various sectors.

