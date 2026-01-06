Calories in Cheese – How It Affects Your Health

Introduction

Calories in Cheese: Cheese is one of the most widely consumed dairy products around the world. The global Cheese market Statistics say that by 2027, the market value of cheese will reach $77.6 billion. Between 2023 and 2032, it is expected that the per capita cheese consumption will reach 43.9 lbs in the United States of America. As of today, the leading importer of fresh cheese around the world is Italy.

Cheese is the favourite ingredient in children and adults as well, but do you know how many calories in cheese can make the consumption unhealthy? To find out, we have gathered some numbers that are useful to count the calories in Cheese, along with some healthy cheese-related recipes.

What is Cheese Made of?

Cheese is a dairy product because it contains milk. It can be made using the milk of buffalo, cows, sheep, or goats. Multiple types of cheese are widely used around the world as an ingredient or eaten as it is.

Cheese has a long shelf life and contains high amounts of fat, calcium, protein, and phosphorus. In Old English, the word cheese is derived from the Latin word “Caseus”, which means to ferment and become cīese or cēse. The following are some common types of cheese around the world.

Types of Cheese Around the World

#1. Mimolette

Originating from France, this type of cheese comes with a firm texture. It is compatible with dishes such as crusty bread or charcuterie platters.

#2. Burrata

Hailing from Italy, it is the best companion for fresh basil, ripe tomatoes, and Caprese salad with olive oil. It has a creamy texture and soft interiors.

#3. Roquefort Cheese

Originating from France and the best choice for pear slices, it has a crumbly and creamy texture with blue veins.

#4. Havarti

Havarti is manufactured in Denmark. It pairs well with burger toppings or grilled cheese sandwiches. It has a smooth and semi-soft texture.

#5. Manchego

Manchego is from Spain. It has a mild, grainy, and firm texture. It goes well with chorizo and olive-based dishes.

#6. Pecorino Romano

As the name indicates, this cheese is from Italy as well. It has a mild, salty taste and pairs well with pasta dishes. It has a crispy and hard texture.

#7. Grana Padano

Originating from Italy, it comes with a hard and powdery texture and goes well with pasta and risotto-like dishes.

#8. Asiago

Originating from Italy, this well-suited cheese for dishes such as pasta, soups, and salads comes with a smooth and semi-firm texture.

#9. Emmental Cheese

Emmental Cheese is from Switzerland. It features an elastic and firm texture and is well-suited for sandwiches and burgers as well as fondues.

#10. Provolone

Provolone cheese originated in Italy. It has a smooth and semi-hard texture and is compatible with sandwiches and pizzas.

#11. Paneer

Paneer, a type of cheese, originated in India and has a spongy and soft texture. It goes well with curries or fried and grilled dishes.

#12. Halloumi

Originating from Cyprus, it has a semi-hard texture. It goes well with salads and ma ezze platters.

#13. Mascarpone

Originating from Italy, this type of cheese has a creamy and soft texture. Moreover, it comes in a spreadable format. Mascarpone fits well with desserts and toast or bread-related dishes.

#14. Monterey Jack

It is home to the United States of America. This cheese goes well with quesadillas and nachos and has a smooth and semi-hard texture.

#15. Muenster

As the name suggests, this type of cheese is from France. It has a smooth and semi-soft texture and goes well with sandwiches or can simply be used as a topping.

#16. Gruyère

Produced in Switzerland, it has a creamy and firm texture. This cheese is well-suited for French onion soup and quiches.

#17. Goat Cheese (Chèvre)

Home to many regions in the world, Goat Cheese has a crumbly and soft texture. It goes well with roasted vegetables and salads.

#18. Fontina

Textured, creamy, and semi-soft, this cheese originated from Italy and is well-suited for gratins and pizza toppings.

#19. Gouda

With a smooth and semi-hard texture, it can be matched with mac and cheese, sandwiches, or bread-related dishes. It has its origin in the Netherlands.

#20. Brie

Brie has a creamy and soft texture. It originated in France and is well-suited for spreading purposes as well as fruit-related dishes.

#21. Cotija

Cotija is commonly used in Mexican cuisine with dishes such as salads and tacos. It belongs to Mexico and comes with a hard and powder-like texture.

#22. Cream Cheese

Another spreadable type of cheese, best suited for bagels and cheesecakes, or can be used as a dip. It has its origin in the United States of America.

#23. Ricotta

Ricotta is usually used as a topping or in desserts or in pasta fillings. It has its origin in Italy and comes with a grainy and soft texture.

#24. Cottage Cheese

Cottage Cheese is home to various regions around the world. It has a soft and spongy texture and goes well with desserts or salads.

#25. Blue Cheese

Originating from various parts of the world, this cheese is commonly used in steaks or salads and as a topping in many dishes. It has a creamy texture and blue veins.

#26. Feta

Feta Cheese originated from Greece and has a powdery and soft texture. It is well suited as topping in many Mediterranean dishes as well as in salads or roasted vegetables.

#27. Cheddar

Cheddar Cheese is a staple in the United Kingdom and a companion to dishes such as mac and cheese or sandwiches. It has a firm and smooth texture.

#28. Mozzarella

Mozzarella cheese has a soft and stretchy texture. It is home to Italy and can be used for dishes such as pizza and salads, or as a filling.

#29. Parmesan

Parmesan cheese has a hard texture and is usually used in salads or pasta dishes. It provides a nutty flavour. And it originated in Italy as well.

Various Cheese Styles

Type Features Examples Blue Cheese Cheese matured with harmless blue mould cultures has a crumbly and creamy texture Roquefort, Blue cheese, Gorgonzola Cheese with eyes Cheeses that have gas holes in their appearance Baby Swiss, Swiss Natural-rind Cheese produced by the ageing process develops a hard ring and mould Variants of hard cheeses and clothbound cheddar Hard Cheese Comes with low moisture content, suitable for grating and slicing Parmesan, Cheddar, Romano Washes-rind Semi-soft cheese, washed with salty water to add flavour as well as texture American specialty cheeses, Taleggio Soft-ripened cheese High moisture content Camembert, Brie Semi-soft & semi-hard cheese Semi-soft texture with 39% to 50% of moisture content Colby, Provolone, Swiss, Gouda, Havarti, Edam, Mozzarella, Monterey Jack Fresh Cheese Cheese is ready to be eaten within a few days of manufacture, unripened Queso Fresco, Cottage Cheese, Mascarpone, Ricotta, Chèvre, Farmer’s Cheese Processed A mixture of fresh and aged cheese with mixed, shredded, and heated along with emulsifier salt Cheese spreads, processed cheeses, American cheese Pasta Filata Stretched pieces to give the required texture Mozzarella, string cheese, Provolone

Calories in Cheese per serving

American Cheese 1 slice (21g) = 31 calories

Applewood 1 slice (20g) = 82 calories

Asiago Cheese 1 oz. (28.35g) = 110 calories

Babybel 1 piece (21g) = 70 calories

Blue Cheese 1 oz. (28.35g) = 99 calories

Brie 1 slice (30g) = 100 calories

Camembert 1 slice (30g) = 90 calories

Cheddar 1 slice (22g) = 89 calories

Cheese Fondue 1 packet (400g) = 912 calories

Cheese Spread 1 tbsp (15g) = 44 calories

Cheese Whiz 1 tbsp (33g) = 91 calories

Chester 1 oz. (28.35g) = 108 calories

Colby Cheese 1 cup (132g) = 520 calories

Colby- jack cheese 1 cup (132g) = 520 calories

Cottage Cheese 1 cup (210g) = 206 calories

Dutch Cheese 1 oz. (28.35g) = 110 calories

Edam Cheese 1 package (198g) = 707 calories

Emmentaler 1 slice (25g) 89 calories

Feta 1 oz. (28.35g) = 74 calories

Fontina 1 slice (30g) = 117 calories

Fresh Mozzarella 1 slice (28g) = 78 calories

Gjetost 1 package (227g) = 1058 calories

Goat Cheese 1 oz. (28.35g) = 102 calories

Gorgonzola 1 oz. (28.36g) = 98 calories

Gouda 1 package (198g) = 705 calories

Grated Parmesan 1 tbsp (5g) = 22 calories

Grilled Cheese 1 piece (83g) = 291 calories

Gruyere 1 slice (25g) = 102 calories

Halloumi 1 oz. (28.35g) = 90 calories

Havarti 1 slice (28g) = 104 calories

Italian Cheese 1 serving (30g) = 119 calories

Jarlsberg 1 oz. (28.35g) = 99 calories

Maasdam Cheese 1 slice (18g) = 62 calories

Manchego Cheese 1 serving (28g) = 90 calories

Monterey 1 cup (132g) = 492 calories

Monterey Jack Cheese 1 cup (132g) = 492 calories

Mozzarella 1 slice (28g) = 78 calories

Muenster Cheese 1 slice (28g) = 103 calories

Neufchatel 1 package (85g) = 215 calories

Parmesan 1 tbsp (5g) = 22 calories

Pecorino 1 tbsp (5g) = 19 calories

Provolone 1 slice (28g) = 98 calories

Raclette Cheese 1 slice (25g) = 89 calories

Ricotta 1 cup (246g) = 428 calories

Romano 5 package (142g) = 550 calories

Roquefort 1 oz. (28.35g) = 103 calories

Sheep Cheese 1 oz. (28.35g) = 102 calories

Soft Cheese 1 oz. (28.35g) = 102 calories

Stilton Cheese 1 oz. (28.35g) = 110 calories

String Cheese 1 stick (28g) = 70 calories

Swiss Cheese 1 slice (25g) = 95 calories

White Cheddar 1 cup (132g) = 532 calories

Wisconsin Cheese 1 oz (28.35g) = 109 calories

Nutritional Facts about Cheese (1 slice oz 28g)

What are the sources of Calories in Cheese?

Cheese is made of 74% fat, 3% carbohydrate, and Protein 23%.

Some statistics on the Cheese market

Leading states in the US by Cheese production in 2022

The top three leading states in the United States of America in 2022 for Cheese production were Wisconsin (3,520,083 pounds), California (2,460,538 pounds), and Idaho (989,539 pounds). Other states that followed the list respectively were New Mexico (970,738 pounds), New York (843,648 pounds), Minnesota (811,544 pounds), South Dakota (533,229 pounds), Pennsylvania (450,602 pounds), Iowa (389,996 pounds,) and Ohio (255,334 pounds).

Healthy and Easy Homemade Cheese Recipes

#1. Baked Mac and Cheese

(Source: tasteofhome.com)

Ingredients: ¼ tbsp salt, 1 cup low-fat cottage cheese, ¼ tbsp paprika, 1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil, 3 tbsp plain dry breadcrumbs, 1 16-ounce frozen and thawed spinach, 1 ¾ low-fat milk, 3 tbsp all-purpose flour, freshly ground pepper, 2 cups whole wheat penne or macaroni, ⅛ tbsp ground nutmeg and 2 cups shredded extra sharp cheddar cheese.

Instructions

Coat the 8-inch square baking sheet with cooking spray. Preheat the oven to 450°F. And put the large bowl off to boil. In a small bowl, mix paprika, breadcrumbs, and oil. Add spinach to a fine mesh strainer and remove the extra moisture. Heat 1 ½ cups of milk in a large saucepan on medium-high heat and let it steam. Mix the remaining ¼ cup of milk and flour in a bowl until it becomes smooth. Add hot water and cook it well by stirring constantly until the mixture thickens. Remove the pot and stir the Cheddar until it melts. Add cottage cheese, pepper, salt, and nutmeg.

Cook the pasta for 4 minutes, and mix the cheese sauce well. Spread half the pasta mixture in a baking dish and add spinach on top. Add the remaining pasta on top and sprinkle with breadcrumbs. Bake the entire mixture until it becomes golden and bubbly.

What do you get?

Protein (38g), Carbohydrates (60g), Fat (24g), and Calories (584)

#2. Apple and Brie Upside-down Tarts

(Source: eatingwell.com)

1 sheet puff pastry, thawed and cut into 6 equal pieces, 1 large beaten egg, 6 tbsp spicy brown mustard, 12 thin, divided slices of Brie cheese (2.5 ounces), 1 large Honey Crisp apple cut into 24 thin slices, 1 tbsp fresh thyme leaves for garnishing purposes, and parchment paper.

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 375°F. Line parchment papers with a large-rimmed baking sheet. Spread 1 tbsp of mustard in 6 even areas on the sheet. Add 4 apple slices to each smear of mustard, and add 2 slices of Brie as well. Then, sprinkle each pile with thyme. Make sure to roll over the puffy pastry that fits with the filling. Press the puffy pieces around each filling. Make sure that the edges are touching the parchment paper, and brush the tops with egg. Bake until it becomes brown. Once done, let it cool and garnish it with thyme.

What do you get?

Protein (6g), Fat (14g), Carbs (23g), and Calories (231)

#3. High-protein lemon-blueberry cake

(Source: thecakeblog.com)

Ingredients: 2 large eggs, 2 large lemons, ¾ cup all-purpose flour, 2 cups fresh blueberries, ¾ cup 4% fat cottage cheese, 2 tbsp baking powder, ¾ cup whole wheat flour, ¼ tbsp salt, ¾ cup granulated sugar + 1 tbsp, divided, and a 9 by 5-inch loaf pan, parchment paper

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350°F, and spread the butter on a 9-by-5-inch loaf pan, line it with parchment paper, and leave a 1-inch overhang on each side. In a large bowl, mix all the flour, whole wheat flour, baking powder, all-purpose flour, and salt. Juice 1 lemon in equal parts to 2 tbsp juices. Slice the remaining lemon into thin rounds and remove the seeds. Add 3 ⁄ 4 cup sugar, eggs, and cottage cheese to the bowl with lemon juice and zest and mix well. Mix the wet and dry ingredients thoroughly. Fold the melted butter as well as the blueberries. Transfer the batter to the pan, and add lemon slices as toppings and 1 tbsp sugar. Bake it well enough if the top becomes golden brown and the toothpick comes out clean. Once done, set it aside to cool and serve.

What do you get?

Protein (7g), Calories (301), Fat (11g), Carbohydrates (46g)

Conclusion

Concluding how many calories are in pasta, we come to know that, although cheese is mouthwatering to consume, it has many calories and can lead to high cholesterol levels, increased blood pressure, and unbalanced sugar levels. Not only this, but as a result, excessive weight can lead to cardiac arrest as well. Therefore, even if you are on a diet or not, you should consume Cheese and cheese-related diseases within limits to maintain the health of the body.

FAQ . Which are the top Cheese manufacturers in the world?



Lactalis Group, Aria Foods Group, Savencia SA, Dairy Farmers of America, Inc , Fonterra Co-Op Group limited and Royal FrieslandCampina NV. are some of the largest cheese manufacturers in the world Should you eat Cheese when on a diet?



Cheese has a good amount of nutrients and provides calcium as well as protein to the body. It can give you at least 6 grams of protein for 1 ounce. Therefore, you can eat cheese but it should be in a limited quantity. Over consumption can lead to weight gain and unbalanced sugar levels. Which types of cheese are lowest in calories?



Mozzarella Cheese(85 calories), Feta Cheese (75 calories), Blue Cheese (100 calories), Cottage Cheese (90 calories) and Goat Cheese (75 calories ) per 1 oz each, are termed as lowest calories cheese and one of the healthiest as well. Which types of cheese are highest in calories?



Swiss (393), Colby (394), Parmesan (420), and Cheddar (404) are some of the highest calorie cheese around the world.

