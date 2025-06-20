Microwave Statistics By Revenue, Regional, Structure And Facts (2025)

Introduction

Microwave Statistics: The market has undergone significant changes due to new technologies transforming the way people cook and prepare meals. The key technology behind this market is the magnetron. This important part creates microwave energy, which heats food. Over time, magnetron technology has undergone significant improvements. One major reason for the market’s growth is the addition of smart technology.

Smart features in microwaves offer numerous benefits, including remote control, monitoring, recipe recommendations, and automatic cooking settings. These functions operate due to built-in sensors, wireless connections, and advanced software. For example, some modern microwaves can be operated through smartphone apps, enabling users to start or stop cooking remotely. We shall shed more light on Microwave Statistics through this article.

Editor’s Choice

The global microwave oven market is expected to grow, reaching $10.89 billion by 2027.

by 2027. In 2022, the global microwave oven market competition included many brands, with Samsung leading with an 11% market share.

market share. That same year, China was the top exporter of microwaves, shipping out $3.82 billion worth of products, making up 70.30% of the global market.

worth of products, making up of the global market. Meanwhile, the United States was the largest importer, bringing in $1.63 billion worth of microwaves, which accounted for 30% of total imports.

worth of microwaves, which accounted for of total imports. As of February 2024, microwave ownership varies across 56 countries, with Portugal having the highest ownership rate at 93%.

countries, with Portugal having the highest ownership rate at In the U.S., microwave brand preferences in 2016 differed by age. Among 18-34-year-olds, GE was the most popular brand, holding a 15.3% share.

GE was the most popular brand, holding a share. In 2023, North America had the largest share of the microwave oven market, making up 46% of total sales.

of total sales. At the same time, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to have the fastest growth, with a predicted yearly growth rate (CAGR) of 19.5% during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. Convection microwaves were the most popular, accounting for 43% of total sales.

of total sales. According to Microwave Statistics, the built-in microwave segment led the market, accounting for 69% of total purchases.

of total purchases. Microwaves with digital controls held the biggest market share at 56%.

Online shopping platforms were the top-selling method, making up 63% of total sales.

Microwave Oven Regional Statistics

#1. United States

(Reference: precedenceresearch.com)

The U.S. microwave oven industry was worth $2.2 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow at a 4% yearly rate (CAGR) from 2025 to 2034.

Several factors contribute to the U.S.’s leading market share in North America. One major factor is the high ownership rate, with over 90% of households having at least one microwave. This illustrates the importance of microwaves in modern American homes, where speed and convenience are top priorities.

Since many American buyers have more disposable income, they often choose high-end microwave models with advanced options like convection and combination features.

These models are widely available as more people look for customised options to fit their lifestyles.

According to Microwave Statistics, the U.S. retail network, thanks to big retailers like Best Buy, Walmart, and Amazon, makes it easy to find microwaves at various price points.

Leading brands, such as Whirlpool, GE Appliances, LG Electronics, and Samsung, dominate the market, offering microwaves for different budgets.

Smart and multi-use microwaves are particularly in demand in the U.S. and Canada as smart home trends drive interest in Wi-Fi-enabled, voice-activated, and energy-saving appliances.

#2. Europe

(Reference: news.market.us)

The European microwave oven market is expected to be valued at $83 million by 2025, accounting for 21% of the global market share in 2024.

The market is projected to expand at a 5.6% annual growth rate over the forecast period. Demand for eco-friendly and versatile microwaves is increasing, driven by the trend of modern kitchen designs and a growing focus on energy efficiency.

According to Microwave Statistics, Europe’s strong economy, growing purchasing power, and rising preference for high-tech home and modular kitchen designs make it a key region for microwave sales.

In Western Europe, particularly in Germany, the U.K., and France, many prefer built-in microwaves that seamlessly integrate into sleek, contemporary kitchens.

#3. Asia-Pacific

(Source: maximizemarketresearch.com)

In 2024, the Asia-Pacific region accounted for 29% of the global microwave oven market, with a projected 5.7% annual growth rate (CAGR).

This region is a leading consumer of microwaves due to fast urbanisation, rising incomes, and a growing kitchen appliance industry.

Countries like China, India, Japan, and South Korea are seeing a shift toward time-saving cooking appliances, especially among the expanding middle class.

With more dual-income families, the need for quick and easy meal preparation has increased, making microwaves a staple for reheating, defrosting, and cooking.

According to Microwave Statistics, there is a growing demand for compact, modern, and energy-efficient kitchen gadgets in crowded urban areas.

The rising popularity of frozen and ready-to-eat meals has further fueled microwave sales across the region.

Leading brands such as LG, Samsung, Panasonic, and Sharp dominate the market, offering a range of products for various price segments. They continue introducing budget-friendly solo microwaves for developing markets and advanced smart ovens for high-tech regions like Japan and South Korea.

Microwave Oven Product Type

According to Microwave Statistics, the microwave oven market is categorised into convection, grill, and solo microwaves based on type.

In 2024, convection microwaves led the market, generating $4.9 billion in sales, and are predicted to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% between 2025 and 2034.

(Source: gminsights.com)

Because of their multiple functions and space efficiency, convection microwaves are a top choice for city homes and commercial kitchens.

These ovens are highly preferred since they allow users to bake, grill, and cook faster than standard models.

Their popularity has risen quickly in developed markets like North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, where more people are embracing home baking, modern cooking methods, and changing kitchen trends.

Microwave Oven Structure Insight

The built-in microwave market is expected to grow at a steady annual rate (CAGR) of over 2% during the forecast period.

These microwaves are designed to fit neatly into kitchen cabinets, giving the space a modern and elegant look.

(Source: grandviewresearch.com)

They are also space-efficient, eliminating the need for extra counter space and can be easily operated with the push of a button. Moreover, built-in microwaves are typically more energy-efficient than countertop models, as they are directly connected to the kitchen’s electrical system.

According to Microwave Statistics, the rising trend of smart homes has significantly increased the demand for built-in microwaves.

With the advancement of the Internet of Things (IoT) technology, many consumers now prefer appliances that can be controlled remotely or through voice commands.

Built-in microwaves can be connected to smart home systems, allowing users to manage them via mobile apps or virtual assistants like Alexa and Google Assistant.

Microwave Statistics by Structure

The microwave oven market is divided into countertop and built-in models.

In 2024, countertop microwaves held the largest share of the market at 75% and are projected to grow at a yearly rate (CAGR) of 4.3% from 2025 to 2034.

(Reference: gminsights.com)

While over-the-range microwaves are commonly used, countertop models remain the top choice for households and apartments.

Their affordable prices, ease of portability, and simplicity of operation make cooking and reheating food effortless for most people.

These microwaves are especially useful in small homes and city apartments, where space is limited and budgets may be lower.

They are also widely available in stores and online, making them even more accessible.

With a wide price range, from low-cost options to premium models, countertop microwaves appeal to a broad range of buyers.

Global Microwave Oven Market Revenue

(Reference: news.market.us)

Year Revenue Rate (in USD billion) 2018 7.80 2019 7.87 2020 8.79 2021 9.74 2022 8.87 2023 9.23 2024 9.62 2025 10.02 2026 10.44 2027 10.89 2028 11.32 2029 11.82

Price Statistics of Microwave Ovens

(Reference: news.market.us)

From 2018 to 2029, the average price of microwave ovens has been gradually rising, mainly due to inflation, higher demand, and improvements in technology and quality.

In 2018, the average price was $107.3, but it dropped slightly to $106.8 in 2019.

By 2020, prices rebounded to $107.6.

A sharp rise followed in 2021, bringing the price to $112.7, and it increased again to $114.9 in 2022.

The upward trend continued, reaching $117.8 in 2023, with an expected increase to $120.7 in 2024.

Forecasts suggest prices will climb to $123.6 in 2025, $126.6 in 2026, and $129.6 in 2027.

By 2028, the price is expected to hit $132.5, eventually reaching $135.6 in 2029.

This consistent price growth highlights the effects of rising costs, evolving technology, and greater consumer demand for modern microwave ovens.

Facts about Microwave Ovens

Microwave ovens are kitchen gadgets that use electromagnetic waves to heat food. These microwaves cause food molecules to move quickly and collide, generating heat energy. While they work best with water molecules, they can also warm up fats, oils, and sugars.

#1. Microwaves Cook Food from the Outside In

Many assume microwaves heat food from the inside out, but that’s false. Microwaves excite water molecules on the surface of the food, warming the outer layer first.

The heat then moves inward. When cooking thick cuts of meat, heat can only reach about 3 cm deep, so the inside cooks more slowly.

#2. Heating Water Can Cause It to Explode

Microwaving water in a glass or ceramic cup can be risky because it prevents bubbles from forming.

Normally, bubbles help cool the liquid as it boils. If no bubbles appear, the water can become superheated, meaning it goes beyond the boiling temperature without actually boiling.

Microwave Statistics stated that when disturbed (e.g., removing the cup from the microwave), heat is released suddenly, causing boiling water to erupt.

Similarly, eggs should never be microwaved whole. Steam builds up inside faster than it can escape, leading to an explosion. If you want to microwave eggs, always poke the yolk to allow steam to release safely.

#3. Microwaving Can Destroy Nutrients

Any cooking method reduces nutrients like Vitamin C, antioxidants, and omega fatty acids.

However, this is not exclusive to microwaving—all types of cooking affect nutrients.

Ironically, microwaving is one of the most effective ways to preserve nutrients, as it cooks food quickly and with minimal water.

Cooking vegetables in the microwave for a short time with a little water helps retain more nutrients than boiling or roasting. Roasting in an oven can cause even greater nutrient loss compared to microwaving.

#4. Microwave Radiation is Different from Nuclear Radiation

The word “radiation” often has a negative image, but not all radiation is harmful. Microwave radiation is significantly weaker than X-rays or UV rays, which are located on the high-energy end of the spectrum.

Microwave Statistics stated that Microwaves are not related to nuclear energy or atomic bombs. Their radiation is similar to the signals used in cell phones.

Also, once a microwave is turned off, it stops emitting waves, just like a lightbulb stops glowing when you flip the switch.

For safety, microwave ovens have metal shielding to prevent radiation from escaping. Ensure the door is properly closed to minimise the risk of leakage.

Regulations for Microwave Ovens

Microwave ovens must meet safety and energy efficiency standards worldwide to ensure they are safe to use and environmentally friendly.

Safety Rules and Regulations by Region

#1. European Union (EU): In the EU, microwaves must comply with the Low Voltage Directive (LVD), which establishes strict safety standards, including radiation limits and secure design requirements. To be sold in the EU, products must pass safety tests and obtain a CE mark, which confirms that they meet European standards.

#2. Japan: While microwaves are not banned, they are subject to strict health and safety regulations. They undergo detailed testing to ensure they remain within safe radiation levels, protecting both users and the environment.

#3. Russia: Microwaves are not banned; however, they must adhere to safety regulations and display proper labeling to demonstrate compliance. The government also provides guidelines for safe use, such as avoiding metal inside the microwave and maintaining the appliance in good condition.

#4. EU Energy Efficiency Laws: The EU has also introduced energy-saving requirements for microwaves. These rules aim to reduce electricity consumption and promote sustainability by encouraging the use of energy-efficient appliances.

With technological advancements, new safety and energy efficiency regulations are being introduced. These updates help make microwaves safer, more eco-friendly, and energy-efficient, benefiting consumers and the environment.

Conclusion

The microwave oven industry has grown steadily, thanks to technological advancements, increased convenience, and higher consumer spending power. North America holds the largest market share, while the Asia-Pacific region is expanding the fastest. More people are choosing smart, energy-saving, and multi-purpose microwaves, which has increased demand for built-in and convection models.

At the same time, governments worldwide are enforcing stricter safety rules and energy efficiency standards, shaping how microwaves are designed. As prices continue to rise and smart home technology gains popularity, the microwave oven market is expected to remain robust.

FAQ . What percentage of people use microwaves?



Among people aged 16-24, 91.3% owned a microwave. In comparison, microwave ownership was slightly lower at 90.7% for those in the 25-39 age group. What are the benefits of a microwave?



Microwave cooking is often more energy-efficient than traditional cooking because it heats food quickly and focuses energy on the food instead of warming the entire oven. Additionally, using a microwave does not strip nutrients from food more than regular cooking methods. What is the microwave’s consumption rate?



Most microwaves use between 800 and 1000 watts of power, but some models range from as low as 600 to as high as 1700 watts. If unsure about your microwave’s wattage, check the user manual or refer to the manufacturer’s label, typically on the back or inside the door.

Saisuman Revankar

