Calories in Fish – Nutrition And Health Benefits

Calories in Fish: The global fish and seafood market is expected to be valued at $624.20 billion in 2023, which is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.90% between 2023 to 2028. Fish is one of the healthiest foods on the planet. The Calories in fish, as well as nutrients such as vitamins and minerals, provide optimum health benefits to the body.

Statistics say that around the world, 3 billion people consume various types of fish every year, resulting in a 4.73kg average volume per person in 2023. To provide exact nutrients to the body, it is necessary to measure how many calories in fish. We have gathered some information on the same, along with healthy fish recipes as bonus content.

Health Benefits of Fish

Fish has a good amount of nutrients

It can improve sleep quality

It is said that eating fish can stop asthma in children

Vision is protected in old age

It can reduce the risk of autoimmune diseases

Reduces depression

Supports brain health

Reduces the risk of strokes and heart attacks

Types of Healthy Fish to Eat

#1. Arctic Char

Arctic Char has a good amount of protein as well as omega-3 fatty acids. It is a perfect choice for baked dishes and lemon and dill in grilled dishes.

#2. Wild Alaskan Pollock

Wild Alaskan Pollock is known for its low-fat and lean protein features. It is a great ingredient for fish tacos.

#3. Rainbow Trout

Rainbow Trout is a great source of essential vitamins and omega-3. It suits well dishes that are pan-seared with herbs as well as stuffed citrus fruit.

#4. Sardines

Sardines are rich in calcium, vitamin D, and omega-3. It is a well-suited ingredient for pasta dishes, salads, or on toast.

#5. Striped Bass

Packed with a good amount of potassium and protein, Striped bass is a great choice for grilled or broiled dishes.

#6. Perch

Perch is known for its low-fat as well as its high-protein features. It tastes better when served with lemon butter sauce.

#7. Mahi-Mahi

Mahi-mahi is rich in niacin, vitamin B12, and protein. It better suits dishes that include fish tacos or tropical fruit.

#8. Mackerel

Packed with vitamin D as well as omega-3s, this fish is a good fit for grilled and spicy seasoning dishes.

#9. Alaskan Salmon

Rich in protein and Omega-3, Alaskan Salmon can be used for a tangy marinade along with grilling.

#10. Cod

Loaded with vitamin B-12 and lean protein, it is well for dishes such as garlic butter or lemon-caper sauce that are pan-seared.

#11. Herring

Herring is packed with Vitamin D and omega-3 and is a great choice for salads, pickled, or smoked.

#12. Tuna

Tuna fish is rich in omega-3s and protein as well. It can be used for salads, sushi, or grilled steaks.

Calories in Fish Per Serving

Fish type Serving ratio Total Calories Anchovy 3 oz. (85g) 111 calories Bluefish 1 fillet (117g) 186 calories Bream 1 serving (125g) 169 calories Butterfish 1 fillet (25g) 47 calories Calamari 1 piece (12g) 21 calories Carp 1 fillet (170g) 275 calories Caviar 1 tbsp (16g) 42 calories Clam 3 oz. (85 g) 126 calories Cod 1 fillet (180g) 189 calories Crawfish 1 crawfish (12g) 10 calories Crayfish 3 oz. (85g) 74 calories Eel 1 oz. (28.4g) 66 calories Flounder 1 fillet (127g) 109 calories Grouper 1 fillet (202g) 238 calories Haddock 1 fillet (150g) 135 calories Hake 1 fillet (113g) 80 calories Halibut ½ fillet (200g) 222 calories Herring 1 fillet (143g) 290 calories Hoki 1 serving (70g) 85 calories Kipper 1 fillet (40g) 87 calories Ling 1 fillet (151g) 165 calories Lobster 1 lobster (150g) 134 calories Mackerel 1 fillet (88g) 231 calories Milkfish 3 oz. (85g) 162 calories Monkfish 3 oz. (85g) 82 calories Mullet 1 fillet (93g) 140 calories Mussel 3 oz. (85g) 146 calories Octopus 3 oz. (85g) 139 calories Pickerel 1 fillet (127g) 141 calories Pickled herring 1 cup (140g) 367 calories Pike ½ fillet (155g) 175 calories Plaice 1 serving (100g) 91 calories Pollack ½ fillet (151g) 168 calories Red Snapper 1 fillet (170g) 218 calories Redfish 1 serving (57g) 54 calories Rollmops 1 rollmop (65g) 111 calories Salmon ½ fillet (178g) 367 calories Sardines 1 cup (149g) 310 calories Scallops 1 scallop (10g) 11 calories Scampi 1 scampi (10g) 8 calories Sea Bass 1 fillet (124g) 154 calories Shad 1 fillet (144g) 363 calories Shark 3 oz (85g) 111 calories Smelt 3 oz. (85g) 105 calories Sole 1 fillet (127g) 109 calories Squid 1 oz. (28.4g) 26 calories Sturgeon 1 cup (136g) 184 calories Sushi 1 piece (26g) 39 calories Swordfish 1 piece (106 calories) 182 calories Triggerfish 1 oz. (28.4g) 26 calories Trout 1 fillet (62 calories) 118 calories Tuna ½ fillet (154 calories) 203 calories Tuna Salad 1 cup (205 g) 383 calories Turbot ½ fillet (159g) 194 calories Wahoo 1 serving (100g) 167 calories Whitefish 1 fillet (154g) 265 calories Whiting 1 fillet (72 g) 84 calories Zander 1 fillet (62g) 52 calories

Source of Calories in Fish

Calories in fish consist of fat 19%, Carbohydrates 0%, and Protein 81%.

Nutritional Information on Fish

Canned fish for 2-oz Serving

Fats (g) Carbs (g) Protein (g) Calories Tuna Fish in Water 1.68 – 13.38 73 Tuna Fish in Oil 4.68 – 15.03 105 Pink Salmon 2.74 – 13.09 77 Sardines in Oil 6.49 – 13.96 118 Mackerel 3.57 – 13.15 88

By Cooking variations (1 fillet serving)

Fats (g) Carbs (g) Protein (g) Calories Baked Breaded or battered fish 12.35 11.51 26.10 268 Baked or broiled fish 3.89 0.37 24.79 142 Fried Battered fish 15.24 8.99 22.41 267 Fish floured or breaded fish 14.09 11.05 25.57 285 Grilled fish 1.33 0.31 25.53 123 Steamed Fish 3.28 – 29.76 157

Other

Fats (g) Carbs (g) Protein (g) Calories 1 stick fried floured or breaded fish stick patty/fillet 1.90 1.40 3.51 38 1 piece Swordfish 5.45 – 26.93 165 1 piece smoked salmon 0.86 – 3.66 23

By popular fish fillets

Fats (g) Carbs (g) Protein (g) Calories Atlantic Cod 1.55 – 41.14 189 Atlantic Mackerel 15.56 – 20.83 230 Catfish 12.07 – 24.72 215 Flounder 5.51 0.53 28.60 173 Haddock 5.71 0.74 34.00 197 Mahi Mahi 0.82 – 21.76 100 Perch 1.89 0.20 10.87 64 Pike 4.65 0.52 28.56 164 Rainbow Trout 4.27 – 16.49 109 Snapper 2.92 – 44.71 218 Striped Mullet 4.51 – 23.03 139 Tilapia 3.77 0.39 21.73 128 Trout 6.24 0.31 15.81 124 Whitefish 11.60 – 37.80 265

Easy and Healthy Fish Recipes for Weight Loss

#1. Instant Pot Shrimp and Broccoli

(Source: alicaspepperpot.com)

Ingredients: Green onion, sesame seeds, sriracha, 2 tbsp freshly grated ginger, 2 tbsp oyster sauce, 2 tbsp brown sugar, ¼ cup soy sauce, 2 broccoli crowns, 1 lb. shrimp fresh or frozen, 2 minced garlic cloves, and 1 tbsp rice wine vinegar.

Instructions

Cut the broccoli into small florets. Shell the shrimp, whether fresh or frozen. Take a small bowl and mix the soy sauce, ginger oyster sauce, rice wine vinegar, brown sugar, and minced garlic. Once completely mixed, add shrimp and broccoli. Cover the bowl and put it on high pressure (pressure cook or manual) for 1 minute. Once done, immediately let go of the pressure. Serve the shrimp and broccoli with rice, sesame seeds, sliced green onion, and sriracha.

#2. Fish Taco Bowls

(Source: chunkychef.com)

Ingredients:

(For Cauliflower rice)

2 tbsp coconut milk, 1 tbsp olive oil, salt and pepper, 1 large cauliflower head, cored and finely chopped.

(For mango salsa)

Juice of ½ lime, 1 ripe diced mango, ¼ tbsp sea salt and ¼ tbsp olive oil

(For Slaw)

¼ tbsp salt, 1 tbsp olive oil, ½ head of cabbage thinly sliced, 2 medium carrots, ½ tbsp white wine vinegar

(For fish)

Salt and pepper, 2 tbsp olive oil, 2 medium salmon fillets, ¼ tbsp cumin, ¼ tbsp garlic powder

(For guacamole)

Sea salt, juice of ½ lime, 1 ripe avocado, 1 tbsp chopped cilantro, ¼ tbsp cumin, and ½ diced small red onion.

Instruction:

To make the salmon: Take a large skillet, heat the oil on medium heat. Meanwhile, sprinkle cumin, salmon, pepper, and salt on both sides of the salmon. Add the fish to the pan and cook it on both sides.

To make the guacamole: Take a small bowl and mash the avocado, add salt, lime juice, cilantro, cumin, and onion. Blend well and keep it aside with plastic wrap.

To make mango salsa: Take another small bowl, add olive oil, lime juice, mango, and salt, mix well, and set aside.

To make cauliflower rice: In a large skillet, heat olive oil on medium heat. Add coconut milk and cauliflower, and sprinkle some pepper and salt. Cook until the cauliflower softens.

Divide every prepared ingredient as shown in the photo and serve.

#3. Spanish Garlic Shrimp

(Source: goya.com)

Ingredients: ¼ cup fresh parsley, chopped, salt to taste, ½ tbsp smoked paprika, ¼ cup olive oil, 1 lb medium shrimp peeled and deveined, ½ tbsp smoked paprika, ¼ tbsp red pepper flakes, 6 cloves thinly sliced garlic.

Instructions:

Preheat the pan and sauté olive oil, garlic, and red pepper on low heat. Once the garlic is done, do not burn it. Season the shrimp with smoked paprika and the salt. Sauté once again until cooked. Once cooked, remove the shrimp to a serving dish and sprinkle with parsley, and serve.

Conclusion

Eating fish is a healthy habit that could provide your body with the necessary vitamins and nutrients. Calories in fish depend on how it is cooked. If prepared in a deep-fry way, then it will include more calories than the air-fried method of cooking.

Moreover, other health benefits include optimum brain and eye health, a healthy heart, and stronger immunity. If you still haven’t tried eating fish, go for it once; you will live a healthier life.

FAQ . How to shop for fish?



While buying a fish, make sure that its eyes do not have any whitish layer, the tail and gills should appear fresh, the colour is bright enough, it should have no discoloration of the flesh. And it should have a mild slippery texture. How to store fish at home?



The best way to store a fish is to refrigerate it. But before doing so, wash it with cold water, dry it using a clean paper towel or clean cloth. Then wrap it with aluminium foil, waxed paper or plastic wrap. Put it in the refrigerator and cover it with ice. A fish can be stored fresh upto 2 days. What nutrients does fish have?



Fish has a good amount of omega 3 fatty acids, low fat high quality protein, minerals such as iodine, magnesium, iron, potassium and zinc, phosphorus, and vitamins such as D and B2 (riboflavin). Which is the healthiest fish to consume?



Herring, Atlantic Mackerel, Sardines (wild-caught/ canned), Salmon (wild-caught/ canned) and rainbow trout are some types of healthiest fish to consume.

