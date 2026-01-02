Fruits Nutrition Facts, Calories And Health Benefits

Introduction

Fruits Nutrition Facts: The global Fresh fruits market is valued at $678.50 billion as of 2023, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.79% between 2023 to 2028. The global fresh fruits market statistics further state that the average volume per person is expected to amount to 33.14kg in 2023. Fruits are packed with a good amount of nutrients needed to keep the body healthy.

Today, we not only consume them fresh but also use them for various drinks and culinary dishes. It is stated that, considering the global comparison of Fresh Fruits, the highest revenue will be generated in India as of 2023, resulting in $105.10 billion. Eating at least one type of fruit a day is necessary, and therefore, we have gathered some information on how many of calories in fruits, along with easy fruit-inclusive recipes.

Most Common Types of Fruits Around the World

#A. Exotic fruits

#1. Horned Melon

(Source: healthline.com)

Horned Melon is a perfect fit for smoothies or fruit salads. It can add a tangy flavour and originates from Africa.

#2. Durian

(Source: healthline.com)

Originating from Southeast Asia, it is compatible with savoury dishes like curries or desserts such as ice creams. It has a creamy texture and a unique smell.

#3. Rambutan

(Source: pharmeasy.in)

Rambutan is a perfect choice for refreshing beverages as well as tropical fruit salads. It has a juicy and sweet flavour, and originates from Southeast Asia.

#B. Tropical fruits

#1. Dragon fruit

(Source: healthline.com)

Dragon fruit is widely used in smoothies, salads, or as a refreshing snack. It has a mild sweet flavour and is mostly grown in Central America.

#2. Passion fruit

(Source: thedailymeal.com)

This fruit originates from South America and comes with a tropical as well as tangy flavour.It is a compatible fruit for cocktails, fruits, salsas, tarts, and mousses.

#3. Lychee

(Source: healthline.com)

Originating from China, it has a sweet flavor. It is used in desserts, fruit salads or even beverages. It can be consumed as a fresh fruit as well.

#4. Papaya

(Source: healthline.com)

Papaya is a versatile fruit that pairs well with tropical fruit salads, smoothies, or can be eaten fresh. It has a sweet flavor and originates from Central America.

#C. Fleshy Fruits

Berry Fruits

#1. Grapes

(Source: healthshots.com)

Grapes are commonly grown in parts of the Mediterranean region. They are well fitted with salads, juices, or during wine production. These fruits can also be eaten as snacks.

#2. Blueberry

(Source: gstatic.com)

Commonly grown in North America, these blueberries come in small sizes and are sweet in flavour. They are used in muffins, pies, or baked items.

#3. Avocado

(Source: lazzezsmart.in)

Avocado is a perfect choice for guacamole, salads, sandwiches, and smoothies. They are grown in central and South America and come with a slightly buttery flavor as well as a creamy texture.

Citrus fruits

#1. Grapefruit

(Source: insanelygoodrecipes.com)

Grapefruit comes with a faintly bitter and tangy taste. It is used in cocktails, salads, as well as juices. Moreover, it can be enjoyed as a fresh fruit. These are grown in the Caribbean region.

#2. Orange

(Source: wikipedia.com)

Oranges are a fruit compatible with desserts, salads, or juices, or can be eaten as a snack. They are native to Southeast Asia.

Pepo Fruits

#1. Watermelon

(Source: healthline.com)

Watermelon is said to have originated in Africa; it has a juicy flavour. And can be fitted with fruit salads, smoothies, or beverages such as agua frescas.

#D. Pome Fruits

#1. Apple

(Source: aaharmarket.com)

Apples are grown in Central Asia. They can be enjoyed as snacks and are compatible with pork-related dishes, apple sauces, as well as juices or desserts.

#2. Pear

(Source: healthshots.com)

Pear is grown in Asian as well as European countries. It has a grainy texture and is compatible with roasted meats, desserts, or salads, and can be eaten fresh as well.

#3. Quince

(Source: southernliving.com)

Quince is commonly used in jams, preserves, or jellies, tarts, and pies. It has a tar-like flavour and is native to the Mediterranean as well as the Middle East.

#E. Stone/Drupe Fruits

#1. Peach

(Source: shape.com)

It is believed that the peach is native to China and comes with a somewhat acidic flavour. It can be eaten as a snack and is compatible with smoothies, cobblers, and pies.

#2. Cherry

(Source: pharmeasy.in)

Cherries are harvested in Western Asia as well as Europe. They are used in meat-related dishes, or pies and tarts. Cherries are a great choice for fresh consumption.

#3. Mango

(Source: cntraveller.in)

The most loved seasonal fruit, mango, is home to South Asia. They are known for their sweet and tropical flavour. They are widely used in smoothies, salads, or cake-related dishes, and juices. Moreover, for the majority of mango lovers, it is fresh.

#F. Other fruits

#1. Pineapple

(Source: purplle.com)

Originating from South America, this fruit has a tangy and sweet taste. They are a good fit for desserts, stir-fries, or fruit salads.

#2. Fig

(Source: thepioneerwoman.com)

Fig is grown in Western Asia and the Mediterranean region. They are compatible with desserts, cured meat, and as well as cheese-related dishes.

#3. Jackfruit

(Source: onmanorama.com)

One of the world’s largest fruits, the Jackfruit, is home to South Asia. It is widely used in vegan as well as vegetarian dishes for eg. tacos, curries, or sandwiches with barbecue style.

#4. Blackberry

(Source: healthline.com)

Blackberries are generally grown in North America as well as the European region. They have a sweet and somewhat tart flavor, and are mostly used as fresh fruit, jams, sauces, or jellies.

#5. Raspberry

(Source: fast-growing-trees.com)

Raspberries originated in Asia and Europe. They come with a sweet and tart flavour. This fruit is a great combination for desserts, cakes, yoghurt toppings, or any breakfast dishes.

#6. Custard Apple

(Source: timesofindia.com)

This fruit is useful in milkshakes, ice cream, and desserts. They have a creamy texture as well as a sweet flavour. These fruits are native to South America.

#7. Strawberry

(Source: allrecipes.com)

Strawberries are famous for their flavor all around the world. They are compatible with pies and cakes, as well as in salads and ice creams. They can be eaten as snacks and come from North America as well as Europe.

Calories in Fruits Per Serving

Acai -1 oz (28.35g) = 20 calories

-1 oz (28.35g) = 20 calories Apple -1 apple (182g) = 95 calories

-1 apple (182g) = 95 calories Applesauce – 1 cup (246g) = 167 calories

– 1 cup (246g) = 167 calories Apricot – 1 apricot (35g) = 17 calories

– 1 apricot (35g) = 17 calories Avocado – 1 avocado (200g) – 320 calories

– 1 avocado (200g) – 320 calories Banana – 1 banana (125g) = 111 calories

– 1 banana (125g) = 111 calories Blackberries – 1 cup (144g) = 62 calories

– 1 cup (144g) = 62 calories Blood oranges – 1 serving (140g) = 70 calories

– 1 serving (140g) = 70 calories Blueberries – 1 cup (148g) = 84 calories

– 1 cup (148g) = 84 calories Cantaloupe – 1 wedge (69 g) = 23 calories

– 1 wedge (69 g) = 23 calories Cherries – 1 cherry (8g) = 4 calories

– 1 cherry (8g) = 4 calories Clementine – 1 clementine (74g) = 35 calories

– 1 clementine (74g) = 35 calories Cranberries – 1 cup (100g) = 46 calories

– 1 cup (100g) = 46 calories Currants – 1 cup (112g) = 63 calories

– 1 cup (112g) = 63 calories Custard Apple = 1 custard Apple (135g) = 136 calories

= 1 custard Apple (135g) = 136 calories Dates – 1 date (7.1g) = 20 calories

– 1 date (7.1g) = 20 calories Figs – 1 fig (50g) = 37 calories

– 1 fig (50g) = 37 calories Fruit Salad – 1 cup (249g) = 125 calories

– 1 cup (249g) = 125 calories Grapes – 1 cup (151g) = 104 calories

– 1 cup (151g) = 104 calories Greengage – 1 fruit (5g) = 2 calories

– 1 fruit (5g) = 2 calories Guava – 1 guava (55g) = 37 calories

– 1 guava (55g) = 37 calories Jackfruit – 1 cup (151g) = 143 calories

– 1 cup (151g) = 143 calories Jujube – 1 oz. (28.35g) = 22 calories

– 1 oz. (28.35g) = 22 calories Kiwi – 1 kiwi (183g) = 112 calories

– 1 kiwi (183g) = 112 calories Lemon – 1 lemon (58g)= 17 calories

– 1 lemon (58g)= 17 calories Lime – 1 lime (67g) = 20 calories

– 1 lime (67g) = 20 calories Lychees – 1 lychee (10g) = 7 calories

– 1 lychee (10g) = 7 calories Mandarin Oranges – 1 mandarin orange (88g) = 47 calories

– 1 mandarin orange (88g) = 47 calories Mango – 1 mango (336g) = 202 calories

– 1 mango (336g) = 202 calories Minneola – 1 minneola (109g) = 70 calories

– 1 minneola (109g) = 70 calories Mulberries – 1 cup (140g) = 60 calories

– 1 cup (140g) = 60 calories Nectarine – 1 nectarine (150g) = 66 calories

– 1 nectarine (150g) = 66 calories Olives – 1 olive (2.7g) = 2 calories

– 1 olive (2.7g) = 2 calories Orange – 1 orange (131g) = 62 calories

– 1 orange (131g) = 62 calories Papaya – 1 fruit (500g) = 215 calories

– 1 fruit (500g) = 215 calories Passion Fruit – 1 passion fruit (18g) = 17 calories

– 1 passion fruit (18g) = 17 calories Peach – 1 peach (150g) = 59 calories

– 1 peach (150g) = 59 calories Pear – 1 pear (178g) – 101 calories

– 1 pear (178g) – 101 calories Persimmon – 1 fruit (25g) = 32 calories

– 1 fruit (25g) = 32 calories Physalis – 1 berry (5g) = 2 calories

– 1 berry (5g) = 2 calories Pineapple – 1 pineapple (905g) = 453 calories

– 1 pineapple (905g) = 453 calories Plantains – 1 plantain (179g) = 218 calories

– 1 plantain (179g) = 218 calories Plum – 1 plum (66g) = 30 calories

– 1 plum (66g) = 30 calories Pomegranate – 1 pomegranate (282g) = 234 calories

– 1 pomegranate (282g) = 234 calories Quince – 1 quince (92g) = 52 calories

– 1 quince (92g) = 52 calories Raisins – 1 cup (145g) = 434 calories

– 1 cup (145g) = 434 calories Rambutan – 1 rambutan (9g) = 7 calories

– 1 rambutan (9g) = 7 calories Raspberries – 1 cup (123g) = 64 calories

– 1 cup (123g) = 64 calories Rhubarb – 1 stalk (51g) = 11 calories

– 1 stalk (51g) = 11 calories Starfruit – 1 star fruit (91g) = 28 calories

– 1 star fruit (91g) = 28 calories Strawberries – 1 cup (152g) = 49 calories

– 1 cup (152g) = 49 calories Tamarind – 1 tamarind (2g) = 5 calories

– 1 tamarind (2g) = 5 calories Tangerine – 1 tangerine (88g) = 47 calories

– 1 tangerine (88g) = 47 calories Watermelon – 1 wedge (286g) = 86 calories

Some Statistics about the fresh fruit market

By most consumed fruits in the United States of America in 2022

(Source: statista.com)

Bananas, Apples, and Grapes were the top-most fruits that were consumed commonly in the United States of America in 2022, resulting in a share of 63%, 58% and 52% respectively. Other fruits that ranked respectively in the choices of Americans in the same year are Strawberries (51%), Watermelon (46%), Oranges (46%), Lemons (39%), Avocados (38%), Pineapples (38%), and Blueberries (37%).

By sale of fresh fruit in the USA in 2022 by fruit type

(Source: freshproduce.com)

The top three types of fruits that were sold primarily in the United States of America in 2022 were Bananas, Apples, and Grapes at a share of 84%, 78% and 74% respectively. Other types of fruits that followed the list are Strawberries (71%), Melons (68%), Avocados (56%), Blueberries (53%), Mandarins (51%), Oranges (49%), Peaches, Plums and Nectarines (49%), Pineapple (46%), Raspberries (36%), Cherries (35%), Blackberries (31%), Pears (27%), Lemons (25%), Limes (14%), Kiwis (14%) and Grapefruit (13%). Surprisingly, the least sold fruit in the USA was Mangoes, resulting in 9%.

Easy and Healthy Fruit Recipes

#1. Apple Nut Blue Cheese Tartlets

(Source: tasteofhome.com)

Ingredients: 2 tbsp butter, ½ tbsp salt, 1 medium-sized onion, chopped, 1 large apple, peeled and chopped, 1.9 ounces frozen miniature phyllo tart shells, 4 tbsp chopped, toasted, and halved walnuts, and 1 cup crumbled blue cheese.

Instructions: Preheat the oven to 350°. In a nonstick pan, melt butter on medium heat. Add the onion and apple, and let it cook until tender. Add blue cheese, 3 tbsp salt, and walnuts, and mix well. Take a baking sheet and bake for 5 minutes, then add a spoonful of the mixture and place it inside the tarts, add the remaining walnuts, and serve.

What do you get (for 1 piece)?

5g carbohydrates, 5g fat, 76 calories, and 3g protein

#2. Crunchy Peanut Butter Apple Dip

(Source: tasteofhome.com)

Ingredients: ¼ cup fat-free milk, 1 tbsp brown sugar, apple slices, 1 carton reduced-fat cream cheese, spreadable, ¼ cup fat-free milk, 1 tbsp vanilla extract, ½ cup half-cut plain peanuts, 1 cup creamy peanut butter.

Instructions:

Take a small bowl and mix 1 carton of cream cheese, 1 cup creamy peanut butter, 1 tbsp brown sugar, 1 tbsp vanilla extract, and ¼ cup fat-free milk. Beat everything well enough to create a smooth batter. Sprinkle half-cut peanuts and add slices of apples, and serve.

What do you get?

5g protein, 10g fat, 5g carbohydrate, 126 calories

#3. Strawberry Brunch Bruschetta

(Source: tasteofhome.com)

Ingredients: ½ pound fresh goat cheese, ¼ tbsp pepper, ¼ tbsp salt, 3 tbsp olive oil, 1 tbsp fresh minced rosemary or ¼ tbsp crushed dried rosemary, 2 cups freshly chopped strawberries, 1 tbsp minced fresh thyme or ¼ tbsp dried thyme,24 slices French bread baguette, 2 cups fresh and chopped baby spinach.

Instructions:

In a small bowl, mix ¼ tbsp pepper, ¼ tbsp salt, 1 tbsp minced fresh thyme or ¼ tbsp dried thyme, and 3 tbsp olive oil. Then rest the bread on baking sheets and brush it with the oil mixture. Grill the bread until it becomes brown and spread the goat cheese. Grill again until the cheese melts. Then, put fresh pieces of strawberries, spinach, and cheese on the bread and serve.

What do you get (for every piece)?

3g protein, 14g carbohydrate, 117 calories, and 5g fat.

Conclusion

Eating fresh fruits and vegetables every day is beneficial in a lot of ways, such as they can protect the individual from cancer-like diseases, manage weight, give satisfaction to hunger, provide vitamins, minerals, and many other nutrients to the body. How many calories in fruits article guides with almost all common types of fruits that are consumed daily around the world. Rather than going to fast food restaurants for pick-ups on the way to offices, pack some healthy foods like fruits in your bags. This will also provide you with some energy and a balanced meal during hectic days.

FAQ . Which are the lowest calorie fruits?



Following types of fruits with per 100 grams are the lowest calories fruits: Apples 49 calories, Peach 38 calories, Guava 38 calories, Oranges 38 calories, Dragon fruit 40 calories, watermelon 30 calories, and plum 20 calories. At what time should you eat fruits?



Consuming fruits after meals is a great way to digest easily. Fruits will also keep your hunger satisfied. Do not eat fruits during night as the natural sugar could cause you bloated stomach, and unbalanced sugar levels. Which types of fruits have the highest calories?



Following types of fruits are high in calories : Avocados 322 calories for 1 fruit, Shredded coconut 466 calories per cup, bananas 121 calories for 1 large banana, and figs 150 calories for every 5 small figs. Which fruits are best for weight loss?



Apples, Berries, Grapefruit, Rhubarb, kiwifruit, melons, oranges and bananas are a great choice for weight loss.

