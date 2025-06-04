Project Management Statistics By Demographics, Industries And Facts (2025)

Introduction

Project Management Statistics: Project management is the practice of planning, executing, and overseeing projects to achieve specific goals within a defined timeframe and budget. It involves coordinating resources, managing teams, and ensuring that the project objectives are met efficiently and effectively. In today’s fast-paced and ever-evolving business environment, project management has become a critical function across various industries, from IT and construction to healthcare and finance.

It requires a blend of technical skills, leadership, and communication, making it a dynamic and challenging profession that plays a crucial role in the success of modern organisations.

Editor's Choice

General Project Management Statistics

Interestingly, the productivity rate has increased by 10% when managed remotely, likely due to the flexibility remote work offers.

Around 75% of organisations provided their project managers with access to training programs.

Project Management Statistics also states that projects that needed more stakeholder involvement were 15% more likely to fail.

Globally, salaries for project managers range from 70,000 to 120,000 US dollars, depending on location and industry.

Organisations where leaders can make decisions in less than 1 hour have project success rates that are 40% higher than those where decisions take 5 hours.

Around 42% of project managers need to use a clear project management method.

This makes their projects 15% less likely to meet goals and stay within budget and 16% less likely to finish on time.

As mentioned in Project Management Statistics in 2024, organisations that focus on soft skills are 8% less likely to lose money due to project failure, 12% less likely to face unexpected changes in project scope, and 7% more likely to achieve their business goals.

The number of people working in project management will increase by 33% in 11 countries by 2027.

To meet the growing demand, the world will need 25 million more project management professionals by the end of 2030.

The Anatomy Of Project Managers Statistics

(Source: plaky.com)

By Demographics

Project Management Statistics in 2024 further show that the project management field continues to be male-dominated, with 65% of project managers being male and 35% female.

Almost 55% of project managers are between the ages of 35 and 45, and the average age of project managers in 2024 is 42.

In the fiscal year 2024, around 85% of project managers hold at least a bachelor’s degree, while 40% possess a master’s degree or higher.

By Career Growth and Development

A report published by Forbes states that approximately 75% of project managers are happy with their careers.

As 70% of companies provide training for their project managers, focusing on new trends like Agile methods, AI tools, and advanced leadership skills.

By Salary And Compensation

The average annual salary for a project manager in 2024 is approximately 95,000 US dollars.

In the IT sector, the average annual salary of a project manager is around 110,000 US dollars, while healthcare managers earn around 85,000 US dollars.

As explained in Project Management Statistics, about 60% of project managers get bonuses based on their performance, with the average bonus being 10-15% of their yearly salary.

In recent years, people who work in top-performing companies have received bonuses as high as 20%.

By Professional Experience

As mentioned in Project Management Statistics, project managers have an average of 10-12 years of experience in the field.

In 2024, the most common industries employing project managers are IT (28%), construction (15%), finance (12%), and healthcare (10%).

Around 55% of project managers hold the Project Management Professional (PMP) certification, while another 20% have other certifications such as Certified ScrumMaster (CSM) or PRINCE2.

Certified project managers are reported to have a 20% higher success rate when completing projects on time and within budget.

By Skills And Competencies

In 2024, organisations that focus more on soft skills are 8% less likely to lose budget due to project failure, 12% less likely to experience scope creep, and 7% more likely to meet business goals.

Around 70% of project managers say they are skilled in using project management software, with Microsoft Project, Asana, and Jira being the most popular tools.

Additionally, 40% of PMs know how to use AI tools, which are becoming more important for tasks like scheduling and managing risks.

Size of Project Teams Statistics

(Source: e3m3v6b5.rocketcdn.me)

Project Management statistics show that most project teams consist of 6 to 10 people, making up 39% of all teams.

Furthermore, the size of the other project team includes 30.5% (more than ten people) and 30.5% (1 to 5 people).

Project Managers Statistics By Number of Projects

(Reference: e3m3v6b5.rocketcdn.me)

About 59% of project managers are responsible for handling 2 to 5 projects simultaneously.

A smaller group, 11%, manages between 6 to 10 projects.

Meanwhile, 15% of project managers are in charge of more than ten projects, and another 15% focus on just one project at a time.

Women In Project Management

Across the world, women currently make up 35% of project managers in 2024, a slight increase from previous years.

Project Management Statistics further states that in healthcare, education, and non-profit industries, women hold almost 50% of project management jobs.

However, in traditionally male-dominated sectors like IT and construction, women constitute only 20% and 15% of project managers, respectively.

The pay difference is bigger in high-paying industries like IT, where the gap can grow to as much as 15%.

Annually, female project managers earn around 85,000 US dollars, which is about 10% less than their male managers, who earn nearly 95,000 US dollars.

Only 25% of senior project managers are women, reflecting the glass ceiling that many women face as they advance in their careers.

Companies that support diversity and inclusion often achieve better project results, with women in leadership roles leading to a 15% higher success rate in reaching project goals.

Project Management Statistics By Remote Work

In fiscal year 2024, 65% of companies will have project managers who lead teams that work fully or partly from home.

30% of project managers claimed that communication is a big challenge when working remotely, causing delays and misunderstandings.

Around 85% of project managers use project management software such as Microsoft Teams, Zoom, and Slack to coordinate remote teams.

Additionally, 25% of project managers need help monitoring progress and holding team members accountable when managing remote teams.

Project Management Statistics further depicts that about 70% of companies provide special training programs that help project managers handle remote teams.

Project managers who take this training have a 15% better success rate in managing remote projects than those who don’t.

Around 40% of project managers say it takes a lot of work to keep remote team members engaged and motivated.

By the end of 2025, it’s expected that 75% of project management jobs will include some remote work.

Role of AI In Project Management

As of 2024, approximately 30% of organisations have integrated AI (Artificial Intelligence) into their project management processes.

In the same year, projects that utilised AI tools experienced an average timeline reduction of 12%.

Projects that used AI were 15% better at staying within budget compared to those that didn’t use AI tools.

About 25% of project managers said that AI-powered risk management tools helped them prevent problems before they became serious.

AI tools significantly improved their decision-making processes, as reported by 20% of project managers in 2024.

Almost 30% of routine tasks, such as scheduling, reporting, and resource management, are automated using AI tools.

Around 18% of project managers reported using AI-powered chatbots and virtual assistants to facilitate team communication.

It is projected that over 50% of organisations will use AI in some form within their project management processes by the end of 2026.

Project Management Statistics By Industries, 2024

Industry Project Managers Share Agile Adoption PMP Certification Average Project Budget Success/ Failure Rate IT and Software Development 28% 70% 35% $3 million per project. 80% (+) Construction 15% – 20% $5 million 25% (-) Finance and Insurance 12% – 15% $2.5 million 85% (+) Healthcare 10% 30% 10% $1.8 million – Manufacturing 8% – 12% $4 million 75% (+)

Project Management Software Statistics

(Source: plaky.com)

The global market for project management software is expected to reach 8.5 billion US dollars by the end of 2024, growing by 10% each year over the past five years.

Project Management Statistics show that in the same period, about 85% of companies will be using some project management software.

The adoption rate is especially high in the IT sector, where 90% of companies use project management software, with the finance industry at 82% and construction at 75%.

The total market share of cloud-based project management software accounts for 65% in 2024, an increase from 55% last year.

Also, 60% of these companies have fewer project delays, and 50% have reduced budget overruns.

Due to the lack of many advanced features, 39% of users remained dissatisfied with project management software.

The most popular project management software market share of 2024 is detailed below:

Tools Market Share Microsoft Project 30% Asana 25% Jira 20% Trello 15%

Software Feature By Usage Breakdown

Used Features User Share Reports/dashboards 65% Collaboration 60% Document management 64% Budgeting 55% Requirements management 57% Time tracking 53% Resource planning 54% Not Used Features Product road mapping 28% Velocity charts 34% Kanban boards 30% Project request intake form 29% Gantt charts 34% Risk management 32% Burndown charts 34%

By Features And Capabilities

90% of companies consider task management the most important feature because it helps teams stay organised and on schedule.

As mentioned in Projected Management Statistics, collaboration features like file sharing, messaging, and communication tools are very important, as stated by 85% of users.

Around 70% of companies use time-tracking tools to check productivity and keep projects within budget.

To predict project results, spot risks, and better manage resources, 40% of companies use AI-powered tools.

Project Management Professional (PMP) Certification Statistics

(Source: pmi.org)

As of 2024, based on Project Management Statistics, there are over 1.2 million PMP- certified professionals globally.

The largest numbers of PMP-certified professionals are in the United States, India, and Canada. Over 300,000 certified PMPs are in the US alone.

PMP-certified professionals earn about 25% more than those who don’t have the certification.

A PMP-certified project manager in the United States typically earns about 120,000 US dollars a year.

In 2024, about 60% of people passed the PMP exam on their first try, and most people spent between 100 and 200 hours studying for the exam.

Around 85% of PMP-certified professionals renew their certification, keeping themselves up-to-date with the latest project management practices and trends.

The number of PMP certifications given out in areas like Asia-Pacific and the Middle East has grown by 10%.

By Industry Distribution

Around 35% of PMP holders work in the IT sector, where project complexity and the need for structured management processes are high.

20% of certified professionals are employed in the construction industry, followed by Finance and Insurance (15%).

Conclusion

Project management Statistics will continue to be a vital discipline in 2024, playing a crucial role in driving organisational success across various industries. The integration of advanced methodologies, such as Agile and hybrid approaches, along with the adoption of cutting-edge technologies like AI, has significantly improved project outcomes, increasing efficiency and reducing risks.

The growing demand for certified professionals, particularly PMP-certified managers, underscores the importance of formal training and continuous development in this field.

FAQ . What are the key phases of project management?



The key phases include initiation, planning, execution, monitoring and controlling, and closure. What are Agile methodologies?



Agile methods are a way of managing projects where teams deliver small, usable parts of the project regularly. This approach allows for flexibility and ongoing improvements throughout the project. What is scope creep, and how can it be managed?



Scope creep happens when a project’s scope changes or grows without control after it has started. You can manage it by clearly defining the project’s scope from the beginning, involving stakeholders in decisions about changes, and keeping strict control over any changes that are made.

