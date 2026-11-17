Preface

Smart Weapons Statistics: Modern warfare is becoming more advanced as smart weapons become more widely used. These weapons combine artificial intelligence, GPS, sensors, and advanced guidance systems to identify and strike targets with high accuracy. From guided missiles and laser-guided bombs to military drones and smart artillery, they are changing how defense forces plan and carry out operations.

Unlike conventional weapons, smart weapons can respond to changing conditions and improve targeting precision. As a result, they help military forces complete missions more effectively while reducing the risk of unintended damage.

Meanwhile, rising defense budgets and rapid technological progress are driving demand for smarter and more advanced weapon systems worldwide.

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The global smart weapons market was valued at USD 19.7 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 20.7 billion in 2026. In 2025, missiles led the market with a 40.3% share, followed by laser technology at 31.4%, while defense applications accounted for the largest application share at 70.1%. Military & Specialized Weapons remained the largest segment, reaching USD 10.74 billion in 2026. The North American smart weapons market is projected to reach USD 7.4 billion in 2026. The U.S. market is expected to account for USD 7.33 billion by year-end. Around 347 AI-enabled weapon systems across 31 countries as of October 2026, including 238 deployed systems. United States Department of Defense allocated USD 13.4 billion for autonomous systems in its 2026 budget plans. Moreover, the U.S. requested USD 35.7 billion for missile and munitions programs in 2026. Five major companies controlled 54.8% of the global smart weapons market in 2025.

Global Smart Weapons Market Size

The global smart weapons market was valued at USD 19.7 billion in 2025.

The market is projected to grow from USD 20.7 billion in 2026 to approximately USD 33.2 billion by 2035.

The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.4% between 2025 and 2035.

Segmental Analysis

As reported by Market.us, missiles dominated the market with a 40.3% share in 2025.

The United States requested USD 29.8 billion for missiles and munitions.

Meanwhile, the defense authorization approved USD 22.5 billion for selected programs, including 300 Precision Strike Missiles and 12 SM-3 Block IIA interceptors.

Laser technology held a 31.4% share.

The U.S. Air Force planned to procure approximately 1,500 JDAM guidance kits in FY2025.

Land platforms accounted for 44.9% of the market.

The U.S. Army requested USD 1.16 billion for GMLRS procurement to support 6,408 guided rockets.

Defense applications dominated, with a 70.1% share.

Japan allocated ¥8.47 trillion for defense, including ¥287.6 billion for ammunition and guided missiles and ¥293 billion for Hyper Velocity Gliding Projectiles.

By Weapon Type

According to Global Market Insights, military & Specialized Weapons is the largest segment, valued at USD 10.11 billion in 2025 and USD 10.74 billion in 2026, and is projected to reach USD 18.4 billion by 2035 at a 6.16% CAGR.

Handguns are expected to grow from USD 5.68 billion in 2025 to USD 6.25 billion in 2026, then to USD 15.4 billion by 2035, at a 10.53% CAGR.

Rifle & Long Guns are projected to increase from USD 3.03 billion in 2025 to USD 3.21 billion in 2026 and USD 5.56 billion by 2035, at a 6.28% CAGR.

Shotguns will grow from USD 2.25 billion in 2025 to USD 2.34 billion in 2026, then to USD 3.42 billion by 2035, at a 4.31% CAGR.

Regional Analysis of the Global Smart Weapons Market

Fortune Business Insights reported that the North American region led the market with a 33.90% share and USD 6.8 billion in revenue in 2025.

It is projected to reach USD 7.4 billion in 2026, while the U.S. market is expected to reach USD 7.33 billion.

Asia-Pacific region accounted for 27.00% of the market, generating USD 6 billion in 2025.

Revenue is projected to reach USD 7 billion in 2026, with China at USD 2.22 billion, India at USD 1.83 billion, and Japan at USD 1.22 billion.

The European region accounted for 24.50% of the total, reaching USD 5.4 billion in 2025.

It is expected to grow to USD 5.9 billion in 2026, with the UK and Germany reaching USD 1.16 billion and USD 1.07 billion, respectively.

The rest of the World secured around 14.70% of the market, valued at USD 3.2 billion in 2025, and is projected to reach USD 3.5 billion in 2026.

Key Smart Weapons Trends

The ArtificialWeapons.com database tracked 347 AI-enabled weapon systems across 31 countries as of October 2026, including 238 deployed systems.

Of 153 systems with known first-use dates, 48 were first used after 2020.

The database covered 313 systems with verified public sources, while the remaining entries are undergoing verification.

The United States led with 112 systems, followed by Russia (45), Israel (42), China (30), Iran (17), and Türkiye (14).

India and Germany each recorded 11 systems, followed by the UK (9), France (7), and North Korea (6).

Autonomous drones represented the largest category with 149 systems, followed by interceptors (41), cyber weapons (37), and AI targeting systems (26).

Other categories included autonomous naval systems (23), ground systems (20), AI command and control (19), electronic warfare (16), swarm systems (8), and information warfare (8).

The U.S. Department of Defense allocated USD 13.4 billion for autonomous systems in its 2026 budget plans.

This funding included USD 9.4 billion for aerial systems, USD 1.7 billion for maritime systems, and USD 210 million for ground vehicles.

The U.S. requested USD 35.7 billion for missile and munitions programs in 2026.

Enacted appropriations provided USD 23.9 billion for selected missile and munitions programs.

In 2025, Ukraine’s Operation Spider’s Web deployed more than 100 attack drones against Russian airbases, damaging 41 aircraft.

India’s SWAYAT experiment ran from April 23 to 25, 2025, showcasing 59 products from 36 industries and startups.

The Indian demonstration covered four technology domains.

Global Military Expenditure Statistics, 2025

Global military spending increased by 2.9% in real terms to USD 2.887 trillion in 2025, marking the 11th consecutive year of growth and the highest level recorded by SIPRI.

Military expenditure accounted for 2.5% of global GDP in 2025.

The five largest spenders were the United States, China, Russia, Germany, and India, together accounting for 58% of global military spending.

The UnitedStates’s military spending declined by 7.5% to USD 954 billion, while China’s spending increased by 7.4% to USD 336 billion.

Russia’s spending rose by 5.9% to USD 190 billion, equivalent to 7.5% of its GDP.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s expenditure increased by 20% to USD 84.1 billion, representing 40% of its GDP.

European military spending grew by 14% to USD 864 billion, while Asia and Oceania recorded an 8.1% increase to USD 681 billion.

NATO’s 32 members collectively spent USD 1.581 trillion, representing 55% of global military expenditure. European NATO members accounted for USD 559 billion, while 23 members spent at least 2.0% of GDP on defense.

Major Weapon Systems Funding, 2026

Category Program System / Description Fundings (USD Millions) Aircraft and Related Systems-Joint Service F-35 Joint Strike Fighter Lightning II 13,120.8 V-22 Osprey 827.5 C-130J Hercules 999.2 MQ-1C Gray Eagle 15.8 MQ-9 Reaper 339.7 MQ-4C / RQ-4 Triton/Global Hawk/NATO AGS 690.8 OA-1K Skyraider II 158.6 Aircraft and Related Systems-USA AH-64E Apache: Remanufacture/New Build 171.3 CH-47 Chinook 708.8 UH-60 Black Hawk 756.1 FLRAA Future Long-Range Assault Aircraft 1,248.5 Aircraft and Related Systems-USN / USMC MQ-25 Stingray 1,141.9 F/A-18 Super Hornet 1,982.2 E-2D Advanced Hawkeye 2,124.1 CH-53K Heavy Lift Replacement Helicopter 2,477.7 Aircraft and Related Systems-USAF B-21 Raider 10,290.3 B-1, B-2, B-52 Bombers 1,475.0 KC-46A Pegasus 3,284.1 VC-25B Presidential Aircraft Recapitalization 675.7 F-47 Next Generation Air Dominance 3,479.4 F-22 Raptor 2,014.1 F-15 Eagle / Eagle II 3,800.2 HH-60W Combat Rescue Helicopter 166.8 T-7A Advanced Pilot Training 648.6 MH-139A Grey Wolf 170.4 CCA Collaborative Combat Aircraft 804.4 C4I Systems-USA TNT Tactical Network Technology 723.9 HMS Handheld, Manpack, and Small Form Fit Radios 481.7 Ground Systems- Joint Service JLTV Joint Light Tactical Vehicle 203.4 Ground Systems-USA M-1 Abrams Tank Modification/Upgrades 1,464.0 AMPV Armored Multi-Purpose Vehicle 565.4 NGSW Next Generation Squad Weapon 395.5 PIM Paladin Integrated Management 262.7 Stryker Stryker Family of Armored Vehicles 145.6 M10 Booker (Mobile Protected Firepower) 81.5 FMTV Family of Medium Tactical Vehicles 107.9 FHTV Family of Heavy Tactical Vehicles 148.5 XM30 Combat Vehicle 386.4 Ground Systems- USMC ACV Amphibious Combat Vehicle 835.4 Missile Defense Programs-Joint Service GMD Ground-based Midcourse Defense 2,501.7 THAAD Terminal High Altitude Area Defense 1,524.8 Aegis Sea-Based Weapons System 1,801.5 Missile Defense Programs-USA PATRIOT / PAC-3 PATRIOT Advanced Capability 2,500.4 PAC-3 / MSE PAC-3/Missile Segment Enhancement 1,358.9 IFPC Indirect Fire Protection Capability 1,267.2 MRIC Medium-Range Intercept Capability 714.4 Missiles and Munitions-Joint Service JDAM Joint Direct Attack Munition 187.5 SDB I Small Diameter Bomb I 50.8 SDB II Small Diameter Bomb II 442.6 JASSM Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile 1,051.3 AIM-9X Air Intercept Missile – 9X 306.3 AMRAAM Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missile 815.9 Chem-Demil Chemical Demilitarization 213.3 JAGM Joint Air-to-Ground Missile 217.9 LRASM Long-Range Anti-Ship Missile 1,167.9 AMMO Ammunition 6,330.7 AARGM-ER Advanced Anti-Radiation Guided Missile 759.6 GMLRS Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System 1,263.1 Javelin Advanced Anti-Tank Weapon System 371.6 Missiles and Munitions-USA PrSM Precision Strike Missile 560.8 SMRF/Typhon Strategic Mid-Range Fires System 500.1 Missiles and Munitions-USN Trident II Ballistic Missile Modifications 3,742.0 SM-6 Standard Missile-6 1,262.5 RAM Rolling Airframe Missile 127.0 NSM Naval Strike Missile 219.1 Tomahawk Tactical Tomahawk Cruise Missile 946.1 Missiles and Munitions-USAF LGM-35A Sentinel 4,157.7 LRSO Long Range Stand-Off Weapon 1,050.6 Shipbuilding and Maritime Systems-USN CVN 78 Gerald R. Ford-class Nuclear Aircraft Carrier 3,647.5 SSBN 826 Columbia-class Ballistic Missile Submarine 11,480.2 SSN 774 Virginia-class Submarine 12,216.0 DDG 51 Arleigh Burke-class Destroyer 5,940.1 FFG(X) Constellation-Class Guided Missile Frigate 84.2 CVN Refueling Complex Overhaul 2,274.3 LPD 17 San Antonio Class Amphibious Ship 2,802.2 T-AO 205 John Lewis Class Fleet Replenishment Oiler 2,021.6 USV Medium and Large Unmanned Surface Vessels 129.6 LHA America Class Amphibious Assault Ship 4,043.8 LSM Medium Landing Ship 1,976.1 Space-Based Systems-USAF/SF Launch Launch Enterprise 2,449.9 PNT Positioning, Navigation, and Timing 702.6 MW/MT Missile Warning/Missile Tracking 12,966.8 SATCOM Satellite Communications 5,931.4 Hypersonic Warfare-Joint Service Hypersonic Defenses Hypersonic Defenses 2,686.9 LRHW Long Range Hypersonic Weapon 976.4 CPS Intermediate Range Conventional Prompt Strike 857.2 HACM US Air Force Hypersonic Attack Cruise Missile 802.8

Smart Weapons Market Share and Competitive Landscape

Five major companies controlled 54.8% of the global smart weapons market in 2025, led by Lockheed Martin (16.9%), RTX Corporation (14.0%), Boeing (10.5%), Northrop Grumman (7.8%), and BAE Systems (5.6%).

Global Market Insights further mentioned that Lockheed Martin recorded USD 71.04 billion in revenue in 2024, including USD 12.68 billion from Missiles and Fire Control, an 11% increase from USD 11.25 billion in 2023. Its backlog stood at USD 176 billion.

RTX Corporation reported USD 80.8 billion in 2024 sales, growing 9%, while its total backlog reached USD 218 billion.

Boeing held a 10.5% market share and won an NGAD fighter contract valued at over USD 20 billion.

Northrop Grumman captured a 7.8% market share and generated approximately USD 39.3 billion in revenue.

BAE Systems accounted for 5.6% of the market, with MBDA reporting a backlog of EUR 37 billion.

General Dynamics generated approximately USD 42.3 billion in revenue through its broader defense business.

Factors Driving the Global Smart Weapons Market

According to market.us, the global military expenditure reached USD 2,887 billion in 2025, up 2.9%, while the military burden stood at 2.5% of GDP.

The U.S. Department of Defense requested USD 29.8 billion for munitions and USD 2.5 billion for microelectronics in 2025.

NATO members committed to spending 5% of GDP on defense and security by 2035, including 3.5% on core defense and up to 1.5% on broader security.

European Allies and Canada increased spending by nearly 20% in 2025, adding USD 139 billion.

European military spending rose 14% to USD 864 billion, while Asia-Pacific spending increased 8.1% to USD 681 billion in 2025.

Bottom Line

Smart weapons are becoming an important part of modern defense systems. Their ability to improve targeting accuracy and reduce response time is changing how countries prepare for warfare. As a result, military spending on these technologies is expected to grow.

However, concerns about civilian safety, cyberattacks, and autonomous weapons remain. Balancing technological progress with strict regulations and human control will be key to their future development.

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