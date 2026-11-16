Basic Information

Sports Apps Statistics: Sports apps connect fans around the world with live coverage, schedules, results, and content made for them. They let people follow sport beyond the stadium and outside TV schedules. Strava shows how far this reach can go. In July 2026, it reported more than 200 million users in over 185 countries, which shows how many people now take part in sport through digital tools. Big sports events also bring strong demand for mobile apps. FIFA reported 1 million downloads of its apps in June 2025, mostly the official Club World Cup app. This figure counts downloads, not unique users. It shows how much interest one tournament created, but it does not describe the whole industry.

Sports apps also help people train, find routes, and connect with others. Strava’s partnership with Samsung links activity tracking and route finding with wearable devices. This shows that sports services now work across many connected platforms. Together, these examples show that sports apps have become digital infrastructure for both fans and active participants around the world.

Best of the Best

ESPN reached 30.1 million unique users in September 2026, more than the next nine non-ESPN apps combined. Sports news, statistics and live-score apps recorded 137 million downloads in Q2 2026, up 16.10% from Q1. Gen X leads year-round official team app usage at 49%, ahead of Millennials and Baby Boomers at 47%. ESPN Fantasy app reached 17.6 million unique users in September 2026, up 44% year over year. DraftKings sportsbook net revenue rose 36% year over year in Q3 2026, with handle up 12%. Global fantasy sports revenue is projected to grow 13.3% annually during 2026–2033, with Asia Pacific at 17.3%. Premier League’s AI Companion, launched July 2025, draws on 30 seasons of statistics, 300,000 articles and 9,000 videos. Peacock streamed all 104 World Cup 2026 matches live in Spanish, alongside 700 hours of Telemundo programming. Strava reported more than 200 million users in over 185 countries in July 2026.

Recent Sports Apps Developments

In October 2026, NBA announced League Pass Multiview Focus Mode, displaying 1 primary game alongside up to 3 additional matchups.

In July 2026, Strava announced Galaxy Watch9 and Ultra2 preinstallation, 60-day subscription trials, and planned Samsung Health Routes integration.

In May 2026, Apple Sports added over 90 markets, expanding availability beyond 170 countries and regions alongside enhanced World Cup features.

In August 2025, ESPN’s enhanced US app launched with 12 networks/services, 47,000+ annual live events, and USD 29.99/month Unlimited subscriptions.

In July 2025, Premier League launched its AI Companion, accessing 30 seasons’ statistics, 300,000 articles, and 9,000 videos through its app and website.

In 2025, DAZN upgraded streaming infrastructure, increasing playout capacity by 150%, producing 24 variants per match and monitoring 108 feeds across 63 matches.

In March 2025, Garmin launched Connect+, offering AI insights, a 30-day trial, and subscriptions costing USD 6.99/month or USD 69.99/year.

In March 2025, Formula 1 launched F1 TV Premium, adding 4K/HDR streaming and simultaneous viewing across up to 6 devices.

Sports Apps General Market Stats

Metric Numerical value Year / period Global sports app market size USD 4.77 billion 2024 Projected global sports app market size Approximately USD 13.1 billion 2034 Global sports app market CAGR 10.6% 2025–2034 North American share of the global sports app market More than 36% 2024 North American sports app market revenue Approximately USD 1.71 billion 2024 US sports app market size Approximately USD 1.62 billion 2024 US sports app market CAGR 8.4% 2025–2034 Apple iOS Store share of the global sports app market More than 58% 2024

Global Downloads of Sports App

Sports news, statistics, and live-score apps recorded 137 million worldwide downloads in Q2 2026.

Sofascore announced 100 million+ cumulative worldwide Android downloads in July 2026, marking a lifetime milestone rather than annual installations.

ESPN’s Google Play listing displayed 100 million+ cumulative worldwide downloads when reviewed in November 2026.

Cricbuzz’s Google Play listing showed 100 million+ cumulative worldwide downloads when reviewed in November 2026.

NFL’s Google Play listing reported 100 million+ cumulative worldwide downloads when reviewed in November 2026.

FotMob’s Google Play listing displayed 50 million+ cumulative worldwide downloads when reviewed in November 2026.

LiveScore’s Google Play listing showed 50 million+ cumulative worldwide downloads when reviewed in November 2026.

DAZN’s Google Play listing displayed 50 million+ cumulative worldwide downloads when reviewed in November 2026.

Sports Apps by Age Group

Gen Z: Sports social media platforms were used by 41% of surveyed fans in IBM’s 2026 study.

Millennials: Sports social media platforms reached 40% of surveyed fans in IBM’s 2026 research.

Gen X: Sports social media platforms attracted 29% of surveyed fans in IBM’s 2026 findings.

Baby boomers: Sports-specific live-streaming apps were used by 18% of surveyed fans in IBM’s 2026 study.

Gen Z: Among official team app users, 43% used those apps year-round, according to IBM’s 2026 report.

Millennials: Among official team app users, 47% maintained year-round usage in IBM’s 2026 survey.

Gen X: Among official team app users, 49% used those apps year-round, the highest generational rate in 2026.

Baby boomers: Among official team app users, 47% reported year-round engagement.

Sports News App Statistics

Global sports news, statistics, and live-score downloads increased 16.10% from 118 million in Q1 2026.

Indonesia: Sports news, statistics, and live-score apps reached 2.79 million downloads in Q2 2026, increasing 108.21% quarter-over-quarter.

FotMob downloads: U.S. weekly downloads rose from 30,000 before kickoff to 97,000 during the 2026 World Cup’s first three weeks.

FotMob engagement: U.S. weekly active users increased from 1.2 million to 1.6 million during the 2026 World Cup’s opening weeks.

ESPN reach: The ESPN app attracted 30.1 million unique users in September 2026, exceeding the next nine non-ESPN apps combined.

ESPN engagement: The ESPN app averaged 9.8 million daily active users during fiscal 2026.

Fantasy Sports App Statistics

Global fantasy sports revenue is projected to grow 13.3% annually during 2026–2033.

Mobile fantasy sports applications are forecast to grow 14.21% annually during 2026–2031.

Daily fantasy sports revenue is forecast to grow 14.80% annually during 2026–2035.

Fantasy cricket revenue is forecast to grow 16.72% annually during 2026–2035.

Asia Pacific’s fantasy sports market is projected to grow 17.3% annually during 2026–2033.

ESPN Fantasy Football reported a record 16 million participants for the 2026 season.

ESPN Fantasy’s app reached 17.6 million unique users in September 2026, increasing 44% year over year.

Sleeper’s website advertises over 13 million active players and 26 new features in 2026.

As of November 2026, Fantasy Premier League’s website advertises over 11 million players.

During April–May 2026, approximately 16% of PrizePicks and Underdog users also used Kalshi.

In January 2026, Allwyn acquired 62.3% of PrizePicks for USD 1.533 billion, excluding earnouts.

Sports Betting App Statistics

FanDuel’s U.S. sportsbook generated USD 1.039 billion in revenue in Q2 2026, down 15% year over year.

FanDuel’s sportsbook average monthly players increased 8% year over year in Q2 2026.

FanDuel’s sportsbook handles increased 2% year over year in Q2 2026.

By Q2 2026’s end, 70% of FanDuel’s sportsbook customer base had access to its new loyalty program.

In Q2 2026, over 80% of surveyed customers said FanDuel’s new loyalty program improved their experience.

DraftKings’ sportsbook net revenue increased 36% year over year in Q3 2026.

DraftKings’ sportsbook handles increased 12% year over year in Q3 2026.

DraftKings’ sportsbook net revenue margin reached 6.4% in Q3 2026, increasing approximately 120 basis points year over year.

New York’s mobile sportsbooks recorded USD 2.165 billion wagered and USD 244.13 million gross gaming revenue in April 2026.

New York’s mobile sportsbooks recorded USD 2.133 billion wagered and USD 204.16 million in gross gaming revenue in May 2026.

New York’s mobile sportsbooks recorded USD 2.254 billion wagered and USD 116.76 million gross gaming revenue in June 2026.

Sports Streaming App Insights

Peacock’s 2026 US Premium plan costs USD 12.99 monthly or USD 129.99 annually, including live sports with advertising.

Peacock Premium Plus costs USD 19.99 monthly or USD 199.99 annually in 2026; live sports still include advertisements.

Peacock’s 2026 Select tier costs USD 8.99 monthly but excludes sports, making its lowest-priced subscription unsuitable for live-sports viewers.

Peacock increased subscription prices on August 18, 2026; Premium rose from approximately USD 11 to USD 13 monthly.

Peacock’s US streaming coverage includes all 104 FIFA World Cup 2026 matches live in Spanish, consolidating tournament access.

The 2026 World Cup group stage comprises 72 matches featuring 48 teams, available across Peacock and Telemundo’s distribution platforms.

Telemundo’s 2026 World Cup presentation spans 700 programming hours; every match also streams on Peacock and the Telemundo App.

Apple TV includes the entire 2026 MLS season without blackouts, eliminating geographic match restrictions within its MLS offering.

Apple TV’s November 2026 US MLS listings advertise a 7-day free trial followed by a USD 14.99 monthly subscription.

ESPN Unlimited’s November 2026 offering advertises over 47,000 annual live events at USD 29.99 monthly, emphasizing breadth over single-league access.

Service / Topic Metric Value Peacock Premium Monthly price 12.99 Peacock Premium Annual price 129.99 Peacock Premium Pricing year 2026 Peacock Premium Plus Monthly price 19.99 Peacock Premium Plus Annual price 199.99 Peacock Premium Plus Pricing year 2026 Peacock Select Monthly price 8.99 Peacock Select Pricing year 2026 Peacock price increase Effective date August 18, 2026 Peacock Premium Previous monthly price 11 Peacock Premium New monthly price 13 Peacock, FIFA World Cup 2026 Total matches live in Spanish 104 World Cup 2026 group stage Matches 72 World Cup 2026 group stage Teams 48 Telemundo World Cup presentation Programming hours 700 Telemundo / Peacock / Telemundo App Matches streamed 104 (all) Apple TV MLS Season covered 2026 (entire season) Apple TV MLS listing Free trial length 7 Apple TV MLS listing Monthly price after trial 14.99 Apple TV MLS listing Listing period November 2026 ESPN Unlimited Annual live events 47,000+ ESPN Unlimited Monthly price 29.99 ESPN Unlimited Listing period November 2026

How AI is Impacting Sports Apps

IBM’s 2026 survey found 69% of sports fans use generative AI, supporting demand for conversational sports experiences; 20,589 adults participated.

In India, generative AI usage exceeded 90% among surveyed sports fans in 2026, highlighting an audience for AI-enabled sports apps.

AI trust remains a constraint: 59% of surveyed sports fans trusted AI-generated sports content in 2026, according to IBM’s commissioned research.

In 2026, 27% of surveyed Canadian fans valued real-time AI statistics and predictions most, versus 21% preferring personalized content.

Accuracy matters: 51% of surveyed Canadian fans identified it as an AI-trust driver in 2026; 46% prioritized accuracy over speed.

Wimbledon’s 2026 app enhanced Match Chat with conversational answers, photos and videos for the June 29–July 12 Championships.

In January 2026, AWS detailed Leverage Score: AI allocates possession credit across all 10 players within seconds, revealing otherwise overlooked contributions.

Snapp reported 20,000-plus downloads in November 2026; its AI app combines 30-plus live feeds across 100-plus leagues for sports queries.

Sports Apps Market Size

The global sports app market was worth USD 4.8 billion in 2024, and it is expected to grow to USD 13.1 billion by 2034.

The market is expected to grow by about 10.60% each year, on average, over the forecast period.

The market should rise from USD 5.3 billion in 2025 to USD 5.8 billion in 2026, and USD 11.8 billion in 2033.

The Apple iOS Store holds the larger share of the market every year, while the Google Play Store makes up the rest and also grows steadily.

Closing

Sports apps have become core digital infrastructure for fans and active participants alike. The global market is projected to grow steadily over the coming decade, with streaming, fantasy, and betting platforms all contributing. ESPN leads in audience reach, and major tournaments consistently lift downloads of news and live-score apps.

Generative AI is widely used by fans, yet trust in AI-generated content remains limited, so accuracy will be the key test for the next stage of growth.

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