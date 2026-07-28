Overview

Apple Music Statistics: Since its 2015 release, Apple Music has become a major force in the worldwide music streaming market. It keeps growing, giving customers access to a vast library of over 100 million songs, unique content, and state-of-the-art technologies, including Lossless streaming and Spatial Audio by 2023 and 2024.

Apple Music is a notable platform because of its unique technology, easy integration within the Apple ecosystem, and dedication to sustainability. It has over 110 million users and generates considerable income. The intriguing data and insights on Apple Music that follow demonstrate the platform’s remarkable rise to prominence and impact throughout this time.

Best of the Best

As of June 2026, more than 100 million people have Apple Music subscriptions. There are over 167 nations and areas where Apple Music is accessible. The typical Apple Music customer listens to music for 20 hours per week. Apple Music has more than 90 million songs in its catalog. Users of Apple Music under 25 make up 60% of the user base. Artists receive around USD 0.0067 from Apple Music for each stream. Three million Chinese people are Apple Music members. “APT” by ROSÉ and Bruno Mars was the song that was streamed the most on Apple Music in 2025. Apple Music holds a 30.7% market share in the US music streaming business. With Apple Music’s Family Plan, up to six users can share a single subscription. Hi-Res Lossless audio and CD-quality audio are available in Apple Music’s “Lossless” audio tier. Over 90 million people have downloaded the Apple Music app from the App Store. Those who subscribe to Apple Music may access unique content, including interviews and live concerts. Apple Music and Siri are integrated, enabling voice commands to control music playing. Over 40 million songs are available in Apple Music’s carefully crafted playlists, which are based on user tastes.

(Source: worldmetrics.org)

The App Store has given the Apple Music app a rating of 4.8 stars out of 5 .

stars out of . App Store Music boasts a customer retention rate of about 78% .

. According to ratings, the App Store’s top music app is Apple Music.

(Source: worldmetrics.org)

In 2025, Apple Music brought in around USD 11.5 billion in revenue.

in revenue. As of June 2026, there were over 100 million Apple Music subscribers.

Apple Music subscribers. In the US and Europe, Apple Music is the second and third-largest music streaming service, respectively.

On average, Apple Music pays artists USD 0.0076 for each listen.

(Source: businessofapps.com)

In 2025, there were around 105 million global users of Apple Music.

Of Apple Music customers, 44% are men and 56% are women.

Age Groups Share of Apple Music Users in the United States 18 to 24 years 17% 25 to 34 years 23% 35 to 44 years 22% 45 to 54 years 15% More than 55 years 23%

(Reference: statista.com)

2. Financial Performance

Globally, the music streaming business is expected to generate USD 31.7 billion in sales by 2025.

By 2027, the market is predicted to have grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.70%, with a projected value of USD 33.97 billion.

In terms of worldwide comparison, the music streaming market in the United States is anticipated to provide the most revenue, with a projected value of USD 20 million by 2025.

It is projected that there will be 1.1 billion subscribers in the music streaming business by 2027.

By 2027, it is anticipated that the user penetration rate will have increased to 14.1% from its estimated 12.7% in 2024.

3. Market Share

In the Q4 of 2025, 31.4% of global music streaming users were subscribers to Spotify, which is more than twice as many as those to Tencent Music (14.4%), which came in second. YouTube, Amazon, and Apple Music were among the other services on the list.

In terms of worldwide music subscribers as of Q1 2025, Apple Music has an around 13% market share. Together with Spotify, Amazon Music, and YouTube Music, Apple Music now holds the second position in the US and ranks third in Europe for music streaming services. Together, these services account for 65% of the worldwide market.

With its extensive song catalog, playlists, and exclusive releases, Apple Music is a great addition to the Apple environment. With more than 105 million users and over USD 11.5 billion in income annually in 2025, Apple Music was a success.

4. Streaming Data

Year Apple Music Users 2025 100+ million 2024 95 million 2023 93 million 2022 88 million 2021 80 million 2020 72 million 2019 50 million 2018 40 million 2017 27 million 2016 20 million 2015 11 million

(Source: demandsage.com)

Daily Streaming Hours: Users typically stream two hours of music per day.

Users typically stream two hours of music per day. Playlist Engagement: Users spend 60% of their streaming time on features like tailored suggestions and well-curated playlists, which have greater engagement rates.

General Statistics From ChatGPT

#1. Music Library and Content

Song Library: As of Q4 2025, Apple Music’s library includes over 100 million songs, with thousands added daily. This vast collection caters to diverse musical tastes and preferences.

As of Q4 2025, Apple Music’s library includes over 100 million songs, with thousands added daily. This vast collection caters to diverse musical tastes and preferences. Exclusive Releases: By Q1 2025, Apple Music had continued exclusive partnerships, including ongoing Taylor Swift content drops and sessions with artists like Tate McRae and Lola Young.

By Q1 2025, Apple Music had continued exclusive partnerships, including ongoing Taylor Swift content drops and sessions with artists like Tate McRae and Lola Young. Curated Playlists: The platform offers over 30,000 expertly curated playlists, catering to various moods, genres, and activities.

#2. User Engagement

Listening Hours: In 2025, Apple’s own newsroom confirms was Apple Music’s best year ever for listenership and subscriber growth, concurring with its 10th anniversary. It also shows daily listening time per user in North America rose to 2 hours 44 minutes.

In 2025, Apple’s own newsroom confirms was Apple Music’s best year ever for listenership and subscriber growth, concurring with its 10th anniversary. It also shows daily listening time per user in North America rose to 2 hours 44 minutes. Top Genres: The most popular genres on Apple Music are Pop, Hip-Hop, and R&B, accounting for 60% of total streams.

The most popular genres on Apple Music are Pop, Hip-Hop, and R&B, accounting for 60% of total streams. Personalized Recommendations: Apple Music’s advanced recommendation algorithms have improved user satisfaction, with 75% of users stating that they enjoy personalized playlists and suggestions.

#3. Technology and Features

Spatial Audio and Lossless Streaming: In 2025, Apple highlighted that its 100+ million song catalog is now fully available in Lossless Audio and Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos, and expanded regional-language catalogs in markets like India. Over 50% of subscribers have engaged with these features.

In 2025, Apple highlighted that its 100+ million song catalog is now fully available in Lossless Audio and Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos, and expanded regional-language catalogs in markets like India. Over 50% of subscribers have engaged with these features. Integration with Apple Ecosystem: Seamless integration with Apple devices and services, such as Siri, HomePod, and Apple Watch, has increased user engagement and satisfaction.

Seamless integration with Apple devices and services, such as Siri, HomePod, and Apple Watch, has increased user engagement and satisfaction. Lyrics and Music Videos: The addition of synchronized lyrics and a growing library of music videos has enriched the user experience, with 40% of users regularly utilizing these features.

#4. Demographics and User Base

Age Groups: Apple Music’s largest user demographic is between 18-34 years old, accounting for 60% of subscribers. The 35-54 age group makes up 25%, while users aged 55 and above constitute 15%.

Apple Music’s largest user demographic is between 18-34 years old, accounting for 60% of subscribers. The 35-54 age group makes up 25%, while users aged 55 and above constitute 15%. Gender Distribution: The gender split among Apple Music users is relatively balanced, with 44% male and 56% female.

The gender split among Apple Music users is relatively balanced, with 44% male and 56% female. Geographical Distribution: North America remains the largest market for Apple Music, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific.

#5. Marketing and Promotions

Student Plans: As of 2025, Apple Music’s student plan, priced at USD 5.99 per month, has attracted over 10 million students globally, making up 9% of the total subscriber base.

As of 2025, Apple Music’s student plan, priced at USD 5.99 per month, has attracted over 10 million students globally, making up 9% of the total subscriber base. Family Plans: The family plan, which allows up to six users, is popular among households, accounting for 25% of total subscriptions.

The family plan, which allows up to six users, is popular among households, accounting for 25% of total subscriptions. Promotional Offers: Apple frequently runs promotional offers, such as three-month free trials and bundling with other Apple services, to attract new users and retain existing ones.

#6. Partnerships and Collaborations

Telecom Partnerships: Apple Music has partnered with major telecom providers worldwide, offering bundled subscriptions with mobile plans, which has significantly boosted subscriber numbers.

Apple Music has partnered with major telecom providers worldwide, offering bundled subscriptions with mobile plans, which has significantly boosted subscriber numbers. Artist Collaborations: Exclusive collaborations with top artists for live performances, interviews, and special content have enhanced the platform’s appeal.

#7. Future Prospects and Developments

AI and Machine Learning: Apple Music plans to further integrate AI and machine learning to enhance personalized recommendations and discoverability.

Apple Music plans to further integrate AI and machine learning to enhance personalized recommendations and discoverability. Global Expansion: The service aims to expand its presence in emerging markets, with localized content and regional partnerships.

The service aims to expand its presence in emerging markets, with localized content and regional partnerships. New Features: Upcoming features include more interactive experiences, social sharing options, and advanced playlist creation tools.

#8. Social and Environmental Initiatives

Sustainability: Apple Music supports Apple’s broader environmental goals, including using 100% recycled materials in its products and achieving carbon neutrality by 2030.

Apple Music supports Apple’s broader environmental goals, including using 100% recycled materials in its products and achieving carbon neutrality by 2030. Social Impact: Apple Music has launched initiatives to support artists from underrepresented communities and promote diversity in the music industry.

#9. User Satisfaction and Reviews

Customer Satisfaction: Apple Music maintains a high customer satisfaction rate of 85%, attributed to its vast music library, high-quality streaming, and seamless integration with Apple devices.

Apple Music maintains a high customer satisfaction rate of 85%, attributed to its vast music library, high-quality streaming, and seamless integration with Apple devices. App Ratings: The Apple Music app consistently receives positive reviews on the App Store, with an average rating of 4.5 stars from over 1 million users.

The Apple Music app consistently receives positive reviews on the App Store, with an average rating of 4.5 stars from over 1 million users. Apple Music statistics on user satisfaction and reviews reflect the platform’s ability to meet user expectations. High satisfaction rates and positive app ratings indicate that users appreciate the value and quality of the service.

#10. Challenges and Competition

Competitive Landscape: Apple Music faces stiff competition from Spotify, Amazon Music, and YouTube Music, which continually innovate and expand their offerings.

Apple Music faces stiff competition from Spotify, Amazon Music, and YouTube Music, which continually innovate and expand their offerings. User Retention: Retaining subscribers in a highly competitive market remains a challenge, requiring continuous improvements and innovative features.

Retaining subscribers in a highly competitive market remains a challenge, requiring continuous improvements and innovative features. Market Saturation: In mature markets, growth rates are slowing, necessitating a shift in focus to emerging regions and new demographics.

Most Streamed Artist on Apple Music in 2025

Taylor Swift tops the Apple Music charts with an estimated 82 million plays, becoming the artist with the most streams on the platform.

Billie Eilish and Ed Sheeran come right after her with 67 million and 54 million streams.

Taylor Swift USA 82 million Ed Sheeran UK 67.3 million Billie Eilish USA 54.4 million Drake Canada 51.9 million The Weeknd Canada 39.7 million Bad Bunny Puerto Rico 39.3 million Post Malone USA 39.1 million Ariana Grande USA 36.5 million Dua Lipa UK 36 million 周杰伦 (Jay Chou) Taiwan 35.5 million

Ending

Even in today’s highly competitive music streaming industry, Apple Music continues to succeed because of its membership growth, innovative technology, and strategic partnerships. Its focus on providing quality user experience, content, and connectivity with Apple’s ecosystem makes it well-positioned for future development. The metrics for Apple Music that are shown here offer a thorough picture of the platform’s performance and future potential for 2025–2026.

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