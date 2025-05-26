LGBT Statistics By Employment, Health, Generation And Identification, Education And Facts (2025)

Introduction

LGBT Statistics: The LGBTQ+ community, encompassing individuals who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, or questioning, represents a diverse and vibrant segment of the global population. This community includes people of all races, ages, and socioeconomic backgrounds, contributing significantly to the cultural, economic, and social fabric of society.

Historically, the LGBTQ+ rights movement gained momentum in the mid-20th century, with milestones such as the Stonewall Riots of 1969 catalyzing change. This article will guide you effectively throughout as it covers all recent trends and analyses of LGBT from different perspectives.

LGBT Statistics show that 7.1% of adults in the U.S. identify as LGBTQ+, with higher percentages among younger generations in 2024.

of adults in the U.S. identify as LGBTQ+, with higher percentages among younger generations in 2024. The global share of adults attracted to the same sex is estimated to be around 5% in Q1 2024.

in Q1 2024. The United States has a significant LGBTQ+ population, which California leads with about 1.5 million LGBT residents.

LGBT residents. In the United States, around 7.1% of adults identify as LGBT in 2024, with 9.5% of LGBT those aged between 18 and 24 years old.

of adults identify as LGBT in 2024, with of LGBT those aged between 18 and 24 years old. Around 14.7% of the 1.1 million same-sex couples in the U.S. have at least one child under 18 .

of the same-sex couples in the U.S. have at least one child . To date, over 1,000 openly LGBTQ+ officials are serving in various U.S. capacities.

openly LGBTQ+ officials are serving in various U.S. capacities. Among non-religious Americans, 79% support same-sex marriage, while 74% of Millennials are also in favor.

support same-sex marriage, while of Millennials are also in favor. LGBTQ+ youth are 120% more likely to experience homelessness compared to their non-LGBTQ+ peers.

more likely to experience homelessness compared to their non-LGBTQ+ peers. Recent LGBT Statistics elaborate that same-sex marriage is legal in 29 countries and jurisdictions worldwide, with the Netherlands being the first to legalize it in 2000.

countries and jurisdictions worldwide, with the Netherlands being the first to legalize it in 2000. 40% of LGBT youth have considered suicide in the past year, with the number rising to over 50% for transgender and nonbinary youth.

of LGBT youth have considered suicide in the past year, with the number rising to over for transgender and nonbinary youth. In the U.S., same-sex married couples have a median household income of USD 107,210 , which is higher than the $96,932 median income for opposite-sex married couples.

, which is higher than the median income for opposite-sex married couples. LGBT Statistics further mentioned that 29% of LGBTQ+ individuals reported experiencing workplace discrimination, which can impact their earnings and career advancement.

of LGBTQ+ individuals reported experiencing workplace discrimination, which can impact their earnings and career advancement. About 22% of LGBTQ+ adults in the U.S. live in poverty, compared to 16% of non-LGBT adults.​

of LGBTQ+ adults in the U.S. live in poverty, compared to of non-LGBT adults.​ In 2024, the unemployment rate for LGBT adults is approximately 10.5% , compared to the overall national rate of 6.2% .

, compared to the overall national rate of . Nearly 25% of LGBT individuals reported difficulty accessing HIV-related healthcare, and many faced job losses and reduced income during the pandemic.​

LGBT Employment Statistics 2024

LGBT workers earn approximately 89 cents for every dollar earned by their non-LGBT counterparts.

Similarly, LGBT men earn 96 cents for every dollar and women (87 cents).

In contrast, non-binary and genderqueer workers earn 70 cents, followed by transgender men (70 cents) and transgender women (60 cents​).

In early 2024, it was reported that nearly 10.5% of LGBTQ+ adults were unemployed, compared to the overall national rate of 6.2%.

Around 46% of LGBT workers have experienced unfair treatment at work at some point in their lives.

As mentioned in LGBT Statistics, about 38% of LGBTQ+ employees have experienced harassment at work.

LGBT Education Statistics

As recorded from recent year studies, around 29% of U.S. teens feel comfortable when topics related to sexual orientation or gender identity are discussed in class. In comparison, 38% feel comfortable discussing topics related to racism or racial inequality.​

More than half (54%) of the U.S. believe parents should be able to opt their children out of learning about LGBTQ+ issues in school, compared to 34% who feel the same about topics related to race.

Besides, 50% of public K-12 teachers believe students should not learn about gender identity in school. This percentage is higher among elementary school teachers (62%) compared to middle (45%) and high school (35%) teachers.

LGBT Statistics By Economic Well-Being Of LGBTQ+ Individuals

Only 64% of same-sex couples own their homes, compared to 75% of different-sex couples.

About 15% of all renter households in the U.S. are LGBT households. 30% of Black LGBTQ+ households reported being behind on rent, compared to 9.7% of white.

In 2024, LGBT youth are 120% more likely to experience homelessness, and 40% of the 4.2 million homeless youth in the U.S. identify as LGBT.

LGBT individuals have at least 15% higher odds of being poor compared to cisgender straight adults.

LGBT Health Statistics

In 2024, 66% of LGBTQ+ young people reported experiencing symptoms of anxiety, and 71% higher rates among transgender and nonbinary individuals.

Additionally, 53% of LGBTQ+ young people experienced symptoms of depression, with 59% of transgender and nonbinary youth reporting these symptoms.

Around 40% of LGBT youth have considered suicide in the past year, and this number rises to over 50% for transgender and nonbinary youth.

10% of LGBTQ+ individuals reported that a healthcare professional refused to see them due to their sexual orientation or gender identity.

In the past two years, 35% of LGBTQ+ people ages 18-64 have been tested for HIV.

A higher share of LGBTQ+ individuals reported taking at least one prescription medication regularly (62%) compared to non-LGBTQ+ individuals (55%).

U.S. LGBTQ Youth Statistics By Experienced Conversion Therapy And Attempted Suicide

(Reference: Statista.com)

As per LGBT Statistics 2023, approximately 27% of U.S. LGBTQ youth who had undergone conversion therapy had attempted suicide within the past 12 months.

Similarly, the Percentage of LGBTQ youth in the U.S. with experience with conversion therapy who attempted suicide were threatened by conversion therapy (27%) and no conversion therapy (9%).

U.S. Adults Who Stated Select Factors Were Sources Of Stress

Approximately 45% of LGBT adults reported that personal finances were a major source of stress, compared to 35% of non-LGBT adults.

Health issues were cited as a major stressor by about 40% of LGBT adults, whereas 28% of non-LGBT adults felt the same.

This was a major source of stress for 55% of LGBT adults, while only 20% of non-LGBT adults identified it as a significant stressor.

Anxiety, Depression, Loneliness Among U.S. Adults By LGBT Identity

LGBT Statistics also show that by 2024, almost 61% of LGBT adults reported experiencing anxiety symptoms, compared to 35% of non-LGBT adults.

50% of LGBT adults reported symptoms of depression, in contrast to 29% of non-LGBT adults.

A survey found that 42% of LGBT adults often felt lonely, while 23% of non-LGBT adults reported similar feelings.

Share of U.S. Adults Experiencing Anxiety Symptoms By Age And LGBT Status

Age Group (year) LGBT adults Non-LGBT adults 18-29 61% 35% 30-64 45% 25% 65 and older 19% 14%

Adult Depression Symptoms In The United States Statistics By Age And LGBT Status

Age Group (year)

LGBT adults Non-LGBT adults 18-29 50% 29% 30-44 40% 25% 45-64 30% 20% 65 and older 16% 11%

LGBTQ Youth’s Anxiety or Depression Statistics By Sexuality

(Reference: statista.com)

A report published by Statista elaborates that in 2023, approximately 57% of U.S. gay youth aged 13 to 24 reported experiencing anxiety, and 46% depression.

Moreover, another percentage of U.S. LGBTQ youth reported feelings of anxiety or depression due to sexual orientation are followed as:

Sexual Orientation Anxiety Depression Lesbian 67% 52% Bisexual 65% 51% Queer 70% 55% Pansexual 71% 59% Asexual 66% 52% Questioning 65% 59%

By Gender Identity

(Reference: statista.com)

LGBT Statistics in 2023 further mentioned that around 61% of transgender men aged 13 to 24 reported experiencing depression in America, and 72% faced anxiety.

Other gender identities of American LGBTQ youth who reported feelings of anxiety or depression are detailed in the table below:

Gender Identity Anxiety Depression Cisgender men 48% 39% Cisgender women 64% 46% Transgender women 67% 57% Nonbinary/genderqueer 72% 57% Questioning 71% 62%

By Race And Ethnicity

(Reference: statista.com)

In 2023, around 61% of Asian American/Pacific Islander LGBTQ youth between 13 and 24 reported experiencing anxiety, and 51% experienced depression.

Gender Identity Anxiety Depression Black 60% 54% Hispanic/Latinx 65% 56% Middle Eastern/Northern African 69% 55% Native/Indigenous 73% 62% White 66% 51% More than one race/ethnicity 69% 57%

LGBT Identification Statistics

(Reference: statista.com)

LGBT Statistics show that in a 2023 global survey spanning 30 countries, around 3% of participants identified as homosexual, gay, or lesbian, while an additional 4% described themselves as Bisexual.

Similarly, 1% of respondents identified themselves as either pansexual or omnisexual.

Another 1% identified themselves as asexual, indicating they experience minimal to no sexual attraction toward any gender.

Finally, only 3% belong to other LGBT identification categories.

LGBT Identification Statistics in the U.S.

(Reference: statista.com)

In 2023, 7.6% of adults in the United States identified as lesbian, gay, bisexual, or transgender (LGBT), marking a significant rise from the 3.5% reported in 2012.

Meanwhile, in Q1 2024, approximately 7.2% of adults in the United States identified as lesbian, gay, bisexual, or transgender (LGBT).

By Generation

(Reference: statista.com)

LGBT Statistics also reports that around 22.3% of Gen Z in the United States identified as LGBT in 2023.

Additionally, the share of respondents who identified as lesbian, gay, bisexual, or transgender in the nation by generation includes Millennials (9.8%), Gen X (4.5%), Baby Boomers (2.3%), and the Silent Generation (1.1%).

(Reference: ipsos.com)

In the fiscal year 2024, Generation Z, with an average of 17% across 26 countries, is the most likely to identify as part of the LGBT+ community.

This is followed by Millennials, who have an identification rate of 11%, Gen X (6%), and Baby Boomers (5%).

By Gender

(Reference: ipsos.com)

Based on LGBT Statistics analyses, nearly 58% of Gen Z women back brands promoting LGBTQ equality, compared to just 37% of Gen Z men.

Similarly, this divide extends to the portrayal of LGBTQ characters in television, films, and advertising, with 51% of Gen Z women in favor versus 33% of Gen Z men.

LGBT Statistics On The Legalization Of Same-Sex Marriages

(Reference: statista.com)

In 2023, a notable 71% of the population supported the recognition of same-sex marriages as valid, marking the highest approval rate observed in recent decades in the United States of America.

As of 2024, same-sex marriage is legally recognized in 36 countries, accounting for approximately 20% of the global population.

Support for legal recognition is high in North America, with about 79% of Canadians and 63% of Americans and Mexicans favoring it.

In Europe, countries like Sweden and the United Kingdom show strong support, with approval rates of 92% and 74%, respectively.

In addition, in parts of Eastern Europe, such as Poland and Hungary, only 41% and 31% support same-sex marriage as of today.

In contrast, countries like Nigeria and Kenya show very low support, with only 2% and 9%, respectively.

However, in the Asia-Pacific region, support is highest in Australia (75%) and Japan (68%),

LGBT Orientation Statistics By Countries

(Reference: statista.com)

In a report published by Statista on LGBT Statistics 2023, on average, 3% of global respondents have declared they are lesbian/gay/homosexual, followed by bisexual (4%), pansexual (1%), and asexual (1%).

In 2023, Brazil was the top country, which includes 7% of bisexual identity, lesbian/gay/homosexual (5%), pansexual /omnisexual (1%), and asexual (1%).

The table below includes country-wise LGBT identification shares in the same period

Country Lesbian/Gay/Homosexual Bisexual Pansexual/Omnisexual Asexual Spain 6% 5% 1% 1% Netherlands 3% 7% 1% 1% Colombia 4% 5% 1% 1% Great Britain 4% 4% 1% 1% New Zealand 4% 4% 1% 1% Australia 4% 4% 1% 1% Switzerland 4% 2% 2% 2% Canada 4% 4% 1% 1% France 4% 3% 1% 1% Germany 3% 4% 1% 1% United States 3% 5% 1% – Belgium 3% 4% 1% 1% Thailand 4% 3% 1% 1% Mexico 2% 5% – 1% Argentina 2% 5% – 1% Chile 3% 4% 1% – Turkey 1% 5% – 1% Sweden 1% 4% 1% 1% Singapore 2% 3% 5% 1% South Africa 3% 3% 1% – Italy 2% 3% 1% 1% Portugal 2% 3% 1% 1% Romania 1% 4% 1% – Hungary 2% 3% 1% – South Korea 1% 3% 1% 1% Poland 2% 2% 1% 1% Ireland 1% 2% 1% 1% Japan – 1% – 2% Peru 1% 2%

LGBT Statistics By Number Of Countries That Criminalize Homosexuality

(Reference: statista.com)

In the fiscal year 2024, homosexuality remains criminalized in 64 countries, predominantly located in the Middle East, Africa, and Asia.

These regions have the highest concentration of laws penalizing same-sex relationships, reflecting ongoing legal and cultural challenges.

Furthermore, In over 40 countries, private, consensual sexual activity between women is criminalized through laws targeting ‘lesbian’ relations, same-sex conduct, and acts deemed as gross indecency.

In 12 countries, private and consensual same-sex sexual activity can result in the death penalty or carry the possibility of such a sentence.

Lastly, 14 countries criminalize the gender identity or expression of transgender individuals through laws against “cross-dressing,” “impersonation,” and “disguise.”

Legalized Same-sex Marriage Statistics By Number of Countries

LGBT Statistics further show that around 37 countries have legalized same-sex marriage to date in 2024.

Europe: (18), including the Netherlands, Spain, Norway, Sweden, Portugal, Iceland, Denmark, France, the United Kingdom, Luxembourg, Ireland, Finland, Malta, Germany, Austria, and Switzerland.

Americas: (13), including Canada, the United States, Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Uruguay, Ecuador, Costa Rica, and Chile.

Asia: (1) Taiwan.

Oceania: (2) New Zealand and Australia.

Africa: (1) South Africa.

By Legal Procedures

Legislative Action: Many countries, such as the Netherlands (the first country to legalize same-sex marriage in 2001), achieved marriage equality through legislation passed by their national parliaments.

Many countries, such as the Netherlands (the first country to legalize same-sex marriage in 2001), achieved marriage equality through legislation passed by their national parliaments. Judicial Rulings: In several countries, such as the United States in 2015 and Austria in 2019, same-sex marriage was legalized through court decisions that found bans on same-sex marriage unconstitutional.

In several countries, such as the United States in 2015 and Austria in 2019, same-sex marriage was legalized through court decisions that found bans on same-sex marriage unconstitutional. Referendums: Countries like Ireland (2015) and Australia (2017) legalized by following national referendums in which a majority of voters supported marriage equality.

Countries like Ireland (2015) and Australia (2017) legalized by following national referendums in which a majority of voters supported marriage equality. LGBT Statistics further state that Greece legalized same-sex marriage through a parliamentary vote in February 2024.

Estonia was legalized through a parliamentary vote in June 2023.

Decriminalization Of Same-Sex Acts Between Adults By Continent

(Reference: statista.com)

LGBT Statistics also show that by the second quarter of 2023, almost 48 European member states had legalized same-sex acts between adults.

In the same period, the total number of countries where consensual same-sex acts between adults in private are legal includes the Americas (29), Africa (22), Asia (22), and Oceania (8%).

The Criminalization of Same-Sex Acts Between Adults

(Reference: statista.com)

As of June 2023, around 32 United Nations member states in Africa had criminalized private homosexual acts, representing 59% of all countries on the continent.

In Asia, there are currently 20 countries where private homosexual activity remains illegal.

Furthermore, in other continents, several countries where consensual same-sex acts between adults in private are illegal, followed by the Americas (6), Oceania (6), and Europe (0).

Best-Rated Countries In The Gay Travel Index Statistics

(Reference: statista.com)

According to a 2023 analysis by Statista, Malta achieved a rating of 13 points, identifying it as the safest travel destination for members of the LGBT community.

As per LGBT Statistics, the safest travel destinations for LGBTQ tourism by index score include Canada (12), Switzerland (12), Australia (11), Denmark (11), Portugal (11), Uruguay (11), Germany (10), Iceland (10), Spain (10), and the United Kingdom (10).

By Latin American And Caribbean Countries

(Reference: statista.com)

In 2023, Uruguay was recognized as the safest country in Latin America for LGBT tourists, achieving a commendable score of 11 points.

Other countries that were the safest travel destinations for LGBTQ people were Argentina (9), Colombia (9), Chile (6), Cuba (6), Guadeloupe (6), Martinique (6), Brazil (5), Costa Rica (5), Mexico (5), and Puerto Rico (5).

The Category Scores for the Dominican Republic’s Gay Travel Index in 2024

Category Index score Marriage / civil partnership -1 Transgender rights -1 Intersex / 3rd option -1 “Conversion therapy” -1 Religious influence -2 HIV travel restrictions -1 Anti-gay laws -1 Locals hostile -1 Murders -2 Total -11

LGBT Statistics On Gay Or Lesbian Relations

(Reference: statista.com)

In 2023, around 33% of respondents considered gay or lesbian relationships morally wrong, whereas by 2024, this figure remained the same at 33% in the U.S.

Meanwhile, 64% considered them morally acceptable.

U.S. Equality Score For LGBTQ+ Policy

(Reference: statista.com)

Colorado and California achieved the highest scores, resulting in 43 and 42.5, respectively, across seven key policy areas: relationship and parental recognition, nondiscrimination, religious exemptions, LGBTQ youth, health care, criminal justice, and identity documents.

Furthermore, LGBT Statistics further details that other U.S. states Equality Score for LGBTQ+ Policy Maine (41.5), Nevada (41.5), New York (40.5), Washington (39.75), New Jersey (39.25), Vermont (38.5), Connecticut (38), Illinois (38), District of Columbia (38), and Oregon (37.5).

The table below includes the U.S. Equality Score for LGBTQ+ Policy in 2024 as follows

States Equality Score Minnesota 37 Rhode Island 36 Massachusetts 35 New Mexico 33 Hawaii 31.5 Delaware 28.5 Virginia 26.5 Michigan 24 Wisconsin 17.5 Pennsylvania 17 Iowa 12 North Dakota 8.75 Alaska 8.5 North Carolina 6.75 Utah 6.25 Arizona 5.5 West Virginia 5 Kentuck 3.25 Kansas 2 Nebraska 1.75 Georgia 0.5 Missouri -0.25 Texas -0.5 Wyoming -0.75 Indiana -1 Florida -2 Montana -3.5 Oklahoma -5.5 Idaho -5.75 Mississippi -7 South Carolina -7 Louisiana -7.5 Alabama -10.5 Arkansas -12.5 Tennessee -14

LGBTQ Characters Statistics By Broadcast Networks Statistics

(Reference: statista.com)

During the 2023-2024 television season in the United States, LGBTQ characters comprised 15% of ABC series regulars.

CBS with 9.2% of its series regulars being LGBTQ characters.

In contrast, NBC had a lower representation, with LGBTQ characters making up only 7.3% of its series regulars, followed by The CW (6.3%) and Fox (5.2%).

By Streaming Providers

(Reference: statista.com)

In 2024, Netflix featured the highest number of LGBTQ characters in its TV series, totalling 155, whereas Amazon included only 54.

However, other numbers of LGBTQ characters in TV series by selected streaming services in the United States in the same period are followed by Max (38), Hulu (25), Paramount+ (21), Peacock (13), Apple TV+ (11), and Disney (10)

By Sexual Orientation

(Reference: statista.com)

In the 2023-24 streaming season, LGBTQ representation on streaming content providers showed that 33% of American characters were gay, 24% were lesbian, and 25% were bisexual.

LGBT Statistics also includes the total distribution of LGBTQ characters on streaming content providers are Lesbian (24%), Queer (13%), Straight (2%), Sexual orientation undetermined (2%), and Asexual (1%).

(Reference: statista.com)

On broadcast networks, 38% of LGBTQ characters were portrayed as gay, while 31% were depicted as lesbian.

Additionally, bisexual representation accounted for 19% of LGBTQ characters, followed by Bisexual (19%), Queer (8%), Sexual Orientation Under terminated (3%), and Straight (2%).

(Reference: statista.com)

In 2024, 46% of LGBTQ characters featured in primetime programming on U.S. cable networks were identified as gay.

Other sexual orientation shares are followed by Bisexual (26%), Lesbian (25%), Queer (1%), Straight (1%), and Sexual orientation undetermined (1%).

LGBT Gender Statistics By Considered Or Attempted Suicide

(Reference: statista.com)

In 2023, approximately 30% of U.S. cisgender youth aged 13 to 24 reported having considered suicide, and 7% attempted suicide.

The above graph also signifies that the rate is significantly lower compared to the 46% of transgender and non-binary youth who considered suicide and 14% who attempted suicide.

U.S. Transgender Youth Statistics by Gender-Affirming Spaces

(Reference: statista.com)

Based on LGBT Statistics, the incidence of suicide attempts among U.S. transgender and nonbinary youth without access to gender-affirming spaces in schools stands at 18%. In comparison, this rate decreases to 14% among those who do have access to such supportive environments in 2023.

However, at home, almost 16% of Americans have not gender-affirming suicide, and 12% have gender-affirming attempted suicide.

LGBT Parenting Statistics

In 2024, up to 18% of American LGBTQ adults, or about 2.57 million individuals, will be actively involved in parenting children.

Parenthood is reported by 26% of cisgender women and 20% of transgender men, contrasting with 8% of cisgender men and 12% of transgender women.

35% (1.24 million) of married LGBTQ adults are parenting children.

Among same-sex couples, 14% (167,000 couples) are raising children, and 18% (119,000) of married same-sex couples have children.

LGBT Statistics also show that globally, 5 million children are under the care of LGBTQ parents.

Among these, 2 million children reside in single-parent LGBTQ households, and same-sex couples raise 300,000 children.

By Demographics, 2024

Within the LGBTQ parenting community, cisgender bisexual women, lesbian women, and bisexual men constitute the most significant subgroups. Cisgender gay men and transgender men follow them in terms of prevalence.

Cisgender women: 75% (Bisexual women= 61%) and (Lesbian women= 14%)

Cisgender men: 16% (Bisexual men= 11%) and (Gay men= 5%

Transgender people: 9% (Transgender men= 4.3%), (Transgender women= 2.2%) and (Transgender GNC= 2.4%).

By Marriage And Relationship Status

As mentioned in LGBT Statistics 2024, among LGBTQ parents, 49% are married.

In comparison, 23% have never been married; 17% are either divorced, separated or widowed, and 12% belong to unmarried partnerships.

Gayest States in America in 2024

In 2024, the District of Columbia holds the top spot among the five states with the highest LGBTQ+ population, with approximately 14.3% of its residents identifying as LGBTQ+, resulting in 1.5 million residents.

Home to around 1.1 million LGBTQ+ individuals, Texas ranks second.

Approximately 898K residents in Florida identify as LGBTQ+, while others are followed by New York (853.6K) and Pennsylvania (586.5K).

Conclusion

In summary, while the LGBTQ+ community has made significant strides toward equality, ongoing efforts are needed to address economic disparities, health challenges, and legal inequalities. Understanding and supporting this community is crucial for fostering a more inclusive and equitable society.

FAQ . What are some key historical milestones for LGBTQ+ rights?



Significant milestones include the Stonewall Riots of 1969, which sparked the modern LGBTQ+ rights movement, and the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2015 decision to legalise same-sex marriage nationwide. Additionally, as of 2024, same-sex marriage is legal in 29 countries.​ What are common challenges faced by the LGBTQ+ community?



LGBTQ+ individuals often face discrimination, mental health issues, and barriers to healthcare.Buy vitamins and supplements Are LGBT individuals more likely to face mental health issues?



Yes, 67% of LGBT individuals reported higher rates of mental health issues compared to non-LGBT individuals. What role does telehealth play in LGBTQ+ healthcare?



Telehealth has become increasingly important for LGBTQ+ individuals, with 63% reporting the use of telehealth services.

Maitrayee Dey Maitrayee, after completing her graduation in Electrical Engineering, transitioned into the world of writing following a series of technical roles. She specializes in technology and Artificial Intelligence, bringing her experience as an Academic Research Analyst and Freelance Writer, with a focus on education and healthcare under the Australian system. From an early age, writing and painting have been her passions, leading her to pursue a full-time career in writing. In addition to her professional endeavors, Maitrayee also manages a YouTube channel dedicated to cooking.

More Posts By Maitrayee Dey