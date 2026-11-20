Introduction

Partner Enablement Statistics: Enabling partners has become increasingly intertwined with revenue generation strategies. Companies look to their partners to create leads, drive purchasing decisions, and assist in customer development, but training and operations do not always correspond to what is required in these circumstances.

This can be illustrated by the 2026 Partner Management & Enablement Guide: over 60% of partner teams are acknowledged for their pipeline performance, while 70% of them have not received education in this area.

The article combines statistics about its partners’ enablement in 2026, including training statistics, engagement rates, and revenue contribution, while the figures are drawn from both 2026 and 2025 sources.

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Between 60% and 70% of partner teams are evaluated regarding their pipeline performance and receive no enabling education. Soon, 75% of B2B operations had already been anticipated to occur via channel partners. The estimated value of organic sales of 80 trillion dollars by 2030 will make partner ecosystems account for about one-third of global revenue. Effective partner programs lead to 2 times more revenue as the average revenue and account for about 28% of overall revenue. The average revenue generation of trained partners is 6 times more than that of untrained partners. As per Impartner, organizations that implement structured partner training record a 48% rise in sales. Partner enablement platforms demonstrate large returns, as Continu publishes 635% ROI over two years. Firms in the top 25% based on training investments demonstrate 24% more profits, and there is 218% income per employee growth. Sales teams use AI in 81% of cases for coaching, content generation, and performance analysis, which proves the increasing importance of AI in partner enablement. Gartner claims that AI-supported LMS reduces training administration time by 30%.

Email Partner Ecosystem and Channel Revenue Statistics

As businesses begin to think more about their B2B channel strategies, they are realizing that a partner network is a new and valuable growth driver.

For example, by 2025, over 75% of all B2B transactions are estimated to take place via a channel partner.

80% of organisations use a channel strategy for their revenue, demonstrating how important partnerships are.

McKinsey has projected that partner ecosystems will account for 33% of global revenue and over US$80 trillion by 2030, showing that businesses will have to increasingly rely on partner systems to distribute their products.

Canalys has shown that in 2023, partner IT technologies and services exceeded US$3.4 trillion. That number accounted for over 70% of the total IT market.

IT partner spend grew 3.7% in 2024, showing that it grows faster than the IT market itself.

63.5% of companies think of channel partners as a significant revenue contributor. This goes to show how important and central to business growth these partnerships have become.

Revenue Growth and Business Impact Statistics

Partner enablement is positively correlated with a firm’s growth. 71% of surveyed companies in Demand Gen Report anticipated growth in revenue originating from partnerships of more than 10% in 2024, with 25% predicting even greater growth of more than 20%.

Forrester Research’s B2B Partner Ecosystem Leader Survey confirmed similar optimism, where 67% of respondents estimated that indirect revenue would increase in 2025 by more than 30% from the previous year.

There are clear financial incentives for organizations with mature partnership strategies. Both Intellum and Forrester have observed partner programs in more mature stages generating twice the amount of revenue, with partner-contributed revenue representing an average of 28% of total revenue.

Partner programs that are well structured and well supported lead to 28% greater revenue growth, as shown in a study conducted by Paperflite.

An interesting finding from Impact.com is that high-maturity companies achieve 28% of their revenue from partnerships compared to 18% for low-maturity companies, representing an overall 55% improvement.

Large technology companies exemplify the effectiveness of this model. Microsoft’s Partner Blog states that 95% of its commercial revenue passes through its partner ecosystem.

Likewise, Continu noted that 90% of Cisco’s bookings are achieved through reseller partners.

A partner enablement structure can help organizations support sustainable growth and increase indirect sales and revenue contributions.

Platform-Specific ROI and Partner Training Investment Statistics

Platform ROI Continu 635% ROI over 2 years Absorb LMS 490% ROI over 3 years Impartner 296% ROI over 3 years Partnerize 330% ROI AWS Marketplace 234% ROI

Partner enablement systems give good ROI through improving sales and decreasing operating expenses and partner enablement time. Forrester’s TEI studies analyze the value of partner enablement platforms.

Continu’s results show a 635% ROI, with sales increasing 32% and over 1 million in productivity savings in 2 years.

Absorb LMS achieved a 20% sales increase and 40% reduced onboarding time. ROI was 490% in 3 years.

Other partner enablement platforms also had good results. Impartner’s ROI was 296% in 3 years, cost per lead decreased by 75%, and US$1.6 million in revenue was generated.

Partnerize’s ROI was 330% with US$8.7 million net benefits. AWS Marketplace had 234% ROI, and deal close time was reduced by 50%.

Continu used GoPro for one of their partner and customer training systems and generated US$1 million in productivity savings.

Partner training investments improve training productivity, profitability and increase long-term revenue.

Top training investors generate 24% more profit, 218% more income per employee, and have 26% better price-to-book ratios.

According to the Training Industry, this training puts businesses ahead of the rest.

Training ROI and Certified Partner Performance Statistics

As partners receive training, their potential to drive revenue and results grows. Structured partner training programs improve partner performance.

In fact, research shows that certified partners can contribute 6 times more revenue than untrained partners. Training partner skills has significant economic advantages.

Certified partners also perform better when it comes to customer- and service-related activities.

Intellum reported that Gusto’s partners with certification performed better than partners that were not certified by acquiring 40% more clients within 90 days.

Partner certification programs related to Gusto’s People Advisory Service resulted in up to 15 times more payroll services revenue.

Impartner reported that structured training for partners can increase sales by 48%.

Hyperbound reported that US$1 of training can return US$4.53 in sales.

Effective sales coaching and training have been known to increase win rates and help exceed sales goals.

Partner enablement is far more than just a means to educate; it is a means to execute. If implemented properly, it provides tangible benefits to the top line and is an important catalyst for long-term growth.

Industry-Specific Partner Enablement Results and Statistics

Partner enablement improves sales performance and productivity while growing revenues, in a measurable way.

Different industries experience partner enablement in different ways, but common goals across the board include improving the performance and efficiency of partner organizations and helping them generate more revenue.

In the technology and software spaces, Impartner says CloudNC increased reseller growth 300% in six months, and Pivot3 increased registered deals 275% in the first year.

Vertiv grew registered partner deals by US$800 million.

PartnerStack highlights the example of Apollo, where partnerships represented 10% of total revenue within the first two years of their partnership program.

Breezy HR reported a 45% increase in partner-related revenues on a year-over-year basis.

Performance Based Results documented US$9.48 million in sales revenues within four months for a distribution program, along with a 78% increase in sales across five different product lines.

Partner agencies saw target achievement jump from 72% to 93%.

Training Industry noted a 46:1 return, as their partnership program netted US$250,470 for eleven supervisors.

Within the financial services industry, Seismic found that 91% of respondents supported adopting new technologies to help support employees, and 87% reported they planned to increase the budget by an average of 36% to adopt said technologies.

An overwhelming 98% of survey respondents agreed that the adoption of AI would likely lead to a 52% increase in company revenues within the next five years.

Additionally, MarshBerry observed an organic growth rate of 14.2% within top-tier companies, as opposed to a 5.9% rate for top companies that were not members.

With healthcare simulation, tasks were successfully performed at a rate of 70% instead of 20%.

In the hospitality field, Graphy says FranConnect cut down franchise sales cycles by nearly 50%, while Marriott reduced its waste by 15%, and Accor was able to boost its profits by 6%.

AI in Partner Enablement Statistics

Artificial Intelligence has changed the way organizations deliver training to partners and continues to improve how partner training is designed and implemented.

82% of organizations are planning to invest in AI training by 2025, according to a report from PwC/LearningOS.

Further reports state that almost all customer education teams, 95%, plan to implement AI within a year to a year and a half, whereas half that number report the use of AI now.

Similarly, 36% report using AI for customer education, a number which was at 0 in 2019.

AI has also made a presence within sales teams, as 81% of sales teams use AI to aid them with performance analytics and the creation of content.

About 70% of sales operations report using AI for real-time sales advice.

AI-powered learning management systems (LMS) also bring significant improvements in operations.

According to Gartner, an LMS can decrease the time needed for the administration of training by about 30%.

AI saves organizations approximately US$1.3 million in training costs each year.

Using adaptive learning systems like WorkRamp, customer education teams saw a 35% improvement in course engagement, a 27% increase in course completion and a 60% engagement increase.

AI in sales also brought significant benefits, as Kixie saw the ability to triple outbound sales and an increase in live answer rate by 40%.

Finally, as Eddy from Continu has shown, AI learning agents answer partners’ questions and help complete tasks for the partners, like drafting a presentation deck and sales emails.

AI is streamlining partner training and bringing more efficiency to the partner training program while creating a direct link between partner training and the ability of a sales rep to close.

Building a Scalable Partner Portal: Tech Stack & Integration Requirements

In order for a partner portal to be scalable, it must be equipped with more than just a centralized content library.

The portal should integrate with partner relationship management (PRM), learning management systems (LMS), customer relationship management (CRM), identity services, and additional integration tools to build a seamless experience for partners.

According to Salesforce, PRM plays a vital role in keeping partner resources organized, managing the deal registration process, enabling collaboration, and controlling access to business information.

Each system has a defined role; CRM is responsible for managing customer accounts and opportunities, PRM handles communications with partners, LMS is charged with monitoring training and certifications, while identity services oversee secure access.

To integrate CRM with platforms such as Salesforce and HubSpot, effective data ownership, continuous field mapping, and effective synchronization should be established.

Salesforce allows for structured deal registration by means of submission of requests, duplication checking, acceptance or refusal of the registration, and notification of partners.

However, such processes require correct configurations of lead statuses, permissions, record types, and automation.

The capacity of the API is yet another major factor. The daily API allocation of Salesforce can be found in the base allowance of 100,000 calls. This can be increased using additional licenses and some purchased capacity.

As for HubSpot, its publicly available OAuth applications that make use of it provide about 110 calls per 10 second intervals excluding CRM Search API. This is why integration needs to be planned well.

Using automation technology can make syncing easier and reduce the need for manual work.

HubSpot’s webhooks provide event-driven updates with a five-second timeout, ten concurrent delivery requests, and up to 100 events in a single request. Because of the fact that notifications can come multiple times or not in the right order integrations have to take into account duplicate control, as well as event-log capabilities.

Salesforce has SSO, multifactor authentication, SAML, OpenID Connect, and SCIM identity management.

Nevertheless, authentication does not provide access permissions out of the box. The permissions must be assigned depending on organization, role, program level, and certification level.

Well-made partner portals provide secure access, fully automated deal workflows, efficient data syncing, and real-time tracking capabilities.

Conclusion

Partner enablement has made a measurable contribution to revenue growth, sales productivity and business development. Statistics prove that structured training, certification and investment in technology can help partners achieve better results and improve indirect revenue channels. More mature partner programs show more significant revenue contributions, while trained partners enjoy an advantage over untrained ones.

AI is also transforming enablement through personalized learning, automated coaching, and reduced administrative burdens. At the same time, organizations need more than training platforms to achieve the results. The addition of PRM, LMS, CRM, and a secure identity system will build a scalable basis for partner engagement, performance measurement, and ecosystem development.

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